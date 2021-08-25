Best of Columbia 2021

I really didn’t think we’d be back here this year.
But here we are, putting out another Best of Columbia issue as the COVID-19 pandemic, surging once more, hangs over the heads of every event, arts group, restaurant, bar, service provider and other vital pieces of the Midlands that we toast in these pages — with help from our wonderfully opinionated readers.
And like last year, the challenges facing Columbia give this exercise added meaning.
These picks, nominated and then voted on by Free Times’ audience, highlight places that could really use your business right now. Among them are people and places who found ingenious ways to push through COVID-19. We added a new section of categories to celebrate their efforts.
Please, take a look through the paper, and then go try the best brewery, best bar, best restaurant, best music venues, best museum, etc. Help them make it through what remains a hard time to run a business or nonprofit.
Keep the public health in mind as you figure out how and when to patronize them, though. Again, we’re still in a pandemic.
For many of us, connecting and socializing remains a struggle during COVID-19. So please get to talking about the picks you love and the ones you don’t. Best of Columbia is about engaging with where you live, and engaging with the people who live here with you, discussing what we like about our home, and how we can improve it. There’s no better time than right now to reconnect with that process.
Free Times’ writers continue to take this to heart. While we play no role in determining the winners of Best of Columbia, we do offer some of our own picks in the back of the book. What can we say? We’re opinionated, too.
I hope we can do this again next year under better circumstances. Until then, enjoy the Best of Columbia. JORDAN LAWRENCE