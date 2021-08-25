Best of Columbia 2021: Politics and City Life

Best Activist Group or Effort — Pawmetto Lifeline
Second Place: Black Lives Matter
The amount of homeless puppies and kittens is way down thanks to the efforts of Pawmetto Lifeline. Their adoptions, spay and neuter clinic, and, of course, the super cute faces they house, make a huge difference in the lives of local animals and the people who get to love them.
Honorable Mentions: Special Olympics South Carolina, Congaree Riverkeeper
Best Charity — Harvest Hope Food Bank
Second Place: Pawmetto Lifeline
Believe it or not, one in six South Carolinians experiences food insecurity. That’s a scary statistic, which is why Harvest Hope Food Bank, which distributes 27 million pounds of food throughout the state each year, is such an important charity. It’s helped more than 1 million people put food on the table.
Honorable Mention: Oliver Gospel Mission, Special Olympics South Carolina
Best City or County Council Member — Tameika Isaac Devine
Second Place: Will Brennan
Devine is running for mayor. So for fairness’ sake, we’ll hold off singing her praises here, outside of acknowledging her win, and tell you that she was first elected to Columbia City Council in 2002, serving all of her terms as one of the body’s at-large members (meaning her seat is voted on citywide).
Honorable mention: Allison Terracio, Sam Davis
Best Family Attraction — Riverbanks Zoo & Garden
Second Place: Soda City Market
The more things change in Columbia, the more they stay the same. Even as the city expands, people still love taking their families to Riverbanks Zoo & Gardens for a fun and educational day around the beautiful plants and fascinating animals.
Honorable Mention: Columbia Fireflies, Saluda Shoals Park
Best Green Business or Initiative — Congaree Riverkeeper
Second Place: Rosewood Market & Deli
The rivers of Columbia are our defining natural feature. And the Congaree Riverkeeper stands up for them. The nonprofit advocates with local government bodies to make decisions that help rather than harm the state of our waterways, and pushes for accountability and cleanup whenever there’s an issue with pollution.
Honorable Mention: Palmetto Commercial Services
Best Local Business Leader — Phill Blair (The Whig, WECO Bottle and Biergarten)
Second Place: Steve Cook (Saluda's Restaurant)
Phill Blair is a bit older and wiser than he was in his more outspoken days, but he’s as sure a hand as any business leader in the city. The owner of popular spots The Whig and WECO Bottle and Biergarten and planner of popular events like First Thursday on Main, Blair is proving to be as dynamic as ever — and nimble to COVID-19’s shifting challenges — while his businesses continue to thrive.
Honorable Mention: Bryan Tayara (Rosewood Market and Deli), Mike Young (Palmetto Commercial Services)
Best Local Politician — Steve Benjamin
Second Place: Joe Wilson
Steve Benjamin is nearing the end of his final term as mayor of Columbia, and he’s ending his run as visible and divisive as he’s ever been. He has been a consistent leader when it comes to pushing for COVID-19 safety measures, recently challenging the state government and announcing a mask mandate for students at the city’s schools. Based on this win, it would seem that at least some Free Times readers appreciate his efforts.
Honorable Mention: Seth Rose, Tameika Isaac Devine
Best Outdoor Activity — Riverbanks & Garden
Second Place: Soda City Market
With 170 acres of space, the Riverbanks Zoo & Garden has been the best place to spread out and enjoy the fresh air somewhere besides your own yard this past year. There are cute animals, brilliant plant displays and sno-cones. What more could you want from an outdoor activity?
Honorable Mention: Riverwalk, Lake Murray
Best Place to Take Out-of-Towners — Soda City Market
Second Place: Riverbanks Zoo & Garden
The guest room bed has friends or family in it, and you want to show off the highlights of the city — where to go? The Soda City Market, of course. There's something for everyone, and the event’s Saturday morning time slot means the weather is generally perfect for ambling down the delightfully adorned Main Street in search of breakfast, lunch and a little souvenir.
Honorable Mention: Lake Murray, Columbia Museum of Art
Best Place To Work — University of South Carolina
Second Place: Riverbanks Zoo & Garden
The University Of South Carolina isn’t just a great place to get an education. Our readers say it’s a great place to work. From faculty to maintenance and everything in between, USC is the place to find happiness at work.
Honorable Mention: Palmetto Citizens Federal Credit Union, Home Advantage Realty
Best Small Business Owner — Beach Loveland (Loveland Coffee)
Second Place: Phill Blair (The Whig, WECO Bottle and Biergarten)
The owner of Loveland Coffee is proving that Irmo is no slouch when it comes to spirited local offerings. He debuted his new shop in November 2020 and its a gorgeous, large scale coffee shop. There, he provides a community gathering space, an event hub, coffee shop and roasting house. Plus, he’s just the latest proof of Columbia coffee businesses that have grown steadily and successfully throughout the area.
Honorable Mention: Bryan Tayara (Rosewood Market and Deli), Steve Cook (Saluda's Restaurant)
Best Troublemaker — The Bars in Five Points
Second Place: Dick Harpootlian
The prodigious crowds that pack inside and outside of bars in Five Points while USC is in session have been a hot topic of late, as many of those bars have been fighting for their liquor licenses, pushing back against challenges instigated in large part by this category’s runner-up, state Sen. Dick Harpootlian. Most Best Of voters take the bars’ side, it seems, but there’s solid support for their opposition, too.
Honorable Mention: Donald Trump, Doug Gainey
Best Use of Public Funds — Roads
Second Place: Richland Library
Nothing gets Columbia residents to agree faster than a conversation commiserating about the sad state of the roads. So it's a nice change of pace to see the roads being taken care of with public funds. At a time when less people are on the road due to increased work-from-home opportunities, it's the perfect time to fill in those potholes for a smoother future.
Honorable Mention: Main Street District, Renovations in West Columbia
Biggest “Our Dumb State” Moment — Re-electing Lindsey Graham
Second Place: COVID-19 response
Graham looked to have a stiffer challenge in his 2020 re-election campaign given the fundraising success of Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison. But the presidential loss of Donald Trump kept the skepticism on him, as people puzzle about who the senator, who went from vehement Trump critic to Trump backer to now being something amorphous between those two poles, actually is at this point. His win here — and in another couple of not-so-positive categories in this year’s Best Of — is indicative of the consternation surrounding the longtime politician.
Honorable Mention: No mask mandate
Biggest Improvement in Columbia This Year — Riverwalk completion
Second Place: Main Street District
The newest stretch of the Three Rivers Greenway might just be its most beautiful. Extending from I-20 to the confluence of the Broad and Saluda rivers that forms the Congaree, and accessible at the midway point off Candi Lane, the Saluda Riverwalk includes some stunning, widescreen vistas of water and rocks and the rapids they make together. And it's shady enough that you can enjoy it through the mid-to-late morning in the sweltering summer heat.
Honorable Mention: The BullStreet District, removing the curfew at night
Biggest Local ‘Hero’ — Medical Professionals and First Responders
Second Place: Dawn Staley
Not much of a contest here. After what we all went through the past couple years, how can we not give a giant salute to the medical professionals and first responders who kept us safe during a once-in-a-century (hopefully) pandemic. What could we possibly say to these brave people other than, “Thank you?”
Honorable Mention; Kassy Alia Ray, Olly Otter
Biggest Local ‘Zero’ — Henry McMaster
Second Place: Lindsey Graham
On the opposite end of the COVID-19 political spectrum from Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin is Gov. Henry McMaster, who continues to fight vehemently against mask mandates in schools and municipalities, and insist that the state remain open and that we trust in the common sense of SC citizens as case numbers continue to mount. His win here is the latest indication that not everybody agrees with his position.
Honorable Mention: Deck Harpootlian, Steve Benjamin
Biggest Waste of Public Funds — Lindsey Graham
Second Place: Tax break for Carolina Panthers
See: Biggest “Our Dumb State” Moment.
Honorable Mention: Penny Tax
Worst City or County Council Member — Steve Benjamin
Second Place: Daniel Rickenmann
As we said above, Benjamin is divisive right now. He has taken decisive stands on public health issues during COVID-19 — stands that not everybody is thrilled with.
Honorable Mention: Sam Davis
Worst Local Politician — Lindsey Graham
Second Place: Henry McMaster
See: Biggest “Our Dumb State” Moment.
Honorable Mention: Steve Benjamin, Dick Harpootlian