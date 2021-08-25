Best of Columbia 2021: Local Media

Best Anchorperson — Judi Gatson (WIS)
Second Place: Dawndy Mercer Plank (WIS)
Judi Gatson is Columbia’s favorite anchor for a reason. She has natural charisma and empathy that makes her entire community feel like they know her, while also possessing keen journalistic and leadership chops that make her one of the city’s true role models.
Honorable Mention: Sam Bleiweis (WIS), Darci Strickland (WLTX)
Best Local Instagram — @colatoday
Second Place: @mike_wine_guy
If you’re interested in local events, news and pictures — which you likely are since you’re reading this — then make sure you follow @ColaToday. The social media/newsletter media organization chronicles most of the hip happenings around town and excels in curating local news stories that you want to know about.
Honorable Mention: @chamalthecamel, @sodacitypodcast
Best Local Radio Personality — Jonathan Rush (WCOS)
Second Place: Brent Johnson (The LAKE)
In his decades-long run hosting “The Morning Rush” (first on WNOK and now on WCOS), Jonathan Rush has developed a fervent fanbase for his familiar perspective and classic radio talk show wisecracks. He’ll probably have this spot for as long as he keeps doing it.
Honorable Mention: Kelly Nash (WCOS), Steve Varholy (WXRY)
Best Local Social Media Influencer — Lindsey Griffin (@colatownfoodieandfun)
Second Place: Chamal Mediwaka (@chamalthecamel)
Need Instagram tips on where to eat or have fun with kids in Columbia? Turn to Lindsey Griffin, AKA @colatownfoodieandfun for mouth-watering meals, and snaps of her having a good time with her two kids all across Columbia. With posts several times a week, it's easy to let her influence your future adventures in town.
Honorable Mention: Soda City Podcast, Lynn Luc (@gocola)
Best Local TV News — WIS Television
Second Place: WLTX News 19
We’ll remind you here to look back to the top of this year’s Local Media awards and notice that WIS notched the winner, runner-up and one of the two Honorable Mention for Best Anchorperson. You don’t get traction like that unless folks are watching the crap out of your broadcasts.
Honorable Mention: WACH FOX
Best Local Tweeter — Mike Uva
Second Place: Andrea Mock
It is impossible at this point to untangle the Twitter influence of Mike Uva from the attention grabbed by his namesake Bojangles biscuit, The Uva (a Cajun Chicken Fillet with pimento cheese on a Bo Berry Biscuit). But whether the chicken (his initial tweets about the flubbed order) or the egg (Bojangles’ embrace of his sweet-and-savory Frankenstein as a not-so-secret menu item) is the true cause of his now more-than-13,000-followers-strong Twitter fame, the WACH FOX sports anchor is laughing all the way to the drive-thru.
Honorable Mention: Steve Benjamin, Chris Trainor
Best Local Website, Music/Entertainment — free-times.com
Second Place: colatoday.com
Arts, music and entertainment are as vital to the identity and vitality of a city as any other area a newspaper covers. That’s the philosophy that drives Free Times’ coverage. We’re happy to see that Columbia seems to like it.
Honorable Mention: kogercenterforthearts.com
Best Local Website, News — wistv.com
Second Place: colatoday.com
Something is happening in town, quick, check wistv.com! The station’s online news arm specializes in quick updates on the weather, crimes and happenings across the Midlands. With minimal popups and unfettered access to the latest stories, WISTV.com is the city's choice when it comes to news websites.
Honorable Mention: free-times.com, wltx.com
Best Local Website, Sports — gamecockcentral.com
Second Place: gamecocksonline.com
If you’re a USC fan, Gamecock Central can keep you up to date on their football, basketball and baseball programs, not to mention recruiting and other up-to-the-minute updates. It’s a one-stop shop when you need your Gamecock sports fix.
Honorable Mention: wltx.com, wach.com
Best Radio Station — 97.5 WCOS
Second Place: 93.1 The Lake
As country music is the last genre left that still finds its central home and raison d'etre in terrestrial radio, it makes sense that 97.5 WCOS wins the Best Radio Station spot. They will deliver all of your favorite contemporary radio hits, over and over again, all day long. It’s a certain kind of bliss, or horror, depending on your disposition.
Honorable Mention: WNKT FM 107.5 The Game, WXRY 99.3 FM
Best Sportscaster — Rick Henry (WIS)
Second Place: Mike Uva (WACH)
An Emmy Award-winning sportscaster with a decades-long career in South Carolina, Rick Henry is the consummate professional with such a wide portfolio and range of experience, nobody could truly be let down by his rundown of all things sports-related on WIS.
Honorable Mention: Reggie Anderson (WLTX), Rob Sanders (FOX Sports Radio 1400)
Best Weatherperson — Dominic Brown (WIS)
Second Place: Marina Neuman (WACH)
If you don't like the weather, wait five minutes, the old saying goes. Dominic Brown, the top-voted weatherperson, is always there with a calm but firm demeanor to guide us through the ups, downs and all-around wild weather that South Carolina's sky throws to those below them.
Honorable Mention: Von Gaskins (WIS), Daniel Bonds (WLTX)
Biggest Media Hog — Lindsey Graham
Second Place: Dick Harpootlian
You pretty much have to be a media hog as a senator during an election year, like 2020 was for Lindsey Graham. But Graham has remained visible, vocal and divisive following the re-election loss of his enemy-turned-friend-turned-who-the-hell-knows Donald Trump and throughout the ongoing pandemic.
Honorable Mention: Henry McMaster, Tyler Ryan