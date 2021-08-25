Best of Columbia 2021: Transportation

Best Auto Repair — Nuttall Tire
Second Place: Old School Automotive & Tire
Whether you just need a new set of tires on your ride or you need to find out what that weird pinging noise in your engine is, Nuttall Tire can get you back out on the road in no time.
Honorable Mention: Imports Plus, Complete Car Care
Best Cab or Rideshare Service — Uber
Second Place: Lyft
When your name becomes a synonym for a service, like BandAid or Kleenex, you know you’ve made an impression. And that’s what’s happened with Uber, everyone’s favorite rideshare service. When someone says, “I’m taking an Uber home,” you know exactly what they mean.
Honorable Mention: Blue Bike SC, Checker Yellow
Best Car Wash — Frank’s Car Wash
Second Place: Constan Car Wash, Detail Shop and Mobil 1 Lube Express
Frank’s has 12 locations in the Columbia area, so they’re always conveniently located. But they also do the job right, getting your ride sparkling clean and back out on the road in no time.
Honorable Mention: Sunset Car Wash & Detail Shop, Andy’s Car Wash
Best Limousine Service — Southern Valet & Transportation
Second Place: J&L Enterprise
Need a sleek, fancy ride to arrive at or leave your event in style? Southern Valet & Transportation has the slickest, best-looking limos that’ll make you come off like a king or queen. You’ll make other people hate their own cars when you’re in a Southern Valet limo.
Best Motorcycle Store — Harley Haven
Second Place: Thunder Tower Harley Davidson
Harley Haven doesn’t just have the best selection of new and used choppers around. They also provide repair services or parts if you’re doing the job yourself. You can even pick up some motorcycle-appropriate clothes to ride in style.
Honorable Mention: Carolina Honda
Best New Car Dealership — Jim Hudson Automotive Group
Second Place: JTs Kia of Columbia
When it's time for a new car, Columbia votes for Jim Hudson Automotive Group as the place to go for a wide variety of vehicle brands. One thing is consistent though: Their customer service and willingness to go the extra mile to make a deal that works for both parties.
Honorable Mention: Dick Dyer & Associates, Honda Of Columbia
Best Oil Change — Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers
Second Place: Take 5 Oil Change
When you need an oil change done right and done quickly, trust Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers. They’ll get it done fast with friendly service, and you can be on your way. That’s why it’s called “Express,” duh.
Honorable Mention: Dick Dyer Mercedes-Benz Service Center, Old School Automotive & Tire
Best Tire Dealer — Nuttall Tire
Second Place: Pope-Davis Tire & Automotive
Their move to a bigger facility a little farther outside of downtown shows how much Columbians prefer the tire services of Nuttall Tire. No one wants to have to get new tires, but when it's necessary, these best-in-the-business professionals won't leave you feeling like you've been run over at the end of the day.
Honorable Mention: Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers, Old School Automotive & Tire
Best Used Car Dealership — JT’s Kia of Columbia
Second Place: Dick Dyer & Associates
Sure, JT’s Kia of Columbia sells new cars, but their used selection is to die for. They’ve got row after row of compacts, SUVs, two-doors, four-doors, sports cars and family cars, all reliable and priced to move.
Honorable Mention: Honda Of Columbia, McDaniels Auto Group