Best of Columbia 2021: Arts, Music and Entertainment

Best Annual Event or Festival — Greek Festival
Second Place: SC State Fair
Gorge yourself on a variety of tasty Greek food (we recommend going inside and grabbing a plate of keftedes). Drink a beer or two. See some traditional dance demonstrations. Peruse arts and crafts. It’s a straightforward combination that makes the annual festival at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral one of the most popular events in town.
Honorable Mention: St. Pat’s in Five Points, Columbia Food and Wine Festival
Best Art Gallery — Columbia Museum of Art
Second Place: Tapp’s Outpost
So you think the museum is too much of a heavyweight to compete against the city’s other smaller galleries in this category? You’ve got a point. With rotating blockbuster exhibitions downstairs (like the M.C. Escher display that was in town earlier this year) and the expansive, period-and-style-traversing permanent collection upstairs, the museum stands in a league apart from other visual art destinations.
Honorable Mention: 701 Center for Contemporary Art, City Art
Best Bar to See Live Music — Steel Hands Brewing
Second Place: Tin Roof
On its repurposed storage container stage out in its cozy beer garden, the Cayce brewery hosts an increasingly varied array of bar bands, touring country acts and local indie rockers, cashing in on the fact that music fandom in various areas frequently overlaps with loving craft beer.
Honorable Mention: New Brookland Tavern, The Senate
Best CD Store — Papa Jazz Record Shoppe
Second Place: Scratch N Spin
Everything about Papa Jazz Record Shoppe—the cozy brick façade, the narrow aisles with stuffed wooden bins, the hip, knowledgeable staff, the cheekily wry cartoon mascot—make it seem more like something out of a Nick Hornby fever dream than a real place. Luckily, Columbians get to experience it in real life to purchase their new and used CDs, including a nicely curated locals section.
Honorable Mention: Second and Charles
Best Dance Company — Columbia City Ballet
Second Place: Southern Strutt
Columbia City Ballet keeps doing its thing — following the distinctive lead of longtime Executive and Artistic Director William Starrett to keep familiar favorites (“Dracula,” “Nutcracker”) with his frequent new creations (next year’s enticing “Motown Ballet”). And Columbia audiences keep enjoying it.
Honorable Mention: Dance Department, Mrs. Jenkins Dance Academy
Best Dance Studio or School — Columbia Ballet School
Second Place: Columbia Conservatory of Dance
Anita Ashley has operated the Columbia Ballet School since 1980. She founded the state’s first professional ballet company, South Carolina Ballet Theatre, and was one of the founders of Ann Brodie’s Carolina Ballet, which you might know from that production of “The Nutcracker” every non-COVID year at the Township Auditorium. So yeah, she knows about dance, and how to teach it.
Honorable Mention: Southern Strutt, Palmetto Performing Arts
Best DJ — Kevin Snow
Second Place: DJ Haile
A great DJ needs to have an acute awareness of their crowd and dancefloor, sure, but they also need to play affable host and party facilitator while also ably hustling for gigs ranging from weddings to nightclubs to karaoke and trivia. Kevin Snow does it all, and does it well, all across the city.
Honorable Mention: Linda Carr, DJ Kaycee
Best Karaoke — New Brookland Tavern
Second Place: The Main Course (That’s My Jam with Mike Stone)
Blake Arambula, the Glass Mansions instrumentalist who previously hosted karaoke at New Brookland, departed for Texas late last year. So consider this award an assurance that karaoke at the West Columbia dive is still plenty entertaining, with hosting duties of late handled by Party Jesus. Praise be.
Honorable Mention: DJ Kevin Snow at Uncle Fester's Sports Bar, CarraRock Entertainment
Best Local Actor — Clayton King
Second Place: Topher Riddle
This award has been a long time coming for the talented singer/actor Clayton King. A vocal powerhouse who can handle both comedic and dramatic roles with aplomb, King was most recently seen as Sebastian in Town Theatre’s triumphant return production of “Cinderella” and can often be seen performing Broadway classics alongside Vicky Saye Henderson, but his steady stream of performances over the past decade (“Hunchback of Notre Dame,” “Catch Me If You Can,” “Chitty Chitty,” “Into the Woods,” “A Christmas Miracle at Richland Fashion Mall”) are undeniable.
Honorable Mention: Micah Peroulis, Hunter Bolton
Best Local Actress — Katrina Garvin
Second Place: Vicky Saye Henderson
Like King, Katrina Garvin was front of mind for voters thanks to her star turn in a recent show — Trustus Theatre’s “Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill,” the company’s first show since the pandemic shutdown. It was a role few performers could pull off as well as Garvin, whose powers as a vocal chameleon were put to the test by the challenging role. Her ability to so fully embody the jazz icon just made clear what should have long been clear to Columbia theater patrons, which is that Garvin is a pure treasure and we’re lucky to have her.
Honorable Mention: Grace Sawicki, Amy Brower
Best Local Band — Tokyo Joe
Second Place: Root Doctors
The runaway success of Hootie & the Blowfish in the ’90s has often led to a joke about Columbia being stuck in that decade and, whether that’s fair or not, our city’s appetite for the rock music of that era persists more than 20 years later. Case in point: Tokyo Joe, a band as adept at replicating older pop-rock tunes as they are at crafting original songs that echo them, consistently owns this category.
Honorable Mention: Prettier Than Matt, Mark Rapp Group
Best Local Comedian — Jenn Snyder
Second Place: Topher Riddle
Jenn Snyder is just as broke, awkward and befuddled by life as you are. She’s also really funny about it, which is probably why she’s taken the top honors in the Best Local Comedian category yet again. Jenn can land a killer joke and be relatable all at the same time.
Honorable Mention: Wayne Cousins, DeWayne D. Nettles
Best Local Comedy or Improv Group — The Mothers
Second Place: Certified Comics
The Mothers, which was born as a sort of house improv group for Trustus Theatre, uses its relationship with Columbia’s only professional theater company to ensure a steady supply of top-tier talent to maintain its quality, while also reaching out into the community for alternative performance opportunities. The result is an improv group that consistently wins over audiences all across the city.
Honorable Mention: Tomorrowquest Theatre
Best Filmmaker — Chris Bickel
Second Place: Wade Sellers
Chris Bickel’s films aren’t for the faint of heart. His latest, this year’s “Bad Girls,” is stylishly shlocky blur of sex, drugs and violence (stay away if you can’t handle a baby in a stroller getting blown away by an errant shotgun blast). But the scrappy, DIY verve of his productions carries through to his stories and protagonists, who unleash their rage on people and systems far worse than they are.
Honorable Mention: Dust House Films, JB Torres Medina
Best Local Hip-Hop Artist — Fat Rat da Czar
Second Place: Preach Jacobs
The king stays the king for a reason, and there’s just no quit to hip-hop scene leader Fat Rat da Czar. Fresh on the heels of the collab-heavy double album opus “Tribe “in 2019, the seasoned rapper dropped “Crucible” on Christmas 2020, delivering a concise showcase for his thematic range, assured flow and unrelenting output of quality projects.
Honorable Mention: H3RO, The Bustercups
Best Local Jazz or Blues Artist — Reggie Sullivan
Second Place: Mark Rapp
Blues-jazz or jazz-blues? For bassist/singer/bandleader Reggie Sullivan, it really doesn’t matter. He’s as comfortable fronting a pop-rock combo as he is sliding into a dazzling jazz solo, and that’s true whether he’s in the corner of a noisy bar or suited up for a performance of the big band-oriented South Carolina Jazz Masterworks. He’s everybody’s go-to bassist because he’s got all the range.
Honorable Mention: Robert Gardiner, Terence Young
Best Local or Regional Museum — Columbia Museum of Art
Second Place: South Carolina State Museum
The Columbia Museum of Art plays such a central role in our city’s cultural scene that it’s difficult to imagine a world without it. Its permanent collection and special exhibit programming (ably helmed by curator Catherine Walworth) alone make it stand apart, but when you add all of the outdoor programming on Boyd Plaza, the countless special events, the additional gallery spaces, and the myriad educational efforts, you have an institution that serves as the throbbing epicenter of our city’s soul.
Honorable Mention EdVenture Children's Museum, McKissick Museum
Best Local Solo Artist — Mark Rapp
Second Place: Brooks Herring
Trumpeter and bandleader Mark Rapp, who also spearheads the nonprofit ColaJazz, does so much for the music scene independent of his music that it can often be easy to forget his many creative accomplishments, from surprising one-off studio creations like The Song Project to the rollicking free spirit energy of the Soda City Brass Band to his wildly popular Christmas shows. Or even just his take on “Circle of Life,” his entry in the Disney Jazz compilation which also features Esperanza Spalding, Dave Brubeck, Regina Carter, Joshua Redman and more.
Honorable Mention: Brent Lundy, Marcus Gullen
Best Local Theater Company — Trustus Theatre
Second Place: Town Theatre
Trustus Theatre is the dependably adventurous heart of the local theater scene. Since 1985, the professional company has charged forward, unfazed by the changing Vista that surrounds it and staffing changes (like the recent departure of former executive director Chad Henderson) to present ambitiously elaborate musicals, intimate dramas and various things around and in between.
Honorable Mention: Columbia Children's Theatre, Workshop Theatre of South Carolina
Best Local Theater Production — "The Thanksgiving Play" at Trustus Theatre
Second Place: “You On The Moors Now” presented by the USC Department of Theatre and Dance
Mark this one down under signs of the times — and signs that Columbia’s arts scene refuses to be deterred, even in the face of a global pandemic. Keeping up its quirky ways last fall, Trustus mounted the holiday satire “The Thanksgiving Play” as a virtual on-demand presentation. And it would see that being seen on a screen as opposed to a stage didn’t diminish its impact.
Honorable Mention: "Belles" by Workshop Theatre
Best Movie Theater — Nickelodeon Theatre
Second Place: Regal Columbiana Grande
South Carolina’s lone arthouse theater weathered a lengthy COVID-19 pandemic closure to reopen with a fair amount of buzz. Since then, it has resumed its penchant for delivering movies that are hard to find elsewhere in a charming environment that offers up alcoholic beverages and theater goodies. The last year hasn’t all been good, as it endured allegations of systemic racism, and its executive director resigned at the beginning of August.
Honorable Mention: Monetta Drive In Theatre (The Big Mo), AMC Harbison 14
Best Music Festival — ColaJazz Festival
Second Place: Jam Room Music Festival
For a scene more driven by the hum of local gigs in smaller clubs throughout town, there’s something positively edifying about the ColaJazz Festival, which puts the spotlight on the immense talent of our local jazz scene on a larger stage while also wrangling national-level headliners. This year’s crowning achievement of booking Wynton Marsalis was the ultimate feather in the cap.
Honorable Mention: Drift Jam, Reggaetronic
Best Music Venue — The Senate
Second Place: Koger Center for the Arts
As our city’s only mid-sized venue/large music club, The Senate’s mere presence is a salve to a music scene by providing a room for upcoming shows from the likes of Big Boi and Hiss Golden Messenger to happen. But The Senate also excels at delivering quality sound, a spacious, relatively cool room, and a patio that gives you a place to catch your breath. And that big fan is still pretty cool.
Honorable Mention: New Brookland Tavern, Steel Hands Brewing
Best Musical Instrument Store — Sims Music
Second Place: Pecknel Music Company
Functioning as the local antithesis of a Guitar Center, Sims Music provides a premium selection of instruments and accessories in a comfortable, professional setting with top-notch service. Plus, skipping the big boxes and the nefarious range of online options for a neighborhood option you trust builds a real sense of musical community.
Honorable Mention: Guitar Center, The Music Store
Best Place to Celebrate a Birthday — The Grand on Main
Second Place: Transmission Arcade
Part of the Middleton family’s suite of Main Street restaurants, The Grand on Main indeed is a place to celebrate a special occasion. You get to pick from elevated(ish) bar bites and an expansive bar program, and the cherry on top is you get to do it all while bowling. Party on.
Honorable Mention: Saluda's Restaurant, Dave & Buster's
Best Recording Studio — Jam Room Recording Studio
Second Place: Strawberry Skys Recording Studios
The Jam Room does it all. In operation since 1988, its reputation was built on being the birthplace of some truly exceptional metal and punk records, but it’s become a destination for musicians of various stripes. And it is currently celebrating 10 years of its hip-hop-focused Boom Room space, overseen by scene-leading rapper Fat Rat da Czar.
Honorable Mention: Archer Avenue Studio, Kaplow Recording Studio
Best Store for Vinyl — Papa Jazz Record Shoppe
Second Place: Scratch N Spin
Digging through the stacks at Papa Jazz is an essential Columbia experience. The selection is great, spanning from the titular genre through rock classic, modern and indie, as well as hip-hop, blues and a whole lot more. And the attentive staff is there to help you if you get a little lost in all the new and used options.
Honorable Mention: Turntable City
Best Visual Artist — Trahern Cook (Easel Cathedral)
Second Place: Shelby LeBlanc
Trahern Cook’s Easel Cathedral takes a mostly en plein air approach to documenting the artistic and cultural life of the city. Cook can be found at any number of events documenting an artistic or performance in real time, landing somewhere between photojournalist and portrait artist with his colorful, impressionistic renderings of a distinctively Columbia class of characters. His consistency and ubiquity land him a central role in the visual art world of Columbia.
Honorable Mention: Sean McGuinness, A.D.D. Art by Kalah