Best of Columbia 2021: Pet Services

Best Dog Park — Saluda Shoals
Second Place: NOMA (North Main) Bark Park
It’s hard to argue with Saluda Shoals' fully equipped dog park experience. With two acres of running space along with pools, a hydrant sprayer and agility course for the pups plus that lovely gazebo for the pup parents, it’s a true dog nirvana.
Honorable Mention: BullStreet Dog Park, Emily Douglas Park
Best Kennel or Pet Boarding Facility — Wescott Acres Pet Resort
Second Place: Pawmetto Lifeline
Need to put Fido somewhere nice while Mommy and Daddy take a vacation? Wescott Acres Pet Resort is the place to take your fur baby. They offer long-term boarding, doggy day care and grooming services, and they’ll take care of your cat, too.
Honorable Mention: Camp Bow Wow, Happy Tails Resort & Spa
Best Pet Groomer — HappyTails Resort & Spa
Second Place: Wescott Acres Pet Resort
You know how you need a good stylist to help you look your best? Well, so does your four-legged friend. Turn your scruffy mutt into the belle of the dog park with help from Happy Tails Resort & Spa. They’ll keep your puppy looking peppy.
Honorable Mention: Happy Pets Salon & Spaw, Mill Creek Pet Food Center
Best Pet Supply Store — Pet Supplies Plus
Second Place: PetSmart
They’ve always had good prices and friendly service. But the same-day delivery and curbside pickup options at all of the Midlands locations of Pet Supplies Plus during the pandemic really made all the difference. It may technically be the “budget” option, but it’s first place in many Columbia pet owners’ hearts.
Honorable Mention: Mill Creek Pet Food Center, Lazy Creek Pet Food
Best Veterinary Clinic — Dutch Fork Animal Hospital
Second Place: Midlands Veterinary Practice
Whether you’re taking your pet for a regular checkup or something more serious, our readers trust Dutch Fork Animal Hospital to provide the best possible care. We know that your pets are part of your family — why not treat them like it when they get sick?
Honorable Mention: Four Paws Animal Clinic, The Cat Clinic