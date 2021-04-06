You have permission to edit this article.
Best of Columbia 2021 categories

  • Updated

Make your nominations at bestofcolumbia.com through April 30. Find social media graphics for your own campaign here.

 

LOCAL MEDIA

Best Anchorperson

Best Local Instagram

Best Local Radio Personality

Best Local TV News

Best Local Tweeter

Best Local Website - Music/Entertainment

Best Local Website - News

Best Local Website - Sports

Best Radio Station

Best Social Media Influencer

Best Sportscaster

Best Weatherperson

Biggest Media Hog

POLITICS & CITY LIFE    

Best Activist Group or Effort

Best Charity

Best City or County Council Member

Best Green Business or Initiative

Best Local Business Leader

Best Local Politician

Best Place to Take Out-of-Towners

Best Place to Work

Best Small Business Owner

Best Troublemaker

Best Use of Public Funds

Biggest “Our Dumb State” Moment

Biggest Improvement in Columbia This Year

Biggest Local ‘Hero’

Biggest Local ‘Zero’

Biggest Waste of Public Funds

Worst City or County Council Member

Worst Local Politician

PLACES TO LIVE

Best Apartment Community

Best Neighborhood

Best New Home Community

Best Off-Campus Student Housing

Best Retirement Community

ARTS, MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT

Best Annual Event or Festival

Best Art Gallery

Best Bar to See Live Music

Best Place to Celebrate a Birthday

Best Concert

Best Dance Company

Best Dance Studio or School

Best DJ

Best Family Attraction

Best Karaoke

Best Local Band

Best Local Comedian

Best Local Filmmaker

Best Local Hip-Hop Artist

Best Local Jazz or Blues Artist

Best Local or Regional Museum

Best Local Solo Musical Artist

Best Local Theater Company

Best Local Theater Production

Best Music Festival

Best Music Venue

Best Musical Instrument Store

Best Movie Theater

Best Outdoor Activity

Best Record Store

Best Recording Studio

Best Visual Artist

FOOD & BEVERAGE

Best Asian Restaurant

Best Bang for the Buck

Best Barbecue

Best Barista

Best Breakfast

Best Brunch

Best Burrito

Best Caribbean Restaurant

Best Catering

Best Charcuterie Board

Best Chef

Best Chinese Restaurant

Best Coffee

Best Deli/Sub/Sandwich Shop

Best Dessert

Best Farm to Table Restaurant

Best Fast Food Chain

Best French Fries

Best Fried Chicken

Best Frozen Yogurt

Best Greek Restaurant

Best Grits

Best Gyro

Best Hamburger

Best Hot Dog

Best Ice Cream

Best Indian Restaurant

Best Italian Restaurant

Best Japanese Restaurant

Best Kid-Friendly Restaurant

Best Late Night Food

Best Mexican Restaurant

Best Middle Eastern Restaurant

Best Milkshake

Best Mobile Food

Best National Chain Restaurant

Best New Restaurant

Best Pizza

Best Place for a First Date

Best Place to Dine Outdoors

Best Restaurant

Best Restaurant – Devine Street/Shandon/Rosewood

Best Restaurant – Five Points

Best Restaurant – Forest Acres

Best Restaurant – Irmo

Best Restaurant – Lexington

Best Restaurant – Main Street

Best Restaurant – Northeast

Best Restaurant – The Vista

Best Restaurant – West Columbia/Cayce

Best Restaurant When Someone Else Is Paying

Best Ribs

Best Salad

Best Seafood Restaurant

Best Service

Best Shrimp and Grits

Best Smoothie

Best Soul Food

Best Southern Restaurant

Best Steak

Best Sushi

Best Sweet Tea

Best Taco

Best Take Out Food

Best Thai Restaurant

Best Vegetarian Menu

Best Veggie Burger

Best Wine List

Best Wings

CLUBS & BARS

Best Bar or Club

Best Bar Service

Best Bar Trivia

Best Bartender

Best Beer Selection

Best Bloody Mary

Best Brewpub

Best College Bar

Best Cocktail Program

Best Craft Beer Selection

Coldest Beer

Best Dance Club

Best Distillery

Best Gay Bar

Best Happy Hour

Best Local Brewery

Best Margarita

Best Neighborhood Bar - Downtown/The Vista

Best Neighborhood Bar - Five Points

Best Neighborhood Bar - Harbison/Irmo

Best Neighborhood Bar - Lexington

Best Neighborhood Bar - Northeast

Best Neighborhood Bar - Shandon/Rosewood/Forest Acres

Best Neighborhood Bar - West Columbia/Cayce

Best New Bar or Club

Best Outdoor Deck

Best People-Watching Bar

Best Place to See Live Comedy

Best Sports Bar

TRANSPORTATION

Best Auto Repair

Best Cab or Rideshare Service

Best Car Wash

Best Driving School

Best Limousine Service

Best Motorcycle Store

Best New Car Dealership

Best Oil Change

Best Tire Dealer

Best Used Car Dealership

PET SERVICES

Best Dog Park

Best Kennel or Pet Boarding Facility

Best Pet Groomer

Best Pet Supply Store

Best Veterinarian Clinic

SERVICES

Best After-School Program

Best Alarm/Security Company

Best Bank

Best Credit Union

Best Continuing Education Institution

Best Dry Cleaner

Best DUI Law Firm or Attorney

Best Escape Room

Best Event Venue

Best Farm

Best Florist

Best Funeral Home

Best Golf Course

Best Gymnastics/Cheerleading School

Best Heating and Air Service

Best Home Builder

Best Hotel

Best House of Worship

Best Insurance Company

Best Landscaping Company

Best Law Firm

Best Local Insurance Agent

Best Martial Arts School

Best Mortgage Lender

Best Moving Company

Best Outdoor/Camping Gear Retailer

Best Pest Control

Best Place for Alterations

Best Place for Music Lessons

Best Plumbing Repair

Best Printing Company

Best Private School

Best Charter School

Best Real Estate Agency

Best Real Estate Agent

Best River Rental/Guide Company

Best Roofer

Best Screen Printer

Best Shooting Range

Best Smartphone and Computer Repair

Best Staffing Agency

Best Travel Agent

Best Wedding Planner

Best Wine and Paint Studio

SHOPPING    

Best Adult Store

Best Alternative Clothing

Best Antique Store

Best Bakery

Best Beer Store

Best Bridal Store

Best Butcher Shop

Best Children’s Clothing

Best Cigar Shop

Best Consignment Store

Best Convenience Store

Best Cycle Shop

Best Furniture Store

Best Gamecock Store

Best Gaming Store

Best Gift Shop

Best Gun Shop

Best Hardware Store

Best Jewelry Store

Best Liquor Store

Best Marine Store

Best Men’s Clothing

Best Natural Food Store

Best Place to Buy CBD Products

Best Place to Buy Comic Books

Best Place to Buy Used/Vintage Musical Instruments

Best Place to Buy Used Books

Best Place for Fresh Produce

Best Pottery Studio

Best Shopping District

Best Smoke Shop

Best Sporting Goods Store

Best Thrift Store

Best Vaping Store

Best Wine Store

Best Women’s Clothing

BEAUTY, HEALTH & WELLNESS

Best Acupuncturist

Best Barber Shop

Best Chiropractor

Best Counselor or Therapist

Best Crossfit

Best Day Spa

Best Dentist

Best Dermatology Practice

Best Eye Doctor or Group

Best Fitness Club

Best Family Practice

Best Hair Salon

Best Hair Stylist

Best Home Health Care Service

Best Nail Salon

Best Hospital

Best Lactation Support

Best Massage Therapist

Best Orthodontist

Best Orthopedic Practice

Best Pediatric Care

Best Place to Be Born

Best Physical Therapy Practice

Best Piercing Studio

Best Pilates

Best Plastic Surgery Clinic

Best Tattoo Artist

Best Tattoo Studio

Best Urgent Care

Best Yoga Studio

