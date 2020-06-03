Best of Columbia 2020 Nominees List

Here are the nominees for Best of Columbia 2020 as chosen by Free Times readers. Voting is June 8-July 10 at bestofcolumbia.com. Winners announced Aug. 19.
ARTS, MUSIC AND ENTERTAINMENT
Bark to the Park: Best Annual Event or Festival
Brew at the Zoo: Best Annual Event or Festival
Cola Comedy Con: Best Annual Event or Festival
ColaJazz Festival: Best Annual Event or Festival
Famously Hot South Carolina Pride: Best Annual Event or Festival
Greek Festival: Best Annual Event or Festival
Indie Grits: Best Annual Event or Festival
St. Pat’s in Five Points: Best Annual Event or Festival
701 Center for Contemporary Art: Best Art Gallery
City Art: Best Art Gallery
Columbia Museum of Art: Best Art Gallery
If Art Gallery: Best Art Gallery
Koger Center for the Arts Upstairs Gallery: Best Art Gallery
Rob Shaw Gallery and Framing: Best Art Gallery
Tapp’s Outpost: Best Art Gallery
Art Bar: Best Bar to See Live Music
New Brookland Tavern: Best Bar to See Live Music
Steel Hands Brewing: Best Bar to See Live Music
The Joint @ 1710 Main: Best Bar to See Live Music
The White Mule: Best Bar to See Live Music
Tin Roof: Best Bar to See Live Music
Papa Jazz Record Shoppe: Best CD Store
Scratch N Spin: Best CD Store
Elton John at Colonial Life Arena: Best Concert
Fleetwood Mac at Colonial Life Arena: Best Concert
Hootie and the Blowfish at Colonial Life Arena: Best Concert
Post Malone at Colonial Life Arena: Best Concert
Space Hall Astra Blast: Best Concert
Ann Brodie’s Carolina Ballet: Best Dance Company
Columbia City Ballet: Best Dance Company
CSMS Dance Pack: Best Dance Company
Southern Strutt: Best Dance Company
The Dance Dept.: Best Dance Company
Yuhas & Dancers: Best Dance Company
Columbia Ballet School: Best Dance Studio or School
Columbia City Jazz Conservatory: Best Dance Studio or School
Columbia Conservatory of Dance: Best Dance Studio or School
Dance Department: Best Dance Studio or School
DJ BULL: Best DJ
DJ Carolina X: Best DJ
DJ Kevin Snow: Best DJ
DJ Mo Phead: Best DJ
DJ Payne: Best DJ
Art Bar: Best Karaoke
CarraRock Entertainment: Best Karaoke
DJ Kevin Snow: Best Karaoke
Tsubaki Restaurant Lounge & Karaoke: Best Karaoke
Aim High: Best Local Band
Downtime: Best Local Band
King Clement: Best Local Band
Les Merry Chevaliers: Best Local Band
Prettier Than Matt: Best Local Band
Slush: Best Local Band
Tokyo Joe: Best Local Band
Villanova: Best Local Band
DaWayne Nettles: Best Local Comedian
Jenn Snyder: Best Local Comedian
Patrick Fowler: Best Local Comedian
Topher Riddle: Best Local Comedian
Wayne Cousins: Best Local Comedian
The Bustercups: Best Local Comedy or Improv Group
The Comedy Closet: Best Local Comedy or Improv Group
The Mothers: Best Local Comedy or Improv Group
Tomorrowquest Theatre: Best Local Comedy or Improv Group
Chris Bickel: Best Local Filmmaker
David Axe: Best Local Filmmaker
Idris Pearson: Best Local Filmmaker
Wade Sellers: Best Local Filmmaker
Calebjustcaleb: Best Local Hip-Hop Artist
Fat Rat Da Czar: Best Local Hip-Hop Artist
H3RO: Best Local Hip-Hop Artist
Sky Martin: Best Local Hip-Hop Artist
The Bustercups: Best Local Hip-Hop Artist
Mark Rapp: Best Local Jazz or Blues Artist
Reggie Sullivan: Best Local Jazz or Blues Artist
Robert Gardiner: Best Local Jazz or Blues Artist
Columbia Museum of Art: Best Local or Regional Museum
EdVenture Children’s Museum: Best Local or Regional Museum
Historic Columbia: Best Local or Regional Museum
McKissick Museum: Best Local or Regional Museum
South Carolina State Museum: Best Local or Regional Museum
Brent Lundy: Best Local Solo Artist
Calebjustcaleb: Best Local Solo Artist
Josh Bennett: Best Local Solo Artist
Kate Bankston: Best Local Solo Artist
Mark Rapp: Best Local Solo Artist
offbrand cereals: Best Local Solo Artist
Scotty Taylor: Best Local Solo Artist
Sky Martin: Best Local Solo Artist
Columbia Children’s Theatre: Best Local Theater Company
Opera at USC: Best Local Theater Company
Town Theatre: Best Local Theater Company
Trustus Theatre: Best Local Theater Company
Workshop Theatre of South Carolina: Best Local Theater Company
WOW Productions: Best Local Theater Company
A Streetcar Named Desire - Trustus Theatre: Best Local Theater Production
Carousel - Opera at USC: Best Local Theater Production
Confessions of a Good Man - WOW Productions: Best Local Theater Production
The Boys in the Band Workshop Theatre: Best Local Theater Production
AMC Harbison 14: Best Movie Theater
Nickelodeon Theatre: Best Movie Theater
Regal Columbiana Grande: Best Movie Theater
Regal Sandhill IMAX & RPX: Best Movie Theater
ColaJazz Festival: Best Music Festival
DriftJam: Best Music Festival
Girls Block: Best Music Festival
Hip hop family day: Best Music Festival
Jam Room Music Festival: Best Music Festival
Reggaetronic: Best Music Festival
St. Pat’s in Five Points: Best Music Festival
Colonial Life Arena: Best Music Venue
Koger Center for the Arts: Best Music Venue
New Brookland Tavern: Best Music Venue
The Senate: Best Music Venue
The White Mule: Best Music Venue
Township Auditorium: Best Music Venue
Musician Supply: Best Musical Instrument Store
Pecknel Music Company: Best Musical Instrument Store
Sims Music: Best Musical Instrument Store
The Music Store on Devine Street: Best Musical Instrument Store
Art Bar: Best Place to Celebrate a Birthday
Fit Columbia: Best Place to Celebrate a Birthday
Studio Cellar: Best Place to Celebrate a Birthday
The Grand on Main: Best Place to Celebrate a Birthday
The Joint @ 1710 Main: Best Place to Celebrate a Birthday
Archer Avenue: Best Recording Studio
Jam Room: Best Recording Studio
Saucewithspoons: Best Recording Studio
Seaboard Recording Studio: Best Recording Studio
Papa Jazz Record Shoppe: Best Store For Vinyl
Scratch N Spin: Best Store For Vinyl
Blue Sky: Best Visual Artist
Chakalah Crawford: Best Visual Artist
Darrien Holloway: Best Visual Artist
Lauren Chumley: Best Visual Artist
Sean McGuinness: Best Visual Artist
Shelby LeBlanc: Best Visual Artist
The Swanky Blackbird: Best Visual Artist
Trahern Cook: Best Visual Artist
BEAUTY, HEALTH AND WELLNESS
Alison Beard: Best Acupuncturist
Integrated Health Center: Best Acupuncturist
Noemi Martinez: Best Acupuncturist
Palmetto Acupuncture and Holistic Health Clinic: Best Acupuncturist
The Acupuncture Clinic: Best Acupuncturist
Circa Barber Shop: Best Barber Shop
Frank’s Gentlemen’s Salon: Best Barber Shop
Gentleman’s Quarters Barbershop: Best Barber Shop
Kings Row: Best Barber Shop
Soda City Barbers: Best Barber Shop
Wonderful Hands Barber and Beauty: Best Barber Shop
Chiropractic Professionals of Columbia: Best Chiropractor
Columbia Family Chiropractic: Best Chiropractor
Dean McCaughan, Midlands Health Center: Best Chiropractor
Fields Chiropractic: Best Chiropractor
Max Living - Capital City Chiropractic: Best Chiropractor
PRO Chiropractic and Performance: Best Chiropractor
The Joint Chiropractic: Best Chiropractor
Jill Smith & Associates: Best Counselor or Therapist
Jon Beaumont Counseling Services, LLC: Best Counselor or Therapist
Kristi Clements: Best Counselor or Therapist
New Hope Counseling and wellness Center: Best Counselor or Therapist
New Horizons Family Resource Center, LLC: Best Counselor or Therapist
Carolina CrossFit: Best Crossfit
Cottontown CrossFit: Best Crossfit
CrossFit Soda City: Best Crossfit
Workhorse Fitness: Best Crossfit
Beautique Skin + Nails: Best Day Spa
Fuse Massage Therapy: Best Day Spa
Metabolic Medical Centers & Spa: Best Day Spa
OCCO Luxury Spa: Best Day Spa
RevIVe Wellness Studio: Best Day Spa
Spa 131: Best Day Spa
Urban Nirvana: Best Day Spa
32 Dental, LLC: Best Dentist
Carolina Children’s Dentistry of Columbia: Best Dentist
Columbia Children’s Dentistry: Best Dentist
Forest Drive Dental Care: Best Dentist
Gee Family & Cosmetic Dentistry-Dr. Nicholas Gee, DMD: Best Dentist
Carolinas Dermatology & Plastic Surgery: Best Dermatology Practice
Columbia Skin Clinic: Best Dermatology Practice
Northeast Dermatology: Best Dermatology Practice
Palmetto Dermatology: Best Dermatology Practice
Columbia Eye Clinic: Best Eye Doctor or Group
Devine Eyes: Best Eye Doctor or Group
Drs Eyecare: Best Eye Doctor or Group
Eye On Gervais: Best Eye Doctor or Group
Eyes on the Lake: Best Eye Doctor or Group
Harbison Medical Associates: Best Family Practice
Lexington Family Practice: Best Family Practice
Main Street Physicians: Best Family Practice
Palmetto Health-USC Family Medicine Center: Best Family Practice
Spring Valley Family Practice: Best Family Practice
Brickhouse Gym: Best Fitness Club
CrossFit Soda City: Best Fitness Club
MÜV Fitness: Best Fitness Club
Orangetheory Fitness: Best Fitness Club
Planet Fitness: Best Fitness Club
Studio Fire: Best Fitness Club
Workhorse Fitness: Best Fitness Club
YMCA: Best Fitness Club
Bombshell Beauty Studio: Best Hair Salon
Five Points Salon: Best Hair Salon
Lavish Salon & Extension Bar: Best Hair Salon
Parlour 818: Best Hair Salon
process. A Hair Salon: Best Hair Salon
Southern Grace Hair and Nail Salon,LLC: Best Hair Salon
Studio O2: Best Hair Salon
Urban Beauty Salon: Best Hair Salon
Ashley Emmanoyhlidhs (Sola): Best Hair Stylist
Hannah DeLong (Urban Beauty): Best Hair Stylist
Janessa Jarrin (Cline’s): Best Hair Stylist
Mark Ziegler (Five Points Salon): Best Hair Stylist
Sherry White (Southern Grace): Best Hair Stylist
Zachary Oswald (Five Points Salon): Best Hair Stylist
Always Best Care Senior Services: Best Home Health Care Service
Meaningful Milestones: Best Home Health Care Service
SC House Calls: Best Home Health Care Service
Senior Matters Extended Services: Best Home Health Care Service
Lexington Medical Center: Best Hospital
Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital: Best Hospital
Prisma Health Richland Hospital: Best Hospital
Providence Health: Best Hospital
Columbia Lactation Care: Best Lactation Support
Old Mill Chiropractic & Family Wellness: Best Lactation Support
South Carolina Lactation and Newborn Wellness Center: Best Lactation Support
Catherine Bailey: Best Massage Therapist
Desi Terry: Best Massage Therapist
Elite Massage Therapy: Best Massage Therapist
Heavenly Hands Massage: Best Massage Therapist
Nikki Barthelemy @ Fuse: Best Massage Therapist
Shawn Moore: Best Massage Therapist
The Well LLC: Best Massage Therapist
Glowout: Best Nail Salon
Lee Nails: Best Nail Salon
OCCO Luxury Spa: Best Nail Salon
Posh Nail Spa: Best Nail Salon
Sassy Nails: Best Nail Salon
The Nail Barre: Best Nail Salon
Boyd Orthodontics: Best Orthodontist
Davis Orthodontics: Best Orthodontist
Green Orthodontics: Best Orthodontist
Pitner Orthodontics: Best Orthodontist
Sims Tompkins: Best Orthodontist
Midlands Orthopaedics & Neurosurgery, PA: Best Orthopedic Practice
Palmetto Bone And Joint - Chapin: Best Orthopedic Practice
Palmetto Health USC Orthopaedic Group: Best Orthopedic Practice
Southeastern Orthopaedic And Sports Medicine: Best Orthopedic Practice
Lexington Pediatric Practice: Best Pediatric Care
Palmetto Pediatric & Adolescent Clinic, P.A.: Best Pediatric Care
Sandhills Pediatrics: Best Pediatric Care
SouthernMed: Best Pediatric Care
Carolina Physical Therapy and Sports Medicine: Best Physical Therapy Practice
Drayer Physical Therapy Institute: Best Physical Therapy Practice
Pinnacle Physical Therapy and Personal Training: Best Physical Therapy Practice
ReNu Physical Therapy and Wellness: Best Physical Therapy Practice
Vertex PT Specialists: Best Physical Therapy Practice
Immaculate Body Piercing: Best Piercing Studio
Knotty Headz Tattoo Factory & Body Piercings: Best Piercing Studio
RAW Body Piercing: Best Piercing Studio
The Piercing Parlor: Best Piercing Studio
Club Pilates: Best Pilates
Fit Columbia: Best Pilates
Pilates Bodies by Victoria: Best Pilates
Sunnyside Pilates LLC: Best Pilates
The Pilates Studio: Best Pilates
Lexington Medical Center: Best Place to Be Born
Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital: Best Place to Be Born
Prisma Health Richland Hospital: Best Place to Be Born
Carolinas Dermatology & Plastic Surgery: Best Plastic Surgery Clinic
Lexington Plastic Surgery: Best Plastic Surgery Clinic
Palmetto Facial Plastics Helen A. Moses, MD: Best Plastic Surgery Clinic
Plastic Surgery Consultants: Best Plastic Surgery Clinic
Simmons Plastic Surgery: Best Plastic Surgery Clinic
Eddie Kane (Copper Finch): Best Tattoo Artist
Jeremy Lewis (Sickle and Moon): Best Tattoo Artist
Matt “Toto” Davis (Animated Canvas): Best Tattoo Artist
Teri-Yacky Meehan (Animated Canvas): Best Tattoo Artist
Wayne Munn (Tatway): Best Tattoo Artist
Animated Canvas: Best Tattoo Studio
Copper Finch Tattoo: Best Tattoo Studio
Gypsy Moon Tattoo: Best Tattoo Studio
Ophidian Tattoo: Best Tattoo Studio
Sickle and Moon Tattoo: Best Tattoo Studio
Tatway Tattoos: Best Tattoo Studio
Doctors Care: Best Urgent Care
Lexington Medical Center: Best Urgent Care
MEDcare Urgent Care: Best Urgent Care
Veritas Urgent Care: Best Urgent Care
Bikram Yoga: Best Yoga Studio
City Yoga: Best Yoga Studio
Fit Columbia: Best Yoga Studio
Hot Yoga Masala: Best Yoga Studio
I Love Me Yoga: Best Yoga Studio
Studio Fire: Best Yoga Studio
CLUBS AND BARS
Art Bar: Best Bar or Club
Hemingway’s: Best Bar or Club
Jake’s: Best Bar or Club
The Joint @ 1710 Main: Best Bar or Club
The Whig: Best Bar or Club
The Woody on Main: Best Bar or Club
Tin Roof: Best Bar or Club
Art Bar: Best Bar Service
Bourbon: Best Bar Service
Lula Drake Wine Parlour: Best Bar Service
The Joint @ 1710 Main: Best Bar Service
The Whig: Best Bar Service
Art Bar: Best Bar Trivia
Columbia Craft Brewing Company: Best Bar Trivia
River Rat Brewery: Best Bar Trivia
The Grand on Main: Best Bar Trivia
Useless Trivia: Best Bar Trivia
Brandon Etheridge (The Joint @ 1710 Main): Best Bartender
Erick Johnson (New Brookland Tavern): Best Bartender
Josh Streetman (Motor Supply Co. Bistro): Best Bartender
Kasey McKay (The Capital Club): Best Bartender
Kathleen Hunter (Bourbon): Best Bartender
Nate Stephens (Henry’s - Devine Street): Best Bartender
Craft and Draft: Best Beer Selection
Steel Hands Brewing: Best Beer Selection
The Whig: Best Beer Selection
WECO Bottle & Biergarten: Best Beer Selection
Bourbon: Best Bloody Mary
Cafe Strudel: Best Bloody Mary
Liberty Tap Room: Best Bloody Mary
Motor Supply Co. Bistro: Best Bloody Mary
The War Mouth: Best Bloody Mary
Hunter-Gatherer Brewery & Alehouse: Best Brewpub
Old Mill Brewpub: Best Brewpub
River Rat Brewery: Best Brewpub
Steel Hands Brewing: Best Brewpub
Bourbon: Best Cocktail Program
COA Agaveria Y Cocina: Best Cocktail Program
Hendrix Restaurant: Best Cocktail Program
Motor Supply Co. Bistro: Best Cocktail Program
Tazza Kitchen: Best Cocktail Program
Terra: Best Cocktail Program
The War Mouth: Best Cocktail Program
5 Points Saloon: Best College Bar
Jake’s: Best College Bar
Pavlov’s Bar: Best College Bar
Taneyhill’s Group Therapy: Best College Bar
Columbia Craft Brewing Company: Best Craft Beer Selection
Craft and Draft: Best Craft Beer Selection
River Rat Brewery: Best Craft Beer Selection
Steel Hands Brewing: Best Craft Beer Selection
The Whig: Best Craft Beer Selection
WECO Bottle & Biergarten: Best Craft Beer Selection
Carolina Western Pub: Best Dance Club
Skyline Club: Best Dance Club
Social Bar and Lounge: Best Dance Club
The Woody on Main: Best Dance Club
Crouch Distilling: Best Distillery
Hollow Creek Distillery: Best Distillery
Southern Essence Distilling, LLC: Best Distillery
PT’s 1109: Best Gay Bar
The Capital Club: Best Gay Bar
Vice Bar: Best Gay Bar
Art Bar: Best Happy Hour
Bourbon: Best Happy Hour
Cantina 76: Best Happy Hour
Hendrix Restaurant: Best Happy Hour
Tazza Kitchen: Best Happy Hour
The Whig: Best Happy Hour
Columbia Craft Brewing Company: Best Local Brewery
Cottontown Brew Lab: Best Local Brewery
Hazelwood Brewing Company: Best Local Brewery
River Rat Brewery: Best Local Brewery
Steel Hands Brewing: Best Local Brewery
Cantina 76: Best Margarita
COA Agaveria Y Cocina: Best Margarita
Moctezumas Taqueria: Best Margarita
Publico: Best Margarita
Art Bar: Best Neighborhood Bar — Downtown/The Vista
Bourbon: Best Neighborhood Bar — Downtown/The Vista
The War Mouth: Best Neighborhood Bar — Downtown/The Vista
The Whig: Best Neighborhood Bar — Downtown/The Vista
Bar None: Best Neighborhood Bar — Five Points
Goat’s: Best Neighborhood Bar — Five Points
Jake’s: Best Neighborhood Bar — Five Points
Publico: Best Neighborhood Bar — Five Points
British Bulldog Pub: Best Neighborhood Bar — Harbison/Irmo
Craft and Draft Irmo: Best Neighborhood Bar — Harbison/Irmo
Hemingway’s: Best Neighborhood Bar — Harbison/Irmo
Lucky’s Burger Shack: Best Neighborhood Bar — Harbison/Irmo
The British Bulldog Pub: Best Neighborhood Bar — Harbison/Irmo
Hazelwood Brewing Company: Best Neighborhood Bar — Lexington
Keg Cowboy Bar & Restaurant: Best Neighborhood Bar — Lexington
Krafty Draft Brew Pub: Best Neighborhood Bar — Lexington
O’Hara’s Public House: Best Neighborhood Bar — Lexington
The Casual Pint: Best Neighborhood Bar — Lexington
Henry’s Northeast: Best Neighborhood Bar — Northeast
Racks Restaurant & Sports Bar: Best Neighborhood Bar — Northeast
Random Tap: Best Neighborhood Bar — Northeast
Top Dawg Tavern: Best Neighborhood Bar — Northeast
Craft and Draft: Best Neighborhood Bar — Shandon/Rosewood/Forest Acres
Foxfield Bar and Grille: Best Neighborhood Bar — Shandon/Rosewood/Forest Acres
Henry’s: Best Neighborhood Bar — Shandon/Rosewood/Forest Acres
Nightcaps: Best Neighborhood Bar — Shandon/Rosewood/Forest Acres
The Cock N’ Bull Pub: Best Neighborhood Bar — Shandon/Rosewood/Forest Acres
Henry’s Restaurant & Bar: Best Neighborhood Bar — West Columbia/Cayce
New Brookland Tavern: Best Neighborhood Bar — West Columbia/Cayce
Steel Hands Brewing: Best Neighborhood Bar — West Columbia/Cayce
WECO Bottle & Biergarten: Best Neighborhood Bar — West Columbia/Cayce
Carolina Western Pub: Best New Bar or Club
Craft and Draft Irmo: Best New Bar or Club
The Comedy Closet: Best New Bar or Club
The Joint @ 1710 Main: Best New Bar or Club
The Woody on Main: Best New Bar or Club
WECO Bottle & Biergarten: Best New Bar or Club
Black Rooster: Best Outdoor Deck
Hendrix Restaurant: Best Outdoor Deck
Jake’s: Best Outdoor Deck
Liberty on the Lake: Best Outdoor Deck
Publico: Best Outdoor Deck
River Rat Brewery: Best Outdoor Deck
Steel Hands Brewing: Best Outdoor Deck
Art Bar: Best People-Watching Bar
Jake’s: Best People-Watching Bar
The Whig: Best People-Watching Bar
The Woody on Main: Best People-Watching Bar
Art Bar: Best Place to See Live Comedy
The Comedy Closet: Best Place to See Live Comedy
The Comedy House: Best Place to See Live Comedy
Hickory Tavern: Best Sports Bar
Racks Restaurant & Sports Bar: Best Sports Bar
The British Bulldog Pub: Best Sports Bar
Thirsty Fellow Pizzeria and Pub: Best Sports Bar
Village Idiot: Best Sports Bar
Wild Wing Cafe: Best Sports Bar
Columbia Craft Brewing Company: Coldest Beer
Racks Restaurant & Sports Bar: Coldest Beer
Steel Hands Brewing: Coldest Beer
The Whig: Coldest Beer
Thirsty Fellow Pizzeria and Pub: Coldest Beer
FOOD AND DRINK
Black Rooster: Best ‘Farm to Table’ Restaurant
Hendrix Restaurant: Best ‘Farm to Table’ Restaurant
Motor Supply Co. Bistro: Best ‘Farm to Table’ Restaurant
Spotted Salamander Cafe and Catering: Best ‘Farm to Table’ Restaurant
Terra: Best ‘Farm to Table’ Restaurant
The War Mouth: Best ‘Farm to Table’ Restaurant
929 Kitchen & Bar: Best Asian Restaurant
Camon Japanese Restaurant: Best Asian Restaurant
Duke’s Pad Thai: Best Asian Restaurant
Inakaya Japanese Restaurant (O’Neil Court): Best Asian Restaurant
Kao Thai Cuisine: Best Asian Restaurant
Mai Thai Cuisine: Best Asian Restaurant
Miyo’s / M Vista: Best Asian Restaurant
Cantina 76: Best Bang for the Buck
Cook Out: Best Bang for the Buck
Fire and Spice Irmo: Best Bang for the Buck
The Joint @ 1710 Main: Best Bang for the Buck
The Whig: Best Bang for the Buck
City Limits Barbeque (food truck): Best Barbecue
Home Team BBQ: Best Barbecue
Hudson’s Smokehouse BBQ: Best Barbecue
Little Pigs Barbecue: Best Barbecue
Midwood Smokehouse: Best Barbecue
Palmetto Pig Bar-B-Q: Best Barbecue
Shealy’s Bar-B-Que: Best Barbecue
True BBQ: Best Barbecue
Greg Slattery: Best Barista
Kam Kelley: Best Barista
Mia Blanton: Best Barista
Travis Hoyt: Best Barista
BLD Diner: Best Breakfast
Cafe Strudel: Best Breakfast
Eggs Up Grill: Best Breakfast
Just Us Cafe: Best Breakfast
Lizard’s Thicket: Best Breakfast
Main Course: Best Breakfast
Original Pancake House: Best Breakfast
The Devine Cinnamon Roll Deli: Best Breakfast
Cafe Strudel: Best Brunch
DiPrato’s: Best Brunch
Motor Supply Co. Bistro: Best Brunch
Publico: Best Brunch
Tazza Kitchen: Best Brunch
The Gourmet Shop: Best Brunch
The Grand on Main: Best Brunch
Cantina 76: Best Burrito
Don Pepe Mexican Grill & Cantina: Best Burrito
Moctezumas Taqueria: Best Burrito
Moe’s Southwest Grill: Best Burrito
Real Mexico: Best Burrito
Fire and Spice Irmo: Best Caribbean Restaurant
Island Grill: Best Caribbean Restaurant
Legacy Caribbean Bar & Grill: Best Caribbean Restaurant
Blue Marlin Signature Catering: Best Catering
Cantina 76: Best Catering
Capital City Kitchen & Grill: Best Catering
Honey River Catering: Best Catering
Southern Way Catering: Best Catering
Spotted Salamander Cafe and Catering: Best Catering
Black Rooster: Best Charcuterie Board
Bourbon: Best Charcuterie Board
Lula Drake Wine Parlour: Best Charcuterie Board
Motor Supply Co. Bistro: Best Charcuterie Board
The Gourmet Shop: Best Charcuterie Board
The Joint @ 1710 Main: Best Charcuterie Board
David Grillo (Cantina 76): Best Chef
Frank Bradley (Bourbon, Black Rooster): Best Chef
Jessica Shillato (Spotted Salamander Cafe and Catering): Best Chef
Joe Turkaly (Joe Turkaly Catering and Events): Best Chef
Kristian Niemi (Bourbon, Black Rooster): Best Chef
Mike Davis (Terra): Best Chef
Nelson de Hoyos (Halls Chophouse - Columbia): Best Chef
Wes Fulmer (Motor Supply Co. Bistro): Best Chef
Eggroll Chen: Best Chinese Restaurant
Main Moon: Best Chinese Restaurant
Miyo’s / M Vista: Best Chinese Restaurant
Sun Ming Chinese Restaurant: Best Chinese Restaurant
Blum Coffee: Best Coffee
Curiosity Coffee Bar: Best Coffee
Drip Coffee: Best Coffee
Indah Coffee: Best Coffee
Loveland Coffee: Best Coffee
Piecewise Coffee Co.: Best Coffee
Starbucks: Best Coffee
5th Avenue Deli: Best Deli/Sub/Sandwich Shop
Beezer’s: Best Deli/Sub/Sandwich Shop
Crave Market: Best Deli/Sub/Sandwich Shop
Groucho’s Deli: Best Deli/Sub/Sandwich Shop
Jersey Mike’s Subs: Best Deli/Sub/Sandwich Shop
Main Course: Best Deli/Sub/Sandwich Shop
No Name Deli: Best Deli/Sub/Sandwich Shop
Sub Station II: Best Deli/Sub/Sandwich Shop
Ally & Eloise Bakeshop: Best Dessert
Carolina Keto Cakes: Best Dessert
Cupcake DownSouth: Best Dessert
Kaminsky’s: Best Dessert
Lita’s Treats: Best Dessert
Silver Spoon Bake Shop: Best Dessert
Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits: Best Fast Food Chain
Chick-fil-A: Best Fast Food Chain
Cook Out: Best Fast Food Chain
Rush’s: Best Fast Food Chain
Smashburger: Best Fast Food Chain
Black Rooster: Best French Fries
Chick-fil-A: Best French Fries
Five Guys: Best French Fries
McDonald’s: Best French Fries
Rush’s: Best French Fries
Smashburger: Best French Fries
The Whig: Best French Fries
Bernie’s Restaurant: Best Fried Chicken
Drake’s Duck-In: Best Fried Chicken
Kiki’s Chicken and Waffles: Best Fried Chicken
Lizard’s Thicket: Best Fried Chicken
Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen: Best Fried Chicken
Zesto of West Columbia: Best Fried Chicken
Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt: Best Frozen Yogurt
Rita’s: Best Frozen Yogurt
TCBY: Best Frozen Yogurt
Yogoluv: Frozen Yogurt & More: Best Frozen Yogurt
Grecian Gardens: Best Greek Restaurant
Greek Boys: Best Greek Restaurant
Mediterranean Tea Room: Best Greek Restaurant
Pitas: Best Greek Restaurant
Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe: Best Greek Restaurant
Zorba’s Greek Restaurant: Best Greek Restaurant
Blue Marlin: Best Grits
Cafe Strudel: Best Grits
Mr. Friendly’s New Southern Cafe: Best Grits
The Devine Cinnamon Roll Deli: Best Grits
The War Mouth: Best Grits
Grecian Gardens: Best Gyro
Greek Boys: Best Gyro
Hunter-Gatherer Brewery & Alehouse: Best Gyro
Mediterranean Tea Room: Best Gyro
NoMa by Al Amir: Best Gyro
Pitas: Best Gyro
Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe: Best Gyro
Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar: Best Hamburger
Burger Tavern 77: Best Hamburger
City Limits Barbeque (food truck): Best Hamburger
Five Guys: Best Hamburger
Pawleys Front Porch: Best Hamburger
Rockaway Athletic Club: Best Hamburger
Rush’s: Best Hamburger
The Whig: Best Hamburger
Crave Market: Best Hot Dog
Jimmy’s Mart: Best Hot Dog
Rush’s: Best Hot Dog
Sweet Pea’s Ice Cream Parlor: Best Hot Dog
Marble Slab Creamery: Best Ice Cream
Sweet Cream Co.: Best Ice Cream
Sweet Pea’s Ice Cream Parlor: Best Ice Cream
The Baked Bear: Best Ice Cream
2 Gingers: Best Indian Restaurant
Delhi Palace: Best Indian Restaurant
Persis Biryani Indian Grill: Best Indian Restaurant
Alodia’s Cucina Italiana: Best Italian Restaurant
Il Giorgione: Best Italian Restaurant
Pasta Fresca: Best Italian Restaurant
Ristorante Divino: Best Italian Restaurant
Villa Tronco: Best Italian Restaurant
Camon Japanese Restaurant: Best Japanese Restaurant
Inakaya Japanese Restaurant (O’Neil Court): Best Japanese Restaurant
Inakaya Watanabe (St. Andrews Road): Best Japanese Restaurant
Miyabi Japanese Steakhouse And Sushi Bar: Best Japanese Restaurant
Chick-fil-A: Best Kid-Friendly Restaurant
Flight Deck Restaurant: Best Kid-Friendly Restaurant
Lizard’s Thicket: Best Kid-Friendly Restaurant
Bar None: Best Late Night Food
Cook Out: Best Late Night Food
Nightcaps: Best Late Night Food
The Whig: Best Late Night Food
Waffle House: Best Late Night Food
Cantina 76: Best Mexican Restaurant
Don Pepe Mexican Grill & Cantina: Best Mexican Restaurant
La Estrella: Best Mexican Restaurant
Moctezumas Taqueria: Best Mexican Restaurant
Monterrey Mexican Restaurant: Best Mexican Restaurant
Real Mexico: Best Mexican Restaurant
San Jose: Best Mexican Restaurant
Arabesque on Devine: Best Middle Eastern Restaurant
Mediterranean Tea Room: Best Middle Eastern Restaurant
NoMa by Al Amir: Best Middle Eastern Restaurant
Pitas: Best Middle Eastern Restaurant
Chick-fil-A: Best Milkshake
Cook Out: Best Milkshake
Grill Marks: Best Milkshake
Kaminsky’s: Best Milkshake
Rosewood Dairy Bar: Best Milkshake
Rush’s: Best Milkshake
The Chillin Cow: Best Milkshake
A Peace of Soul Vegan Kitchen: Best Mobile Food
City Limits Barbeque (food truck): Best Mobile Food
Fat Cat Biscuits: Best Mobile Food
The Belgian Waffle Truck: Best Mobile Food
Wolf Pizza: Best Mobile Food
Bonefish Grill: Best National Chain Restaurant
Chick-fil-A: Best National Chain Restaurant
LongHorn Steakhouse: Best National Chain Restaurant
Olive Garden: Best National Chain Restaurant
Backstreets Grill: Best New Restaurant
Black Rooster: Best New Restaurant
Home Team BBQ: Best New Restaurant
Il Focolare Pizzeria: Best New Restaurant
Market on Main: Best New Restaurant
The Joint @ 1710 Main: Best New Restaurant
Dano’s Pizza: Best Pizza
Il Focolare Pizzeria: Best Pizza
La Brasca Five Minute Pizza: Best Pizza
Mellow Mushroom: Best Pizza
Nicky’s Pizzeria Five Points: Best Pizza
Thirsty Fellow Pizzeria and Pub: Best Pizza
Village Idiot: Best Pizza
Za’s on Devine: Best Pizza
Black Rooster: Best Place for a First Date
Bourbon: Best Place for a First Date
Cantina 76: Best Place for a First Date
COA Agaveria Y Cocina: Best Place for a First Date
Hendrix Restaurant: Best Place for a First Date
Lula Drake Wine Parlour: Best Place for a First Date
Motor Supply Co. Bistro: Best Place for a First Date
The Grand on Main: Best Place for a First Date
Black Rooster: Best Place to Dine Outdoors
Hendrix Restaurant: Best Place to Dine Outdoors
Liberty on the Lake: Best Place to Dine Outdoors
Publico: Best Place to Dine Outdoors
Tazza Kitchen: Best Place to Dine Outdoors
The Gourmet Shop: Best Place to Dine Outdoors
Bourbon: Best Restaurant
Cantina 76: Best Restaurant
Cola’s Restaurant: Best Restaurant
Halls Chophouse Columbia: Best Restaurant
Motor Supply Co. Bistro: Best Restaurant
Mr. Friendly’s New Southern Cafe: Best Restaurant
Terra: Best Restaurant
The Grand on Main: Best Restaurant
Backstreets Grill: Best Restaurant - Devine Street/Shandon/Rosewood
Burger Tavern 77: Best Restaurant - Devine Street/Shandon/Rosewood
Cantina 76: Best Restaurant - Devine Street/Shandon/Rosewood
Il Giorgione: Best Restaurant - Devine Street/Shandon/Rosewood
Mediterranean Tea Room: Best Restaurant - Devine Street/Shandon/Rosewood
Publick House: Best Restaurant - Devine Street/Shandon/Rosewood
The Devine Cinnamon Roll Deli: Best Restaurant - Devine Street/Shandon/Rosewood
Goat’s: Best Restaurant - Five Points
Home Team BBQ: Best Restaurant - Five Points
Mr. Friendly’s New Southern Cafe: Best Restaurant - Five Points
Publico: Best Restaurant - Five Points
Saluda’s Restaurant: Best Restaurant - Five Points
The Gourmet Shop: Best Restaurant - Five Points
BLD Diner: Best Restaurant - Forest Acres
Bonefish Grill: Best Restaurant - Forest Acres
Pasta Fresca: Best Restaurant - Forest Acres
Tazza Kitchen: Best Restaurant - Forest Acres
Tombo Grille: Best Restaurant - Forest Acres
Alodia’s Cucina Italiana: Best Restaurant — Irmo
Bistro on the Boulevard: Best Restaurant — Irmo
British Bulldog Pub: Best Restaurant — Irmo
Fire and Spice Irmo: Best Restaurant — Irmo
Sun Ming Chinese Restaurant: Best Restaurant — Irmo
Alodia’s Cucina Italiana: Best Restaurant — Lexington
Bodhi Thai Dining: Best Restaurant — Lexington
Libby’s: Best Restaurant — Lexington
O’Hara’s Public House: Best Restaurant — Lexington
Old Mill Brewpub: Best Restaurant — Lexington
Private Property: Best Restaurant — Lexington
Bourbon: Best Restaurant - Main Street
Cantina 76: Best Restaurant - Main Street
Halls Chophouse Columbia: Best Restaurant - Main Street
Hendrix Restaurant: Best Restaurant - Main Street
The Grand on Main: Best Restaurant - Main Street
The Whig: Best Restaurant - Main Street
Julia’s German Stammtisch: Best Restaurant — Northeast
Pontiac House of Pizza: Best Restaurant — Northeast
Racks Restaurant & Sports Bar: Best Restaurant — Northeast
Solstice Kitchen & Wine Bar: Best Restaurant — Northeast
Travinia Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar: Best Restaurant — Northeast
929 Kitchen & Bar: Best Restaurant - The Vista
Blue Marlin: Best Restaurant - The Vista
COA Agaveria Y Cocina: Best Restaurant - The Vista
Cola’s Restaurant: Best Restaurant - The Vista
Gervais & Vine: Best Restaurant - The Vista
Motor Supply Co. Bistro: Best Restaurant - The Vista
Sakitumi Grill and Sushi Bar: Best Restaurant - The Vista
Black Rooster: Best Restaurant — West Columbia/Cayce
Cafe Strudel: Best Restaurant — West Columbia/Cayce
D’s Wings: Best Restaurant — West Columbia/Cayce
Duke’s Pad Thai: Best Restaurant — West Columbia/Cayce
Kingsman Restaurant: Best Restaurant — West Columbia/Cayce
Terra: Best Restaurant — West Columbia/Cayce
Cola’s Restaurant: Best Restaurant When Someone Else Is Paying
Halls Chophouse Columbia: Best Restaurant When Someone Else Is Paying
Motor Supply Co. Bistro: Best Restaurant When Someone Else Is Paying
Ruth’s Chris Steak House: Best Restaurant When Someone Else Is Paying
Terra: Best Restaurant When Someone Else Is Paying
City Limits Barbeque (food truck): Best Ribs
Home Team BBQ: Best Ribs
The War Mouth: Best Ribs
True BBQ: Best Ribs
California Dreaming: Best Salad
Crave Market: Best Salad
Groucho’s Deli: Best Salad
Ruby Tuesday: Best Salad
Spotted Salamander Cafe And Catering: Best Salad
Blue Marlin: Best Seafood Restaurant
Bonefish Grill: Best Seafood Restaurant
Oyster Bar Columbia: Best Seafood Restaurant
Pearlz Oyster Bar: Best Seafood Restaurant
Red Lobster: Best Seafood Restaurant
Black Rooster: Best Service
Cantina 76: Best Service
Halls Chophouse Columbia: Best Service
Hendrix Restaurant: Best Service
Loveland Coffee: Best Service
Blue Marlin: Best Shrimp & Grits
Catch 22: Best Shrimp & Grits
Motor Supply Co. Bistro: Best Shrimp & Grits
Mr. Friendly’s New Southern Cafe: Best Shrimp & Grits
Saluda’s Restaurant: Best Shrimp & Grits
The Grand on Main: Best Shrimp & Grits
Good Life Cafe: Best Smoothie
Smoothie King: Best Smoothie
Tasty as Fit: Best Smoothie
Tropical Smoothie Cafe: Best Smoothie
A Peace of Soul Vegan Kitchen: Best Soul Food
Big Bull’s Bang’n BBQ and Southern Comfort Food: Best Soul Food
Capital City Kitchen & Grill: Best Soul Food
Kiki’s Chicken and Waffles: Best Soul Food
Lizard’s Thicket: Best Southern Restaurant
Motor Supply Co. Bistro: Best Southern Restaurant
Mr. Friendly’s New Southern Cafe: Best Southern Restaurant
Spotted Salamander Cafe And Catering: Best Southern Restaurant
The War Mouth: Best Southern Restaurant
Halls Chophouse Columbia: Best Steak
LongHorn Steakhouse: Best Steak
Motor Supply Co. Bistro: Best Steak
Saluda’s Restaurant: Best Steak
Terra: Best Steak
Camon Japanese Restaurant: Best Sushi
Inakaya Japanese Restaurant (O’Neil Court): Best Sushi
Inakaya Watanabe (St. Andrews Road): Best Sushi
Miyo’s / M Vista: Best Sushi
Sakitumi Grill and Sushi Bar: Best Sushi
Tsunami Sushi Restaurant: Best Sushi
Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits: Best Sweet Tea
Chick-fil-A: Best Sweet Tea
Groucho’s Deli: Best Sweet Tea
Lizard’s Thicket: Best Sweet Tea
Cantina 76: Best Taco
COA Agaveria Y Cocina: Best Taco
Don Pepe Mexican Grill & Cantina: Best Taco
Moctezumas Taqueria: Best Taco
Publico: Best Taco
Real Mexico: Best Taco
Tacos Nayarit: Best Taco
Cantina 76: Best Take Out Food
Duke’s Pad Thai: Best Take Out Food
Eggroll Chen: Best Take Out Food
Lizard’s Thicket: Best Take Out Food
Racks Restaurant & Sports Bar: Best Take Out Food
Baan Sawan Thai Bistro: Best Thai Restaurant
Basil Thai: Best Thai Restaurant
Bodhi Thai Dining: Best Thai Restaurant
Duke’s Pad Thai: Best Thai Restaurant
Kao Thai Cuisine: Best Thai Restaurant
Mai Thai Cuisine: Best Thai Restaurant
Thailand Restaurant: Best Thai Restaurant
A Peace of Soul Vegan Kitchen: Best Vegetarian Menu
Good Life Cafe: Best Vegetarian Menu
Rosewood Market & Deli: Best Vegetarian Menu
The Whig: Best Vegetarian Menu
A Peace of Soul Vegan Kitchen: Best Veggie Burger
Good Life Cafe: Best Veggie Burger
Rosewood Market & Deli: Best Veggie Burger
The Whig: Best Veggie Burger
Gervais & Vine: Best Wine List
Hampton Street Vineyard: Best Wine List
Lula Drake Wine Parlour: Best Wine List
The Vino Garage: Best Wine List
Carolina Wings: Best Wings
City Limits Barbeque (food truck): Best Wings
D’s Wings: Best Wings
East Room: Best Wings
Peebles Wing Shack: Best Wings
Publick House: Best Wings
Smokey Loggins: Best Wings
Wings & Ale: Best Wings
LOCAL MEDIA
Alicia Barnes (WIS): Best Anchorperson
Andrea Mock (WLTX): Best Anchorperson
Darci Strickland (WLTX): Best Anchorperson
Dawndy Mercer Plank (WIS): Best Anchorperson
Judi Gatson (WIS): Best Anchorperson
Sam Bleiweis (WIS): Best Anchorperson
All Things Cola, SC (@allthingscolasc): Best Local Instagram
COLAtoday (@colatoday): Best Local Instagram
Koger Center for the Arts (@kogercenterforthearts): Best Local Instagram
Soda City Sites & Bites (@sodacitysitesandbites): Best Local Instagram
Brent Johnson (93.1 The Lake): Best Local Radio Personality
Jonathan Rush (97.5 WCOS): Best Local Radio Personality
Nate Terracio (WUSC): Best Local Radio Personality
Sadie Black (Fox 102.3): Best Local Radio Personality
Sloane Spencer (94.9 The Palm): Best Local Radio Personality
Steve Varholy (WXRY): Best Local Radio Personality
Allthingscolasc: Best Local Social Media Influencer
Brittany Matthews: Best Local Social Media Influencer
Chamal Mediwaka: Best Local Social Media Influencer
valuemindedmama: Best Local Social Media Influencer
ABC Columbia: Best Local TV News
WACH FOX: Best Local TV News
WIS Television: Best Local TV News
WLTX News 19: Best Local TV News
Chris Trainor (@ChrisTrainorSc): Best Local Tweeter
dawnstaley (@dawnstaley): Best Local Tweeter
everything is spiders (@nastywomanatlaw): Best Local Tweeter
Wayne Cousins (@cousinwayne): Best Local Tweeter
BINACT (butimnotacriticthough.com): Best Local Website — Music/Entertainment
Free Times (free-times.com): Best Local Website — Music/Entertainment
Koger Center for the Arts (kogercenterforthearts.com): Best Local Website — Music/Entertainment
SceneSC (scenesc.com): Best Local Website — Music/Entertainment
COLAtoday (colatoday.6amcity.com): Best Local Website — News
Free Times (free-times.com): Best Local Website — News
WIS (wistv.com): Best Local Website — News
WLTX (wltx.com): Best Local Website — News
Front Porch Football (frontporchfootball.com): Best Local Website — Sports
WIS (wistv.com): Best Local Website — Sports
WLTX (wltx.com): Best Local Website — Sports
104.7 WNOK: Best Radio Station
97.5 WCOS: Best Radio Station
WCOS 97.5: Best Radio Station
WNKT-FM 107.5 The Game: Best Radio Station
WUSC 90.5 FM: Best Radio Station
WXRY 99.3 FM: Best Radio Station
Joe Gorchow: Best Sportscaster
Mike Gillespie: Best Sportscaster
Mike Uva: Best Sportscaster
Reggie Anderson: Best Sportscaster
Rick Henry: Best Sportscaster
Daniel Bonds: Best Weatherperson
Dominic Brown: Best Weatherperson
Efren Afante: Best Weatherperson
John Farley: Best Weatherperson
Tim Miller: Best Weatherperson
Dick Harpootlian: Biggest Media Hog
Donald Trump: Biggest Media Hog
Henry McMaster: Biggest Media Hog
Steve Benjamin: Biggest Media Hog
PET SERVICES
NOMA (North Main) Bark Park: Best Dog Park
Saluda Shoals Park: Best Dog Park
Sesquicentennial State Park: Best Dog Park
Dog Daze: Best Kennel or Pet Boarding Facility
Happy Tails Resort and Spa: Best Kennel or Pet Boarding Facility
Pawmetto Lifeline: Best Kennel or Pet Boarding Facility
Shandon Wood Animal Hospital: Best Kennel or Pet Boarding Facility
Wescott Acres Pet Resort: Best Kennel or Pet Boarding Facility
Caryn Voyles: Best Pet Groomer
Dale’s Pets: Best Pet Groomer
Groomingdales: Best Pet Groomer
Happy Tails Resort and Spa: Best Pet Groomer
Little Barks Grooming & Boutique: Best Pet Groomer
Mill Creek Pet Food Center: Best Pet Groomer
Puppy Cuts: Best Pet Groomer
Lazy Creek Pet Food Center: Best Pet Supply Store
Mill Creek Pet Food Center: Best Pet Supply Store
Pet Supplies Plus: Best Pet Supply Store
PetSmart: Best Pet Supply Store
Capital Animal Hospital: Best Veterinary Clinic
Dutch Fork Animal Hospital: Best Veterinary Clinic
Five Points Animal Clinic: Best Veterinary Clinic
Four Paws Animal Clinic: Best Veterinary Clinic
Pawmetto Lifeline: Best Veterinary Clinic
Shandon Wood Animal Hospital: Best Veterinary Clinic
Sunset Animal Clinic: Best Veterinary Clinic
PLACES TO LIVE
CanalSide Lofts: Best Apartment Community
Devine District: Best Apartment Community
Indigo at Brickworks: Best Apartment Community
The Roseberry: Best Apartment Community
Vista Towers: Best Apartment Community
Cottontown: Best Neighborhood
Earlewood: Best Neighborhood
Elmwood Park: Best Neighborhood
Forest Acres: Best Neighborhood
Melrose Heights: Best Neighborhood
Rosewood: Best Neighborhood
Shandon: Best Neighborhood
Spring Valley: Best Neighborhood
Bluefield: Best New Home Community
Saluda River Club: Best New Home Community
Timmon’s Pond: Best New Home Community
Olympia and Granby Mills: Best Off-Campus Student Housing
The Hub: Best Off-Campus Student Housing
Laurel Crest Retirement Community: Best Retirement Community
Still Hopes Episcopal Retirement Community: Best Retirement Community
Village at Southlake: Best Retirement Community
Wildewood Downs: Best Retirement Community
POLITICS AND CITY LIFE
Congaree Riverkeeper: Best Activist Group or Effort
Pawmetto Lifeline: Best Activist Group or Effort
Planned Parenthood: Best Activist Group or Effort
Special Olympics South Carolina: Best Activist Group or Effort
WREN: Best Activist Group or Effort
Harvest Hope Food Bank: Best Charity
MIRCI - Mental Illness Recovery Center Inc.: Best Charity
Oliver Gospel Mission: Best Charity
Pawmetto Lifeline: Best Charity
Sistercare Inc: Best Charity
Special Olympics South Carolina: Best Charity
Allison Terracio: Best City or County Council Member
Daniel Rickenmann: Best City or County Council Member
David Moye: Best City or County Council Member
Tameika Isaac Devine: Best City or County Council Member
Will Brennan: Best City or County Council Member
Columbia Fireflies: Best Family Attraction
EdVenture Children’s Museum: Best Family Attraction
Koger Center for the Arts: Best Family Attraction
Riverbanks Zoo & Garden: Best Family Attraction
Soda City Market: Best Family Attraction
South Carolina State Museum: Best Family Attraction
City Roots Farm: Best Green Business or Initiative
Congaree Riverkeeper: Best Green Business or Initiative
Palmetto Commercial Services: Best Green Business or Initiative
Rosewood Market & Deli: Best Green Business or Initiative
Brynley Farr (ByFarr): Best Local Business Leader
J Haleem Washington: Best Local Business Leader
Lou Kennedy (Nephron Pharmaceuticals): Best Local Business Leader
Mike Young (Palmetto Commercial Services): Best Local Business Leader
Phill Blair (The Whig, WECO): Best Local Business Leader
Sara Middleton (Main Course, The Grand, etc.): Best Local Business Leader
Scott Middleton (Main Course, The Grand, etc.): Best Local Business Leader
Allison Terracio (Richland County Council): Best Local Politician
Chip Huggins (State Representative): Best Local Politician
Henry McMaster (Governor): Best Local Politician
Seth Rose (State Representative): Best Local Politician
Steve Benjamin (Columbia Mayor): Best Local Politician
Columbia Fireflies: Best Outdoor Activity
Congaree National Park: Best Outdoor Activity
Floating on the River: Best Outdoor Activity
Lake Murray: Best Outdoor Activity
Riverbanks Zoo & Garden: Best Outdoor Activity
Riverfront Park: Best Outdoor Activity
Riverwalk: Best Outdoor Activity
Soda City Market: Best Outdoor Activity
Columbia Museum of Art: Best Place to Take Out-of-Towners
Koger Center for the Arts: Best Place to Take Out-of-Towners
Lake Murray: Best Place to Take Out-of-Towners
Riverbanks Zoo & Garden: Best Place to Take Out-of-Towners
Soda City Market: Best Place to Take Out-of-Towners
The Grand on Main: Best Place to Take Out-of-Towners
The Joint @ 1710 Main: Best Place to Take Out-of-Towners
Aflac: Best Place to Work
Colonial Life: Best Place to Work
Koger Center for the Arts: Best Place to Work
Palmetto Citizens Federal Credit Union: Best Place to Work
Rosewood Market & Deli: Best Place to Work
University of South Carolina: Best Place to Work
Amy Beth Franks (The Gourmet Shop): Best Small Business Owner
Beach Loveland (Loveland Coffee): Best Small Business Owner
Greg Slattery (Curiosity Coffee Bar): Best Small Business Owner
Mike Young (Palmetto Commercial Services): Best Small Business Owner
Phill Blair (The Whig, WECO): Best Small Business Owner
Sara Middleton (Main Course, The Grand, etc.): Best Small Business Owner
Dick Harpootlian: Best Troublemaker
Lindsey Graham: Best Troublemaker
Phill Blair: Best Troublemaker
Scott Middleton: Best Troublemaker
Todd Rutherford: Best Troublemaker
Main Street: Best Use of Public Funds
Richland County Public Library: Best Use of Public Funds
Roads: Best Use of Public Funds
The BullStreet District: Best Use of Public Funds
Coronavirus response: Biggest “Our Dumb State” Moment
Nominating Joe Biden: Biggest “Our Dumb State” Moment
Reopening too soon after the coronavirus pandemic: Biggest “Our Dumb State” Moment
Boyd Plaza: Biggest Improvement in Columbia This Year
Main Street: Biggest Improvement in Columbia This Year
The BullStreet District: Biggest Improvement in Columbia This Year
Wicked at the Koger Center: Biggest Improvement in Columbia This Year
Bill Stangler: Biggest Local ‘Hero’
Caitlin Bright: Biggest Local ‘Hero’
Dawn Staley: Biggest Local ‘Hero’
Kassy Alia Ray: Biggest Local ‘Hero’
Leon Lott: Biggest Local ‘Hero’
Phill Blair: Biggest Local ‘Hero’
Dick Harpootlian (State Senator): Biggest Local ‘Zero’
Henry McMaster (Governor): Biggest Local ‘Zero’
Lindsey Graham (U.S. Senator): Biggest Local ‘Zero’
Steve Benjamin (Columbia Mayor): Biggest Local ‘Zero’
Finlay Park: Biggest Waste of Public Funds
Henry McMaster (Governor): Biggest Waste of Public Funds
The BullStreet District: Biggest Waste of Public Funds
Daniel Rickenmann (Columbia City Council): Worst City or County Council Member
Howard Duvall (Columbia City Council): Worst City or County Council Member
Tameika Isaac Devine (Columbia City Council): Worst City or County Council Member
Dick Harpootlian (State Senator): Worst Local Politician
Henry McMaster (Governor): Worst Local Politician
Howard Duvall (Columbia City Council): Worst Local Politician
Lindsey Graham (U.S. Senator): Worst Local Politician
Steve Benjamin (Columbia Mayor): Worst Local Politician
SERVICES
Boys & Girls Clubs of the Midlands: Best After-School Program
Columbia Martial Arts and Fitness: Best After-School Program
East Point Academy: Best After-School Program
Legacy Martial Arts: Best After-School Program
BB&T: Best Bank
First Citizens Bank: Best Bank
First Community Bank: Best Bank
Founders Federal Credit Union: Best Bank
Palmetto Citizens Federal Credit Union: Best Bank
South State Bank: Best Bank
Cleaning To Perfection: Best Cleaning Service
Heather’s Helping Hands: Best Cleaning Service
Heavenly Scent Cleaning Service: Best Cleaning Service
Palmetto Commercial Services: Best Cleaning Service
Columbia College: Best Continuing Education Institution
Midlands Technical College: Best Continuing Education Institution
Mota Enterprises Crosslinking Business Center: Best Continuing Education Institution
University Of South Carolina: Best Continuing Education Institution
AllSouth Federal Credit Union: Best Credit Union
Founders Federal Credit Union: Best Credit Union
Palmetto Citizens Federal Credit Union: Best Credit Union
SAFE Federal Credit Union: Best Credit Union
SC State Credit Union: Best Credit Union
$2.50 Cleaners - Main St.: Best Dry Cleaner
Ben’s Cleaners: Best Dry Cleaner
Eagle Cleaners: Best Dry Cleaner
Tripp’s Fine Cleaners: Best Dry Cleaner
Dayne Phillips: Best DUI Law Firm or Attorney
J. Taylor Bell: Best DUI Law Firm or Attorney
Judah VanSyckel: Best DUI Law Firm or Attorney
Randy Hough: Best DUI Law Firm or Attorney
Scott J. Hayes: Best DUI Law Firm or Attorney
Creations Electric: Best Electrician
Easy Electrical Solutions: Best Electrician
Mr. Electric of Columbia: Best Electrician
Sunrise Electric: Best Electrician
Escape Plan Columbia - Escape Room: Best Escape Room
Escapology Escape Rooms Columbia: Best Escape Room
The Final Door: Best Escape Room
The Great Escape: Best Escape Room
1626 at Main Course: Best Event Venue
701 Whaley: Best Event Venue
Koger Center for the Arts: Best Event Venue
New Brookland Tavern: Best Event Venue
Twelve Oak Estate: Best Event Venue
City Roots Farm: Best Farm
Freshly Grown Farms: Best Farm
Goat Daddy’s Farm: Best Farm
Heritage Field Farms: Best Farm
Blossom Shop: Best Florist
Fern Studio Flowers: Best Florist
Something Special Florist: Best Florist
Tim’s Touch Flowers and Gifts: Best Florist
Dunbar Funeral Home: Best Funeral Home
Greenhaven Memorial Gardens: Best Funeral Home
Myers Mortuary & Cremation Services: Best Funeral Home
Shives Funeral Home: Best Funeral Home
Thompson Funeral Home: Best Funeral Home
Cobblestone Park Golf Club: Best Golf Course
Forest Lake Club: Best Golf Course
Oak Hills Golf Club: Best Golf Course
Timberlake Country Club: Best Golf Course
ACX American Cheer X-Treme: Best Gymnastics/Cheerleading School
Carolina Gymnastics Center: Best Gymnastics/Cheerleading School
Empire Gymnastics Training Center: Best Gymnastics/Cheerleading School
Lake Murray Gymnastics: Best Gymnastics/Cheerleading School
Soda City Gymnastics: Best Gymnastics/Cheerleading School
2nd Wind Heating & Air Conditioning: Best Heating and Air Service
Brians Heating & Cooling: Best Heating and Air Service
Carolina Conditions : Best Heating and Air Service
Cassell Brothers Heating & Cooling: Best Heating and Air Service
Cola Bear Heating & Air: Best Heating and Air Service
Cool Care Heating and Air: Best Heating and Air Service
Callaway Construction Co.: Best Home Builder
Carolina Traditional Homes: Best Home Builder
Essex Homes: Best Home Builder
Gage Construction: Best Home Builder
Great Southern Homes: Best Home Builder
Mungo Homes: Best Home Builder
Aloft Columbia Downtown: Best Hotel
Hilton Columbia Center: Best Hotel
Hotel Trundle: Best Hotel
Marriott Columbia: Best Hotel
Elevation Church Columbia: Best House of Worship
Incarnation Lutheran Church: Best House of Worship
Midtown Fellowship: Best House of Worship
Rosewood Church: Best House of Worship
St. Martin’s In the Fields: Best House of Worship
The Brook: Best House of Worship
Beckett Financial Group: Best Insurance Company
Giles Insurance Agency: Best Insurance Company
Powers Insurance Experts: Best Insurance Company
State Farm: Best Insurance Company
Fall Line Restoration Horticulture: Best Landscaping Company
KB Landscaping: Best Landscaping Company
Michael Wayne’s Landscaping and Tree Service: Best Landscaping Company
ProScapes: Best Landscaping Company
Trifecta Lawn Care: Best Landscaping Company
Dayne Phillips: Best Law Firm
Haynsworth Sinkler Boyd: Best Law Firm
LawyerLisa, LLC: Best Law Firm
McDonnell & Associates Law Firm: Best Law Firm
Saluda Law, LLC: Best Law Firm
The Jeffcoat Firm: Best Law Firm
The Stanley Law Group: Best Law Firm
Brad Giles: Best Local Insurance Agent
Craig Giles: Best Local Insurance Agent
Jeremy Powers: Best Local Insurance Agent
Larry Lucas: Best Local Insurance Agent
Laurie Griner: Best Local Insurance Agent
Capital Karate: Best Martial Arts School
Columbia Martial Arts and Fitness: Best Martial Arts School
Legacy Martial Arts ~Irmo: Best Martial Arts School
TNT Martial Arts & Fitness: Best Martial Arts School
Dan Kadar: Best Mortgage Lender or Broker
First Community Bank: Best Mortgage Lender or Broker
Guild Mortgage Company: Best Mortgage Lender or Broker
Mortgage Network, Inc.: Best Mortgage Lender or Broker
Palmetto Citizens Federal Credit Union: Best Mortgage Lender or Broker
Resource Financial Services: Best Mortgage Lender or Broker
Travis Wright: Best Mortgage Lender or Broker
Gamecock Moving: Best Moving Company
Gentlemen Movers Inc.: Best Moving Company
Soda City Movers: Best Moving Company
The Moving Squad: Best Moving Company
Two Men and a Truck: Best Moving Company
Half-Moon Outfitters Inc: Best Outdoor/Camping Gear Retailer
Mast General Store: Best Outdoor/Camping Gear Retailer
River Runner Outdoor Center: Best Outdoor/Camping Gear Retailer
Sportsman’s Warehouse: Best Outdoor/Camping Gear Retailer
Cayce Exterminating Company, Inc: Best Pest Control
Clark’s Termite & Pest Control: Best Pest Control
Gold Guard Pest: Best Pest Control
Ledford’s Termite & Pest Control Columbia: Best Pest Control
Modern Exterminating Company Inc: Best Pest Control
Carters Creative: Best Photographer
Crush Rush: Best Photographer
Harpsy Portraiture: Best Photographer
Henry Jones: Best Photographer
Joshua Aaron Photography: Best Photographer
Southern Stitched Photography: Best Photographer
The Carters Creative: Best Photographer
The Pierson Collective: Best Photographer
Columbia Arts Academy: Best Place for Music Lessons
Freeway Music, LLC: Best Place for Music Lessons
Sims Music: Best Place for Music Lessons
Transience LLC: Best Place for Music Lessons
Chong’s Alterations: Best Place to Get Alterations
His & Her’s Tailoring: Best Place to Get Alterations
Jackie’s Tailoring-Alterations: Best Place to Get Alterations
Nick’s Tailoring: Best Place to Get Alterations
Carolina Conditions: Best Plumbing Repair
Freedom Plumbing, Inc.: Best Plumbing Repair
Kay Plumbing Services: Best Plumbing Repair
Meetze Plumbing: Best Plumbing Repair
Superior Plumbing & Gas: Best Plumbing Repair
Apex Graphics: Best Printing Company
Copy Pickup: Best Printing Company
K & K Printing: Best Printing Company
Perfect Printing: Best Printing Company
Pine Press Printing: Best Printing Company
Professional Printers: Best Printing Company
Sun Solutions: Best Printing Company
East Point Academy: Best Private School
Hammond School: Best Private School
Cardinal Newman: Best Private School
Heathwood Hall Episcopal School: Best Private School
SC Whitmore School: Best Private School
SC Whitmore School: Best Charter School
East Point Academy: Best Charter School
East Point Academy: Best Charter School
Timmerman School: Best Charter School
Coldwell Banker: Best Real Estate Agency
Exit Real Estate Consultants: Best Real Estate Agency
Home Advantage Realty, LLC: Best Real Estate Agency
The ART of Real Estate: Best Real Estate Agency
The Boland Team: Best Real Estate Agent
The Moore Company: Best Real Estate Agency
Helen Bryant Gause: Best Real Estate Agent
Jeff Lawler: Best Real Estate Agent
Lisa Addy: Best Real Estate Agent
Mary Lane Sloan: Best Real Estate Agent
Patrick O’Conner: Best Real Estate Agent
Sarah Bennett: Best Real Estate Agent
Sean Brennan: Best Real Estate Agent
Adventure Carolina Inc: Best River Rental/Guide Company
JK Adventures: Best River Rental/Guide Company
Palmetto Experience: Best River Rental/Guide Company
River Runner Outdoor Center: Best River Rental/Guide Company
Burgin Roofing Services: Best Roofer
Crescent Construction, LLC: Best Roofer
Crosby Roofing & Seamless Gutters: Best Roofer
Premiere Roofing: Best Roofer
The Red Shirt Guys Roofing: Best Roofer
Graph-Itti Inc: Best Screen Printer
Image Ink: Best Screen Printer
Mike Willis Promotions: Best Screen Printer
River Printing & Design Co.: Best Screen Printer
Palmetto State Armory: Best Shooting Range
Panteao Sportsman’s Club: Best Shooting Range
Sandhills Shooting: Best Shooting Range
Shooters Choice: Best Shooting Range
CPR Cell Phone Repair: Best Smartphone and Computer Repair
Genius Repair Solutions: Best Smartphone and Computer Repair
Mr PC: Best Smartphone and Computer Repair
Smart Phone Medic: Best Smartphone and Computer Repair
Apple One: Best Staffing Agency
Creed Consulting Group: Best Staffing Agency
Find Great People: Best Staffing Agency
Recruiting Solutions: Best Staffing Agency
Roper Staffing: Best Staffing Agency
Cruise Planners Dan and Faith Ramsay: Best Travel Agent
Ernie King: Best Travel Agent
Forest Lake Travel: Best Travel Agent
Jolly Holiday Vacations: Best Travel Agent
Tara McCoy: Best Travel Agent
Dynamic Upholstery: Best Upholstery Service
Gottlieb-Taylor Upholstery Inc.-Furniture Barn: Best Upholstery Service
Hot Rod’s Upholstery: Best Upholstery Service
Kathy Nordan Foster Marine & Home Upholstery: Best Upholstery Service
Calebjustcaleb: Best Videographer
Carters Creative: Best Videographer
Miles Film Co.: Best Videographer
Nathan Crane Productions: Best Videographer
Soda City Films: Best Videographer
The Pierson Collective: Best Videographer
Alexandra Madison Weddings: Best Wedding Planner
Alisha Millwood: Best Wedding Planner
By Invitation Only: Best Wedding Planner
Eventfully Chic by Parris: Best Wedding Planner
AR Workshop Columbia: Best Wine and Paint Studio
Canvases with Candace: Best Wine and Paint Studio
Painting with a Twist: Best Wine and Paint Studio
Studio Cellar: Best Wine and Paint Studio
Wine & Design: Best Wine and Paint Studio
SHOPPING
Lions Den: Best Adult Store
Nancy’s Nook: Best Adult Store
This Is It Video & Lingerie: Best Adult Store
Loose Lucy’s: Best Alternative Clothing
Revente: Best Alternative Clothing
Sid & Nancy: Best Alternative Clothing
Urban Outfitters: Best Alternative Clothing
Old Mill Antique Mall: Best Antique Store
Re*Find: Best Antique Store
Reinvintage: Best Antique Store
The Red Lion: Best Antique Store
Ally & Eloise Bakeshop: Best Bakery
Blue Flour Bakery: Best Bakery
Crust Bakehouse: Best Bakery
Silver Spoon Bake Shop: Best Bakery
Tiffany’s Sweets, Eats & Meeting Place: Best Bakery
Bottles Beverage Superstore: Best Beer Store
Craft And Draft: Best Beer Store
Green’s Beverage Warehouse: Best Beer Store
Morganelli’s: Best Beer Store
WECO Bottle & Biergarten: Best Beer Store
David’s Bridal: Best Bridal Store
Evelyn’s Bridal: Best Bridal Store
Jo-Lin’s Bridal & Formal Wear: Best Bridal Store
New York Bride & Groom of Columbia: Best Bridal Store
New York Butcher Shoppe: Best Butcher Shop
Ole Timey Meat Market Lexington: Best Butcher Shop
Ole Timey Meat Market St. Andrews: Best Butcher Shop
Ole Timey Meats Columbia: Best Butcher Shop
The Royal Butcher: Best Butcher Shop
Duck Duck Goose: Best Children’s Clothing
Marigold Modern Kids: Best Children’s Clothing
Once Upon a Child: Best Children’s Clothing
The Children’s Place: Best Children’s Clothing
Messie’s Closet: Best Consignment Store
Revente: Best Consignment Store
Roundabouts Consignments Inc: Best Consignment Store
Sid & Nancy: Best Consignment Store
7 Eleven: Best Convenience Store
Circle K: Best Convenience Store
Shiv Mart: Best Convenience Store
ColaTown Bike Collective: Best Cycle Shop
Cycle Center: Best Cycle Shop
Outspokin’ Bicycles: Best Cycle Shop
Summit Cycles: Best Cycle Shop
Havertys Furniture: Best Furniture Store
Marty Rae’s of Lexington: Best Furniture Store
Reinvintage: Best Furniture Store
Strobler Home Furnishings: Best Furniture Store
Whit-Ash Furnishings: Best Furniture Store
Adams Book Store: Best Gamecock Store
Barefoot Campus Outfitter: Best Gamecock Store
Miss Cocky: Best Gamecock Store
Todd & Moore: Best Gamecock Store
2nd & Charles: Best Gaming Store
Firefly Toys & Games: Best Gaming Store
GameStop: Best Gaming Store
Gibson’s: Best Gift Shop
Non(e)Such: Best Gift Shop
The Shoppes on Main: Best Gift Shop
Uptown on Main: Best Gift Shop
Barron’s Outfitters: Best Gun Shop
Palmetto State Armory: Best Gun Shop
Shooters Choice: Best Gun Shop
The Gun Vault: Best Gun Shop
Boland’s Ace: Best Hardware Store
Lowe’s Home Improvement: Best Hardware Store
South East Ace Inc.: Best Hardware Store
The Home Depot: Best Hardware Store
Dems Fine Jewelers: Best Jewelry Store
Sugar & Lola: Best Jewelry Store
Sylvan’s Jewelers: Best Jewelry Store
Unforgettable Fine Jewelry: Best Jewelry Store
Bottles Beverage Superstore: Best Liquor Store
Chapin Liquor: Best Liquor Store
Green’s Beverage Warehouse: Best Liquor Store
Morganelli’s: Best Liquor Store
Total Wine & More: Best Liquor Store
Marine 360: Best Marine Store
Mountain Top Marine: Best Marine Store
West Marine: Best Marine Store
Xplor Boatworks: Best Marine Store
Belk: Best Men’s Clothing
BP Skinner Clothiers: Best Men’s Clothing
Brittons of Columbia: Best Men’s Clothing
Granger Owings: Best Men’s Clothing
14 Carrot Whole Foods: Best Natural Food Store
Garner’s Natural Life: Best Natural Food Store
Rosewood Market: Best Natural Food Store
Whole Foods Market: Best Natural Food Store
Cayce Farmer’s Market: Best Place for Fresh Produce
Rosewood Market & Deli: Best Place for Fresh Produce
Soda City Market: Best Place for Fresh Produce
South Carolina State Farmers Market: Best Place for Fresh Produce
14 Carrot Whole Foods: Best Place to Buy CBD Products
Charlotte CBD at Five Points: Best Place to Buy CBD Products
Garner’s Natural Life : Best Place to Buy CBD Products
Infusion 420: Best Place to Buy CBD Products
Metabolic Medical Centers & Spa: Best Place to Buy CBD Products
Rosewood Market & Deli: Best Place to Buy CBD Products
2nd & Charles: Best Place to Buy Comic Books
Cosmic Rays: Best Place to Buy Comic Books
Heroes & Dragons: Best Place to Buy Comic Books
Scratch N Spin: Best Place to Buy Comic Books
2nd & Charles: Best Place to Buy Used Books
Ed’s Editions: Best Place to Buy Used Books
Odd Bird Books: Best Place to Buy Used Books
The Book Dispensary: Best Place to Buy Used Books
Barnyard flea market: Best Place to Buy Used/Vintage Musical Instruments
Guitar Center: Best Place to Buy Used/Vintage Musical Instruments
The Music Store on Devine Street: Best Place to Buy Used/Vintage Musical Instruments
Columbia Art Center: Best Pottery Studio
Pitter Platter: Best Pottery Studio
Southern Pottery Workcenter & Gallery: Best Pottery Studio
The Mad Platter: Best Pottery Studio
Devine Street: Best Shopping District
Five Points: Best Shopping District
Harbison Boulevard: Best Shopping District
Main Street: Best Shopping District
Trenholm Plaza: Best Shopping District
High Life: Best Smoke Shop
Jay’s: Best Smoke Shop
Maduro Room: Best Smoke Shop
Seven Sense Intl: Best Smoke Shop
Tobacco Merchant: Best Smoke Shop
Academy Sports + Outdoors: Best Sporting Goods Store
DICK’S Sporting Goods: Best Sporting Goods Store
Sportsman’s Warehouse: Best Sporting Goods Store
Todd & Moore: Best Sporting Goods Store
4 Paws Thrift Store (Formally St. Paws Thrift Store): Best Thrift Store
Goodwill: Best Thrift Store
Oliver Gospel Thrift Store: Best Thrift Store
Palmetto Thrift: Best Thrift Store
Essential Vapors & CBD: Best Vaping Store
High Life: Best Vaping Store
Jay’s: Best Vaping Store
Palmetto Vapors: Best Vaping Store
Bottles Beverage Superstore: Best Wine Store
Morganelli’s: Best Wine Store
The Gourmet Shop: Best Wine Store
The Vino Garage: Best Wine Store
Total Wine & More: Best Wine Store
2G’s Clothing: Best Women’s Clothing
Copper Penny: Best Women’s Clothing
Just the Thing: Best Women’s Clothing
Pink Sorbet: Best Women’s Clothing
TRANSPORTATION
Automotive Experts: Best Auto Repair
Chuck’s Auto: Best Auto Repair
Complete Car Care: Best Auto Repair
Old School Automotive & Tire: Best Auto Repair
Whetzel’s Automotive: Best Auto Repair
Capital City Cab: Best Cab or Rideshare Service
Lyft: Best Cab or Rideshare Service
Uber: Best Cab or Rideshare Service
Constan Car Wash: Best Car Wash
Frank’s Car Wash: Best Car Wash
Sparkle: Best Car Wash
Triple H Autos: Best Car Wash
911 Driving School: Best Driving School
ABC Driver Training: Best Driving School
Baldwin Corporation Driver Training: Best Driving School
Dutch Fork Driving School: Best Driving School
Lexington Driving Academy: Best Driving School
5 Star Limousine and Sedan: Best Limousine Service
J&L Enterprise: Best Limousine Service
Southern Valet: Best Limousine Service
Capital City Cycles: Best Motorcycle Store
Harley Haven: Best Motorcycle Store
Thunder Tower Harley-Davidson: Best Motorcycle Store
Dick Dyer and Associates: Best New Car Dealership
Honda of Columbia: Best New Car Dealership
Jim Hudson Lexus of Columbia: Best New Car Dealership
McDaniels: Best New Car Dealership
Steve Padgett’s Honda of Lake Murray: Best New Car Dealership
Automotive Experts: Best Oil Change
Complete Car Care: Best Oil Change
Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers: Best Oil Change
Old School Automotive & Tire: Best Oil Change
Whetzel’s Automotive: Best Oil Change
Automotive Experts: Best Tire Dealer
Discount Tire: Best Tire Dealer
Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers: Best Tire Dealer
Nuttall Tire: Best Tire Dealer
Old School Automotive & Tire: Best Tire Dealer
Pope-Davis Tire & Automotive: Best Tire Dealer
Dick Dyer and Associates: Best Used Car Dealership
Enterprise: Best Used Car Dealership
Honda of Columbia: Best Used Car Dealership
Jim Hudson Toyota: Best Used Car Dealership
McDaniels Automotive: Best Used Car Dealership