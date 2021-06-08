You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Best of Columbia 2021 Nominees

Best of Columbia 2021 voting runs June 9-July 2 at voting.bestofcolumbia.com.

Were you nominated? Find logos and social media graphics to encourage your fans to vote you as the Best of Columbia here. Email publisher@free-times.com for advertising information.

Be sure and vote in the Best of Party theme poll to be entered to win two tickets to the party on Aug. 25.

ARTS, MUSIC AND ENTERTAINMENT

Best Annual Event or Festival

  • Bark to the Park
  • Columbia Food and Wine Festival
  • Greek Festival
  • Irmo Okra Strut
  • Jam Room Music Festival
  • Koger Center
  • Live on Lincoln
  • SC State Fair
  • St. Pats in 5 Points

Best Art Gallery

  • 701 Center for Contemporary Art
  • City Art
  • Columbia Museum of Art
  • Immersion SC
  • Koger Center Upstairs Gallery
  • State of the Art Gallery and Pottery Studio
  • Tapp’s Outpost

Best Bar to See Live Music

  • Art Bar
  • Main Course
  • New Brookland Tavern
  • Steel Hands Brewing
  • The Senate
  • The White Mule
  • Tin Roof

Best CD Store

  • Papa Jazz Record Shoppe
  • Scratch N Spin
  • 2nd and Charles

Best Concert

  • Billy Strings
  • P!nk
  • SC Philharmonic at the Koger Center
  • Tokyo Joe at the Icehouse Amphitheater

Best Dance Company

  • Columbia City Ballet
  • Dance Department
  • Mrs. Jenkins Dance Academy
  • Palmetto Dance Center
  • Southern Strutt

Best Dance Studio or School

  • Columbia Ballet School
  • Columbia City Ballet
  • Dance Department
  • Goins Dancing
  • Mrs. Jenkins Dance Academy
  • Palmetto Dance Center
  • Palmetto Performing Arts
  • Southern Strutt

Best DJ

  • Dave Gilbert
  • DJ Haile
  • DJ Kaycee
  • Kevin Snow
  • Linda Carr

Best Karaoke

  • CarraRock Entertainment
  • CJ’s of Five Points
  • DJ Kevin Snow at Uncle Fester’s Sports Bar
  • That’s My Jam (Mike Stone) at Main Course
  • New Brookland Tavern

Best Local Actor

  • Clayton King
  • Hunter Bolton
  • Kashaad Kraus
  • Micah Peroulis
  • Richard Edward III
  • Topher Riddle

Best Local Actress

  • Amy Brower
  • Grace Sawicki
  • Katrina Garvin
  • Krista Forster
  • Morgan Shaley Renew
  • Vicky Saye Henderson
  • Zsuzsa Manna

Best Local Band

Brandy and the Butcher

Cletus Baltimore

Killer Beez Band

Marcus Gullen

Mark Rapp Cola Jazz

Prettier Than Matt

Root Doctors

Stagbriar

Tokyo Joe

Best Local Comedian

Creighton Cook

DaWayne D. Nettles

Jenn Snyder

Quinton Wilde

Topher Riddle

Wayne Cousins

Best Local Comedy or Improv Group

Certified Comics

The Mothers

Tomorrowquest Theatre

Best Local Filmmaker

Christopher Bickel

Dust House Films

JB Torres Medina

Wade Sellers

William Nicholas Clay

Best Local

Hip-Hop Artist

Fat Rat Da Czar

H3ro

Preach Jacobs

Teedo Gonzalez

The Bustercups

Best Local Jazz or Blues Artist

Mark Rapp

Reggie Sullivan

Robert Gardiner

Terence Young

Best Local or Regional Museum

Columbia Museum of Art

EdVenture Children’s Museum

McKissick Museum

South Carolina State Museum

Best Local Solo Artist

Brent Lundy

Brooks Herring

Josh Bennett

Kate Bankston

Marcus Gullen & The Marcus Gullen Band

Mark Rapp

Best Local Theater Company

Columbia Children’s Theatre

Tomorrowquest Theatre

Town Theatre

Trustus Theatre

Workshop Theatre of South Carolina

Best Local Theater Production

”Belles” by Workshop Theatre

”The Thanksgiving Play” at Trustus Theatre

“You On The Moors Now” presented by UofSC Department of Theatre and Dance

Best Movie Theater

AMC CLASSIC Columbia 10

AMC Harbison 14

Monetta Drive-In Theatre

Nickelodeon Theatre

Regal Columbiana Grande

Regal Sandhill IMAX & RPX

Best Music Festival

ColaJazz Festival

Drift Jam

Jam Room Music Festival

Reggaetronic

Best Music Venue

Art Bar

Koger Center for the Arts

Main Course

New Brookland Tavern

Steel Hands Brewing

The Senate

The White Mule

Best Musical Instrument Store

Guitar Center

Music Store Inc

Pecknel Music Company

Sims Music

Best Place to Celebrate a Birthday

Art Bar

Dave & Buster’s

Saluda’s Restaurant

The Grand on Main

Transmission Arcade

Best Recording Studio

Archer Avenue Studio

Jam Room

Kaplow Recording Studio

Strawberry Skys Recording Studios

Best Store For Vinyl

Papa Jazz Record Shoppe

Scratch N Spin

Turntable City

Best Visual Artist

A.D.D. Art by Kalah

Gina Langston Brewer

Kimberly Case, Studio 3P

Sean McGuinness

Shelby LeBlanc

Trahern Cook – Easel Cathedral

BEAUTY, HEALTH AND WELLNESS

Best Acupuncturist

Alison H. Beard, LAC

Dr. Li Huang

Noemi Martinez

Palmetto Acupuncture and Holistic Health Clinic

The Acupuncture Clinic

Best Barber Shop

Caveman Haircuts

Circa Barber Shop

Gentleman’s Quarters Barbershop

Kings Row

Regal Lounge

Savage Hair Studio

Southern Gentleman’s Barbering Co.

Best Chiropractor

Columbia Family Chiropractic

Dean McCaughan, DC at Midlands Health Center

Greater Carolina Clinic of Chiropractic

MaxLiving Chiropractor Columbia

Midlands Family Chiropractic

Old Mill Chiropractic & Family Wellness

Best Counselor or Therapist

Ashley Young

Heather Leigh

Jill Smith & Associates

New Hope Counseling and Wellness Center

Therapy Place

Best Crossfit

Base 10 Fitness

Carolina CrossFit

Cottontown CrossFit

CrossFit Soda City

Primordial CrossFit

Best Day Spa

fuse Massage Therapy

Metabolic Medical Centers & Spa

OCCO Luxury Spa

Spa 131

The Beautique

Urban Nirvana

Best Dentist

32 Dental

Cottingham Family Dentistry

Forest Drive Dental Care

Gee Family & Cosmetic Dentistry – Dr. Nicholas Gee, DMD

Indigo Dentistry

Irmo Smiles

Best Dermatology

Practice    Carolinas Dermatology & Plastic Surgery

Columbia Dermatology & Aesthetics

Columbia Skin Clinic

Palmetto Dermatology

Best Eye Doctor or Group

Columbia Eye Clinic

Devine Eyes

Eye Associates of Lexington

Eye On Gervais

Eyes on the Lake

Ingram Comprehensive Eye Care

Harbison Medical Associates

Best Family Practice

Lexington Family Practice

Main Street Physicians

Noreta Family Medicine

Prisma Health Family Medicine

Sandhills Family Medicine

SC Internal Medicine Associates

Three Rivers Medical Associates – Palmetto Primary Care Physicians

Best Fitness Club

24/7 Health and Fitness Center

barre3

Club Pilates

CrossFit Soda City

Fit Columbia

Jamie Scott Fitness

M­v Fitness

Orangetheory Fitness

Planet Fitness

Best Hair Salon

CARMEN! CARMEN! Prestige Salon Spa at Belk

Five Points Salon

Gore Salon

Metropolis Salon

process. A Hair Salon

Studio O2

Urban Beauty Salon

Urban Nirvana- Columbia

Best Hair Stylist

Appollonia Massey

Blair Wessinger

Hannah DeLong

Jaynes Davis

Murphi Kirchner

Robin Gottlieb

Zach Oswald

Best Home Health Care Service

Hands and Hearts Home Care

McLeod Home Care

Meaningful Milestones

SC House Calls

Best Hospital

Lexington Medical Center

Prisma Health Baptist Hospital

Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital

Prisma Health Richland Hospital

Providence Health

Best Lactation Support

Blossoming  Mamas Lactation Counseling

La Lache League of South Carolina/Midlands

Lexington Medical Center

Prisma Health Baptist Hospital

Sally Wood Lactation

Best Massage Therapist

Angie Yong Sellers

Cat Bailey

James Brazzel

Josh Kern

Nikki B Massage

Best Nail Salon

Blush Nails and Spa

OCCO Luxury Spa

Sassy Nails

Sparkle Nail Spa

The Nail Barre

Best Orthodontist

Boyd Orthodontics

Davis Orthodontics

Dr. Edward C. Davis, DDS

Irmo Smiles

O’Leary Orthodontics – Dr. Brian C. O’Leary, DMD

Tompkins Orthodontics

Best Orthopedic Practice

Dr. Daniel Del Gaizo

Midlands Orthopaedics & Neurosurgery

Ortho Sport & Spine Physicians

Prisma Health Orthopedics

Best Pediatric Care

Palmetto Pediatric

Pediatric Associates

Sandhills Pediatrics

SouthernMED Pediatrics – Lexington (South Lake)

Best Physical Therapy Practice

Carolina Physical Therapy and Sports Medicine

Pinnacle Physical Therapy and Personal Training

Prisma Health Physical Therapy Specialists

Vertex PT Specialists

Best Piercing Studio

Immaculate Body Piercing

Ouch! Studios. Piercings and tattoos

RAW Body Piercing

The Piercing Parlor

Best Pilates

Club Pilates

Fit Columbia

The Pilates Studio

WRKT

Best Place to Be Born

Home

Lexington Medical Center

Prisma Health Baptist Hospital

Prisma Health Richland Hospital

Best Plastic Surgery clinic

Carolinas Dermatology & Plastic Surgery

Dr. C. Brett Carlin, Carlin Plastic Surgery

J Smythe Rich III MD, Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery

Plastic Surgery Consultants

Best Tattoo Artist

Chelsea Owen

Matt Toto Davis

Shannon Purvis Barron

Thadd Curry

Wayne Munn

Animated Canvas Custom Tattoo

Best Tattoo Studio

Magnetizm Tattoo

Ophidian Tattoo

Tatway Tattoos

Toye Shop Ink.

Best Urgent Care

Doctors Care

Lexington Medical Center

MEDcare Urgent Care (Columbia, Garners Ferry)

Prisma Health Richland Hospital

Veritas Health Group

Best Yoga Studio

Bikram Yoga Columbia

Fit Columbia

Palmetto Yoga & Reiki Center

Pink Lotus Yoga Center

Studio Fire / The Well

CLUBS AND BARS

Best Bar or Club

Art Bar

Hemingway’s

Jake’s

Pavlov’s Bar

The Whig

The Woody on Main

Tin Roof

Transmission Arcade

Best Bar Service

Art Bar

Hemingway’s

Hendrix Restaurant

Jake’s

Steel Hands Brewing

Weco Bottle and Biergarten

Best Bar Trivia

Craft and Draft

Lazy Creek Taphouse

New Brookland Tavern

Palmetto Trivia at River Rat Brewery

The Grand on Main

Useless Trivia

Best Bartender

Amanda Dykes

Gabe King – Hendrix

Haley Williamson – Group Therapy

Jake Smith – Motor Supply Co. Bistro

Jeff Helliges – Pavlovs

Kasey McKay – Calloway’s

Kelsey Riordan – Market on Main / Group Therapy

Mel Maillot

Shawn-Dell Corley – Art Bar

Best Beer Selection

Craft and Draft

Jake’s

Main Course

Steel Hands Brewing

Weco Bottle and Biergarten

Best Bloody Mary

Cafe Strudel

Liberty Tap Room & Grill

Market on Main

Motor Supply Co. Bistro

Publico

The Gourmet Shop

The War Mouth

Best Brewpub

Columbia Craft Brewing Company

Hunter-Gatherer Brewery/Taproom

Old Mill Brewpub

Steel Hands Brewing

Best Cocktail Program

Bourbon

Coa Agaveria Y Cocina

Hendrix Restaurant

Motor Supply Co. Bistro

Ratio Restaurant

Best College Bar

Breaker’s Live

CJ’s of Five Points

Jake’s

Pavlov’s Bar

The Cotton Gin

Best Craft Beer Selection

Craft and Draft

Main Course

Steel Hands Brewing

Weco Bottle and Biergarten

Best Dance Club

Cotton Gin

Skyline Club

The Woody on Main

Tin Roof

Best Distillery

Gorget Distilling Co.

Hollow Creek Distillery

Southern Essence Distilling

Best Gay Bar

PT’s 1109

The Capital Club

Best Happy Hour    

Art Bar

Cantina 76

Publico

Steel Hands Brewing

Best Local Brewery

Columbia Craft Brewing Company

Hazelwood Brewing Company

Hunter-Gatherer Brewery/Taproom

River Rat Brewery

Savage Craft Ale Works

Steel Hands Brewing

Best Margarita

Cantina 76

Coa Agaveria Y Cocina

Coco’s & Beer Authentic Mexican Grill

Publico

San Jose Mexican Restaurant

Best Neighborhood Bar – Downtown/The Vista

Art Bar

Di Vino Rosso

The Whig

Tin Roof

Best Neighborhood Bar – Five Points

Bar None

CJ’s of Five Points

Goat’s

Jake’s

Publico

Best Neighborhood Bar – Harbison/Irmo

Craft and Draft Irmo

Hemingway’s

The British Bulldog Pub

Best Neighborhood Bar – Lexington

Keg Cowboy

Krafty Draft Brew Pub

O’Hara’s Public House

Twisted Roots Bar & Grill

Best Neighborhood Bar – Northeast

Random Tap

Ratio Restaurant

Top Dawg Tavern

Travinia Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar

Best Neighborhood Bar  – Shandon/Rosewood/Forest Acres

Craft and Draft

Rockaway Athletic Club

Tazza Kitchen

The Cock N’ Bull Pub

Best Neighborhood Bar  – West Columbia/Cayce

New Brookland Tavern

State Street Pub

Steel Hands Brewing

Weco Bottle and Biergarten

Best New Bar or club

Savage Craft Ale Works

The Woody on Main

Transmission Arcade

Weco Bottle and Biergarten

Best Outdoor Deck

Hendrix

Jake’s

Savage Craft Ale Works

Steel Hands Brewing

Weco Bottle and Biergarten

Best People-Watching Bar

Art Bar

Bar None

Savage Craft Ale Works

The Woody on Main

Tin Roof

Best Place to See Live Comedy

Art Bar

New Brookland Tavern

The Comedy House

The Joint @ 1710 Main

Best Sports Bar

Buffalo Wild Wings

Hemingway’s

Hickory Tavern

Twin Peaks

Coldest Beer

Hemingway’s

Steel Hands Brewing

Thirsty Fellow Pizzeria and Pub

Weco Bottle and Biergarten

COVID-19 RESPONSE

Best Business to Open or Establish Itself (during the pandemic)

Boca Grande Burritos

Enzo’s Delicatessen

Il Bucato

Palmetto Commercial Services

Regal Lounge

Transmission Arcade

Best Drive-Through Event

Eudora farms

Holiday Lights on the River

SC State Fair

Best Grocery Delivery or Curbside Pickup

Lowes Foods

Publix

Rosewood Market & Deli

Walmart Supercenter

Best Pivot in Strategy or Innovation by a Business

barre3

Home Advantage Realty

Palmetto Citizens Federal Credit Union

Palmetto Commercial Services

UofSC School of Music & The Concert Truck

Best Pivot in Strategy or Innovation by a Restaurant

Cantina 76

Curiosity Coffee Bar

Sakitumi Grill and Sushi Bar

Saluda’s Restaurant

Spotted Salamander Cafe and Catering

Best Restaurant Take-out / Curbside Experience

Chick-fil-A

Curiosity Coffee Bar

Enzo’s Delicatessen

Il Bucato

Sakitumi Grill and Sushi Bar

Spotted Salamander Cafe and Catering

Best Socially Distanced Activity

Cola Concerts

Columbia City Ballet’s ”The Nutcracker” at The Koger Center

Columbia Food and Wine Festival (August 2020)

Best Use of Social Media

COLAtoday

East Point Academy

Enzo’s Delicatessen

Home Advantage Realty

Koger Center for the Arts

Palmetto Commercial Services

Soda City Podcast

Best Virtual Event

Barre3

Free Times Virtual Music Crawl

Richland Library

SC Philharmonic at the Koger Center for the Arts

St. Martin’s in the Fields Episcopal Church

FOOD AND DRINK    

Best ‘Farm to Table’ Restaurant

Black Rooster

Hendrix Restaurant

Motor Supply Co. Bistro

Saluda’s

Spotted Salamander Cafe and Catering

Terra

Best Asian Restaurant

929 Kitchen & Bar

Antai Asian Dining

Baan Sawan Thai Bistro

Bodhi Thai Dining

Duke’s Pad Thai

Kao Thai Cuisine

Miyo’s Group

Best Bagel

Bruegger’s Bagels

Carolina Cafe & Catering Co.

Curiosity Coffee Bar

smallSUGAR

The Devine Cinnamon Roll Deli

Best Bang for the Buck

Boca Grande Burritos

Cantina 76

Cook Out

Lizard’s Thicket

The Devine Cinnamon Roll Deli

Best Barbecue

City Limits Barbeque

Home Team BBQ

Little Pigs Barbecue

Midwood Smokehouse

Shealy’s Bar-B-Que

The War Mouth

True BBQ

Best Barista

Chelsea England, Indah Coffee

Erica D’mato, Loveland Coffee”

Greg Slattery, Curiosity Coffee Bar

Travis Hoyt, Loveland Coffee

Best Breakfast

Another Broken Egg Cafe

Cafe Strudel

Eggs Up Grill

Rambo’s Fat Cat Biscuits

smallSUGAR

The Devine Cinnamon Roll Deli

The Original Pancake House

Best Brunch

Cafe Strudel

DiPrato’s

Hampton Street Vineyard

Market on Main

Motor Supply Co. Bistro

The Gourmet Shop

The Grand on Main

Best Burrito

Boca Grande Burritos

Cantina 76

El Guapos Tacos

Real Mexico Restaurant

San Jose Mexican Restaurant

Best Caribbean Restaurant

Fire and Spice Irmo

Island Grill

La Isla Bonita Restaurante

Best Catering

Cantina 76

Dupre Catering

Enzo’s Delicatessen

Southern Way Catering

Spotted Salamander Cafe and Catering

Best Charcuterie Board

Abundant Graze

Carolina Charcuterie Company

Di Vino Rosso

Market on Main

Motor Supply Co. Bistro

The Gourmet Shop

Best Chef    

Christopher Holme, Hampton Street Vineyard

David Grillo, Boca Grande Burritos

Frank Bradley, Hendrix

Javier Uriarte, Ratio Restaurant

Joe Cardinale, Enzo’s Delicatessen

Josh Rogerson, Saluda’s

Nick Rodriguez, Di Vino Rosso

Wes Fulmer, Motor Supply Co. Bistro

Best Chinese Restaurant    

Eggroll Chen

Golden Dragon

Main Moon

Miyo’s Group

Sun Ming

Best Coffee    

Curiosity Coffee Bar

Drip Coffee

Dunkin’

Indah Coffee

Loveland Coffee

Piecewise Coffee Co.

Best Deli/Sub/Sandwich Shop

5th Avenue Deli

Andy’s Deli

DiPrato’s

Enzo’s Delicatessen

Groucho’s Deli

No Name Deli

Sub Station II

Best Dessert

Cupcake DownSouth

Hampton Street Vineyard

Kaminsky’s Dessert Cafe

Mingos Cookies

Saluda’s

Spotted Salamander Cafe and Catering

The Haven Coffee House

Best Fast Food Chain

Bojangles

Chick-fil-A

Cook Out

Five Guys

Rush’s

Zesto Drive-In

Best French Fries

Five Guys

Market on Main

McDonald’s

Rush’s

Smashburger

Best Fried Chicken

Bernie’s Restaurant

Drake’s Duck-In

Kiki’s Chicken and Waffles

Lizard’s Thicket

Rush’s

Zesto Drive-In

Best Frozen Yogurt

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt

Sweet Cream Co.

Best Greek Restaurant

Grecian Gardens

Greek Boys

Kairos Mediterranean

Mediterranean Tea Room

Pita’s Mediterranean Restaurant

Zorba’s Greek Restaurant

Best Grits

Blue Marlin

Cafe Strudel

Motor Supply Co. Bistro

Mr. Friendly’s New Southern Cafe

Rambo’s Fat Cat Biscuits

The Devine Cinnamon Roll Deli

Best Gyro

Grecian Gardens

Greek Boys

NoMa Bistro by Al Amir

Pita’s Mediterranean Restaurant

Zorba’s Greek Restaurant

Best Hamburger

Chubby’s Burgers Food Truck

Five Guys

Hampton Street Vineyard

Higher Ground Char House

Pawleys Front Porch

Rush’s

Steve’s Classic Burgers

The Whig

Best Hot Dog

Jimmy’s Mart

Rush’s

Steel Hands Brewing

The Devine Cinnamon Roll Deli

Best Ice Cream

Baskin-Robbins

Cold Stone Creamery

LICK Ice Cream

Sweet Cream Co.

The Chillin Cow Food Truck

Zesto Drive-In

Best Indian Restaurant

2 Gingers

Delhi Palace

Persis Biryani Indian Grill

Village of India

Best Italian Restaurant

Alodia’s Cucina Italiana

Al’s Upstairs

Di Vino Rosso

Enzo’s Delicatessen

Il Giorgione

Travinia Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar

Villa Tronco

Best Japanese Restaurant

Camon Japanese Restaurant

Inakaya Japanese Restaurant (Northeast)

Inakaya Watanabe (St. Andrews Road)

Miyabi Japanese Steakhouse And Sushi Bar

Sato Japanese Restaurant

Best Kid-Friendly Restaurant

Boca Grande Burritos

Cantina 76

Chick-fil-A

Flight Deck Restaurant

Urban Cookhouse

Best Late Night Food

Bar None

Cook Out

The Whig

Transmission Arcade

Waffle House

Best Mexican Restaurant

Boca Grande Burritos

Cantina 76

Coa Agaveria Y Cocina

Coco’s & Beer Authentic Mexican Grill

Moctezuma Taqueria

Real Mexico Restaurant

San Jose Mexican Restaurant

Tacos Nayarit

Best Middle Eastern Restaurant

Arabesque on Devine

Green Olive Restaurant

Mediterranean Tea Room

NoMa Bistro by Al Amir

Best Milkshake

Chick-fil-A

Cook Out

LICK Ice Cream

Rush’s

Sonic Drive-In

Zesto Drive-In

Best Mobile Food

Boca Grande Burritos

City Limits Barbeque

El Guapos Tacos

Hott Mess

Los Chicanos Food Truck

Spuddering Around

Best National Chain Restaurant

Bonefish Grill

Chick-fil-A

O’Charley’s Restaurant & Bar

Best New Restaurant

Boca Grande Burritos

Di Vino Rosso

Enzo’s Delicatessen

Il Bucato

Mingos Cookies

Ratio Restaurant

Transmission Arcade

Best Pizza

Dano’s Pizza

Il Bucato

Il Focolare Pizzeria

LaBrasca’s Pizza

Nicky’s Pizzeria Five Points

Thirsty Fellow Pizzeria and Pub

Village Idiot Pizza

Za’s on Devine

Best Place for a First Date

Cantina 76

Di Vino Rosso

Hampton Street Vineyard

Hendrix

Motor Supply Co. Bistro

Saluda’s

The Grand on Main

Transmission Arcade

Best Place to Dine Outdoors

Black Rooster

Cantina 76

Hampton Street Vineyard

Hendrix

Main Course

Market on Main

Saluda’s

The Gourmet Shop

Best Restaurant

Boca Grande Burritos

Di Vino Rosso

Enzo’s Delicatessen

Halls Chophouse Columbia

Hampton Street Vineyard

Hendrix

Motor Supply Co. Bistro

Saluda’s

Terra

Best Restaurant – Devine Street/Shandon/Rosewood

Backstreets Grill

Cantina 76

Henry’s Restaurant & Bar

Il Giorgione

Mediterranean Tea Room

The Devine Cinnamon Roll Deli

Za’s on Devine

Best Restaurant – Five Points

Enzo’s Delicatessen

Goat’s

Home Team BBQ

Mr. Friendly’s New Southern Cafe

Publico

Saluda’s

The Gourmet Shop

Best Restaurant – Forest Acres

BLD Diner

Boca Grande Burritos

Pasta Fresca

Tazza Kitchen

Tombo Grille

Best Restaurant  – Irmo

Alodia’s Cucina Italiana

Bistro On The Boulevard

Fire and Spice Irmo

Zorba’s Greek Restaurant

Best Restaurant  – Lexington    

Alodia’s Cucina Italiana

Bodhi Thai Dining

Flight Deck Restaurant

Fusion Cocina Latina Lexington

Griffin Chophouse

Libby’s

Old Mill Brewpub

Private Property

Best Restaurant – Main Street

Bourbon

Cantina 76

Halls Chophouse Columbia

Hampton Street Vineyard

Hendrix Restaurant

Market on Main

The Grand on Main

The Whig

Best Restaurant – Northeast

Fusion Cocina Latina

Inakaya Japanese Restaurant (Northeast)

Ratio Restaurant

Tiffany’s Bakery

Travinia Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar

Best Restaurant – The Vista

929 Kitchen & Bar

Blue Marlin

Coa Agaveria Y Cocina

Cola’s Restaurant

Di Vino Rosso

Gervais & Vine

Motor Supply Co. Bistro

Sakitumi Grill and Sushi Bar

Best Restaurant  – West Columbia/Cayce

Black Rooster

Cafe Strudel

Duke’s Pad Thai

Kingsman Restaurant

Steel Hands Brewing

Terra

Best Restaurant When Someone Else Is Paying

Halls Chophouse Columbia

Motor Supply Co. Bistro

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Saluda’s

Terra

Best Ribs

Carolina Wings & Rib House

Home Team BBQ

Hudson’s Smokehouse BBQ

Midwood Smokehouse

The War Mouth

Best Salad

California Dreaming

Groucho’s Deli

Il Bucato

J.R. Cash’s Grill and Bar

Spotted Salamander Cafe and Catering

Verde

Best Seafood Restaurant

Blue Marlin

Catch Seafood

Oak Grove Fish House

Oyster Bar Columbia

Pearlz Oyster Bar

Best Service

Boca Grande Burritos

Cantina 76

Di Vino Rosso

Halls Chophouse Columbia

Hampton Street Vineyard

Loveland Coffee

Motor Supply Co. Bistro

Saluda’s

Best Shrimp & Grits

Blue Marlin

Motor Supply Co. Bistro

Mr. Friendly’s New Southern Cafe

Saluda’s

The Devine Cinnamon Roll Deli

The Grand on Main

Best Smoothie

Good Life Cafe

Smoothie King

Tasty As Fit

The Well Cafe / The Well Collective

Tropical Smoothie Cafe

Best Soul Food

A Peace of Soul Vegan Kitchen

Kiki’s Chicken and Waffles

Lizard’s Thicket

Ms. B’s Southern Soul Food

Best Southern Restaurant

Little Pigs Barbecue

Lizard’s Thicket

Motor Supply Co. Bistro

Mr. Friendly’s New Southern Cafe

Spotted Salamander Cafe and Catering

The War Mouth

Best Steak

Griffin Chophouse

Halls Chophouse Columbia

Kingsman Restaurant

LongHorn Steakhouse

Saluda’s

Best Sushi

Camon Japanese Restaurant

Inakaya Japanese Restaurant (Northeast)

Inakaya Watanabe (St. Andrews Road)

Miyo’s Group

Sakitumi Grill and Sushi Bar

Tsunami Sushi Restaurant

Best Sweet Tea

Boca Grande Burritos

Bojangles

Groucho’s Deli

Lizard’s Thicket

McAlister’s Deli

Rush’s

The Market Tea Room

Best Taco

Cantina 76

Coa Agaveria Y Cocina

El Guapos Tacos

Fusion Cocina Latina

Publico

Real Mexico

Taco Bell

Tacos Nayarit

Best Take Out Food

Basil Thai Cuisine

Boca Grande Burritos

Cantina 76

Enzo’s Delicatessen

Groucho’s Deli

Il Bucato

Best Thai Restaurant

Baan Sawan Thai Bistro

Basil Thai Cuisine

Bodhi Thai Dining

Duke’s Pad Thai

Kao Thai Cuisine

Mai Thai Cuisine

Best Vegetarian Menu

A Peace of Soul Vegan Kitchen

Boca Grande Burritos

Good Life Cafe

Rosewood Market & Deli

Tasty As Fit

Best Veggie Burger

A Peace of Soul Vegan Kitchen

Good Life Cafe

Granby Grill

Rosewood Market & Deli

The Whig

Best Wine List

Di Vino Rosso

Halls Chophouse Columbia

Hampton Street Vineyard

Hendrix

Saluda’s

Terra

Best Wings

Carolina Wings & Rib House

D’s Wings

Home Team BBQ

Noisy Wings

Publick House

Transmission Arcade

Wings & Ale

LOCAL MEDIA

Best Anchorperson

Alicia Barnes

Andrea Mock

Darci Strickland

Dawndy Mercer Plank

Judi Gatson

Sam Bleiweis

Best Local Instagram

@kogercenterforthearts

chamalthecamel

COLAtoday

GoCola

Mike Simmons (Mike the Wine Guy)

Soda City Podcast

Best Local Radio Personality

Brent Johnson, The LAKE

Jonathan Rush, WCOS

Kelly Nash, WCOS

Nate Terracio, WUSC

Steve Varholy, WXRY

Best Local Social Media Influencer

Amanda Rollison (@valuemindedmama)

Chamal Mediwaka (@chamalthecamel)

Lindsey Griffin (@colatownfoodieandfun)

Lynn Luc (@gocola)

Mattison Heatherly (@mattisonheatherly)

Soda City Podcast

Best Local TV News

WACH FOX

WIS Television

WLTX News 19

Best Local Tweeter

Andrea Mock

Chris Trainor

Mike Uva

Steve Benjamin

Best Local Website  – Music/Entertainment

COLAtoday.com

free-times.com

kogercenterforthearts.com

Best Local Website  – News

ColaDaily.com

COLAtoday.com

free-times.com

WISTV.com

WLTX.com

Best Local Website  – Sports

foxsportsradio1400.iheart.com

GamecockCentral.com

gamecocksonline.com

wach.com

WLTX.com

Best Radio Station

93.1 The Lake

97.5 WCOS

WCOS-FM

WNKT FM 107.5 The Game

WUSC-FM

WXRY 99.3 FM

Best Sportscaster

Mike Uva

Reggie Anderson

Rick Henry

Rob Sanders

Best Weatherperson

Adam Clark, WIS

Daniel Bonds, WLTX

Dominic Brown, WIS

Marina Neuman, WACH FOX

Von Gaskins, WIS

Biggest Media Hog

Dick Harpootlian

Henry McMaster

Lindsey Graham

Tyler Ryan

PET SERVICES

Best Dog Park

BullStreet Dog Park

Emily Douglas Park

NOMA Bark Park (North Main)

Saluda Shoals Park

Best Kennel or Pet Boarding Facility

Camp Bow Wow

Happy Tails Resort and Spa

Pawmetto Lifeline

Wescott Acres Pet Resort

Best Pet Groomer

Dale’s Pets

Happy Pets Salon & Spaw

Happy Tails Resort and Spa

Little Barks Grooming & Boutique

Mill Creek Pet Food Center

Wescott Acres Pet Resort

Best Pet Supply Store

Lazy Creek Pet Food

Mill Creek Pet Food Center

Modern Companion Pet Boutique

Pet Supplies Plus

PetSmart

Best Veterinary Clinic

Cherokee Trail Veterinary Hospital

Dutch Fork Animal Hospital

Four Paws Animal Clinic

Midlands Veterinary Practice

Pawmetto Lifeline

Shandon-Wood Animal Clinic

The Cat Clinic

PLACES

TO LIVE    

Best Apartment Community    

Brookland Apartment Homes

CanalSide Lofts

Indigo at Brickworks

Olympia and Granby Mills

Vista Towers

Best Neighborhood

Cottontown

Earlewood

Elmwood Park Historic District

Heathwood

Lake Katherine

Shandon

Spring Valley

Best New Home Community

Bluefield by Mungo Homes

Blythewood Farms by Great Southern Homes

Stanley Martin Homes at Kelsney Ridge

Wessinger Farms by Mungo Homes

Hub At Columbia

Indigo at Brickworks

Olympia and Granby Mills

Palmetto Compress & Warehouse Co.

Best Retirement Community

Atria Forest Lake

Still Hopes Episcopal Retirement Community

The Heritage At Lowman

The Village at Southlake

Wildewood Downs

POLITICS AND CITY LIFE

Best Activist Group or Effort

Black Lives Matter

Congaree Riverkeeper

Pawmetto Lifeline

SC for Ed

Serve and Connect

Special Olympics South Carolina

Transgender Awareness Alliance

Best Charity

Harvest Hope Food Bank

Homeless No More

Oliver Gospel Mission

Pawmetto Lifeline

Serve and Connect

Special Olympics South Carolina

Transitions Homeless Center

Best City or County Council Member

Allison Terracio

Sam Davis

Tameika Issac Devine

Will Brennan

Best Family Attraction

Columbia Fireflies

Koger Center for the Arts

Riverbanks Zoo & Garden

Saluda Shoals Park

Soda City Market

South Carolina State Museum

Best Green Business or Initiative

Congaree Riverkeeper

Palmetto Commercial Services

Rosewood Market & Deli

Best Local Business Leader

Bryan Tayara, Rosewood Market & Deli

Jill Moylan, Home Advantage Realty

Mike Young, Palmetto Commercial Services

Phill Blair, The Whig + WeCo Biergarten

Sara Middleton, LTC Hospitality

Steve Cook, Saluda’s

Best Local Politician

Allison Terracio

Daniel Rickenmann

Joe Wilson

Seth Rose

Steve Benjamin

Tameika Issac Devine

Best Outdoor Activity

Congaree National Park

Lake Murray

Riverbanks Zoo & Garden

Riverwalk

Soda City Market

Best Place to Take Out-of-Towners

Columbia Museum of Art

Koger Center for the Arts

Lake Murray

Riverbanks Zoo & Garden

Soda City Market

The Grand on Main

Best Place to Work

Cool Care Heating and Air

Home Advantage Realty

Koger Center for the Arts

Palmetto Citizens Federal Credit Union

Riverbanks Zoo & Garden

Rosewood Market & Deli

University of South Carolina

Best Small Business Owner

Beach Loveland, Loveland Coffee

Bryan Tayara, Rosewood Market & Deli

Jill Moylan, Home Advantage Realty

Mike Young, Palmetto Commercial Services

Phill Blair, The Whig + WeCo Biergarten

Scott Middleton, LTC Hospitality

Steve Cook, Saluda’s

Best Troublemaker

Dick Harpootlian

Donald Trump

Doug Gainey

The Bars in Five Points

Best Use of Public Funds

Main Street District

Renovations in West Columbia

Richland Library

Roads

The BullStreet District

Biggest “Our Dumb State” Moment

COVID-19 response

No mask mandate

Re-electing Lindsey Graham

Biggest Improvement in Columbia This Year

Main Street District

Removing the curfew at night

Saluda Riverwalk completion

The BullStreet District

Biggest Local “Hero”

Dawn Staley

Kassy Alia Ray

Medical Professionals and First Responders

Olly Otter

Shane Beamer

Biggest Local “Zero”

Dick Harpootlian

Henry McMaster

Lindsey Graham

Steve Benjamin

Biggest Waste of Public Funds

Lindsay Graham

Penny Tax

Tax break for Carolina Panthers

Worst City or County Council Member

Daniel Rickenmann

Dick Harpootlian

Sam Davis

Steve Benjamin

Worst Local Politician

Dick Harpootlian

Henry McMaster

Joe Wilson

Lindsey Graham

Steve Benjamin

SERVICES

Best After-School Program

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Midlands

Columbia Martial Arts and Fitness

East Point Academy

Empire Gymnastics Training Center

Incarnation Lutheran Child Development Center

Legacy Martial Arts

Best Bank

BB&T now Truist

First Citizens Bank

First Community Bank

Founders Federal Credit Union

Palmetto Citizens Federal Credit Union

SouthState Bank

TD Bank

Wells Fargo

Best Charter School

Clear Dot Charter School

East Point Academy

Gray Collegiate Academy

Green Charter School of The Midlands

Midlands Arts Conservatory (MAC)

SC Whitmore School

Best Cleaning Service

Central Midlands Cleaning

Clean and Fresh

Heather’s Helping Hands

Palmetto Commercial

Best Continuing Education Institution

Columbia College

Midlands Technical College

Richland Library

University of South Carolina Continuing Education and Conferences

Best Credit Union

AllSouth Federal Credit Union

Caro Federal Credit Union

Founders Federal Credit Union

Navy Federal Credit Union

Palmetto Citizens Federal Credit Union

SAFE Federal Credit Union

SC State Credit Union

Best Dry Cleaner

Burnette’s Cleaners

Ed Robinson Laundry & Dry Cleaning

Tripp’s Fine Cleaners

Zebra Cleaners

Best DUI Law Firm or Attorney    

Cavanaugh & Thickens

Dayne Phillips Attorney at Law

J. Taylor Bell, The Jeffcoat Firm

John Mobley Law Firm

Law Office Of Derrick E. Mobley

Seth Rose, Attorney at Law

Shealey Law Firm

Best Electrician

Carolina Conditions

Creations Electrical Inc.

Easy Electric

Rytec Electric

Best Escape Room

Escape Plan Columbia

Escapology

The Final Door

Best Event Venue

701 Whaley

Central Energy

Koger Center for the Arts

Main Course

The Millstone at Adams Pond

Twelve Oak Estate

Best Farm

City Roots

Clinton Sease Farm

Cottle Strawberry Farm

Freshly Grown Farms

Best Florist

Blossom Shop Inc.

De Loache Florist

Fern Studio Flowers

Lexington Florist

Something Special Florist

Tim’s Touch Flowers and Gifts

Best Funeral Services Provider

Barr-Price Funeral Home

Caughman-Harman Funeral Home

Greenhaven Memorial Gardens

Leevy’s Funeral Home

Shives Funeral Home

Temples-Halloran Funeral & Cremation

Thompson Funeral Homes

Best Golf Course

Cobblestone Park Golf Club

Columbia Country Club

Golden Hills Golf & Country Club

Spring Valley Country Club

The Spur at Northwoods Golf Club

Best Gymnastics/Cheerleading School

ACX American Cheer X-Treme

Cheer Passion Allstars

Empire Gymnastics Training Center

Lake Murray Gymnastics

Soda City Gymnastics

Best Heating and Air Service

All American Heating & Air

Carolina Comfort, Inc.

Cola Bear Heating & Air

Cool Care Heating and Air

Krantz Kooling and Heating

Richardson’s Heating and Air

Best Home Builder

Build On Your Land

Callaway Construction Co.

Epic Homes

Great Southern Homes

Mungo Homes

Best Hotel

Aloft Columbia Downtown

Graduate Columbia

Hilton Columbia Center

Hotel Trundle

Sheraton Columbia Downtown

Best House of Worship

First Baptist Church of Columbia

Incarnation Lutheran Church

RADIUS Church

Shandon Baptist Church

St. Martin’s In the Fields Episcopal Church

Best Insurance Company

Farm Bureau Insurance

Giles Insurance Agency

Irmo Insurance Agency, Inc.

Powers Insurance Experts

Best Landscaping Company

Blue Moon Landscaping

Clark’s Lawn & Landscape

Fat Rat’s Landscaping and Lawn

Heritage Landscape Services, Inc.

KB Landscaping

Michael Wayne’s Landscaping and Tree Service

Trifecta Landscaping

Best Law Firm

Cavanaugh & Thickens

Dayne Phillips Attorney at Law

Law Office Of Derrick E. Mobley

LawyerLisa

McDonnell & Associates Law Firm

The Jeffcoat Firm

Wyche, P.A.

Best Local Insurance Agent

Craig Giles

Jeremy Powers

Larry Lucas

Megan O’Connell

Steven Diaz

Victoria Ares

Best Martial Arts School

Capital Karate

Columbia Martial Arts and Fitness

Deep Waters Jiu Jitsu

Legacy Martial Arts

TNT Martial Arts & Fitness

Best Mortgage Lender or Broker

First Community Bank Mortgage

Foundation Mortgage Corporation

Guild Mortgage

Mortgage Network, Inc.

Norcom Mortgage, Jake Coker

Palmetto Citizens Federal Credit Union

Best Moving Company

Gamecock Moving

Gentlemen Movers Inc.

Soda City Movers

The Moving Squad

Two Men and a Truck

Best Outdoor/Camping Gear Retailer

Half-Moon Outfitters Inc.

Mast General Store Columbia

REI

Best Personal Injury Law Firm    

George Sink, P.A. Injury Lawyers

Green Law Firm

John Mobley Law Firm

Law Office Of Derrick E. Mobley

The Jeffcoat Firm

The Stanley Law Group

Best Pest Control    

Baine Termite and Pest Control

Cayce Exterminating Company, Inc.

Clark’s Termite & Pest Control

Modern Exterminating Company Inc.

Mosquito Joe

Terminix

Best Photographer

Anna Garrison

Crush Rush

JH Photography

John Lowry Photography

Lacie Richards Photography

Southern Stitched Photography

Best Place for Music Lessons

Columbia Arts Academy, Lexington School of Music, Irmo Music Academy

Freeway Music

Sims Music

Best Place to Get Alterations

Chong’s Alterations

Han’s Alterations

Jackie’s Tailoring & Alterations

Nick’s Tailor

Best Plumbing Repair

AP Plumbing

Franklin Plumbing & Drain Cleaning

Kay Plumbing Meetze Plumbing

Superior Plumbing & Gas

Best Printing Company

ApexGraphix

Columbia Printing and Graphics Inc.

K & K Printing

Sun Solutions

Best Private School

Ben Lippen School

Hammond School

Heathwood Hall Episcopal School

Northside Christian Academy

Timmerman School

Best Real Estate Agency

Carter Realtors Inc.

Coldwell Banker

Home Advantage Realty

The ART of Real Estate

The Moore Company

Best Real Estate Agent

Franklin Jones – The Neighborhood Co. – Keller Williams Palmetto Realty

Jill Moylan

Kendall Walsh

Kimberly McCoy

Olivia Cooley

Rebecca Goode

Sarah Bennett

Seth Ricks

Best Real Estate Group

Olivia Cooley Group at Keller Williams Realty

The Boland Team

The Jeff Riley Team

Best River Rental/Guide Company

Adventure Carolina Inc.

Palmetto Outdoors

River Runner Outdoor Center

Best Roofer

Burgin Roofing

Crescent Construction

Heritage Roofing

Premiere Roofing

Seawright Roofing

The Red Shirt Guys Roofing

Best Screen Printer

Custom Embroidery & Screen Printing

Graph-itti Inc.

Image Ink

River Printing & Design Co.

Best Shooting Range

C2C Arms

Palmetto State Armory

Shooters Choice

Best Sign Company

FASTSIGNS

Sign It Quick Columbia

Signarama Columbia

Best Smartphone and Computer Repair

CPR Cell Phone Repair

Mr. PC

SmartPhone Medic

That Computer Store

Best Staffing Agency

AppleOne Employment

Carolina Industrial Staffing

Randstad

Recruiting Solutions

Roper Staffing

Snelling Staffing

Best Travel Agent

Cruise Planners – Dan & Faith Ramsay

Ernie King

Forest Lake Travel

Hoa Sypolt

Best Upholstery Service

Forest Lake Fabric Center Inc.

New Coverings

Nordan & Foster Custom Upholstery

Best Videographer

A Thousand Cranes Productions

Cinema Couture Films

Matt Brodie

Skyelar Winn

Soda City Films

Best Wedding Planner

Alexandra Madison Weddings

Amber Watson Weddings

By Invitation Only

Meagan Warren Weddings

Moss and Oak Events

Parris Balazs

Best Wine and Paint Studio

AR Workshop Columbia

Canvases with Candace

Lexington Paint and Pour

Painting with a Twist

Studio Cellar

SHOPPING

Best Adult Store

Nancy’s Nook

Spencers

Sugar and Spice

This is It

Best Alternative Clothing

Loose Lucy’s Columbia

Pannerpete Vintage

Sid & Nancy

Best Antique Store

Little Mountain Unlimited

Old Mill Antique Mall

ReFind

Spring Valley Antique Mall

The Rabbit Box Antiques & Collectibles

Best Bakery

Ally & Eloise Bakeshop

Buttercream Dreams

Cupcake DownSouth

Kudzu Bakery & Market Columbia

Publix

Silver Spoon Bake Shop

smallSUGAR

Tiffany’s Sweets, Eats & Meeting Place

Best Beer Store

Bottles Beverage Superstore

Craft and Draft

Green’s Beverage Warehouse

Morganelli’s

Total Wine & More

Weco Bottle and Biergarten

Best Bridal Store

David’s Bridal

Evelyn’s Bridal

Jo-Lin’s Bridal & Formal Wear

New York Bride & Groom of Columbia

Best Butcher Shop

New York Butcher Shoppe

Ole Timey Meats Columbia

The Royal Butcher

Best Children’s Clothing

Duck Duck Goose

James and Eloise Fine Childrens Boutique

Once Upon A Child

Petal & Fern custom threads

The Children’s Place

Best Consignment Store

Once Upon A Child

Revente

Roundabouts Consignments

Sid & Nancy

Best Convenience Store

Murphy Express

QuikTrip

Shiv Food Mart

Best Cycle Shop

Cycle Center

Dialed Bicycles Repair & Service

Outspokin’ Bicycles

Summit Cycles

Best Furniture Store

Copper Barn Furniture

Marty Rae’s of Lexington

Strobler Home Furnishings

The Rabbit Box Antiques & Collectibles

Whit-Ash Furnishings

Best Gamecock Store

Addam’s University Bookstore at USC

Barefoot Campus Outfitter

Gamecock Traditions

Miss Cocky

Best Gaming Store

Firefly Toys & Games

GameStop

Scratch N Spin

The Side Deck – Gaming Cafe

Best Gift Shop

A Little Happy

Gibson’s

The Balloon Squad

The Shoppes on Main

Uptown Gifts on Main

Best Gun Shop

Amick’s Guns

Palmetto State Armory

Shooters Choice

Best Hardware Store

Ace Hardware Three Fountains

Boland’s Ace

Lowe’s Home Improvement

South East Ace Inc.

The Home Depot

Best Jewelry Store

Dems Fine Jewelers

Moseley’s Diamond Showcase

Sugar & Lola

Sylvan’s Jewelers

Traditions Fine Jewelers

Unforgettable Fine Jewelry

Best Liquor Store

Bottles Beverage Superstore

Green’s Beverage Warehouse

Morganelli’s

Total Wine & More

Best Marine Store

Carolina Inboard

West Marine

Best Men’s Clothing

Belk

Brittons of Columbia

Granger Owings

Tux on Trux

Best Natural Food Store

14 Carrot Whole Foods

Earth Fare

Rosewood Market & Deli

Whole Foods Market

Best Place for Fresh Produce

Cayce Farmer’s Market

Lowes Foods

Publix

Rosewood Market & Deli

Soda City Market

South Carolina State Farmers Market

Best Place to Buy CBD Products

CBD Farmacy of Columbia

Charlotte CBD at Five Points

Essential Vapors & CBD

Garner’s Natural Life

Rosewood Market & Deli

Your CBD Store – Lexington

Best Place to Buy Comic Books

2nd & Charles

Cosmic Rays

Heroes & Dragons

Scratch N Spin

Best Place to Buy Used Books

2nd & Charles

Ed’s Editions

Odd Bird Books

Best Place to Buy Used/Vintage Musical Instruments

Guitar Center

Musician Supply

The Music Store, Inc.

Best Pottery Studio

Mad Platter

Southern Pottery Studio

State of the Art Gallery and Pottery Studio

Best Shopping District

Columbiana Centre

Devine Street

Five Points

Main Street District

Best Smoke Shop

Essential Vapors & CBD

High Life Smoke Shop Columbia

Illuminati Smoke Shop

Jay’s Vape and Wellness Center

Planet Vapor

Purple Haze Smoke Shop

Best Sporting Goods Store

Academy Sports + Outdoors

DICK’S Sporting Goods

Sportsman’s Warehouse

Todd & Moore

Best Thrift Store

Goodwill Store & Job Connection

Hidden Treasures Thrift Store

Mission Lexington

Oliver Gospel Thrift Store

Palmetto Thrift

Stepping Stones Ministries Inc.

The Beautiful Neighborhood

Best Vaping Store

Essential Vapors & CBD

Jay’s Vape and Wellness Center

Planet Vapor

Best Wine Store

Bottles Beverage Superstore

Morganelli’s

Rosewood Market & Deli

The Gourmet Shop

The Vino Garage

Total Wine & More

Best Women’s Clothing

Belk

JAAS Boutique

M Boutique

Pink Sorbet, a Lilly Pulitzer Signature Store

Scout & Molly’s

TRANSPORTATION

Best Auto Repair

Abbott’s Auto Care & Tire

Complete Car Care

Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers

Imports Plus

Nuttall Tire

Old School Automotive & Tire

Redmond’s Auto

Team 1 Automotive

Best Cab or Rideshare Service

  • Blue Bike SC
  • Checker Yellow
  • Lyft
  • Uber

Best Car Wash

  • Andy’s Car Wash
  • Constan Car Wash
  • Frank’s Car Wash
  • Sunset Car Wash & Detail Shop
  • Best Driving School
  • Baldwin Corporation Driver Training
  • Dutch Fork Driving School
  • Lexington Driving Academy

Best Limousine Service

  • J&L Enterprise
  • Southern Valet & Transportation
  • Best Motorcycle Store
  • Carolina Honda
  • Harley Haven
  • Thunder Tower Harley-Davidson

Best New Car Dealership

  • Dick Dyer & Associates
  • Dick Smith Ford of Columbia
  • Honda Of Columbia
  • Jim Hudson Automotive Group
  • JTs Kia of Columbia
  • McDaniels Acura
  • Steve Padgett’s Honda of Lake Murray

Best Oil Change

  • Abbott’s Auto Care & Tire
  • Constan Car Wash
  • Dick Dyer Mercedes-Benz Service Center
  • Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers
  • Midas Columbia
  • Old School Automotive & Tire
  • Take 5 Oil Change

Best Tire Dealer

  • Abbott’s Auto Care & Tire
  • Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers
  • Nuttall Tire
  • Old School Automotive & Tire
  • Pope-Davis Tire & Automotive

Best Used Car Dealership

  • Carmax
  • Dick Dyer & Associates
  • Godwin Motors Inc
  • Honda Of Columbia
  • JTs Kia of Columbia
  • McDaniels Auto Group

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News