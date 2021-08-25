Best of Columbia 2021: Places to Live

Best Apartment Community — CanalSide Lofts
Second Place: Brookland Apartment Homes
Want to live in proximity to downtown? Want to live in a new apartment? Want to live on the river? If you answered yes to any of these — or all three — CanalSide Lofts is the place to be. An emerging apartment community that lies next to the Riverfront Park, its hard to beat the location and hipness it provides.
Honorable Mention: Olympia and Granby Mills, Vista Towers
Best Neighborhood — Shandon
Second Place: Earlewood
In Columbia, no neighborhoods offer what Shandon can. The trendy neighborhood is adjacent to both Five Points and Devine Street’s bustling business corridor, while offering up lovely walkable streets. There’s a little something for everyone in Shandon.
Honorable Mention: Spring Valley, Cottontown
Best New Home Community — Blythewood Farms by Great Southern Homes
Second Place: Bluefield by Mungo Homes
Blythewood Farms has some serious advantages as a new home community. The homes start in the $200,000s. They’re located on 247-plus acres of land in the heart of Blythewood, with rolling hills and peaceful ponds, plus they’re near the Richland District Two schools Langford Elementary and Blythewood Middle.
Honorable Mention: Wessinger Farms by Mungo Homes, Stanley Martin Homes at Kelsney Ridge
Best Off-Campus Student Housing — Olympia and Granby Mills
Second Place: Hub at Columbia
Once the largest cotton mill under one roof in the world, Olympia and Granby Mills are now filled with students. This huge off-campus student housing complex is fairly close to campus, has plenty of surface parking, and even has restaurants right within the complex for the ultimate off-campus student housing experience.
Honorable Mention: Palmetto Compress & Warehouse Co, Indigo at Brickworks
Best Retirement Community — Still Hopes Episcopal Retirement Community
Second Place: Wildewood Downs
When it’s time to sit back and enjoy retirement, Still Hopes Episcopal Retirement Community offers peace of mind in multiple ways. In addition to beautiful residences, the community has plenty of fun activities and long-term planning to make sure your future is both fun and secure.
Honorable Mention: The Village at Southlake, The Heritage at Lowman