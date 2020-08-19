Best of Columbia 2020: Pet Services

Best Dog Park — Saluda Shoals Park
Second Place: NOMA (North Main) Bark Park
First of all, the dog park at Saluda Shoals Park is called “Barking Lot,” and that’s just plainly awesome. It’s also got amenities for your very good dog, including bone-shaped pools, an interactive fire-hydrant sprayer, and an agility course where your pups can work off those extra treats. Heck, we’d like to play at this place.
Honorable Mention: Sesquicentennial State Park
Best Kennel or Pet Boarding Facility – Pawmetto Lifeline
Second Place: Happy Trails Resort and Spa
Sometimes you need somewhere for your furry friends to stay while you’re at work or away on a trip. If that’s the case, Pawmetto Lifeline has long been a popular choice in the Columbia area. It offers doggy daycare and boarding options, and your pet will be well cared for and well fed, and they’ll get the medicine they need, if applicable.
Honorable Mentions: Wescott Acres Pet Resort, Shandon Wood Animal Hospital
Best Pet Groomer — Happy Tails Resort & Spa
Second Place: Mill Creek Pet Food Center
You can tell from the pics and testimonials on its website that there is no dog that Happy Tails Resort & Spa can’t make beautiful. Big, small, young, old, they’ll all come out looking like a hundred dog-bucks, and Happy Tails has a slew of awards and five-star ratings to prove it. So get that spot off of Spot or get your Shih Tzu looking brand new at Happy Tails.
Honorable Mentions: Groomingdales, Dale’s Pets
Best Pet Supply Store — Pet Supplies Plus
Second Place: Mill Creek Pet Food Center
One member of Free Times’ editorial staff got a bearded dragon this past year. And in figuring out all the different things they need — Heat lights! UV lights! Crickets to eat! Worms to eat! More worms to eat! — we became even more impressed with the selection and the prices at this low-key chain.
Honorable Mentions: PetSmart, Lazy Creek Pet Food Center
Best Veterinary Clinic — Pawmetto Lifeline
Second Place: Shandon Wood Animal Hospital
You can get your pet seen by Pawmetto Lifeline at its location in Harbison. You can get your pet seen for vaccines at the mobile Care-A-Van. All of this is given at low cost, sometimes free, to help potential pet owners, with love to give, find room in their lives for a new best friend.
Honorable Mentions: Four Paws Animal Clinic, Sunset Animal Clinic