Best of Columbia 2021: Writers' Picks

Best Art Gallery — 701 Center for Contemporary Art
The 701 Center has proven especially vital across the past year and change — flexing its artist in residence program to give creatives an opportunity to work and earn a living during the pandemic; presenting essential work like John Sims’ Confederate flag remixes; taking a vocal role in the community when that Black artist in residence was detained in his provided living space late at night by Columbia police, becoming a conduit for conversations about how we can make our home a better, more equitable place. Art is essential. So is 701. JORDAN LAWRENCE
Best Bar to See Live Music — New Brookland Tavern
There are other bars that do well with live music in Columbia. But more than any other, New Brookland Tavern is where the local music scene lives, giving musicians a place where they can grow and then thrive. The touring offerings are impressive for a venue of its size. And it recently took a stand during the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic, requiring proof of vaccination or a negative test to enter the venue. They believe in the importance of what they do, and it shows. JORDAN LAWRENCE
Best Local Band — Stagbriar
In June, at the first First Thursday on Main concert on Boyd Plaza since March 2020, Stagbriar was the spark for an incredible catharsis. Many local musicians and local music lovers were in attendance, giving themselves fully to the band’s distinctly purgative blend of rootsy indie rock, riding sine waves of doubt and determination that so poignantly mirrored the interior struggle of these pandemic days. It was proof that Stagbriar isn’t just one of the best bands in Columbia or South Carolina. It’s one of the best bands in the South. JORDAN LAWRENCE
Best Rapper — Milah
Fat Rat da Czar is the Czar, and I have no interest in starting a beef with the OG. But for my money, the most exciting rapper in the game might actually be Milah. Her gauzy, spacious hybrid of R&B and hip-hop feels very of-the-moment, and her rich, soulful vocals lend some serious emotional pathos, but then quickly rip into a steely flow that makes it clear she lays genuine claim to the rap game, too. KYLE PETERSEN
Best Place to Celebrate a Birthday — Transmission Arcade
I haven’t actually celebrated a birthday at Transmission (nor at The Grand on Main). So disqualify this opinion if you wish, but here’s what I want out of my birthday celebration: fun for everyone involved. There’s no better place in town for that than Transmission. There’s plenty of arcade games (which cater to geezers and young-uns alike), wonderfully smoked bar grub that can impress most anyone and an affordable bar program. To make it better, Transmission’s staff are some of the friendliest in town, and the environment is as welcoming as any you can find. DAVID CLAREY
Best Visual Artist — Michael Krajewski
Over the years visual artist Michael Krajewski has made his presence known in the Columbia arts scene, his gonzo blend of Chagall-esque juxtaposition and Basquiat-esque graffiti has continued to elevate itself as well as become a hallmark of the gallery walls around the Midlands. From neighborhood bars to the halls of Columbia Museum of Art, Krajewski can find his place comfortably in it all, bringing a gleefully outsider approach along with an obvious skill and wild-eyed imagination. KYLE PETERSEN
Best Asian Restaurant — Kao Thai
What makes Kao Thai a really special place is that it delivers on so many levels. It has an excellent appetizer menu if you are in the mood for a quick after-work snack, like the incredibly flaky roti with their fragrant curry sauce or juicy shrimp shumai with spicy mustard, with a Thai-inspired drink. If you decide to go with a full-blown meal with dishes there are many that dazzle, like lychee duck curry or the eggplant basil tofu (arguably the tastiest vegetarian dish in town). And they do a really wonderful job striking a good balance between price, interesting menu choices and atmosphere thanks to their open-bay door seating looking out into the city. BACH PHAM
Best Bang for Buck — Eggroll Chen
Eggroll Chen’s ability to fill a lot of cravings at a low price point is unlike anything else in town. The real secret is the half order, which lets you run home with just about any combination of needs you have in an evening. Can’t decide between honey sesame and yen su jee? Grab a half order of both and get the best of both worlds. Even if you don’t half order, you’ll likely still walk away with enough food for days thanks to the generous portions. BACH PHAM
Best Barbecue — True BBQ
Sometimes, there really is truth in the name. And True BBQ is the truth when it comes to barbecue in the Midlands. They advertise the “Best Hash and Rice in South Carolina” and their savory blend of complex, but simply satisfying flavors is definitely in the running. Their chopped pork, prepared on that big smoker out front, is consistently smoky, tender and crisp in all the proper proportions. And their three sauces cover mustard, tomato and vinegar bases as well as any place in the area. JORDAN LAWRENCE
Best Breakfast — smallSUGAR
During the pandemic, my dad had to go to the hospital for a heart issue. A short stay became two weeks where he slowly fell apart, weary from the lack of sleep and energy from being monitored daily. For days I had tried to get him to eat all sorts of things and get some energy. It wasn’t until I brought him a meal of flatbread and eggs from smallSUGAR that he finally had a bit to eat, which greatly helped him get out of the hospital and back home a few days later. BACH PHAM
Best Brunch — SakiTumi
Though it's only available on Sundays, SakiTumi's breakfast may be one of the best but least-known options in Columbia. S'mores French toast, shrimp and grits, and my personal favorite the tri-colored potatoes, taste just like they did at 116 State Street. Many of the kitchen staff from the former favorite have migrated to SakiTumi, and brought along favorite recipes. APRIL BLAKE
Best Chinese Restaurant — Jin Jin Chinese Restaurant
There’s little at Jin Jin that you won’t find at the variety of other Columbia Chinese restaurants that serve the Americanized fare you’d expect. Yet, on each trip I’ve taken to the West Columbia restaurant, it’s been a strong showing with each dish. There’s no flourishes or fanciful touches, just good, solid meals that always sate my urges for Chinese food. Jin Jin is utterly satisfying, and that’s enough for me. DAVID CLAREY
Best Deli/Sub/Sandwich Shop — Enzo's Delicatessen
Quietly opening in the midst of the pandemic at the former Blue Cactus location in Five Points, Enzo’s brings the Italian deli to Columbia in a beautiful way. Their cold sandwiches are simply stunning, filled to the brim with high quality cuts unlike anything you can find in town. I dare you to pick up any of their 15 cold sandwiches, a crisp Dr. Brown soda out of the fridge and a cannoli or black and white cookie to eat al fresco outside their shop and tell me there’s a better lunch experience in the city right now. BACH PHAM
Best Food Chain — Rush's
When I think of local fast food, Rush’s comes to mind every time. They serve their food fresh and as fast as their name implies. There’s also a good selection of all the fast food staples that you could possibly want — along with a slice of the Midlands, whether you grab a mustard barbecue pulled pork sandwich or fried chicken basket. They made some big decisions during the pandemic, shifting to a drive-through-only approach to get through the worst of the pandemic, but fans kept lining up day in and day out to keep the 80-plus-year institution afloat. BACH PHAM
Best French Fries — The Whig
I typically prefer my fries a little thinner cut, but The Whig consistently pulls off magic that makes me go against my own potato convictions. Unlike some fries of this close-to-steak-fry thickness, the beer-battered outside is always crispy, and the inside is always nice and moist, a most rare balance. And the zesty seasoning makes them irresistibly munchable. JORDAN LAWRENCE
Best Grits — Fat Cat
When I think of my ideal grits, I think about a creamy version with a bit of texture and some natural sweetness from really fresh ground corn. Fat Cat nails all of that with their humble version. It all starts from the source, starring blue corn grits coming locally from Congaree Milling Company. The blue corn smells absolutely phenomenal and also is a touch less sweet than regular yellow corn grits, pairing nicely with the spicy pimento cheese that gets generously dolloped on top. BACH PHAM
Best Hamburger — Chubby’s Burgers
I grew up eating thick, juicy burgers. My family owned a restaurant and served these gigantic, half-or three-quarter-pound burgers. People genuinely enjoyed them, but they were a little too much for me. Then, years later, I had my first smash burger, a thin patty or two smashed down on a flat-top grill, sizzled to a crisp in their own fat. I never had to worry about dryness, chewiness or anything else with these. Columbia food truck Chubby’s Burgers does this version better than anyone else I’ve seen do it. It’s got a great beefy flavor and is accented wonderfully by the toppings, regardless of what burger you get from them. DAVID CLAREY
Best Hot Dog — Devine Street Cinnamon Roll Deli
Isn’t the exactness we cage things into a little old school? So bear with me hot dog purists as I propose a hot dog shoved in between a toasted thick slice of bread as the best in town. At the Cinnamon Roll Deli, they serve their dog on that bread and it’s tremendous. The best way to take it is in true local fashion, with slaw, onions and chili piled on top of The Columbia Dog. The dog is delightfully snappy, the crispy bread is a good, lush cushion to bite into, and the slaw-chili combo needs no explanation. Free yourself from the trappings of hot dog convention. DAVID CLAREY
Best Pizza — Il Focolare
I’m a sucker for wood-fired pizza, and Columbia’s best can be found at Cottontown’s Il Focolare. What sets these pies apart from others is the quality of the ingredients. Every topping, whether that’s the cheese, the meats or the produce, surprises me in some way with its unfamiliar familiarity: “Why do these mushrooms, seemingly something I once despised, suddenly taste delicious and unlike others I’ve had?” DAVID CLAREY
Best Salad — Verde
A relative newcomer to Columbia, Verde is offering up salads that blow others out of the water. It looks like a build-your-own salad shop, and it is, but their combinations and ingredients are some of the most unique and inventive that you'll find anywhere. Not to mention, every part of the salad is totally customizable as you watch, ensuring you get what you truly want. APRIL BLAKE
Best Southern Restaurant — The War Mouth
There’s no shortage of Southern restaurants in Columbia, but few do such an admirable job blending good food and storytelling as The War Mouth. Many dishes on their menu come with a story, whether it’s the chicken bog they grew up with or the little touches of game meat or fishing they occasionally throw in that hark back to their experiences hunting and fishing in the Midlands. Their efforts to make and share dishes like bog and purloo also help preserve the story of cooking in our region, highlighting regional dishes that are becoming harder and harder to find. BACH PHAM
Best Taco — West Columbia’s taco trucks
Is this a non-answer answer? Maybe. But in my experience, there’s few better culinary experiences in Columbia than visiting the trucks that line Augusta Road and ordering a taco. They’re exceedingly fresh and offer ingredients you aren’t necessarily going to find at some of the more standard options around town. I might point you to Taqueria la Poblanita as a starting point, but once you fall in love with their fare, explore another along the road. And then another. Be ready to fall in love again and again. DAVID CLAREY
Best Wings — Transmission Arcade
The smoked wings at Transmission (born as an every-other-week special at Bar None) are one of Columbia’s true delicacies. Juicy and abounding with irresistible smoky flavor, they go great with either (or both) of the bar’s sauces — the harmonious vinegar/mustard/pepper union of the Abacus; the creamy, horseradish-y Alabama white. JORDAN LAWRENCE
Best Local Brewery — Columbia Craft Brewing Company
To lead our annual beer issue, I profiled Columbia Craft Brewing Company’s head brewer, Shaun Piggot. My headline stated that he had become one of the region’s best brewers. He’s done that by straddling accessible, crowd-pleasing styles like fruity sours and hazy IPAs with other offerings that garner acclaim at competitions. After recent stops at the brewery, I’m happy to report that I feel no differently — the beer is rock solid and caters to most any palate. DAVID CLAREY
Best Neighborhood Bar, Five Points — Bar None
To me, a quality neighborhood bar is one that resembles the idea of a tavern of yesteryear. A gathering place where folks of different stripes come together and share in some ambiguous collective humanity. In Columbia, that’s Bar None, where its position in the college neighborhood of Five Points attracts a handful of curious students, but mostly service industry workers and other young adults who simply want to enjoy a beer in the company of others. It’s a spirited, lived-in bar, where time melts away and, often, you’re better for it. DAVID CLAREY
Best Local Tweeter — Chris Trainor
We may be a bit biased given Trainor’s previous tenure with Free Times, but The State reporter’s account brings pizazz to everything it touches, from Gamecock sports and movies to barbecue and City Hall goings-on. It’s man-on-the-street reporting brought into the Twitter age, with humor, charm and whip-smart journalism to boot. KYLE PETERSEN
Best Radio Station — WUSC 90.5 FM
As it has through the years, WUSC remains a vital college radio station, adapting through the times, taking the lead from its revolving door of students to provide programming blocks that span pretty much every non-mainstream music you might prefer. If you’re looking to find something new to like, or find the thing you like that you can’t find anywhere else, turn the dial to 90.5. JORDAN LAWRENCE
Best Bakery — Silver Spoon
Silver Spoon had to make some big changes during the pandemic. After closing during the initial months, they swapped from cafe to a pre-order model. The plan not only paid off, but became a highlight for many when baking and cooking were no longer fun. The pre-order provided an opportunity for chef-owner Erin Nobles to play around with some of her favorites, making each week a little different and exciting for customers. (Fruity pebble macarons anyone?) Credit to Nobles for making the best out of a difficult year and delivering some much-needed joy into the community through her baking creativity. BACH PHAM