Best of Columbia 2020: Transportation

Best Auto Repair — Complete Car Care
Second Place: Old School Automotive & Tire
Company names don’t get much more accurate than Complete Car Care. It can do the basic scheduled maintenance stuff, sure, but it can also fix brakes, shocks and struts. It can check out your suspension after you hit that curb, and can service your engine, fix your A/C, and take care of whatever electrical problems you might have. That’s why it’s called “Complete.” Duh.
Honorable Mentions: Whetzel’s Automotive, Automotive Experts
Best Cab or Rideshare Service — Uber
Second Place: Lyft
Uber has become the go-to service for getting a clean, comfortable ride somewhere and getting it fast. Whether you’re stuck without a car or you’ve had a few adult beverages and need to get home safely, your ride is just a few taps on your phone away. And please, tip generously. The drivers deserve it after your awkward attempts at conversation.
Honorable Mention: Capital City Cab
Best Car Wash — Frank’s Car Wash
Second Place: Constan Car Wash
With 12 locations in the Columbia area, there’s always a Frank’s around when your car needs a wash. And with quick, friendly, thorough and effective service, you’ll always want to take your ride there.
Honorable Mentions: Triple H Autos, Sparkle
Best Driving School — Baldwin Corporation Driver Training
Second Place: ABC Driver Training
It’s not just that the experienced and qualified instructors at Baldwin Corporation Driver Training can get a novice driver trained behind the wheel, though that is the main thing they do. It’s that they’ll take you to school in style, with new, safe and stylish cars to teach folks how to rule the road. So pull over your Mom’s station wagon, put it in park, and give Baldwin a call.
Honorable Mentions: Lexington Driving Academy, 911 Driving School
Best Limousine Service — Southern Valet
Second Place: J&L Enterprise
Big limos, smaller limos, new limos, classic limos, if you need to get there in style, Southern Valet will get it done. Whether it’s the prom, a wedding, a corporate event or just a night out, you’ll be the envy of everyone who had to get in their stupid regular car to go somewhere.
Honorable Mention: 5-Star Limousine & Sedan
Best Motorcycle Store — Thunder Tower Harley-Davidson
Second Place: Harley Haven
There are certain locations on the interstate that mean you’re almost home. For many Columbia-area residents heading back to town along I-20, the Harley-filled Thunder Tower peeking out of the Pontiac Business Center is one of them. It’s also a great place to grab that bike you’ve been thinking about, with new and pre-owned inventory to meet your joy-riding desires.
Honorable Mention: Capital City Cycles
Best New Car Dealership — Dick Dyer Mercedes-Benz & Volvo
Second Place: Jim Hudson Lexus of Columbia
If you are looking to ride in style, Dick Dyer Mercedes-Benz and Volvo can hook you up. Whether new or pre-owned, the Dyer dealership can help find the right vehicle for you, and can work with you on a trade-in or financing. The dealership prides itself on first-class service.
Honorable Mentions: Honda of Columbia, McDaniels
Best Oil Change — Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers
Second Place: Complete Car Care
Oil changes and busted tires are a boring part of life. They come around more often than you’d like, especially in a car-heavy and pothole-filled place like Columbia. So when you’ve got to get your oil changed or tires repaired that much, you want to make sure you’ve got folks under the hood that won’t screw you over and are trusted by local residents, like Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers.
Honorable Mentions: Old School Automotive & Tire, Whetzel’s Automotive
Best Tire Dealer — Nuttall Tire
Second Place: Discount Tire
“My family takes pride in serving yours!” proclaim the big, bold letters at the center of Nuttall’s website. And for 36 years, Nuttall has done just that, providing conscientious service and fair prices to those who need new tires on their ride, as well as offering a range of other automotive services.
Honorable Mentions: Pope-Davis Tire & Automotive, Old School Automotive & Tire
Best Used Car Dealership — Jim Hudson Toyota
Second Place: Dick Dyer Mercedes-Benz & Volvo
You can’t kill a Toyota. It’s just a universally acknowledged truth. Those cars can take a beating and start up like they’re brand new. And Jim Hudson Toyota has a lot full of these reasonably-priced, pre-owned gems waiting for you, along with a generous selection of Chevys, Acuras and other non-Toyota makes.
Honorable Mentions: Honda Of Columbia, McDaniels Automotive