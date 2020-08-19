Best of Columbia 2020: Places to Live

Best Apartment Community — CanalSide Lofts
Second Place: Devine District
CanalSide Lofts offers its residents what few other apartment communities can — direct proximity to the nightlife of the Vista and relatively close access to the Congaree River. With a host of up-to-date amenities, as well, it’s a lovely place to live.
Honorable Mentions: Vista Towers, Indigo at Brickworks
Best Neighborhood — Forest Acres
Second Place: Shandon
Forest Acres has quiet residential streets with nice houses. It has a variety of fun and tasty restaurants, and a bevvy of shopping options. All this would make it a nice neighborhood to live in, even if it weren’t a quick drive away from everything that downtown Columbia has to offer.
Honorable Mentions: Earlewood, Rosewood
Best New Home Community — Saluda River Club
Second Place: Bluefield
This Lexington community has been popular with Best Of Columbia voters for several years now. The club has a number of different neighborhoods — Hillside, The Vineyard, River District and The Cottages — and a host of amenities. Some of those amenities include an outdoor center with pool, an amphitheater, community gardens, a fitness center, outdoor fire pits and a dog park, among others.
Honorable Mention: Timmon’s Pond
Best Off-Campus Student Housing — Olympia and Granby Mills
Second Place: The Hub
Olympia and Granby Mills have nice places to eat — there’s a Village Idiot pizza parlour and the Granby Grill diner concept right there in the building. And they’re close to downtown and the University of South Carolina campus. And those repurposed mill buildings look mighty cool.
Honorable Mentions: The Retreat at Columbia, The Station at Five Points
Best Retirement Community — Still Hopes Episcopal Retirement Community
Second Place: Wildewood Downs
Still Hopes’ staff will ensure you or your loved one are well taken care of in their golden years. With independent living homes and supportive living homes, the organization has the fit for a variety of needs and desires.
Honorable Mentions: Village at Southlake, Laurel Crest Retirement Community