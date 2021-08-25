Best of Columbia 2021: COVID-19 Response

Best Business to Open or Establish Itself During the Pandemic — Transmission Arcade
Second Place: Boca Grande Burritos
What do you get when you pair a bunch of friends with a passion for hospitality, arcade games, drinking and smoked meat? You get Transmission Arcade, who brought the trendy bar-arcade phenomenon to downtown Columbia. It’s a terrific space that handled the COVID-19 pandemic as well as any business and has now emerged as a popular spot for dates, late-night grub and service industry workers.
Honorable Mention: Il Bucato, Regal Lounge
Best Drive-Through Event — Holiday Lights on the River
Second Place: SC State Fair
Staying in the car to receive goods, services and even entertainment has been the theme of the pandemic. Keeping the holiday feel through uneasy times is what made the Holiday Lights on the River drive-through light display in December the best drive-through event of the year for families in the Midlands.
Honorable Mention: Eudora Farms
Best Grocery Delivery or Curbside Pickup — Publix
Second Place: Lowes Foods
Publix always seems to go the extra mile in the grocery store world, so it makes sense that during COVID-19, their curbside pickup service would rise above the rest. It’s the best place to get everything on your list from the safety of your car, which you really should clean out.
Honorable Mention: Rosewood Market & Deli, Walmart Supercenter
Best Pivot in Strategy or Innovation by a Business — USC School of Music & The Concert Truck
Second Place: Palmetto Citizens Federal Credit Union
Emphasizing outdoor concerts was nothing new for The Concert Truck, which has popped up around town to present classical piano performances since 2016. But utilizing the truck to make the annual Southeastern Piano Festival happen during a pandemic, and restructuring hallmarks like the Southern Exposure New Music Series to take advantage of outdoor areas — such as the remarkably immersive performance of “Ten Thousand Birds” on the Horseshoe — was a big, savvy pivot for the School of Music.
Honorable Mention: barre3, Palmetto Commercial Services
Best Pivot in Strategy or Innovation by a Restaurant — Spotted Salamander Cafe And Catering
Second Place: Curiosity Coffee Bar
There’s no way around it, COVID-19 sucked for the restaurant industry. Yet, as it often does, adversity led to innovation. At chef-owner Jessica Shillato’s Spotted Salamander, she took the pandemic head on, but in a superbly safe way. To-go food was seamless, and put out on tables. Online ordering became a norm. And she did it all without sacrificing her top-notch Southern cooking.
Honorable Mention: Cantina 76, Saluda's Restaurant
Best Restaurant Takeout/Curbside Experience — Chick-fil-A
Second Place: Spotted Salamander Café & Catering
It’s their pleasure. Chick-fil-A will get your chicken nuggets, sandwiches or peach milkshakes out to you with minimal waiting and maximum niceness. It was kind of a relief during the worst days of COVID to see that some things don’t change, and Chick-fil-A stayed consistently fast and friendly. Except on Sundays.
Honorable Mention: Curiosity Coffee Bar, Il Bucato
Best Socially Distanced Activity — Cola Concerts
Second Place: Columbia Food and Wine Festival (August 2020)
If Cola Concerts had shown up to transform the Columbia Speedway into a legitimate concert destination any other year, local music lovers would have rejoiced. But that the series set up shop last fall, with socially distanced seating pods, and stayed the course when more than half of its first run of touring acts had to cancel, lighting up the spring with the likes of Billy Strings, Indigo Girls and Grace Potter, is something of a minor miracle.
Honorable Mention: Columbia City Ballet's "The Nutcracker" at the Koger Center
Best Use of Social Media — COLAtoday
Second Place: Soda City Podcast
Columbia’s go-to link distributor continues to do more of the same during COVID-19. And pointing people toward news outlets and information sources they can trust amid the rampant mis/disinformation of these pandemic days is an invaluable service.
Honorable Mention: East Point Academy, Palmetto Commercial Services
Best Virtual Event — Richland Library
Second Place: South Carolina Philharmonic at the Koger Center for the Arts
Free Times is obviously a fan of Richland Library’s virtual programming during the pandemic, as we partnered with them (and One Columbia and SceneSC) to present the socially distanced performance video series “1 or 2.” But they hosted a variety of other virtual events, including readings, timely discussions about race, and storytelling events we’re sure were desperately needed by parents trying to entertain their kids while stuck at home.
Honorable Mention: Free Times Virtual Music Crawl, barre3