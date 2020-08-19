Best of Columbia 2020

The road to this year’s Best Of Columbia was different than any year before.

COVID-19 has curtailed so many aspects of our lives in 2020. That includes the events, the restaurants, the bars, the music and the art that weave their way through so many of the categories that we ask our readers to parse as they vote for everything from Best Sushi to Best Charity to Best Escape Room.

But I would argue that this makes it a perfect time to get passionate about our city, proclaiming what we like about it, arguing those points, and celebrating the new ideas that those conversations generate.

I still believe that Columbia is a great place to live, and that we can get it back to where it was before coronavirus, and keep it growing from there. Let’s use this survey of what Free Times’ readers love (and some of what they dislike) about their home as fuel to drive us forward to better days.

And while our editorial staff plays no role in determining the results of our annual poll, we’re not content to sit back and keep all of our opinions to ourselves. We offered some Writer’s Picks in categories where we felt particularly strong disagreement with your choices.

Here’s hoping we can sit safely at a bar or coffee shop and debate these opinions sometime soon. JORDAN LAWRENCE

