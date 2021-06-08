Best of Columbia 2021 Nominees

Best of Columbia 2021 voting runs June 9-July 2 at voting.bestofcolumbia.com.
ARTS, MUSIC AND ENTERTAINMENT
Best Annual Event or Festival
- Bark to the Park
- Columbia Food and Wine Festival
- Greek Festival
- Irmo Okra Strut
- Jam Room Music Festival
- Koger Center
- Live on Lincoln
- SC State Fair
- St. Pats in 5 Points
Best Art Gallery
- 701 Center for Contemporary Art
- City Art
- Columbia Museum of Art
- Immersion SC
- Koger Center Upstairs Gallery
- State of the Art Gallery and Pottery Studio
- Tapp’s Outpost
Best Bar to See Live Music
- Art Bar
- Main Course
- New Brookland Tavern
- Steel Hands Brewing
- The Senate
- The White Mule
- Tin Roof
Best CD Store
- Papa Jazz Record Shoppe
- Scratch N Spin
- 2nd and Charles
Best Concert
- Billy Strings
- P!nk
- SC Philharmonic at the Koger Center
- Tokyo Joe at the Icehouse Amphitheater
Best Dance Company
- Columbia City Ballet
- Dance Department
- Mrs. Jenkins Dance Academy
- Palmetto Dance Center
- Southern Strutt
Best Dance Studio or School
- Columbia Ballet School
- Columbia City Ballet
- Dance Department
- Goins Dancing
- Mrs. Jenkins Dance Academy
- Palmetto Dance Center
- Palmetto Performing Arts
- Southern Strutt
Best DJ
- Dave Gilbert
- DJ Haile
- DJ Kaycee
- Kevin Snow
- Linda Carr
Best Karaoke
- CarraRock Entertainment
- CJ’s of Five Points
- DJ Kevin Snow at Uncle Fester’s Sports Bar
- That’s My Jam (Mike Stone) at Main Course
- New Brookland Tavern
Best Local Actor
- Clayton King
- Hunter Bolton
- Kashaad Kraus
- Micah Peroulis
- Richard Edward III
- Topher Riddle
Best Local Actress
- Amy Brower
- Grace Sawicki
- Katrina Garvin
- Krista Forster
- Morgan Shaley Renew
- Vicky Saye Henderson
- Zsuzsa Manna
Best Local Band
Brandy and the Butcher
Cletus Baltimore
Killer Beez Band
Marcus Gullen
Mark Rapp Cola Jazz
Prettier Than Matt
Root Doctors
Stagbriar
Tokyo Joe
Best Local Comedian
Creighton Cook
DaWayne D. Nettles
Jenn Snyder
Quinton Wilde
Topher Riddle
Wayne Cousins
Best Local Comedy or Improv Group
Certified Comics
The Mothers
Tomorrowquest Theatre
Best Local Filmmaker
Christopher Bickel
Dust House Films
JB Torres Medina
Wade Sellers
William Nicholas Clay
Best Local
Hip-Hop Artist
Fat Rat Da Czar
H3ro
Preach Jacobs
Teedo Gonzalez
The Bustercups
Best Local Jazz or Blues Artist
Mark Rapp
Reggie Sullivan
Robert Gardiner
Terence Young
Best Local or Regional Museum
Columbia Museum of Art
EdVenture Children’s Museum
McKissick Museum
South Carolina State Museum
Best Local Solo Artist
Brent Lundy
Brooks Herring
Josh Bennett
Kate Bankston
Marcus Gullen & The Marcus Gullen Band
Mark Rapp
Best Local Theater Company
Columbia Children’s Theatre
Tomorrowquest Theatre
Town Theatre
Trustus Theatre
Workshop Theatre of South Carolina
Best Local Theater Production
”Belles” by Workshop Theatre
”The Thanksgiving Play” at Trustus Theatre
“You On The Moors Now” presented by UofSC Department of Theatre and Dance
Best Movie Theater
AMC CLASSIC Columbia 10
AMC Harbison 14
Monetta Drive-In Theatre
Nickelodeon Theatre
Regal Columbiana Grande
Regal Sandhill IMAX & RPX
Best Music Festival
ColaJazz Festival
Drift Jam
Jam Room Music Festival
Reggaetronic
Best Music Venue
Art Bar
Koger Center for the Arts
Main Course
New Brookland Tavern
Steel Hands Brewing
The Senate
The White Mule
Best Musical Instrument Store
Guitar Center
Music Store Inc
Pecknel Music Company
Sims Music
Best Place to Celebrate a Birthday
Art Bar
Dave & Buster’s
Saluda’s Restaurant
The Grand on Main
Transmission Arcade
Best Recording Studio
Archer Avenue Studio
Jam Room
Kaplow Recording Studio
Strawberry Skys Recording Studios
Best Store For Vinyl
Papa Jazz Record Shoppe
Scratch N Spin
Turntable City
Best Visual Artist
A.D.D. Art by Kalah
Gina Langston Brewer
Kimberly Case, Studio 3P
Sean McGuinness
Shelby LeBlanc
Trahern Cook – Easel Cathedral
BEAUTY, HEALTH AND WELLNESS
Best Acupuncturist
Alison H. Beard, LAC
Dr. Li Huang
Noemi Martinez
Palmetto Acupuncture and Holistic Health Clinic
The Acupuncture Clinic
Best Barber Shop
Caveman Haircuts
Circa Barber Shop
Gentleman’s Quarters Barbershop
Kings Row
Regal Lounge
Savage Hair Studio
Southern Gentleman’s Barbering Co.
Best Chiropractor
Columbia Family Chiropractic
Dean McCaughan, DC at Midlands Health Center
Greater Carolina Clinic of Chiropractic
MaxLiving Chiropractor Columbia
Midlands Family Chiropractic
Old Mill Chiropractic & Family Wellness
Best Counselor or Therapist
Ashley Young
Heather Leigh
Jill Smith & Associates
New Hope Counseling and Wellness Center
Therapy Place
Best Crossfit
Base 10 Fitness
Carolina CrossFit
Cottontown CrossFit
CrossFit Soda City
Primordial CrossFit
Best Day Spa
fuse Massage Therapy
Metabolic Medical Centers & Spa
OCCO Luxury Spa
Spa 131
The Beautique
Urban Nirvana
Best Dentist
32 Dental
Cottingham Family Dentistry
Forest Drive Dental Care
Gee Family & Cosmetic Dentistry – Dr. Nicholas Gee, DMD
Indigo Dentistry
Irmo Smiles
Best Dermatology
Practice Carolinas Dermatology & Plastic Surgery
Columbia Dermatology & Aesthetics
Columbia Skin Clinic
Palmetto Dermatology
Best Eye Doctor or Group
Columbia Eye Clinic
Devine Eyes
Eye Associates of Lexington
Eye On Gervais
Eyes on the Lake
Ingram Comprehensive Eye Care
Harbison Medical Associates
Best Family Practice
Lexington Family Practice
Main Street Physicians
Noreta Family Medicine
Prisma Health Family Medicine
Sandhills Family Medicine
SC Internal Medicine Associates
Three Rivers Medical Associates – Palmetto Primary Care Physicians
Best Fitness Club
24/7 Health and Fitness Center
barre3
Club Pilates
CrossFit Soda City
Fit Columbia
Jamie Scott Fitness
Mv Fitness
Orangetheory Fitness
Planet Fitness
Best Hair Salon
CARMEN! CARMEN! Prestige Salon Spa at Belk
Five Points Salon
Gore Salon
Metropolis Salon
process. A Hair Salon
Studio O2
Urban Beauty Salon
Urban Nirvana- Columbia
Best Hair Stylist
Appollonia Massey
Blair Wessinger
Hannah DeLong
Jaynes Davis
Murphi Kirchner
Robin Gottlieb
Zach Oswald
Best Home Health Care Service
Hands and Hearts Home Care
McLeod Home Care
Meaningful Milestones
SC House Calls
Best Hospital
Lexington Medical Center
Prisma Health Baptist Hospital
Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital
Prisma Health Richland Hospital
Providence Health
Best Lactation Support
Blossoming Mamas Lactation Counseling
La Lache League of South Carolina/Midlands
Lexington Medical Center
Prisma Health Baptist Hospital
Sally Wood Lactation
Best Massage Therapist
Angie Yong Sellers
Cat Bailey
James Brazzel
Josh Kern
Nikki B Massage
Best Nail Salon
Blush Nails and Spa
OCCO Luxury Spa
Sassy Nails
Sparkle Nail Spa
The Nail Barre
Best Orthodontist
Boyd Orthodontics
Davis Orthodontics
Dr. Edward C. Davis, DDS
Irmo Smiles
O’Leary Orthodontics – Dr. Brian C. O’Leary, DMD
Tompkins Orthodontics
Best Orthopedic Practice
Dr. Daniel Del Gaizo
Midlands Orthopaedics & Neurosurgery
Ortho Sport & Spine Physicians
Prisma Health Orthopedics
Best Pediatric Care
Palmetto Pediatric
Pediatric Associates
Sandhills Pediatrics
SouthernMED Pediatrics – Lexington (South Lake)
Best Physical Therapy Practice
Carolina Physical Therapy and Sports Medicine
Pinnacle Physical Therapy and Personal Training
Prisma Health Physical Therapy Specialists
Vertex PT Specialists
Best Piercing Studio
Immaculate Body Piercing
Ouch! Studios. Piercings and tattoos
RAW Body Piercing
The Piercing Parlor
Best Pilates
Club Pilates
Fit Columbia
The Pilates Studio
WRKT
Best Place to Be Born
Home
Lexington Medical Center
Prisma Health Baptist Hospital
Prisma Health Richland Hospital
Best Plastic Surgery clinic
Carolinas Dermatology & Plastic Surgery
Dr. C. Brett Carlin, Carlin Plastic Surgery
J Smythe Rich III MD, Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery
Plastic Surgery Consultants
Best Tattoo Artist
Chelsea Owen
Matt Toto Davis
Shannon Purvis Barron
Thadd Curry
Wayne Munn
Animated Canvas Custom Tattoo
Best Tattoo Studio
Magnetizm Tattoo
Ophidian Tattoo
Tatway Tattoos
Toye Shop Ink.
Best Urgent Care
Doctors Care
Lexington Medical Center
MEDcare Urgent Care (Columbia, Garners Ferry)
Prisma Health Richland Hospital
Veritas Health Group
Best Yoga Studio
Bikram Yoga Columbia
Fit Columbia
Palmetto Yoga & Reiki Center
Pink Lotus Yoga Center
Studio Fire / The Well
CLUBS AND BARS
Best Bar or Club
Art Bar
Hemingway’s
Jake’s
Pavlov’s Bar
The Whig
The Woody on Main
Tin Roof
Transmission Arcade
Best Bar Service
Art Bar
Hemingway’s
Hendrix Restaurant
Jake’s
Steel Hands Brewing
Weco Bottle and Biergarten
Best Bar Trivia
Craft and Draft
Lazy Creek Taphouse
New Brookland Tavern
Palmetto Trivia at River Rat Brewery
The Grand on Main
Useless Trivia
Best Bartender
Amanda Dykes
Gabe King – Hendrix
Haley Williamson – Group Therapy
Jake Smith – Motor Supply Co. Bistro
Jeff Helliges – Pavlovs
Kasey McKay – Calloway’s
Kelsey Riordan – Market on Main / Group Therapy
Mel Maillot
Shawn-Dell Corley – Art Bar
Best Beer Selection
Craft and Draft
Jake’s
Main Course
Steel Hands Brewing
Weco Bottle and Biergarten
Best Bloody Mary
Cafe Strudel
Liberty Tap Room & Grill
Market on Main
Motor Supply Co. Bistro
Publico
The Gourmet Shop
The War Mouth
Best Brewpub
Columbia Craft Brewing Company
Hunter-Gatherer Brewery/Taproom
Old Mill Brewpub
Steel Hands Brewing
Best Cocktail Program
Bourbon
Coa Agaveria Y Cocina
Hendrix Restaurant
Motor Supply Co. Bistro
Ratio Restaurant
Best College Bar
Breaker’s Live
CJ’s of Five Points
Jake’s
Pavlov’s Bar
The Cotton Gin
Best Craft Beer Selection
Craft and Draft
Main Course
Steel Hands Brewing
Weco Bottle and Biergarten
Best Dance Club
Cotton Gin
Skyline Club
The Woody on Main
Tin Roof
Best Distillery
Gorget Distilling Co.
Hollow Creek Distillery
Southern Essence Distilling
Best Gay Bar
PT’s 1109
The Capital Club
Best Happy Hour
Art Bar
Cantina 76
Publico
Steel Hands Brewing
Best Local Brewery
Columbia Craft Brewing Company
Hazelwood Brewing Company
Hunter-Gatherer Brewery/Taproom
River Rat Brewery
Savage Craft Ale Works
Steel Hands Brewing
Best Margarita
Cantina 76
Coa Agaveria Y Cocina
Coco’s & Beer Authentic Mexican Grill
Publico
San Jose Mexican Restaurant
Best Neighborhood Bar – Downtown/The Vista
Art Bar
Di Vino Rosso
The Whig
Tin Roof
Best Neighborhood Bar – Five Points
Bar None
CJ’s of Five Points
Goat’s
Jake’s
Publico
Best Neighborhood Bar – Harbison/Irmo
Craft and Draft Irmo
Hemingway’s
The British Bulldog Pub
Best Neighborhood Bar – Lexington
Keg Cowboy
Krafty Draft Brew Pub
O’Hara’s Public House
Twisted Roots Bar & Grill
Best Neighborhood Bar – Northeast
Random Tap
Ratio Restaurant
Top Dawg Tavern
Travinia Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar
Best Neighborhood Bar – Shandon/Rosewood/Forest Acres
Craft and Draft
Rockaway Athletic Club
Tazza Kitchen
The Cock N’ Bull Pub
Best Neighborhood Bar – West Columbia/Cayce
New Brookland Tavern
State Street Pub
Steel Hands Brewing
Weco Bottle and Biergarten
Best New Bar or club
Savage Craft Ale Works
The Woody on Main
Transmission Arcade
Weco Bottle and Biergarten
Best Outdoor Deck
Hendrix
Jake’s
Savage Craft Ale Works
Steel Hands Brewing
Weco Bottle and Biergarten
Best People-Watching Bar
Art Bar
Bar None
Savage Craft Ale Works
The Woody on Main
Tin Roof
Best Place to See Live Comedy
Art Bar
New Brookland Tavern
The Comedy House
The Joint @ 1710 Main
Best Sports Bar
Buffalo Wild Wings
Hemingway’s
Hickory Tavern
Twin Peaks
Coldest Beer
Hemingway’s
Steel Hands Brewing
Thirsty Fellow Pizzeria and Pub
Weco Bottle and Biergarten
COVID-19 RESPONSE
Best Business to Open or Establish Itself (during the pandemic)
Boca Grande Burritos
Enzo’s Delicatessen
Il Bucato
Palmetto Commercial Services
Regal Lounge
Transmission Arcade
Best Drive-Through Event
Eudora farms
Holiday Lights on the River
SC State Fair
Best Grocery Delivery or Curbside Pickup
Lowes Foods
Publix
Rosewood Market & Deli
Walmart Supercenter
Best Pivot in Strategy or Innovation by a Business
barre3
Home Advantage Realty
Palmetto Citizens Federal Credit Union
Palmetto Commercial Services
UofSC School of Music & The Concert Truck
Best Pivot in Strategy or Innovation by a Restaurant
Cantina 76
Curiosity Coffee Bar
Sakitumi Grill and Sushi Bar
Saluda’s Restaurant
Spotted Salamander Cafe and Catering
Best Restaurant Take-out / Curbside Experience
Chick-fil-A
Curiosity Coffee Bar
Enzo’s Delicatessen
Il Bucato
Sakitumi Grill and Sushi Bar
Spotted Salamander Cafe and Catering
Best Socially Distanced Activity
Cola Concerts
Columbia City Ballet’s ”The Nutcracker” at The Koger Center
Columbia Food and Wine Festival (August 2020)
Best Use of Social Media
COLAtoday
East Point Academy
Enzo’s Delicatessen
Home Advantage Realty
Koger Center for the Arts
Palmetto Commercial Services
Soda City Podcast
Best Virtual Event
Barre3
Free Times Virtual Music Crawl
Richland Library
SC Philharmonic at the Koger Center for the Arts
St. Martin’s in the Fields Episcopal Church
FOOD AND DRINK
Best ‘Farm to Table’ Restaurant
Black Rooster
Hendrix Restaurant
Motor Supply Co. Bistro
Saluda’s
Spotted Salamander Cafe and Catering
Terra
Best Asian Restaurant
929 Kitchen & Bar
Antai Asian Dining
Baan Sawan Thai Bistro
Bodhi Thai Dining
Duke’s Pad Thai
Kao Thai Cuisine
Miyo’s Group
Best Bagel
Bruegger’s Bagels
Carolina Cafe & Catering Co.
Curiosity Coffee Bar
smallSUGAR
The Devine Cinnamon Roll Deli
Best Bang for the Buck
Boca Grande Burritos
Cantina 76
Cook Out
Lizard’s Thicket
The Devine Cinnamon Roll Deli
Best Barbecue
City Limits Barbeque
Home Team BBQ
Little Pigs Barbecue
Midwood Smokehouse
Shealy’s Bar-B-Que
The War Mouth
True BBQ
Best Barista
Chelsea England, Indah Coffee
Erica D’mato, Loveland Coffee”
Greg Slattery, Curiosity Coffee Bar
Travis Hoyt, Loveland Coffee
Best Breakfast
Another Broken Egg Cafe
Cafe Strudel
Eggs Up Grill
Rambo’s Fat Cat Biscuits
smallSUGAR
The Devine Cinnamon Roll Deli
The Original Pancake House
Best Brunch
Cafe Strudel
DiPrato’s
Hampton Street Vineyard
Market on Main
Motor Supply Co. Bistro
The Gourmet Shop
The Grand on Main
Best Burrito
Boca Grande Burritos
Cantina 76
El Guapos Tacos
Real Mexico Restaurant
San Jose Mexican Restaurant
Best Caribbean Restaurant
Fire and Spice Irmo
Island Grill
La Isla Bonita Restaurante
Best Catering
Cantina 76
Dupre Catering
Enzo’s Delicatessen
Southern Way Catering
Spotted Salamander Cafe and Catering
Best Charcuterie Board
Abundant Graze
Carolina Charcuterie Company
Di Vino Rosso
Market on Main
Motor Supply Co. Bistro
The Gourmet Shop
Best Chef
Christopher Holme, Hampton Street Vineyard
David Grillo, Boca Grande Burritos
Frank Bradley, Hendrix
Javier Uriarte, Ratio Restaurant
Joe Cardinale, Enzo’s Delicatessen
Josh Rogerson, Saluda’s
Nick Rodriguez, Di Vino Rosso
Wes Fulmer, Motor Supply Co. Bistro
Best Chinese Restaurant
Eggroll Chen
Golden Dragon
Main Moon
Miyo’s Group
Sun Ming
Best Coffee
Curiosity Coffee Bar
Drip Coffee
Dunkin’
Indah Coffee
Loveland Coffee
Piecewise Coffee Co.
Best Deli/Sub/Sandwich Shop
5th Avenue Deli
Andy’s Deli
DiPrato’s
Enzo’s Delicatessen
Groucho’s Deli
No Name Deli
Sub Station II
Best Dessert
Cupcake DownSouth
Hampton Street Vineyard
Kaminsky’s Dessert Cafe
Mingos Cookies
Saluda’s
Spotted Salamander Cafe and Catering
The Haven Coffee House
Best Fast Food Chain
Bojangles
Chick-fil-A
Cook Out
Five Guys
Rush’s
Zesto Drive-In
Best French Fries
Five Guys
Market on Main
McDonald’s
Rush’s
Smashburger
Best Fried Chicken
Bernie’s Restaurant
Drake’s Duck-In
Kiki’s Chicken and Waffles
Lizard’s Thicket
Rush’s
Zesto Drive-In
Best Frozen Yogurt
Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers
Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt
Sweet Cream Co.
Best Greek Restaurant
Grecian Gardens
Greek Boys
Kairos Mediterranean
Mediterranean Tea Room
Pita’s Mediterranean Restaurant
Zorba’s Greek Restaurant
Best Grits
Blue Marlin
Cafe Strudel
Motor Supply Co. Bistro
Mr. Friendly’s New Southern Cafe
Rambo’s Fat Cat Biscuits
The Devine Cinnamon Roll Deli
Best Gyro
Grecian Gardens
Greek Boys
NoMa Bistro by Al Amir
Pita’s Mediterranean Restaurant
Zorba’s Greek Restaurant
Best Hamburger
Chubby’s Burgers Food Truck
Five Guys
Hampton Street Vineyard
Higher Ground Char House
Pawleys Front Porch
Rush’s
Steve’s Classic Burgers
The Whig
Best Hot Dog
Jimmy’s Mart
Rush’s
Steel Hands Brewing
The Devine Cinnamon Roll Deli
Best Ice Cream
Baskin-Robbins
Cold Stone Creamery
LICK Ice Cream
Sweet Cream Co.
The Chillin Cow Food Truck
Zesto Drive-In
Best Indian Restaurant
2 Gingers
Delhi Palace
Persis Biryani Indian Grill
Village of India
Best Italian Restaurant
Alodia’s Cucina Italiana
Al’s Upstairs
Di Vino Rosso
Enzo’s Delicatessen
Il Giorgione
Travinia Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar
Villa Tronco
Best Japanese Restaurant
Camon Japanese Restaurant
Inakaya Japanese Restaurant (Northeast)
Inakaya Watanabe (St. Andrews Road)
Miyabi Japanese Steakhouse And Sushi Bar
Sato Japanese Restaurant
Best Kid-Friendly Restaurant
Boca Grande Burritos
Cantina 76
Chick-fil-A
Flight Deck Restaurant
Urban Cookhouse
Best Late Night Food
Bar None
Cook Out
The Whig
Transmission Arcade
Waffle House
Best Mexican Restaurant
Boca Grande Burritos
Cantina 76
Coa Agaveria Y Cocina
Coco’s & Beer Authentic Mexican Grill
Moctezuma Taqueria
Real Mexico Restaurant
San Jose Mexican Restaurant
Tacos Nayarit
Best Middle Eastern Restaurant
Arabesque on Devine
Green Olive Restaurant
Mediterranean Tea Room
NoMa Bistro by Al Amir
Best Milkshake
Chick-fil-A
Cook Out
LICK Ice Cream
Rush’s
Sonic Drive-In
Zesto Drive-In
Best Mobile Food
Boca Grande Burritos
City Limits Barbeque
El Guapos Tacos
Hott Mess
Los Chicanos Food Truck
Spuddering Around
Best National Chain Restaurant
Bonefish Grill
Chick-fil-A
O’Charley’s Restaurant & Bar
Best New Restaurant
Boca Grande Burritos
Di Vino Rosso
Enzo’s Delicatessen
Il Bucato
Mingos Cookies
Ratio Restaurant
Transmission Arcade
Best Pizza
Dano’s Pizza
Il Bucato
Il Focolare Pizzeria
LaBrasca’s Pizza
Nicky’s Pizzeria Five Points
Thirsty Fellow Pizzeria and Pub
Village Idiot Pizza
Za’s on Devine
Best Place for a First Date
Cantina 76
Di Vino Rosso
Hampton Street Vineyard
Hendrix
Motor Supply Co. Bistro
Saluda’s
The Grand on Main
Transmission Arcade
Best Place to Dine Outdoors
Black Rooster
Cantina 76
Hampton Street Vineyard
Hendrix
Main Course
Market on Main
Saluda’s
The Gourmet Shop
Best Restaurant
Boca Grande Burritos
Di Vino Rosso
Enzo’s Delicatessen
Halls Chophouse Columbia
Hampton Street Vineyard
Hendrix
Motor Supply Co. Bistro
Saluda’s
Terra
Best Restaurant – Devine Street/Shandon/Rosewood
Backstreets Grill
Cantina 76
Henry’s Restaurant & Bar
Il Giorgione
Mediterranean Tea Room
The Devine Cinnamon Roll Deli
Za’s on Devine
Best Restaurant – Five Points
Enzo’s Delicatessen
Goat’s
Home Team BBQ
Mr. Friendly’s New Southern Cafe
Publico
Saluda’s
The Gourmet Shop
Best Restaurant – Forest Acres
BLD Diner
Boca Grande Burritos
Pasta Fresca
Tazza Kitchen
Tombo Grille
Best Restaurant – Irmo
Alodia’s Cucina Italiana
Bistro On The Boulevard
Fire and Spice Irmo
Zorba’s Greek Restaurant
Best Restaurant – Lexington
Alodia’s Cucina Italiana
Bodhi Thai Dining
Flight Deck Restaurant
Fusion Cocina Latina Lexington
Griffin Chophouse
Libby’s
Old Mill Brewpub
Private Property
Best Restaurant – Main Street
Bourbon
Cantina 76
Halls Chophouse Columbia
Hampton Street Vineyard
Hendrix Restaurant
Market on Main
The Grand on Main
The Whig
Best Restaurant – Northeast
Fusion Cocina Latina
Inakaya Japanese Restaurant (Northeast)
Ratio Restaurant
Tiffany’s Bakery
Travinia Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar
Best Restaurant – The Vista
929 Kitchen & Bar
Blue Marlin
Coa Agaveria Y Cocina
Cola’s Restaurant
Di Vino Rosso
Gervais & Vine
Motor Supply Co. Bistro
Sakitumi Grill and Sushi Bar
Best Restaurant – West Columbia/Cayce
Black Rooster
Cafe Strudel
Duke’s Pad Thai
Kingsman Restaurant
Steel Hands Brewing
Terra
Best Restaurant When Someone Else Is Paying
Halls Chophouse Columbia
Motor Supply Co. Bistro
Ruth’s Chris Steak House
Saluda’s
Terra
Best Ribs
Carolina Wings & Rib House
Home Team BBQ
Hudson’s Smokehouse BBQ
Midwood Smokehouse
The War Mouth
Best Salad
California Dreaming
Groucho’s Deli
Il Bucato
J.R. Cash’s Grill and Bar
Spotted Salamander Cafe and Catering
Verde
Best Seafood Restaurant
Blue Marlin
Catch Seafood
Oak Grove Fish House
Oyster Bar Columbia
Pearlz Oyster Bar
Best Service
Boca Grande Burritos
Cantina 76
Di Vino Rosso
Halls Chophouse Columbia
Hampton Street Vineyard
Loveland Coffee
Motor Supply Co. Bistro
Saluda’s
Best Shrimp & Grits
Blue Marlin
Motor Supply Co. Bistro
Mr. Friendly’s New Southern Cafe
Saluda’s
The Devine Cinnamon Roll Deli
The Grand on Main
Best Smoothie
Good Life Cafe
Smoothie King
Tasty As Fit
The Well Cafe / The Well Collective
Tropical Smoothie Cafe
Best Soul Food
A Peace of Soul Vegan Kitchen
Kiki’s Chicken and Waffles
Lizard’s Thicket
Ms. B’s Southern Soul Food
Best Southern Restaurant
Little Pigs Barbecue
Lizard’s Thicket
Motor Supply Co. Bistro
Mr. Friendly’s New Southern Cafe
Spotted Salamander Cafe and Catering
The War Mouth
Best Steak
Griffin Chophouse
Halls Chophouse Columbia
Kingsman Restaurant
LongHorn Steakhouse
Saluda’s
Best Sushi
Camon Japanese Restaurant
Inakaya Japanese Restaurant (Northeast)
Inakaya Watanabe (St. Andrews Road)
Miyo’s Group
Sakitumi Grill and Sushi Bar
Tsunami Sushi Restaurant
Best Sweet Tea
Boca Grande Burritos
Bojangles
Groucho’s Deli
Lizard’s Thicket
McAlister’s Deli
Rush’s
The Market Tea Room
Best Taco
Cantina 76
Coa Agaveria Y Cocina
El Guapos Tacos
Fusion Cocina Latina
Publico
Real Mexico
Taco Bell
Tacos Nayarit
Best Take Out Food
Basil Thai Cuisine
Boca Grande Burritos
Cantina 76
Enzo’s Delicatessen
Groucho’s Deli
Il Bucato
Best Thai Restaurant
Baan Sawan Thai Bistro
Basil Thai Cuisine
Bodhi Thai Dining
Duke’s Pad Thai
Kao Thai Cuisine
Mai Thai Cuisine
Best Vegetarian Menu
A Peace of Soul Vegan Kitchen
Boca Grande Burritos
Good Life Cafe
Rosewood Market & Deli
Tasty As Fit
Best Veggie Burger
A Peace of Soul Vegan Kitchen
Good Life Cafe
Granby Grill
Rosewood Market & Deli
The Whig
Best Wine List
Di Vino Rosso
Halls Chophouse Columbia
Hampton Street Vineyard
Hendrix
Saluda’s
Terra
Best Wings
Carolina Wings & Rib House
D’s Wings
Home Team BBQ
Noisy Wings
Publick House
Transmission Arcade
Wings & Ale
LOCAL MEDIA
Best Anchorperson
Alicia Barnes
Andrea Mock
Darci Strickland
Dawndy Mercer Plank
Judi Gatson
Sam Bleiweis
Best Local Instagram
@kogercenterforthearts
chamalthecamel
COLAtoday
GoCola
Mike Simmons (Mike the Wine Guy)
Soda City Podcast
Best Local Radio Personality
Brent Johnson, The LAKE
Jonathan Rush, WCOS
Kelly Nash, WCOS
Nate Terracio, WUSC
Steve Varholy, WXRY
Best Local Social Media Influencer
Amanda Rollison (@valuemindedmama)
Chamal Mediwaka (@chamalthecamel)
Lindsey Griffin (@colatownfoodieandfun)
Lynn Luc (@gocola)
Mattison Heatherly (@mattisonheatherly)
Soda City Podcast
Best Local TV News
WACH FOX
WIS Television
WLTX News 19
Best Local Tweeter
Andrea Mock
Chris Trainor
Mike Uva
Steve Benjamin
Best Local Website – Music/Entertainment
Best Local Website – News
Best Local Website – Sports
Best Radio Station
93.1 The Lake
97.5 WCOS
WCOS-FM
WNKT FM 107.5 The Game
WUSC-FM
WXRY 99.3 FM
Best Sportscaster
Mike Uva
Reggie Anderson
Rick Henry
Rob Sanders
Best Weatherperson
Adam Clark, WIS
Daniel Bonds, WLTX
Dominic Brown, WIS
Marina Neuman, WACH FOX
Von Gaskins, WIS
Biggest Media Hog
Dick Harpootlian
Henry McMaster
Lindsey Graham
Tyler Ryan
PET SERVICES
Best Dog Park
BullStreet Dog Park
Emily Douglas Park
NOMA Bark Park (North Main)
Saluda Shoals Park
Best Kennel or Pet Boarding Facility
Camp Bow Wow
Happy Tails Resort and Spa
Pawmetto Lifeline
Wescott Acres Pet Resort
Best Pet Groomer
Dale’s Pets
Happy Pets Salon & Spaw
Happy Tails Resort and Spa
Little Barks Grooming & Boutique
Mill Creek Pet Food Center
Wescott Acres Pet Resort
Best Pet Supply Store
Lazy Creek Pet Food
Mill Creek Pet Food Center
Modern Companion Pet Boutique
Pet Supplies Plus
PetSmart
Best Veterinary Clinic
Cherokee Trail Veterinary Hospital
Dutch Fork Animal Hospital
Four Paws Animal Clinic
Midlands Veterinary Practice
Pawmetto Lifeline
Shandon-Wood Animal Clinic
The Cat Clinic
PLACES
TO LIVE
Best Apartment Community
Brookland Apartment Homes
CanalSide Lofts
Indigo at Brickworks
Olympia and Granby Mills
Vista Towers
Best Neighborhood
Cottontown
Earlewood
Elmwood Park Historic District
Heathwood
Lake Katherine
Shandon
Spring Valley
Best New Home Community
Bluefield by Mungo Homes
Blythewood Farms by Great Southern Homes
Stanley Martin Homes at Kelsney Ridge
Wessinger Farms by Mungo Homes
Hub At Columbia
Indigo at Brickworks
Olympia and Granby Mills
Palmetto Compress & Warehouse Co.
Best Retirement Community
Atria Forest Lake
Still Hopes Episcopal Retirement Community
The Heritage At Lowman
The Village at Southlake
Wildewood Downs
POLITICS AND CITY LIFE
Best Activist Group or Effort
Black Lives Matter
Congaree Riverkeeper
Pawmetto Lifeline
SC for Ed
Serve and Connect
Special Olympics South Carolina
Transgender Awareness Alliance
Best Charity
Harvest Hope Food Bank
Homeless No More
Oliver Gospel Mission
Pawmetto Lifeline
Serve and Connect
Special Olympics South Carolina
Transitions Homeless Center
Best City or County Council Member
Allison Terracio
Sam Davis
Tameika Issac Devine
Will Brennan
Best Family Attraction
Columbia Fireflies
Koger Center for the Arts
Riverbanks Zoo & Garden
Saluda Shoals Park
Soda City Market
South Carolina State Museum
Best Green Business or Initiative
Congaree Riverkeeper
Palmetto Commercial Services
Rosewood Market & Deli
Best Local Business Leader
Bryan Tayara, Rosewood Market & Deli
Jill Moylan, Home Advantage Realty
Mike Young, Palmetto Commercial Services
Phill Blair, The Whig + WeCo Biergarten
Sara Middleton, LTC Hospitality
Steve Cook, Saluda’s
Best Local Politician
Allison Terracio
Daniel Rickenmann
Joe Wilson
Seth Rose
Steve Benjamin
Tameika Issac Devine
Best Outdoor Activity
Congaree National Park
Lake Murray
Riverbanks Zoo & Garden
Riverwalk
Soda City Market
Best Place to Take Out-of-Towners
Columbia Museum of Art
Koger Center for the Arts
Lake Murray
Riverbanks Zoo & Garden
Soda City Market
The Grand on Main
Best Place to Work
Cool Care Heating and Air
Home Advantage Realty
Koger Center for the Arts
Palmetto Citizens Federal Credit Union
Riverbanks Zoo & Garden
Rosewood Market & Deli
University of South Carolina
Best Small Business Owner
Beach Loveland, Loveland Coffee
Bryan Tayara, Rosewood Market & Deli
Jill Moylan, Home Advantage Realty
Mike Young, Palmetto Commercial Services
Phill Blair, The Whig + WeCo Biergarten
Scott Middleton, LTC Hospitality
Steve Cook, Saluda’s
Best Troublemaker
Dick Harpootlian
Donald Trump
Doug Gainey
The Bars in Five Points
Best Use of Public Funds
Main Street District
Renovations in West Columbia
Richland Library
Roads
The BullStreet District
Biggest “Our Dumb State” Moment
COVID-19 response
No mask mandate
Re-electing Lindsey Graham
Biggest Improvement in Columbia This Year
Main Street District
Removing the curfew at night
Saluda Riverwalk completion
The BullStreet District
Biggest Local “Hero”
Dawn Staley
Kassy Alia Ray
Medical Professionals and First Responders
Olly Otter
Shane Beamer
Biggest Local “Zero”
Dick Harpootlian
Henry McMaster
Lindsey Graham
Steve Benjamin
Biggest Waste of Public Funds
Lindsay Graham
Penny Tax
Tax break for Carolina Panthers
Worst City or County Council Member
Daniel Rickenmann
Dick Harpootlian
Sam Davis
Steve Benjamin
Worst Local Politician
Dick Harpootlian
Henry McMaster
Joe Wilson
Lindsey Graham
Steve Benjamin
SERVICES
Best After-School Program
Boys & Girls Clubs of the Midlands
Columbia Martial Arts and Fitness
East Point Academy
Empire Gymnastics Training Center
Incarnation Lutheran Child Development Center
Legacy Martial Arts
Best Bank
BB&T now Truist
First Citizens Bank
First Community Bank
Founders Federal Credit Union
Palmetto Citizens Federal Credit Union
SouthState Bank
TD Bank
Wells Fargo
Best Charter School
Clear Dot Charter School
East Point Academy
Gray Collegiate Academy
Green Charter School of The Midlands
Midlands Arts Conservatory (MAC)
SC Whitmore School
Best Cleaning Service
Central Midlands Cleaning
Clean and Fresh
Heather’s Helping Hands
Palmetto Commercial
Best Continuing Education Institution
Columbia College
Midlands Technical College
Richland Library
University of South Carolina Continuing Education and Conferences
Best Credit Union
AllSouth Federal Credit Union
Caro Federal Credit Union
Founders Federal Credit Union
Navy Federal Credit Union
Palmetto Citizens Federal Credit Union
SAFE Federal Credit Union
SC State Credit Union
Best Dry Cleaner
Burnette’s Cleaners
Ed Robinson Laundry & Dry Cleaning
Tripp’s Fine Cleaners
Zebra Cleaners
Best DUI Law Firm or Attorney
Cavanaugh & Thickens
Dayne Phillips Attorney at Law
J. Taylor Bell, The Jeffcoat Firm
John Mobley Law Firm
Law Office Of Derrick E. Mobley
Seth Rose, Attorney at Law
Shealey Law Firm
Best Electrician
Carolina Conditions
Creations Electrical Inc.
Easy Electric
Rytec Electric
Best Escape Room
Escape Plan Columbia
Escapology
The Final Door
Best Event Venue
701 Whaley
Central Energy
Koger Center for the Arts
Main Course
The Millstone at Adams Pond
Twelve Oak Estate
Best Farm
City Roots
Clinton Sease Farm
Cottle Strawberry Farm
Freshly Grown Farms
Best Florist
Blossom Shop Inc.
De Loache Florist
Fern Studio Flowers
Lexington Florist
Something Special Florist
Tim’s Touch Flowers and Gifts
Best Funeral Services Provider
Barr-Price Funeral Home
Caughman-Harman Funeral Home
Greenhaven Memorial Gardens
Leevy’s Funeral Home
Shives Funeral Home
Temples-Halloran Funeral & Cremation
Thompson Funeral Homes
Best Golf Course
Cobblestone Park Golf Club
Columbia Country Club
Golden Hills Golf & Country Club
Spring Valley Country Club
The Spur at Northwoods Golf Club
Best Gymnastics/Cheerleading School
ACX American Cheer X-Treme
Cheer Passion Allstars
Empire Gymnastics Training Center
Lake Murray Gymnastics
Soda City Gymnastics
Best Heating and Air Service
All American Heating & Air
Carolina Comfort, Inc.
Cola Bear Heating & Air
Cool Care Heating and Air
Krantz Kooling and Heating
Richardson’s Heating and Air
Best Home Builder
Build On Your Land
Callaway Construction Co.
Epic Homes
Great Southern Homes
Mungo Homes
Best Hotel
Aloft Columbia Downtown
Graduate Columbia
Hilton Columbia Center
Hotel Trundle
Sheraton Columbia Downtown
Best House of Worship
First Baptist Church of Columbia
Incarnation Lutheran Church
RADIUS Church
Shandon Baptist Church
St. Martin’s In the Fields Episcopal Church
Best Insurance Company
Farm Bureau Insurance
Giles Insurance Agency
Irmo Insurance Agency, Inc.
Powers Insurance Experts
Best Landscaping Company
Blue Moon Landscaping
Clark’s Lawn & Landscape
Fat Rat’s Landscaping and Lawn
Heritage Landscape Services, Inc.
KB Landscaping
Michael Wayne’s Landscaping and Tree Service
Trifecta Landscaping
Best Law Firm
Cavanaugh & Thickens
Dayne Phillips Attorney at Law
Law Office Of Derrick E. Mobley
LawyerLisa
McDonnell & Associates Law Firm
The Jeffcoat Firm
Wyche, P.A.
Best Local Insurance Agent
Craig Giles
Jeremy Powers
Larry Lucas
Megan O’Connell
Steven Diaz
Victoria Ares
Best Martial Arts School
Capital Karate
Columbia Martial Arts and Fitness
Deep Waters Jiu Jitsu
Legacy Martial Arts
TNT Martial Arts & Fitness
Best Mortgage Lender or Broker
First Community Bank Mortgage
Foundation Mortgage Corporation
Guild Mortgage
Mortgage Network, Inc.
Norcom Mortgage, Jake Coker
Palmetto Citizens Federal Credit Union
Best Moving Company
Gamecock Moving
Gentlemen Movers Inc.
Soda City Movers
The Moving Squad
Two Men and a Truck
Best Outdoor/Camping Gear Retailer
Half-Moon Outfitters Inc.
Mast General Store Columbia
REI
Best Personal Injury Law Firm
George Sink, P.A. Injury Lawyers
Green Law Firm
John Mobley Law Firm
Law Office Of Derrick E. Mobley
The Jeffcoat Firm
The Stanley Law Group
Best Pest Control
Baine Termite and Pest Control
Cayce Exterminating Company, Inc.
Clark’s Termite & Pest Control
Modern Exterminating Company Inc.
Mosquito Joe
Terminix
Best Photographer
Anna Garrison
Crush Rush
JH Photography
John Lowry Photography
Lacie Richards Photography
Southern Stitched Photography
Best Place for Music Lessons
Columbia Arts Academy, Lexington School of Music, Irmo Music Academy
Freeway Music
Sims Music
Best Place to Get Alterations
Chong’s Alterations
Han’s Alterations
Jackie’s Tailoring & Alterations
Nick’s Tailor
Best Plumbing Repair
AP Plumbing
Franklin Plumbing & Drain Cleaning
Kay Plumbing Meetze Plumbing
Superior Plumbing & Gas
Best Printing Company
ApexGraphix
Columbia Printing and Graphics Inc.
K & K Printing
Sun Solutions
Best Private School
Ben Lippen School
Hammond School
Heathwood Hall Episcopal School
Northside Christian Academy
Timmerman School
Best Real Estate Agency
Carter Realtors Inc.
Coldwell Banker
Home Advantage Realty
The ART of Real Estate
The Moore Company
Best Real Estate Agent
Franklin Jones – The Neighborhood Co. – Keller Williams Palmetto Realty
Jill Moylan
Kendall Walsh
Kimberly McCoy
Olivia Cooley
Rebecca Goode
Sarah Bennett
Seth Ricks
Best Real Estate Group
Olivia Cooley Group at Keller Williams Realty
The Boland Team
The Jeff Riley Team
Best River Rental/Guide Company
Adventure Carolina Inc.
Palmetto Outdoors
River Runner Outdoor Center
Best Roofer
Burgin Roofing
Crescent Construction
Heritage Roofing
Premiere Roofing
Seawright Roofing
The Red Shirt Guys Roofing
Best Screen Printer
Custom Embroidery & Screen Printing
Graph-itti Inc.
Image Ink
River Printing & Design Co.
Best Shooting Range
C2C Arms
Palmetto State Armory
Shooters Choice
Best Sign Company
FASTSIGNS
Sign It Quick Columbia
Signarama Columbia
Best Smartphone and Computer Repair
CPR Cell Phone Repair
Mr. PC
SmartPhone Medic
That Computer Store
Best Staffing Agency
AppleOne Employment
Carolina Industrial Staffing
Randstad
Recruiting Solutions
Roper Staffing
Snelling Staffing
Best Travel Agent
Cruise Planners – Dan & Faith Ramsay
Ernie King
Forest Lake Travel
Hoa Sypolt
Best Upholstery Service
Forest Lake Fabric Center Inc.
New Coverings
Nordan & Foster Custom Upholstery
Best Videographer
A Thousand Cranes Productions
Cinema Couture Films
Matt Brodie
Skyelar Winn
Soda City Films
Best Wedding Planner
Alexandra Madison Weddings
Amber Watson Weddings
By Invitation Only
Meagan Warren Weddings
Moss and Oak Events
Parris Balazs
Best Wine and Paint Studio
AR Workshop Columbia
Canvases with Candace
Lexington Paint and Pour
Painting with a Twist
Studio Cellar
SHOPPING
Best Adult Store
Nancy’s Nook
Spencers
Sugar and Spice
This is It
Best Alternative Clothing
Loose Lucy’s Columbia
Pannerpete Vintage
Sid & Nancy
Best Antique Store
Little Mountain Unlimited
Old Mill Antique Mall
ReFind
Spring Valley Antique Mall
The Rabbit Box Antiques & Collectibles
Best Bakery
Ally & Eloise Bakeshop
Buttercream Dreams
Cupcake DownSouth
Kudzu Bakery & Market Columbia
Publix
Silver Spoon Bake Shop
smallSUGAR
Tiffany’s Sweets, Eats & Meeting Place
Best Beer Store
Bottles Beverage Superstore
Craft and Draft
Green’s Beverage Warehouse
Morganelli’s
Total Wine & More
Weco Bottle and Biergarten
Best Bridal Store
David’s Bridal
Evelyn’s Bridal
Jo-Lin’s Bridal & Formal Wear
New York Bride & Groom of Columbia
Best Butcher Shop
New York Butcher Shoppe
Ole Timey Meats Columbia
The Royal Butcher
Best Children’s Clothing
Duck Duck Goose
James and Eloise Fine Childrens Boutique
Once Upon A Child
Petal & Fern custom threads
The Children’s Place
Best Consignment Store
Once Upon A Child
Revente
Roundabouts Consignments
Sid & Nancy
Best Convenience Store
Murphy Express
QuikTrip
Shiv Food Mart
Best Cycle Shop
Cycle Center
Dialed Bicycles Repair & Service
Outspokin’ Bicycles
Summit Cycles
Best Furniture Store
Copper Barn Furniture
Marty Rae’s of Lexington
Strobler Home Furnishings
The Rabbit Box Antiques & Collectibles
Whit-Ash Furnishings
Best Gamecock Store
Addam’s University Bookstore at USC
Barefoot Campus Outfitter
Gamecock Traditions
Miss Cocky
Best Gaming Store
Firefly Toys & Games
GameStop
Scratch N Spin
The Side Deck – Gaming Cafe
Best Gift Shop
A Little Happy
Gibson’s
The Balloon Squad
The Shoppes on Main
Uptown Gifts on Main
Best Gun Shop
Amick’s Guns
Palmetto State Armory
Shooters Choice
Best Hardware Store
Ace Hardware Three Fountains
Boland’s Ace
Lowe’s Home Improvement
South East Ace Inc.
The Home Depot
Best Jewelry Store
Dems Fine Jewelers
Moseley’s Diamond Showcase
Sugar & Lola
Sylvan’s Jewelers
Traditions Fine Jewelers
Unforgettable Fine Jewelry
Best Liquor Store
Bottles Beverage Superstore
Green’s Beverage Warehouse
Morganelli’s
Total Wine & More
Best Marine Store
Carolina Inboard
West Marine
Best Men’s Clothing
Belk
Brittons of Columbia
Granger Owings
Tux on Trux
Best Natural Food Store
14 Carrot Whole Foods
Earth Fare
Rosewood Market & Deli
Whole Foods Market
Best Place for Fresh Produce
Cayce Farmer’s Market
Lowes Foods
Publix
Rosewood Market & Deli
Soda City Market
South Carolina State Farmers Market
Best Place to Buy CBD Products
CBD Farmacy of Columbia
Charlotte CBD at Five Points
Essential Vapors & CBD
Garner’s Natural Life
Rosewood Market & Deli
Your CBD Store – Lexington
Best Place to Buy Comic Books
2nd & Charles
Cosmic Rays
Heroes & Dragons
Scratch N Spin
Best Place to Buy Used Books
2nd & Charles
Ed’s Editions
Odd Bird Books
Best Place to Buy Used/Vintage Musical Instruments
Guitar Center
Musician Supply
The Music Store, Inc.
Best Pottery Studio
Mad Platter
Southern Pottery Studio
State of the Art Gallery and Pottery Studio
Best Shopping District
Columbiana Centre
Devine Street
Five Points
Main Street District
Best Smoke Shop
Essential Vapors & CBD
High Life Smoke Shop Columbia
Illuminati Smoke Shop
Jay’s Vape and Wellness Center
Planet Vapor
Purple Haze Smoke Shop
Best Sporting Goods Store
Academy Sports + Outdoors
DICK’S Sporting Goods
Sportsman’s Warehouse
Todd & Moore
Best Thrift Store
Goodwill Store & Job Connection
Hidden Treasures Thrift Store
Mission Lexington
Oliver Gospel Thrift Store
Palmetto Thrift
Stepping Stones Ministries Inc.
The Beautiful Neighborhood
Best Vaping Store
Essential Vapors & CBD
Jay’s Vape and Wellness Center
Planet Vapor
Best Wine Store
Bottles Beverage Superstore
Morganelli’s
Rosewood Market & Deli
The Gourmet Shop
The Vino Garage
Total Wine & More
Best Women’s Clothing
Belk
JAAS Boutique
M Boutique
Pink Sorbet, a Lilly Pulitzer Signature Store
Scout & Molly’s
TRANSPORTATION
Best Auto Repair
Abbott’s Auto Care & Tire
Complete Car Care
Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers
Imports Plus
Nuttall Tire
Old School Automotive & Tire
Redmond’s Auto
Team 1 Automotive
Best Cab or Rideshare Service
- Blue Bike SC
- Checker Yellow
- Lyft
- Uber
Best Car Wash
- Andy’s Car Wash
- Constan Car Wash
- Frank’s Car Wash
- Sunset Car Wash & Detail Shop
- Best Driving School
- Baldwin Corporation Driver Training
- Dutch Fork Driving School
- Lexington Driving Academy
Best Limousine Service
- J&L Enterprise
- Southern Valet & Transportation
- Best Motorcycle Store
- Carolina Honda
- Harley Haven
- Thunder Tower Harley-Davidson
Best New Car Dealership
- Dick Dyer & Associates
- Dick Smith Ford of Columbia
- Honda Of Columbia
- Jim Hudson Automotive Group
- JTs Kia of Columbia
- McDaniels Acura
- Steve Padgett’s Honda of Lake Murray
Best Oil Change
- Abbott’s Auto Care & Tire
- Constan Car Wash
- Dick Dyer Mercedes-Benz Service Center
- Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers
- Midas Columbia
- Old School Automotive & Tire
- Take 5 Oil Change
Best Tire Dealer
- Abbott’s Auto Care & Tire
- Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers
- Nuttall Tire
- Old School Automotive & Tire
- Pope-Davis Tire & Automotive
Best Used Car Dealership
- Carmax
- Dick Dyer & Associates
- Godwin Motors Inc
- Honda Of Columbia
- JTs Kia of Columbia
- McDaniels Auto Group