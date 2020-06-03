Best of Columbia 2020 Nominees List

Here are the nominees for Best of Columbia 2020 as chosen by Free Times readers. Voting is June 8-July 10 at bestofcolumbia.com. Winners announced Aug. 19.

ARTS, MUSIC AND ENTERTAINMENT

Bark to the Park: Best Annual Event or Festival

Brew at the Zoo: Best Annual Event or Festival

Cola Comedy Con: Best Annual Event or Festival

ColaJazz Festival: Best Annual Event or Festival

Famously Hot South Carolina Pride: Best Annual Event or Festival

Greek Festival: Best Annual Event or Festival

Indie Grits: Best Annual Event or Festival

St. Pat’s in Five Points: Best Annual Event or Festival

701 Center for Contemporary Art: Best Art Gallery

City Art: Best Art Gallery

Columbia Museum of Art: Best Art Gallery

If Art Gallery: Best Art Gallery

Koger Center for the Arts Upstairs Gallery: Best Art Gallery

Rob Shaw Gallery and Framing: Best Art Gallery

Tapp’s Outpost: Best Art Gallery

Art Bar: Best Bar to See Live Music

New Brookland Tavern: Best Bar to See Live Music

Steel Hands Brewing: Best Bar to See Live Music

The Joint @ 1710 Main: Best Bar to See Live Music

The White Mule: Best Bar to See Live Music

Tin Roof: Best Bar to See Live Music

Papa Jazz Record Shoppe: Best CD Store

Scratch N Spin: Best CD Store

Elton John at Colonial Life Arena: Best Concert

Fleetwood Mac at Colonial Life Arena: Best Concert

Hootie and the Blowfish at Colonial Life Arena: Best Concert

Post Malone at Colonial Life Arena: Best Concert

Space Hall Astra Blast: Best Concert

Ann Brodie’s Carolina Ballet: Best Dance Company

Columbia City Ballet: Best Dance Company

CSMS Dance Pack: Best Dance Company

Southern Strutt: Best Dance Company

The Dance Dept.: Best Dance Company

Yuhas & Dancers: Best Dance Company

Columbia Ballet School: Best Dance Studio or School

Columbia City Jazz Conservatory: Best Dance Studio or School

Columbia Conservatory of Dance: Best Dance Studio or School

Dance Department: Best Dance Studio or School

DJ BULL: Best DJ

DJ Carolina X: Best DJ

DJ Kevin Snow: Best DJ

DJ Mo Phead: Best DJ

DJ Payne: Best DJ

Art Bar: Best Karaoke

CarraRock Entertainment: Best Karaoke

DJ Kevin Snow: Best Karaoke

Tsubaki Restaurant Lounge & Karaoke: Best Karaoke

Aim High: Best Local Band

Downtime: Best Local Band

King Clement: Best Local Band

Les Merry Chevaliers: Best Local Band

Prettier Than Matt: Best Local Band

Slush: Best Local Band

Tokyo Joe: Best Local Band

Villanova: Best Local Band

DaWayne Nettles: Best Local Comedian

Jenn Snyder: Best Local Comedian

Patrick Fowler: Best Local Comedian

Topher Riddle: Best Local Comedian

Wayne Cousins: Best Local Comedian

The Bustercups: Best Local Comedy or Improv Group

The Comedy Closet: Best Local Comedy or Improv Group

The Mothers: Best Local Comedy or Improv Group

Tomorrowquest Theatre: Best Local Comedy or Improv Group

Chris Bickel: Best Local Filmmaker

David Axe: Best Local Filmmaker

Idris Pearson: Best Local Filmmaker

Wade Sellers: Best Local Filmmaker

Calebjustcaleb: Best Local Hip-Hop Artist

Fat Rat Da Czar: Best Local Hip-Hop Artist

H3RO: Best Local Hip-Hop Artist

Sky Martin: Best Local Hip-Hop Artist

The Bustercups: Best Local Hip-Hop Artist

Mark Rapp: Best Local Jazz or Blues Artist

Reggie Sullivan: Best Local Jazz or Blues Artist

Robert Gardiner: Best Local Jazz or Blues Artist

Columbia Museum of Art: Best Local or Regional Museum

EdVenture Children’s Museum: Best Local or Regional Museum

Historic Columbia: Best Local or Regional Museum

McKissick Museum: Best Local or Regional Museum

South Carolina State Museum: Best Local or Regional Museum

Brent Lundy: Best Local Solo Artist

Calebjustcaleb: Best Local Solo Artist

Josh Bennett: Best Local Solo Artist

Kate Bankston: Best Local Solo Artist

Mark Rapp: Best Local Solo Artist

offbrand cereals: Best Local Solo Artist

Scotty Taylor: Best Local Solo Artist

Sky Martin: Best Local Solo Artist

Columbia Children’s Theatre: Best Local Theater Company

Opera at USC: Best Local Theater Company

Town Theatre: Best Local Theater Company

Trustus Theatre: Best Local Theater Company

Workshop Theatre of South Carolina: Best Local Theater Company

WOW Productions: Best Local Theater Company

A Streetcar Named Desire - Trustus Theatre: Best Local Theater Production

Carousel - Opera at USC: Best Local Theater Production

Confessions of a Good Man - WOW Productions: Best Local Theater Production

The Boys in the Band Workshop Theatre: Best Local Theater Production

AMC Harbison 14: Best Movie Theater

Nickelodeon Theatre: Best Movie Theater

Regal Columbiana Grande: Best Movie Theater

Regal Sandhill IMAX & RPX: Best Movie Theater

ColaJazz Festival: Best Music Festival

DriftJam: Best Music Festival

Girls Block: Best Music Festival

Hip hop family day: Best Music Festival

Jam Room Music Festival: Best Music Festival

Reggaetronic: Best Music Festival

St. Pat’s in Five Points: Best Music Festival

Colonial Life Arena: Best Music Venue

Koger Center for the Arts: Best Music Venue

New Brookland Tavern: Best Music Venue

The Senate: Best Music Venue

The White Mule: Best Music Venue

Township Auditorium: Best Music Venue

Musician Supply: Best Musical Instrument Store

Pecknel Music Company: Best Musical Instrument Store

Sims Music: Best Musical Instrument Store

The Music Store on Devine Street: Best Musical Instrument Store

Art Bar: Best Place to Celebrate a Birthday

Fit Columbia: Best Place to Celebrate a Birthday

Studio Cellar: Best Place to Celebrate a Birthday

The Grand on Main: Best Place to Celebrate a Birthday

The Joint @ 1710 Main: Best Place to Celebrate a Birthday

Archer Avenue: Best Recording Studio

Jam Room: Best Recording Studio

Saucewithspoons: Best Recording Studio

Seaboard Recording Studio: Best Recording Studio

Papa Jazz Record Shoppe: Best Store For Vinyl

Scratch N Spin: Best Store For Vinyl

Blue Sky: Best Visual Artist

Chakalah Crawford: Best Visual Artist

Darrien Holloway: Best Visual Artist

Lauren Chumley: Best Visual Artist

Sean McGuinness: Best Visual Artist

Shelby LeBlanc: Best Visual Artist

The Swanky Blackbird: Best Visual Artist

Trahern Cook: Best Visual Artist

BEAUTY, HEALTH AND WELLNESS

Alison Beard: Best Acupuncturist

Integrated Health Center: Best Acupuncturist

Noemi Martinez: Best Acupuncturist

Palmetto Acupuncture and Holistic Health Clinic: Best Acupuncturist

The Acupuncture Clinic: Best Acupuncturist

Circa Barber Shop: Best Barber Shop

Frank’s Gentlemen’s Salon: Best Barber Shop

Gentleman’s Quarters Barbershop: Best Barber Shop

Kings Row: Best Barber Shop

Soda City Barbers: Best Barber Shop

Wonderful Hands Barber and Beauty: Best Barber Shop

Chiropractic Professionals of Columbia: Best Chiropractor

Columbia Family Chiropractic: Best Chiropractor

Dean McCaughan, Midlands Health Center: Best Chiropractor

Fields Chiropractic: Best Chiropractor

Max Living - Capital City Chiropractic: Best Chiropractor

PRO Chiropractic and Performance: Best Chiropractor

The Joint Chiropractic: Best Chiropractor

Jill Smith & Associates: Best Counselor or Therapist

Jon Beaumont Counseling Services, LLC: Best Counselor or Therapist

Kristi Clements: Best Counselor or Therapist

New Hope Counseling and wellness Center: Best Counselor or Therapist

New Horizons Family Resource Center, LLC: Best Counselor or Therapist

Carolina CrossFit: Best Crossfit

Cottontown CrossFit: Best Crossfit

CrossFit Soda City: Best Crossfit

Workhorse Fitness: Best Crossfit

Beautique Skin + Nails: Best Day Spa

Fuse Massage Therapy: Best Day Spa

Metabolic Medical Centers & Spa: Best Day Spa

OCCO Luxury Spa: Best Day Spa

RevIVe Wellness Studio: Best Day Spa

Spa 131: Best Day Spa

Urban Nirvana: Best Day Spa

32 Dental, LLC: Best Dentist

Carolina Children’s Dentistry of Columbia: Best Dentist

Columbia Children’s Dentistry: Best Dentist

Forest Drive Dental Care: Best Dentist

Gee Family & Cosmetic Dentistry-Dr. Nicholas Gee, DMD: Best Dentist

Carolinas Dermatology & Plastic Surgery: Best Dermatology Practice

Columbia Skin Clinic: Best Dermatology Practice

Northeast Dermatology: Best Dermatology Practice

Palmetto Dermatology: Best Dermatology Practice

Columbia Eye Clinic: Best Eye Doctor or Group

Devine Eyes: Best Eye Doctor or Group

Drs Eyecare: Best Eye Doctor or Group

Eye On Gervais: Best Eye Doctor or Group

Eyes on the Lake: Best Eye Doctor or Group

Harbison Medical Associates: Best Family Practice

Lexington Family Practice: Best Family Practice

Main Street Physicians: Best Family Practice

Palmetto Health-USC Family Medicine Center: Best Family Practice

Spring Valley Family Practice: Best Family Practice

Brickhouse Gym: Best Fitness Club

CrossFit Soda City: Best Fitness Club

MÜV Fitness: Best Fitness Club

Orangetheory Fitness: Best Fitness Club

Planet Fitness: Best Fitness Club

Studio Fire: Best Fitness Club

Workhorse Fitness: Best Fitness Club

YMCA: Best Fitness Club

Bombshell Beauty Studio: Best Hair Salon

Five Points Salon: Best Hair Salon

Lavish Salon & Extension Bar: Best Hair Salon

Parlour 818: Best Hair Salon

process. A Hair Salon: Best Hair Salon

Southern Grace Hair and Nail Salon,LLC: Best Hair Salon

Studio O2: Best Hair Salon

Urban Beauty Salon: Best Hair Salon

Ashley Emmanoyhlidhs (Sola): Best Hair Stylist

Hannah DeLong (Urban Beauty): Best Hair Stylist

Janessa Jarrin (Cline’s): Best Hair Stylist

Mark Ziegler (Five Points Salon): Best Hair Stylist

Sherry White (Southern Grace): Best Hair Stylist

Zachary Oswald (Five Points Salon): Best Hair Stylist

Always Best Care Senior Services: Best Home Health Care Service

Meaningful Milestones: Best Home Health Care Service

SC House Calls: Best Home Health Care Service

Senior Matters Extended Services: Best Home Health Care Service

Lexington Medical Center: Best Hospital

Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital: Best Hospital

Prisma Health Richland Hospital: Best Hospital

Providence Health: Best Hospital

Columbia Lactation Care: Best Lactation Support

Old Mill Chiropractic & Family Wellness: Best Lactation Support

South Carolina Lactation and Newborn Wellness Center: Best Lactation Support

Catherine Bailey: Best Massage Therapist

Desi Terry: Best Massage Therapist

Elite Massage Therapy: Best Massage Therapist

Heavenly Hands Massage: Best Massage Therapist

Nikki Barthelemy @ Fuse: Best Massage Therapist

Shawn Moore: Best Massage Therapist

The Well LLC: Best Massage Therapist

Glowout: Best Nail Salon

Lee Nails: Best Nail Salon

OCCO Luxury Spa: Best Nail Salon

Posh Nail Spa: Best Nail Salon

Sassy Nails: Best Nail Salon

The Nail Barre: Best Nail Salon

Boyd Orthodontics: Best Orthodontist

Davis Orthodontics: Best Orthodontist

Green Orthodontics: Best Orthodontist

Pitner Orthodontics: Best Orthodontist

Sims Tompkins: Best Orthodontist

Midlands Orthopaedics & Neurosurgery, PA: Best Orthopedic Practice

Palmetto Bone And Joint - Chapin: Best Orthopedic Practice

Palmetto Health USC Orthopaedic Group: Best Orthopedic Practice

Southeastern Orthopaedic And Sports Medicine: Best Orthopedic Practice

Lexington Pediatric Practice: Best Pediatric Care

Palmetto Pediatric & Adolescent Clinic, P.A.: Best Pediatric Care

Sandhills Pediatrics: Best Pediatric Care

SouthernMed: Best Pediatric Care

Carolina Physical Therapy and Sports Medicine: Best Physical Therapy Practice

Drayer Physical Therapy Institute: Best Physical Therapy Practice

Pinnacle Physical Therapy and Personal Training: Best Physical Therapy Practice

ReNu Physical Therapy and Wellness: Best Physical Therapy Practice

Vertex PT Specialists: Best Physical Therapy Practice

Immaculate Body Piercing: Best Piercing Studio

Knotty Headz Tattoo Factory & Body Piercings: Best Piercing Studio

RAW Body Piercing: Best Piercing Studio

The Piercing Parlor: Best Piercing Studio

Club Pilates: Best Pilates

Fit Columbia: Best Pilates

Pilates Bodies by Victoria: Best Pilates

Sunnyside Pilates LLC: Best Pilates

The Pilates Studio: Best Pilates

Lexington Medical Center: Best Place to Be Born

Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital: Best Place to Be Born

Prisma Health Richland Hospital: Best Place to Be Born

Carolinas Dermatology & Plastic Surgery: Best Plastic Surgery Clinic

Lexington Plastic Surgery: Best Plastic Surgery Clinic

Palmetto Facial Plastics Helen A. Moses, MD: Best Plastic Surgery Clinic

Plastic Surgery Consultants: Best Plastic Surgery Clinic

Simmons Plastic Surgery: Best Plastic Surgery Clinic

Eddie Kane (Copper Finch): Best Tattoo Artist

Jeremy Lewis (Sickle and Moon): Best Tattoo Artist

Matt “Toto” Davis (Animated Canvas): Best Tattoo Artist

Teri-Yacky Meehan (Animated Canvas): Best Tattoo Artist

Wayne Munn (Tatway): Best Tattoo Artist

Animated Canvas: Best Tattoo Studio

Copper Finch Tattoo: Best Tattoo Studio

Gypsy Moon Tattoo: Best Tattoo Studio

Ophidian Tattoo: Best Tattoo Studio

Sickle and Moon Tattoo: Best Tattoo Studio

Tatway Tattoos: Best Tattoo Studio

Doctors Care: Best Urgent Care

Lexington Medical Center: Best Urgent Care

MEDcare Urgent Care: Best Urgent Care

Veritas Urgent Care: Best Urgent Care

Bikram Yoga: Best Yoga Studio

City Yoga: Best Yoga Studio

Fit Columbia: Best Yoga Studio

Hot Yoga Masala: Best Yoga Studio

I Love Me Yoga: Best Yoga Studio

Studio Fire: Best Yoga Studio

CLUBS AND BARS

Art Bar: Best Bar or Club

Hemingway’s: Best Bar or Club

Jake’s: Best Bar or Club

The Joint @ 1710 Main: Best Bar or Club

The Whig: Best Bar or Club

The Woody on Main: Best Bar or Club

Tin Roof: Best Bar or Club

Art Bar: Best Bar Service

Bourbon: Best Bar Service

Lula Drake Wine Parlour: Best Bar Service

The Joint @ 1710 Main: Best Bar Service

The Whig: Best Bar Service

Art Bar: Best Bar Trivia

Columbia Craft Brewing Company: Best Bar Trivia

River Rat Brewery: Best Bar Trivia

The Grand on Main: Best Bar Trivia

Useless Trivia: Best Bar Trivia

Brandon Etheridge (The Joint @ 1710 Main): Best Bartender

Erick Johnson (New Brookland Tavern): Best Bartender

Josh Streetman (Motor Supply Co. Bistro): Best Bartender

Kasey McKay (The Capital Club): Best Bartender

Kathleen Hunter (Bourbon): Best Bartender

Nate Stephens (Henry’s - Devine Street): Best Bartender

Craft and Draft: Best Beer Selection

Steel Hands Brewing: Best Beer Selection

The Whig: Best Beer Selection

WECO Bottle & Biergarten: Best Beer Selection

Bourbon: Best Bloody Mary

Cafe Strudel: Best Bloody Mary

Liberty Tap Room: Best Bloody Mary

Motor Supply Co. Bistro: Best Bloody Mary

The War Mouth: Best Bloody Mary

Hunter-Gatherer Brewery & Alehouse: Best Brewpub

Old Mill Brewpub: Best Brewpub

River Rat Brewery: Best Brewpub

Steel Hands Brewing: Best Brewpub

Bourbon: Best Cocktail Program

COA Agaveria Y Cocina: Best Cocktail Program

Hendrix Restaurant: Best Cocktail Program

Motor Supply Co. Bistro: Best Cocktail Program

Tazza Kitchen: Best Cocktail Program

Terra: Best Cocktail Program

The War Mouth: Best Cocktail Program

5 Points Saloon: Best College Bar

Jake’s: Best College Bar

Pavlov’s Bar: Best College Bar

Taneyhill’s Group Therapy: Best College Bar

Columbia Craft Brewing Company: Best Craft Beer Selection

Craft and Draft: Best Craft Beer Selection

River Rat Brewery: Best Craft Beer Selection

Steel Hands Brewing: Best Craft Beer Selection

The Whig: Best Craft Beer Selection

WECO Bottle & Biergarten: Best Craft Beer Selection

Carolina Western Pub: Best Dance Club

Skyline Club: Best Dance Club

Social Bar and Lounge: Best Dance Club

The Woody on Main: Best Dance Club

Crouch Distilling: Best Distillery

Hollow Creek Distillery: Best Distillery

Southern Essence Distilling, LLC: Best Distillery

PT’s 1109: Best Gay Bar

The Capital Club: Best Gay Bar

Vice Bar: Best Gay Bar

Art Bar: Best Happy Hour

Bourbon: Best Happy Hour

Cantina 76: Best Happy Hour

Hendrix Restaurant: Best Happy Hour

Tazza Kitchen: Best Happy Hour

The Whig: Best Happy Hour

Columbia Craft Brewing Company: Best Local Brewery

Cottontown Brew Lab: Best Local Brewery

Hazelwood Brewing Company: Best Local Brewery

River Rat Brewery: Best Local Brewery

Steel Hands Brewing: Best Local Brewery

Cantina 76: Best Margarita

COA Agaveria Y Cocina: Best Margarita

Moctezumas Taqueria: Best Margarita

Publico: Best Margarita

Art Bar: Best Neighborhood Bar — Downtown/The Vista

Bourbon: Best Neighborhood Bar — Downtown/The Vista

The War Mouth: Best Neighborhood Bar — Downtown/The Vista

The Whig: Best Neighborhood Bar — Downtown/The Vista

Bar None: Best Neighborhood Bar — Five Points

Goat’s: Best Neighborhood Bar — Five Points

Jake’s: Best Neighborhood Bar — Five Points

Publico: Best Neighborhood Bar — Five Points

British Bulldog Pub: Best Neighborhood Bar — Harbison/Irmo

Craft and Draft Irmo: Best Neighborhood Bar — Harbison/Irmo

Hemingway’s: Best Neighborhood Bar — Harbison/Irmo

Lucky’s Burger Shack: Best Neighborhood Bar — Harbison/Irmo

The British Bulldog Pub: Best Neighborhood Bar — Harbison/Irmo

Hazelwood Brewing Company: Best Neighborhood Bar — Lexington

Keg Cowboy Bar & Restaurant: Best Neighborhood Bar — Lexington

Krafty Draft Brew Pub: Best Neighborhood Bar — Lexington

O’Hara’s Public House: Best Neighborhood Bar — Lexington

The Casual Pint: Best Neighborhood Bar — Lexington

Henry’s Northeast: Best Neighborhood Bar — Northeast

Racks Restaurant & Sports Bar: Best Neighborhood Bar — Northeast

Random Tap: Best Neighborhood Bar — Northeast

Top Dawg Tavern: Best Neighborhood Bar — Northeast

Craft and Draft: Best Neighborhood Bar — Shandon/Rosewood/Forest Acres

Foxfield Bar and Grille: Best Neighborhood Bar — Shandon/Rosewood/Forest Acres

Henry’s: Best Neighborhood Bar — Shandon/Rosewood/Forest Acres

Nightcaps: Best Neighborhood Bar — Shandon/Rosewood/Forest Acres

The Cock N’ Bull Pub: Best Neighborhood Bar — Shandon/Rosewood/Forest Acres

Henry’s Restaurant & Bar: Best Neighborhood Bar — West Columbia/Cayce

New Brookland Tavern: Best Neighborhood Bar — West Columbia/Cayce

Steel Hands Brewing: Best Neighborhood Bar — West Columbia/Cayce

WECO Bottle & Biergarten: Best Neighborhood Bar — West Columbia/Cayce

Carolina Western Pub: Best New Bar or Club

Craft and Draft Irmo: Best New Bar or Club

The Comedy Closet: Best New Bar or Club

The Joint @ 1710 Main: Best New Bar or Club

The Woody on Main: Best New Bar or Club

WECO Bottle & Biergarten: Best New Bar or Club

Black Rooster: Best Outdoor Deck

Hendrix Restaurant: Best Outdoor Deck

Jake’s: Best Outdoor Deck

Liberty on the Lake: Best Outdoor Deck

Publico: Best Outdoor Deck

River Rat Brewery: Best Outdoor Deck

Steel Hands Brewing: Best Outdoor Deck

Art Bar: Best People-Watching Bar

Jake’s: Best People-Watching Bar

The Whig: Best People-Watching Bar

The Woody on Main: Best People-Watching Bar

Art Bar: Best Place to See Live Comedy

The Comedy Closet: Best Place to See Live Comedy

The Comedy House: Best Place to See Live Comedy

Hickory Tavern: Best Sports Bar

Racks Restaurant & Sports Bar: Best Sports Bar

The British Bulldog Pub: Best Sports Bar

Thirsty Fellow Pizzeria and Pub: Best Sports Bar

Village Idiot: Best Sports Bar

Wild Wing Cafe: Best Sports Bar

Columbia Craft Brewing Company: Coldest Beer

Racks Restaurant & Sports Bar: Coldest Beer

Steel Hands Brewing: Coldest Beer

The Whig: Coldest Beer

Thirsty Fellow Pizzeria and Pub: Coldest Beer

FOOD AND DRINK

Black Rooster: Best ‘Farm to Table’ Restaurant

Hendrix Restaurant: Best ‘Farm to Table’ Restaurant

Motor Supply Co. Bistro: Best ‘Farm to Table’ Restaurant

Spotted Salamander Cafe and Catering: Best ‘Farm to Table’ Restaurant

Terra: Best ‘Farm to Table’ Restaurant

The War Mouth: Best ‘Farm to Table’ Restaurant

929 Kitchen & Bar: Best Asian Restaurant

Camon Japanese Restaurant: Best Asian Restaurant

Duke’s Pad Thai: Best Asian Restaurant

Inakaya Japanese Restaurant (O’Neil Court): Best Asian Restaurant

Kao Thai Cuisine: Best Asian Restaurant

Mai Thai Cuisine: Best Asian Restaurant

Miyo’s / M Vista: Best Asian Restaurant

Cantina 76: Best Bang for the Buck

Cook Out: Best Bang for the Buck

Fire and Spice Irmo: Best Bang for the Buck

The Joint @ 1710 Main: Best Bang for the Buck

The Whig: Best Bang for the Buck

City Limits Barbeque (food truck): Best Barbecue

Home Team BBQ: Best Barbecue

Hudson’s Smokehouse BBQ: Best Barbecue

Little Pigs Barbecue: Best Barbecue

Midwood Smokehouse: Best Barbecue

Palmetto Pig Bar-B-Q: Best Barbecue

Shealy’s Bar-B-Que: Best Barbecue

True BBQ: Best Barbecue

Greg Slattery: Best Barista

Kam Kelley: Best Barista

Mia Blanton: Best Barista

Travis Hoyt: Best Barista

BLD Diner: Best Breakfast

Cafe Strudel: Best Breakfast

Eggs Up Grill: Best Breakfast

Just Us Cafe: Best Breakfast

Lizard’s Thicket: Best Breakfast

Main Course: Best Breakfast

Original Pancake House: Best Breakfast

The Devine Cinnamon Roll Deli: Best Breakfast

Cafe Strudel: Best Brunch

DiPrato’s: Best Brunch

Motor Supply Co. Bistro: Best Brunch

Publico: Best Brunch

Tazza Kitchen: Best Brunch

The Gourmet Shop: Best Brunch

The Grand on Main: Best Brunch

Cantina 76: Best Burrito

Don Pepe Mexican Grill & Cantina: Best Burrito

Moctezumas Taqueria: Best Burrito

Moe’s Southwest Grill: Best Burrito

Real Mexico: Best Burrito

Fire and Spice Irmo: Best Caribbean Restaurant

Island Grill: Best Caribbean Restaurant

Legacy Caribbean Bar & Grill: Best Caribbean Restaurant

Blue Marlin Signature Catering: Best Catering

Cantina 76: Best Catering

Capital City Kitchen & Grill: Best Catering

Honey River Catering: Best Catering

Southern Way Catering: Best Catering

Spotted Salamander Cafe and Catering: Best Catering

Black Rooster: Best Charcuterie Board

Bourbon: Best Charcuterie Board

Lula Drake Wine Parlour: Best Charcuterie Board

Motor Supply Co. Bistro: Best Charcuterie Board

The Gourmet Shop: Best Charcuterie Board

The Joint @ 1710 Main: Best Charcuterie Board

David Grillo (Cantina 76): Best Chef

Frank Bradley (Bourbon, Black Rooster): Best Chef

Jessica Shillato (Spotted Salamander Cafe and Catering): Best Chef

Joe Turkaly (Joe Turkaly Catering and Events): Best Chef

Kristian Niemi (Bourbon, Black Rooster): Best Chef

Mike Davis (Terra): Best Chef

Nelson de Hoyos (Halls Chophouse - Columbia): Best Chef

Wes Fulmer (Motor Supply Co. Bistro): Best Chef

Eggroll Chen: Best Chinese Restaurant

Main Moon: Best Chinese Restaurant

Miyo’s / M Vista: Best Chinese Restaurant

Sun Ming Chinese Restaurant: Best Chinese Restaurant

Blum Coffee: Best Coffee

Curiosity Coffee Bar: Best Coffee

Drip Coffee: Best Coffee

Indah Coffee: Best Coffee

Loveland Coffee: Best Coffee

Piecewise Coffee Co.: Best Coffee

Starbucks: Best Coffee

5th Avenue Deli: Best Deli/Sub/Sandwich Shop

Beezer’s: Best Deli/Sub/Sandwich Shop

Crave Market: Best Deli/Sub/Sandwich Shop

Groucho’s Deli: Best Deli/Sub/Sandwich Shop

Jersey Mike’s Subs: Best Deli/Sub/Sandwich Shop

Main Course: Best Deli/Sub/Sandwich Shop

No Name Deli: Best Deli/Sub/Sandwich Shop

Sub Station II: Best Deli/Sub/Sandwich Shop

Ally & Eloise Bakeshop: Best Dessert

Carolina Keto Cakes: Best Dessert

Cupcake DownSouth: Best Dessert

Kaminsky’s: Best Dessert

Lita’s Treats: Best Dessert

Silver Spoon Bake Shop: Best Dessert

Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits: Best Fast Food Chain

Chick-fil-A: Best Fast Food Chain

Cook Out: Best Fast Food Chain

Rush’s: Best Fast Food Chain

Smashburger: Best Fast Food Chain

Black Rooster: Best French Fries

Chick-fil-A: Best French Fries

Five Guys: Best French Fries

McDonald’s: Best French Fries

Rush’s: Best French Fries

Smashburger: Best French Fries

The Whig: Best French Fries

Bernie’s Restaurant: Best Fried Chicken

Drake’s Duck-In: Best Fried Chicken

Kiki’s Chicken and Waffles: Best Fried Chicken

Lizard’s Thicket: Best Fried Chicken

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen: Best Fried Chicken

Zesto of West Columbia: Best Fried Chicken

Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt: Best Frozen Yogurt

Rita’s: Best Frozen Yogurt

TCBY: Best Frozen Yogurt

Yogoluv: Frozen Yogurt & More: Best Frozen Yogurt

Grecian Gardens: Best Greek Restaurant

Greek Boys: Best Greek Restaurant

Mediterranean Tea Room: Best Greek Restaurant

Pitas: Best Greek Restaurant

Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe: Best Greek Restaurant

Zorba’s Greek Restaurant: Best Greek Restaurant

Blue Marlin: Best Grits

Cafe Strudel: Best Grits

Mr. Friendly’s New Southern Cafe: Best Grits

The Devine Cinnamon Roll Deli: Best Grits

The War Mouth: Best Grits

Grecian Gardens: Best Gyro

Greek Boys: Best Gyro

Hunter-Gatherer Brewery & Alehouse: Best Gyro

Mediterranean Tea Room: Best Gyro

NoMa by Al Amir: Best Gyro

Pitas: Best Gyro

Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe: Best Gyro

Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar: Best Hamburger

Burger Tavern 77: Best Hamburger

City Limits Barbeque (food truck): Best Hamburger

Five Guys: Best Hamburger

Pawleys Front Porch: Best Hamburger

Rockaway Athletic Club: Best Hamburger

Rush’s: Best Hamburger

The Whig: Best Hamburger

Crave Market: Best Hot Dog

Jimmy’s Mart: Best Hot Dog

Rush’s: Best Hot Dog

Sweet Pea’s Ice Cream Parlor: Best Hot Dog

Marble Slab Creamery: Best Ice Cream

Sweet Cream Co.: Best Ice Cream

Sweet Pea’s Ice Cream Parlor: Best Ice Cream

The Baked Bear: Best Ice Cream

2 Gingers: Best Indian Restaurant

Delhi Palace: Best Indian Restaurant

Persis Biryani Indian Grill: Best Indian Restaurant

Alodia’s Cucina Italiana: Best Italian Restaurant

Il Giorgione: Best Italian Restaurant

Pasta Fresca: Best Italian Restaurant

Ristorante Divino: Best Italian Restaurant

Villa Tronco: Best Italian Restaurant

Camon Japanese Restaurant: Best Japanese Restaurant

Inakaya Japanese Restaurant (O’Neil Court): Best Japanese Restaurant

Inakaya Watanabe (St. Andrews Road): Best Japanese Restaurant

Miyabi Japanese Steakhouse And Sushi Bar: Best Japanese Restaurant

Chick-fil-A: Best Kid-Friendly Restaurant

Flight Deck Restaurant: Best Kid-Friendly Restaurant

Lizard’s Thicket: Best Kid-Friendly Restaurant

Bar None: Best Late Night Food

Cook Out: Best Late Night Food

Nightcaps: Best Late Night Food

The Whig: Best Late Night Food

Waffle House: Best Late Night Food

Cantina 76: Best Mexican Restaurant

Don Pepe Mexican Grill & Cantina: Best Mexican Restaurant

La Estrella: Best Mexican Restaurant

Moctezumas Taqueria: Best Mexican Restaurant

Monterrey Mexican Restaurant: Best Mexican Restaurant

Real Mexico: Best Mexican Restaurant

San Jose: Best Mexican Restaurant

Arabesque on Devine: Best Middle Eastern Restaurant

Mediterranean Tea Room: Best Middle Eastern Restaurant

NoMa by Al Amir: Best Middle Eastern Restaurant

Pitas: Best Middle Eastern Restaurant

Chick-fil-A: Best Milkshake

Cook Out: Best Milkshake

Grill Marks: Best Milkshake

Kaminsky’s: Best Milkshake

Rosewood Dairy Bar: Best Milkshake

Rush’s: Best Milkshake

The Chillin Cow: Best Milkshake

A Peace of Soul Vegan Kitchen: Best Mobile Food

City Limits Barbeque (food truck): Best Mobile Food

Fat Cat Biscuits: Best Mobile Food

The Belgian Waffle Truck: Best Mobile Food

Wolf Pizza: Best Mobile Food

Bonefish Grill: Best National Chain Restaurant

Chick-fil-A: Best National Chain Restaurant

LongHorn Steakhouse: Best National Chain Restaurant

Olive Garden: Best National Chain Restaurant

Backstreets Grill: Best New Restaurant

Black Rooster: Best New Restaurant

Home Team BBQ: Best New Restaurant

Il Focolare Pizzeria: Best New Restaurant

Market on Main: Best New Restaurant

The Joint @ 1710 Main: Best New Restaurant

Dano’s Pizza: Best Pizza

Il Focolare Pizzeria: Best Pizza

La Brasca Five Minute Pizza: Best Pizza

Mellow Mushroom: Best Pizza

Nicky’s Pizzeria Five Points: Best Pizza

Thirsty Fellow Pizzeria and Pub: Best Pizza

Village Idiot: Best Pizza

Za’s on Devine: Best Pizza

Black Rooster: Best Place for a First Date

Bourbon: Best Place for a First Date

Cantina 76: Best Place for a First Date

COA Agaveria Y Cocina: Best Place for a First Date

Hendrix Restaurant: Best Place for a First Date

Lula Drake Wine Parlour: Best Place for a First Date

Motor Supply Co. Bistro: Best Place for a First Date

The Grand on Main: Best Place for a First Date

Black Rooster: Best Place to Dine Outdoors

Hendrix Restaurant: Best Place to Dine Outdoors

Liberty on the Lake: Best Place to Dine Outdoors

Publico: Best Place to Dine Outdoors

Tazza Kitchen: Best Place to Dine Outdoors

The Gourmet Shop: Best Place to Dine Outdoors

Bourbon: Best Restaurant

Cantina 76: Best Restaurant

Cola’s Restaurant: Best Restaurant

Halls Chophouse Columbia: Best Restaurant

Motor Supply Co. Bistro: Best Restaurant

Mr. Friendly’s New Southern Cafe: Best Restaurant

Terra: Best Restaurant

The Grand on Main: Best Restaurant

Backstreets Grill: Best Restaurant - Devine Street/Shandon/Rosewood

Burger Tavern 77: Best Restaurant - Devine Street/Shandon/Rosewood

Cantina 76: Best Restaurant - Devine Street/Shandon/Rosewood

Il Giorgione: Best Restaurant - Devine Street/Shandon/Rosewood

Mediterranean Tea Room: Best Restaurant - Devine Street/Shandon/Rosewood

Publick House: Best Restaurant - Devine Street/Shandon/Rosewood

The Devine Cinnamon Roll Deli: Best Restaurant - Devine Street/Shandon/Rosewood

Goat’s: Best Restaurant - Five Points

Home Team BBQ: Best Restaurant - Five Points

Mr. Friendly’s New Southern Cafe: Best Restaurant - Five Points

Publico: Best Restaurant - Five Points

Saluda’s Restaurant: Best Restaurant - Five Points

The Gourmet Shop: Best Restaurant - Five Points

BLD Diner: Best Restaurant - Forest Acres

Bonefish Grill: Best Restaurant - Forest Acres

Pasta Fresca: Best Restaurant - Forest Acres

Tazza Kitchen: Best Restaurant - Forest Acres

Tombo Grille: Best Restaurant - Forest Acres

Alodia’s Cucina Italiana: Best Restaurant — Irmo

Bistro on the Boulevard: Best Restaurant — Irmo

British Bulldog Pub: Best Restaurant — Irmo

Fire and Spice Irmo: Best Restaurant — Irmo

Sun Ming Chinese Restaurant: Best Restaurant — Irmo

Alodia’s Cucina Italiana: Best Restaurant — Lexington

Bodhi Thai Dining: Best Restaurant — Lexington

Libby’s: Best Restaurant — Lexington

O’Hara’s Public House: Best Restaurant — Lexington

Old Mill Brewpub: Best Restaurant — Lexington

Private Property: Best Restaurant — Lexington

Bourbon: Best Restaurant - Main Street

Cantina 76: Best Restaurant - Main Street

Halls Chophouse Columbia: Best Restaurant - Main Street

Hendrix Restaurant: Best Restaurant - Main Street

The Grand on Main: Best Restaurant - Main Street

The Whig: Best Restaurant - Main Street

Julia’s German Stammtisch: Best Restaurant — Northeast

Pontiac House of Pizza: Best Restaurant — Northeast

Racks Restaurant & Sports Bar: Best Restaurant — Northeast

Solstice Kitchen & Wine Bar: Best Restaurant — Northeast

Travinia Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar: Best Restaurant — Northeast

929 Kitchen & Bar: Best Restaurant - The Vista

Blue Marlin: Best Restaurant - The Vista

COA Agaveria Y Cocina: Best Restaurant - The Vista

Cola’s Restaurant: Best Restaurant - The Vista

Gervais & Vine: Best Restaurant - The Vista

Motor Supply Co. Bistro: Best Restaurant - The Vista

Sakitumi Grill and Sushi Bar: Best Restaurant - The Vista

Black Rooster: Best Restaurant — West Columbia/Cayce

Cafe Strudel: Best Restaurant — West Columbia/Cayce

D’s Wings: Best Restaurant — West Columbia/Cayce

Duke’s Pad Thai: Best Restaurant — West Columbia/Cayce

Kingsman Restaurant: Best Restaurant — West Columbia/Cayce

Terra: Best Restaurant — West Columbia/Cayce

Cola’s Restaurant: Best Restaurant When Someone Else Is Paying

Halls Chophouse Columbia: Best Restaurant When Someone Else Is Paying

Motor Supply Co. Bistro: Best Restaurant When Someone Else Is Paying

Ruth’s Chris Steak House: Best Restaurant When Someone Else Is Paying

Terra: Best Restaurant When Someone Else Is Paying

City Limits Barbeque (food truck): Best Ribs

Home Team BBQ: Best Ribs

The War Mouth: Best Ribs

True BBQ: Best Ribs

California Dreaming: Best Salad

Crave Market: Best Salad

Groucho’s Deli: Best Salad

Ruby Tuesday: Best Salad

Spotted Salamander Cafe And Catering: Best Salad

Blue Marlin: Best Seafood Restaurant

Bonefish Grill: Best Seafood Restaurant

Oyster Bar Columbia: Best Seafood Restaurant

Pearlz Oyster Bar: Best Seafood Restaurant

Red Lobster: Best Seafood Restaurant

Black Rooster: Best Service

Cantina 76: Best Service

Halls Chophouse Columbia: Best Service

Hendrix Restaurant: Best Service

Loveland Coffee: Best Service

Blue Marlin: Best Shrimp & Grits

Catch 22: Best Shrimp & Grits

Motor Supply Co. Bistro: Best Shrimp & Grits

Mr. Friendly’s New Southern Cafe: Best Shrimp & Grits

Saluda’s Restaurant: Best Shrimp & Grits

The Grand on Main: Best Shrimp & Grits

Good Life Cafe: Best Smoothie

Smoothie King: Best Smoothie

Tasty as Fit: Best Smoothie

Tropical Smoothie Cafe: Best Smoothie

A Peace of Soul Vegan Kitchen: Best Soul Food

Big Bull’s Bang’n BBQ and Southern Comfort Food: Best Soul Food

Capital City Kitchen & Grill: Best Soul Food

Kiki’s Chicken and Waffles: Best Soul Food

Lizard’s Thicket: Best Southern Restaurant

Motor Supply Co. Bistro: Best Southern Restaurant

Mr. Friendly’s New Southern Cafe: Best Southern Restaurant

Spotted Salamander Cafe And Catering: Best Southern Restaurant

The War Mouth: Best Southern Restaurant

Halls Chophouse Columbia: Best Steak

LongHorn Steakhouse: Best Steak

Motor Supply Co. Bistro: Best Steak

Saluda’s Restaurant: Best Steak

Terra: Best Steak

Camon Japanese Restaurant: Best Sushi

Inakaya Japanese Restaurant (O’Neil Court): Best Sushi

Inakaya Watanabe (St. Andrews Road): Best Sushi

Miyo’s / M Vista: Best Sushi

Sakitumi Grill and Sushi Bar: Best Sushi

Tsunami Sushi Restaurant: Best Sushi

Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits: Best Sweet Tea

Chick-fil-A: Best Sweet Tea

Groucho’s Deli: Best Sweet Tea

Lizard’s Thicket: Best Sweet Tea

Cantina 76: Best Taco

COA Agaveria Y Cocina: Best Taco

Don Pepe Mexican Grill & Cantina: Best Taco

Moctezumas Taqueria: Best Taco

Publico: Best Taco

Real Mexico: Best Taco

Tacos Nayarit: Best Taco

Cantina 76: Best Take Out Food

Duke’s Pad Thai: Best Take Out Food

Eggroll Chen: Best Take Out Food

Lizard’s Thicket: Best Take Out Food

Racks Restaurant & Sports Bar: Best Take Out Food

Baan Sawan Thai Bistro: Best Thai Restaurant

Basil Thai: Best Thai Restaurant

Bodhi Thai Dining: Best Thai Restaurant

Duke’s Pad Thai: Best Thai Restaurant

Kao Thai Cuisine: Best Thai Restaurant

Mai Thai Cuisine: Best Thai Restaurant

Thailand Restaurant: Best Thai Restaurant

A Peace of Soul Vegan Kitchen: Best Vegetarian Menu

Good Life Cafe: Best Vegetarian Menu

Rosewood Market & Deli: Best Vegetarian Menu

The Whig: Best Vegetarian Menu

A Peace of Soul Vegan Kitchen: Best Veggie Burger

Good Life Cafe: Best Veggie Burger

Rosewood Market & Deli: Best Veggie Burger

The Whig: Best Veggie Burger

Gervais & Vine: Best Wine List

Hampton Street Vineyard: Best Wine List

Lula Drake Wine Parlour: Best Wine List

The Vino Garage: Best Wine List

Carolina Wings: Best Wings

City Limits Barbeque (food truck): Best Wings

D’s Wings: Best Wings

East Room: Best Wings

Peebles Wing Shack: Best Wings

Publick House: Best Wings

Smokey Loggins: Best Wings

Wings & Ale: Best Wings

LOCAL MEDIA

Alicia Barnes (WIS): Best Anchorperson

Andrea Mock (WLTX): Best Anchorperson

Darci Strickland (WLTX): Best Anchorperson

Dawndy Mercer Plank (WIS): Best Anchorperson

Judi Gatson (WIS): Best Anchorperson

Sam Bleiweis (WIS): Best Anchorperson

All Things Cola, SC (@allthingscolasc): Best Local Instagram

COLAtoday (@colatoday): Best Local Instagram

Koger Center for the Arts (@kogercenterforthearts): Best Local Instagram

Soda City Sites & Bites (@sodacitysitesandbites): Best Local Instagram

Brent Johnson (93.1 The Lake): Best Local Radio Personality

Jonathan Rush (97.5 WCOS): Best Local Radio Personality

Nate Terracio (WUSC): Best Local Radio Personality

Sadie Black (Fox 102.3): Best Local Radio Personality

Sloane Spencer (94.9 The Palm): Best Local Radio Personality

Steve Varholy (WXRY): Best Local Radio Personality

Allthingscolasc: Best Local Social Media Influencer

Brittany Matthews: Best Local Social Media Influencer

Chamal Mediwaka: Best Local Social Media Influencer

valuemindedmama: Best Local Social Media Influencer

ABC Columbia: Best Local TV News

WACH FOX: Best Local TV News

WIS Television: Best Local TV News

WLTX News 19: Best Local TV News

Chris Trainor (@ChrisTrainorSc): Best Local Tweeter

dawnstaley (@dawnstaley): Best Local Tweeter

everything is spiders (@nastywomanatlaw): Best Local Tweeter

Wayne Cousins (@cousinwayne): Best Local Tweeter

BINACT (butimnotacriticthough.com): Best Local Website — Music/Entertainment

Free Times (free-times.com): Best Local Website — Music/Entertainment

Koger Center for the Arts (kogercenterforthearts.com): Best Local Website — Music/Entertainment

SceneSC (scenesc.com): Best Local Website — Music/Entertainment

COLAtoday (colatoday.6amcity.com): Best Local Website — News

Free Times (free-times.com): Best Local Website — News

WIS (wistv.com): Best Local Website — News

WLTX (wltx.com): Best Local Website — News

Front Porch Football (frontporchfootball.com): Best Local Website — Sports

WIS (wistv.com): Best Local Website — Sports

WLTX (wltx.com): Best Local Website — Sports

104.7 WNOK: Best Radio Station

97.5 WCOS: Best Radio Station

WCOS 97.5: Best Radio Station

WNKT-FM 107.5 The Game: Best Radio Station

WUSC 90.5 FM: Best Radio Station

WXRY 99.3 FM: Best Radio Station

Joe Gorchow: Best Sportscaster

Mike Gillespie: Best Sportscaster

Mike Uva: Best Sportscaster

Reggie Anderson: Best Sportscaster

Rick Henry: Best Sportscaster

Daniel Bonds: Best Weatherperson

Dominic Brown: Best Weatherperson

Efren Afante: Best Weatherperson

John Farley: Best Weatherperson

Tim Miller: Best Weatherperson

Dick Harpootlian: Biggest Media Hog

Donald Trump: Biggest Media Hog

Henry McMaster: Biggest Media Hog

Steve Benjamin: Biggest Media Hog

PET SERVICES

NOMA (North Main) Bark Park: Best Dog Park

Saluda Shoals Park: Best Dog Park

Sesquicentennial State Park: Best Dog Park

Dog Daze: Best Kennel or Pet Boarding Facility

Happy Tails Resort and Spa: Best Kennel or Pet Boarding Facility

Pawmetto Lifeline: Best Kennel or Pet Boarding Facility

Shandon Wood Animal Hospital: Best Kennel or Pet Boarding Facility

Wescott Acres Pet Resort: Best Kennel or Pet Boarding Facility

Caryn Voyles: Best Pet Groomer

Dale’s Pets: Best Pet Groomer

Groomingdales: Best Pet Groomer

Happy Tails Resort and Spa: Best Pet Groomer

Little Barks Grooming & Boutique: Best Pet Groomer

Mill Creek Pet Food Center: Best Pet Groomer

Puppy Cuts: Best Pet Groomer

Lazy Creek Pet Food Center: Best Pet Supply Store

Mill Creek Pet Food Center: Best Pet Supply Store

Pet Supplies Plus: Best Pet Supply Store

PetSmart: Best Pet Supply Store

Capital Animal Hospital: Best Veterinary Clinic

Dutch Fork Animal Hospital: Best Veterinary Clinic

Five Points Animal Clinic: Best Veterinary Clinic

Four Paws Animal Clinic: Best Veterinary Clinic

Pawmetto Lifeline: Best Veterinary Clinic

Shandon Wood Animal Hospital: Best Veterinary Clinic

Sunset Animal Clinic: Best Veterinary Clinic

PLACES TO LIVE

CanalSide Lofts: Best Apartment Community

Devine District: Best Apartment Community

Indigo at Brickworks: Best Apartment Community

The Roseberry: Best Apartment Community

Vista Towers: Best Apartment Community

Cottontown: Best Neighborhood

Earlewood: Best Neighborhood

Elmwood Park: Best Neighborhood

Forest Acres: Best Neighborhood

Melrose Heights: Best Neighborhood

Rosewood: Best Neighborhood

Shandon: Best Neighborhood

Spring Valley: Best Neighborhood

Bluefield: Best New Home Community

Saluda River Club: Best New Home Community

Timmon’s Pond: Best New Home Community

Olympia and Granby Mills: Best Off-Campus Student Housing

The Hub: Best Off-Campus Student Housing

Laurel Crest Retirement Community: Best Retirement Community

Still Hopes Episcopal Retirement Community: Best Retirement Community

Village at Southlake: Best Retirement Community

Wildewood Downs: Best Retirement Community

POLITICS AND CITY LIFE

Congaree Riverkeeper: Best Activist Group or Effort

Pawmetto Lifeline: Best Activist Group or Effort

Planned Parenthood: Best Activist Group or Effort

Special Olympics South Carolina: Best Activist Group or Effort

WREN: Best Activist Group or Effort

Harvest Hope Food Bank: Best Charity

MIRCI - Mental Illness Recovery Center Inc.: Best Charity

Oliver Gospel Mission: Best Charity

Pawmetto Lifeline: Best Charity

Sistercare Inc: Best Charity

Special Olympics South Carolina: Best Charity

Allison Terracio: Best City or County Council Member

Daniel Rickenmann: Best City or County Council Member

David Moye: Best City or County Council Member

Tameika Isaac Devine: Best City or County Council Member

Will Brennan: Best City or County Council Member

Columbia Fireflies: Best Family Attraction

EdVenture Children’s Museum: Best Family Attraction

Koger Center for the Arts: Best Family Attraction

Riverbanks Zoo & Garden: Best Family Attraction

Soda City Market: Best Family Attraction

South Carolina State Museum: Best Family Attraction

City Roots Farm: Best Green Business or Initiative

Congaree Riverkeeper: Best Green Business or Initiative

Palmetto Commercial Services: Best Green Business or Initiative

Rosewood Market & Deli: Best Green Business or Initiative

Brynley Farr (ByFarr): Best Local Business Leader

J Haleem Washington: Best Local Business Leader

Lou Kennedy (Nephron Pharmaceuticals): Best Local Business Leader

Mike Young (Palmetto Commercial Services): Best Local Business Leader

Phill Blair (The Whig, WECO): Best Local Business Leader

Sara Middleton (Main Course, The Grand, etc.): Best Local Business Leader

Scott Middleton (Main Course, The Grand, etc.): Best Local Business Leader

Allison Terracio (Richland County Council): Best Local Politician

Chip Huggins (State Representative): Best Local Politician

Henry McMaster (Governor): Best Local Politician

Seth Rose (State Representative): Best Local Politician

Steve Benjamin (Columbia Mayor): Best Local Politician

Columbia Fireflies: Best Outdoor Activity

Congaree National Park: Best Outdoor Activity

Floating on the River: Best Outdoor Activity

Lake Murray: Best Outdoor Activity

Riverbanks Zoo & Garden: Best Outdoor Activity

Riverfront Park: Best Outdoor Activity

Riverwalk: Best Outdoor Activity

Soda City Market: Best Outdoor Activity

Columbia Museum of Art: Best Place to Take Out-of-Towners

Koger Center for the Arts: Best Place to Take Out-of-Towners

Lake Murray: Best Place to Take Out-of-Towners

Riverbanks Zoo & Garden: Best Place to Take Out-of-Towners

Soda City Market: Best Place to Take Out-of-Towners

The Grand on Main: Best Place to Take Out-of-Towners

The Joint @ 1710 Main: Best Place to Take Out-of-Towners

Aflac: Best Place to Work

Colonial Life: Best Place to Work

Koger Center for the Arts: Best Place to Work

Palmetto Citizens Federal Credit Union: Best Place to Work

Rosewood Market & Deli: Best Place to Work

University of South Carolina: Best Place to Work

Amy Beth Franks (The Gourmet Shop): Best Small Business Owner

Beach Loveland (Loveland Coffee): Best Small Business Owner

Greg Slattery (Curiosity Coffee Bar): Best Small Business Owner

Mike Young (Palmetto Commercial Services): Best Small Business Owner

Phill Blair (The Whig, WECO): Best Small Business Owner

Sara Middleton (Main Course, The Grand, etc.): Best Small Business Owner

Dick Harpootlian: Best Troublemaker

Lindsey Graham: Best Troublemaker

Phill Blair: Best Troublemaker

Scott Middleton: Best Troublemaker

Todd Rutherford: Best Troublemaker

Main Street: Best Use of Public Funds

Richland County Public Library: Best Use of Public Funds

Roads: Best Use of Public Funds

The BullStreet District: Best Use of Public Funds

Coronavirus response: Biggest “Our Dumb State” Moment

Nominating Joe Biden: Biggest “Our Dumb State” Moment

Reopening too soon after the coronavirus pandemic: Biggest “Our Dumb State” Moment

Boyd Plaza: Biggest Improvement in Columbia This Year

Main Street: Biggest Improvement in Columbia This Year

The BullStreet District: Biggest Improvement in Columbia This Year

Wicked at the Koger Center: Biggest Improvement in Columbia This Year

Bill Stangler: Biggest Local ‘Hero’

Caitlin Bright: Biggest Local ‘Hero’

Dawn Staley: Biggest Local ‘Hero’

Kassy Alia Ray: Biggest Local ‘Hero’

Leon Lott: Biggest Local ‘Hero’

Phill Blair: Biggest Local ‘Hero’

Dick Harpootlian (State Senator): Biggest Local ‘Zero’

Henry McMaster (Governor): Biggest Local ‘Zero’

Lindsey Graham (U.S. Senator): Biggest Local ‘Zero’

Steve Benjamin (Columbia Mayor): Biggest Local ‘Zero’

Finlay Park: Biggest Waste of Public Funds

Henry McMaster (Governor): Biggest Waste of Public Funds

The BullStreet District: Biggest Waste of Public Funds

Daniel Rickenmann (Columbia City Council): Worst City or County Council Member

Howard Duvall (Columbia City Council): Worst City or County Council Member

Tameika Isaac Devine (Columbia City Council): Worst City or County Council Member

Dick Harpootlian (State Senator): Worst Local Politician

Henry McMaster (Governor): Worst Local Politician

Howard Duvall (Columbia City Council): Worst Local Politician

Lindsey Graham (U.S. Senator): Worst Local Politician

Steve Benjamin (Columbia Mayor): Worst Local Politician

SERVICES

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Midlands: Best After-School Program

Columbia Martial Arts and Fitness: Best After-School Program

East Point Academy: Best After-School Program

Legacy Martial Arts: Best After-School Program

BB&T: Best Bank

First Citizens Bank: Best Bank

First Community Bank: Best Bank

Founders Federal Credit Union: Best Bank

Palmetto Citizens Federal Credit Union: Best Bank

South State Bank: Best Bank

Cleaning To Perfection: Best Cleaning Service

Heather’s Helping Hands: Best Cleaning Service

Heavenly Scent Cleaning Service: Best Cleaning Service

Palmetto Commercial Services: Best Cleaning Service

Columbia College: Best Continuing Education Institution

Midlands Technical College: Best Continuing Education Institution

Mota Enterprises Crosslinking Business Center: Best Continuing Education Institution

University Of South Carolina: Best Continuing Education Institution

AllSouth Federal Credit Union: Best Credit Union

Founders Federal Credit Union: Best Credit Union

Palmetto Citizens Federal Credit Union: Best Credit Union

SAFE Federal Credit Union: Best Credit Union

SC State Credit Union: Best Credit Union

$2.50 Cleaners - Main St.: Best Dry Cleaner

Ben’s Cleaners: Best Dry Cleaner

Eagle Cleaners: Best Dry Cleaner

Tripp’s Fine Cleaners: Best Dry Cleaner

Dayne Phillips: Best DUI Law Firm or Attorney

J. Taylor Bell: Best DUI Law Firm or Attorney

Judah VanSyckel: Best DUI Law Firm or Attorney

Randy Hough: Best DUI Law Firm or Attorney

Scott J. Hayes: Best DUI Law Firm or Attorney

Creations Electric: Best Electrician

Easy Electrical Solutions: Best Electrician

Mr. Electric of Columbia: Best Electrician

Sunrise Electric: Best Electrician

Escape Plan Columbia - Escape Room: Best Escape Room

Escapology Escape Rooms Columbia: Best Escape Room

The Final Door: Best Escape Room

The Great Escape: Best Escape Room

1626 at Main Course: Best Event Venue

701 Whaley: Best Event Venue

Koger Center for the Arts: Best Event Venue

New Brookland Tavern: Best Event Venue

Twelve Oak Estate: Best Event Venue

City Roots Farm: Best Farm

Freshly Grown Farms: Best Farm

Goat Daddy’s Farm: Best Farm

Heritage Field Farms: Best Farm

Blossom Shop: Best Florist

Fern Studio Flowers: Best Florist

Something Special Florist: Best Florist

Tim’s Touch Flowers and Gifts: Best Florist

Dunbar Funeral Home: Best Funeral Home

Greenhaven Memorial Gardens: Best Funeral Home

Myers Mortuary & Cremation Services: Best Funeral Home

Shives Funeral Home: Best Funeral Home

Thompson Funeral Home: Best Funeral Home

Cobblestone Park Golf Club: Best Golf Course

Forest Lake Club: Best Golf Course

Oak Hills Golf Club: Best Golf Course

Timberlake Country Club: Best Golf Course

ACX American Cheer X-Treme: Best Gymnastics/Cheerleading School

Carolina Gymnastics Center: Best Gymnastics/Cheerleading School

Empire Gymnastics Training Center: Best Gymnastics/Cheerleading School

Lake Murray Gymnastics: Best Gymnastics/Cheerleading School

Soda City Gymnastics: Best Gymnastics/Cheerleading School

2nd Wind Heating & Air Conditioning: Best Heating and Air Service

Brians Heating & Cooling: Best Heating and Air Service

Carolina Conditions : Best Heating and Air Service

Cassell Brothers Heating & Cooling: Best Heating and Air Service

Cola Bear Heating & Air: Best Heating and Air Service

Cool Care Heating and Air: Best Heating and Air Service

Callaway Construction Co.: Best Home Builder

Carolina Traditional Homes: Best Home Builder

Essex Homes: Best Home Builder

Gage Construction: Best Home Builder

Great Southern Homes: Best Home Builder

Mungo Homes: Best Home Builder

Aloft Columbia Downtown: Best Hotel

Hilton Columbia Center: Best Hotel

Hotel Trundle: Best Hotel

Marriott Columbia: Best Hotel

Elevation Church Columbia: Best House of Worship

Incarnation Lutheran Church: Best House of Worship

Midtown Fellowship: Best House of Worship

Rosewood Church: Best House of Worship

St. Martin’s In the Fields: Best House of Worship

The Brook: Best House of Worship

Beckett Financial Group: Best Insurance Company

Giles Insurance Agency: Best Insurance Company

Powers Insurance Experts: Best Insurance Company

State Farm: Best Insurance Company

Fall Line Restoration Horticulture: Best Landscaping Company

KB Landscaping: Best Landscaping Company

Michael Wayne’s Landscaping and Tree Service: Best Landscaping Company

ProScapes: Best Landscaping Company

Trifecta Lawn Care: Best Landscaping Company

Dayne Phillips: Best Law Firm

Haynsworth Sinkler Boyd: Best Law Firm

LawyerLisa, LLC: Best Law Firm

McDonnell & Associates Law Firm: Best Law Firm

Saluda Law, LLC: Best Law Firm

The Jeffcoat Firm: Best Law Firm

The Stanley Law Group: Best Law Firm

Brad Giles: Best Local Insurance Agent

Craig Giles: Best Local Insurance Agent

Jeremy Powers: Best Local Insurance Agent

Larry Lucas: Best Local Insurance Agent

Laurie Griner: Best Local Insurance Agent

Capital Karate: Best Martial Arts School

Columbia Martial Arts and Fitness: Best Martial Arts School

Legacy Martial Arts ~Irmo: Best Martial Arts School

TNT Martial Arts & Fitness: Best Martial Arts School

Dan Kadar: Best Mortgage Lender or Broker

First Community Bank: Best Mortgage Lender or Broker

Guild Mortgage Company: Best Mortgage Lender or Broker

Mortgage Network, Inc.: Best Mortgage Lender or Broker

Palmetto Citizens Federal Credit Union: Best Mortgage Lender or Broker

Resource Financial Services: Best Mortgage Lender or Broker

Travis Wright: Best Mortgage Lender or Broker

Gamecock Moving: Best Moving Company

Gentlemen Movers Inc.: Best Moving Company

Soda City Movers: Best Moving Company

The Moving Squad: Best Moving Company

Two Men and a Truck: Best Moving Company

Half-Moon Outfitters Inc: Best Outdoor/Camping Gear Retailer

Mast General Store: Best Outdoor/Camping Gear Retailer

River Runner Outdoor Center: Best Outdoor/Camping Gear Retailer

Sportsman’s Warehouse: Best Outdoor/Camping Gear Retailer

Cayce Exterminating Company, Inc: Best Pest Control

Clark’s Termite & Pest Control: Best Pest Control

Gold Guard Pest: Best Pest Control

Ledford’s Termite & Pest Control Columbia: Best Pest Control

Modern Exterminating Company Inc: Best Pest Control

Carters Creative: Best Photographer

Crush Rush: Best Photographer

Harpsy Portraiture: Best Photographer

Henry Jones: Best Photographer

Joshua Aaron Photography: Best Photographer

Southern Stitched Photography: Best Photographer

The Carters Creative: Best Photographer

The Pierson Collective: Best Photographer

Columbia Arts Academy: Best Place for Music Lessons

Freeway Music, LLC: Best Place for Music Lessons

Sims Music: Best Place for Music Lessons

Transience LLC: Best Place for Music Lessons

Chong’s Alterations: Best Place to Get Alterations

His & Her’s Tailoring: Best Place to Get Alterations

Jackie’s Tailoring-Alterations: Best Place to Get Alterations

Nick’s Tailoring: Best Place to Get Alterations

Carolina Conditions: Best Plumbing Repair

Freedom Plumbing, Inc.: Best Plumbing Repair

Kay Plumbing Services: Best Plumbing Repair

Meetze Plumbing: Best Plumbing Repair

Superior Plumbing & Gas: Best Plumbing Repair

Apex Graphics: Best Printing Company

Copy Pickup: Best Printing Company

K & K Printing: Best Printing Company

Perfect Printing: Best Printing Company

Pine Press Printing: Best Printing Company

Professional Printers: Best Printing Company

Sun Solutions: Best Printing Company

East Point Academy: Best Private School

Hammond School: Best Private School

Cardinal Newman: Best Private School

Heathwood Hall Episcopal School: Best Private School

SC Whitmore School: Best Private School

SC Whitmore School: Best Charter School

East Point Academy: Best Charter School

East Point Academy: Best Charter School

Timmerman School: Best Charter School

Coldwell Banker: Best Real Estate Agency

Exit Real Estate Consultants: Best Real Estate Agency

Home Advantage Realty, LLC: Best Real Estate Agency

The ART of Real Estate: Best Real Estate Agency

The Boland Team: Best Real Estate Agent

The Moore Company: Best Real Estate Agency

Helen Bryant Gause: Best Real Estate Agent

Jeff Lawler: Best Real Estate Agent

Lisa Addy: Best Real Estate Agent

Mary Lane Sloan: Best Real Estate Agent

Patrick O’Conner: Best Real Estate Agent

Sarah Bennett: Best Real Estate Agent

Sean Brennan: Best Real Estate Agent

Adventure Carolina Inc: Best River Rental/Guide Company

JK Adventures: Best River Rental/Guide Company

Palmetto Experience: Best River Rental/Guide Company

River Runner Outdoor Center: Best River Rental/Guide Company

Burgin Roofing Services: Best Roofer

Crescent Construction, LLC: Best Roofer

Crosby Roofing & Seamless Gutters: Best Roofer

Premiere Roofing: Best Roofer

The Red Shirt Guys Roofing: Best Roofer

Graph-Itti Inc: Best Screen Printer

Image Ink: Best Screen Printer

Mike Willis Promotions: Best Screen Printer

River Printing & Design Co.: Best Screen Printer

Palmetto State Armory: Best Shooting Range

Panteao Sportsman’s Club: Best Shooting Range

Sandhills Shooting: Best Shooting Range

Shooters Choice: Best Shooting Range

CPR Cell Phone Repair: Best Smartphone and Computer Repair

Genius Repair Solutions: Best Smartphone and Computer Repair

Mr PC: Best Smartphone and Computer Repair

Smart Phone Medic: Best Smartphone and Computer Repair

Apple One: Best Staffing Agency

Creed Consulting Group: Best Staffing Agency

Find Great People: Best Staffing Agency

Recruiting Solutions: Best Staffing Agency

Roper Staffing: Best Staffing Agency

Cruise Planners Dan and Faith Ramsay: Best Travel Agent

Ernie King: Best Travel Agent

Forest Lake Travel: Best Travel Agent

Jolly Holiday Vacations: Best Travel Agent

Tara McCoy: Best Travel Agent

Dynamic Upholstery: Best Upholstery Service

Gottlieb-Taylor Upholstery Inc.-Furniture Barn: Best Upholstery Service

Hot Rod’s Upholstery: Best Upholstery Service

Kathy Nordan Foster Marine & Home Upholstery: Best Upholstery Service

Calebjustcaleb: Best Videographer

Carters Creative: Best Videographer

Miles Film Co.: Best Videographer

Nathan Crane Productions: Best Videographer

Soda City Films: Best Videographer

The Pierson Collective: Best Videographer

Alexandra Madison Weddings: Best Wedding Planner

Alisha Millwood: Best Wedding Planner

By Invitation Only: Best Wedding Planner

Eventfully Chic by Parris: Best Wedding Planner

AR Workshop Columbia: Best Wine and Paint Studio

Canvases with Candace: Best Wine and Paint Studio

Painting with a Twist: Best Wine and Paint Studio

Studio Cellar: Best Wine and Paint Studio

Wine & Design: Best Wine and Paint Studio

SHOPPING

Lions Den: Best Adult Store

Nancy’s Nook: Best Adult Store

This Is It Video & Lingerie: Best Adult Store

Loose Lucy’s: Best Alternative Clothing

Revente: Best Alternative Clothing

Sid & Nancy: Best Alternative Clothing

Urban Outfitters: Best Alternative Clothing

Old Mill Antique Mall: Best Antique Store

Re*Find: Best Antique Store

Reinvintage: Best Antique Store

The Red Lion: Best Antique Store

Ally & Eloise Bakeshop: Best Bakery

Blue Flour Bakery: Best Bakery

Crust Bakehouse: Best Bakery

Silver Spoon Bake Shop: Best Bakery

Tiffany’s Sweets, Eats & Meeting Place: Best Bakery

Bottles Beverage Superstore: Best Beer Store

Craft And Draft: Best Beer Store

Green’s Beverage Warehouse: Best Beer Store

Morganelli’s: Best Beer Store

WECO Bottle & Biergarten: Best Beer Store

David’s Bridal: Best Bridal Store

Evelyn’s Bridal: Best Bridal Store

Jo-Lin’s Bridal & Formal Wear: Best Bridal Store

New York Bride & Groom of Columbia: Best Bridal Store

New York Butcher Shoppe: Best Butcher Shop

Ole Timey Meat Market Lexington: Best Butcher Shop

Ole Timey Meat Market St. Andrews: Best Butcher Shop

Ole Timey Meats Columbia: Best Butcher Shop

The Royal Butcher: Best Butcher Shop

Duck Duck Goose: Best Children’s Clothing

Marigold Modern Kids: Best Children’s Clothing

Once Upon a Child: Best Children’s Clothing

The Children’s Place: Best Children’s Clothing

Messie’s Closet: Best Consignment Store

Revente: Best Consignment Store

Roundabouts Consignments Inc: Best Consignment Store

Sid & Nancy: Best Consignment Store

7 Eleven: Best Convenience Store

Circle K: Best Convenience Store

Shiv Mart: Best Convenience Store

ColaTown Bike Collective: Best Cycle Shop

Cycle Center: Best Cycle Shop

Outspokin’ Bicycles: Best Cycle Shop

Summit Cycles: Best Cycle Shop

Havertys Furniture: Best Furniture Store

Marty Rae’s of Lexington: Best Furniture Store

Reinvintage: Best Furniture Store

Strobler Home Furnishings: Best Furniture Store

Whit-Ash Furnishings: Best Furniture Store

Adams Book Store: Best Gamecock Store

Barefoot Campus Outfitter: Best Gamecock Store

Miss Cocky: Best Gamecock Store

Todd & Moore: Best Gamecock Store

2nd & Charles: Best Gaming Store

Firefly Toys & Games: Best Gaming Store

GameStop: Best Gaming Store

Gibson’s: Best Gift Shop

Non(e)Such: Best Gift Shop

The Shoppes on Main: Best Gift Shop

Uptown on Main: Best Gift Shop

Barron’s Outfitters: Best Gun Shop

Palmetto State Armory: Best Gun Shop

Shooters Choice: Best Gun Shop

The Gun Vault: Best Gun Shop

Boland’s Ace: Best Hardware Store

Lowe’s Home Improvement: Best Hardware Store

South East Ace Inc.: Best Hardware Store

The Home Depot: Best Hardware Store

Dems Fine Jewelers: Best Jewelry Store

Sugar & Lola: Best Jewelry Store

Sylvan’s Jewelers: Best Jewelry Store

Unforgettable Fine Jewelry: Best Jewelry Store

Bottles Beverage Superstore: Best Liquor Store

Chapin Liquor: Best Liquor Store

Green’s Beverage Warehouse: Best Liquor Store

Morganelli’s: Best Liquor Store

Total Wine & More: Best Liquor Store

Marine 360: Best Marine Store

Mountain Top Marine: Best Marine Store

West Marine: Best Marine Store

Xplor Boatworks: Best Marine Store

Belk: Best Men’s Clothing

BP Skinner Clothiers: Best Men’s Clothing

Brittons of Columbia: Best Men’s Clothing

Granger Owings: Best Men’s Clothing

14 Carrot Whole Foods: Best Natural Food Store

Garner’s Natural Life: Best Natural Food Store

Rosewood Market: Best Natural Food Store

Whole Foods Market: Best Natural Food Store

Cayce Farmer’s Market: Best Place for Fresh Produce

Rosewood Market & Deli: Best Place for Fresh Produce

Soda City Market: Best Place for Fresh Produce

South Carolina State Farmers Market: Best Place for Fresh Produce

14 Carrot Whole Foods: Best Place to Buy CBD Products

Charlotte CBD at Five Points: Best Place to Buy CBD Products

Garner’s Natural Life : Best Place to Buy CBD Products

Infusion 420: Best Place to Buy CBD Products

Metabolic Medical Centers & Spa: Best Place to Buy CBD Products

Rosewood Market & Deli: Best Place to Buy CBD Products

2nd & Charles: Best Place to Buy Comic Books

Cosmic Rays: Best Place to Buy Comic Books

Heroes & Dragons: Best Place to Buy Comic Books

Scratch N Spin: Best Place to Buy Comic Books

2nd & Charles: Best Place to Buy Used Books

Ed’s Editions: Best Place to Buy Used Books

Odd Bird Books: Best Place to Buy Used Books

The Book Dispensary: Best Place to Buy Used Books

Barnyard flea market: Best Place to Buy Used/Vintage Musical Instruments

Guitar Center: Best Place to Buy Used/Vintage Musical Instruments

The Music Store on Devine Street: Best Place to Buy Used/Vintage Musical Instruments

Columbia Art Center: Best Pottery Studio

Pitter Platter: Best Pottery Studio

Southern Pottery Workcenter & Gallery: Best Pottery Studio

The Mad Platter: Best Pottery Studio

Devine Street: Best Shopping District

Five Points: Best Shopping District

Harbison Boulevard: Best Shopping District

Main Street: Best Shopping District

Trenholm Plaza: Best Shopping District

High Life: Best Smoke Shop

Jay’s: Best Smoke Shop

Maduro Room: Best Smoke Shop

Seven Sense Intl: Best Smoke Shop

Tobacco Merchant: Best Smoke Shop

Academy Sports + Outdoors: Best Sporting Goods Store

DICK’S Sporting Goods: Best Sporting Goods Store

Sportsman’s Warehouse: Best Sporting Goods Store

Todd & Moore: Best Sporting Goods Store

4 Paws Thrift Store (Formally St. Paws Thrift Store): Best Thrift Store

Goodwill: Best Thrift Store

Oliver Gospel Thrift Store: Best Thrift Store

Palmetto Thrift: Best Thrift Store

Essential Vapors & CBD: Best Vaping Store

High Life: Best Vaping Store

Jay’s: Best Vaping Store

Palmetto Vapors: Best Vaping Store

Bottles Beverage Superstore: Best Wine Store

Morganelli’s: Best Wine Store

The Gourmet Shop: Best Wine Store

The Vino Garage: Best Wine Store

Total Wine & More: Best Wine Store

2G’s Clothing: Best Women’s Clothing

Copper Penny: Best Women’s Clothing

Just the Thing: Best Women’s Clothing

Pink Sorbet: Best Women’s Clothing

TRANSPORTATION

Automotive Experts: Best Auto Repair

Chuck’s Auto: Best Auto Repair

Complete Car Care: Best Auto Repair

Old School Automotive & Tire: Best Auto Repair

Whetzel’s Automotive: Best Auto Repair

Capital City Cab: Best Cab or Rideshare Service

Lyft: Best Cab or Rideshare Service

Uber: Best Cab or Rideshare Service

Constan Car Wash: Best Car Wash

Frank’s Car Wash: Best Car Wash

Sparkle: Best Car Wash

Triple H Autos: Best Car Wash

911 Driving School: Best Driving School

ABC Driver Training: Best Driving School

Baldwin Corporation Driver Training: Best Driving School

Dutch Fork Driving School: Best Driving School

Lexington Driving Academy: Best Driving School

5 Star Limousine and Sedan: Best Limousine Service

J&L Enterprise: Best Limousine Service

Southern Valet: Best Limousine Service

Capital City Cycles: Best Motorcycle Store

Harley Haven: Best Motorcycle Store

Thunder Tower Harley-Davidson: Best Motorcycle Store

Dick Dyer and Associates: Best New Car Dealership

Honda of Columbia: Best New Car Dealership

Jim Hudson Lexus of Columbia: Best New Car Dealership

McDaniels: Best New Car Dealership

Steve Padgett’s Honda of Lake Murray: Best New Car Dealership

Automotive Experts: Best Oil Change

Complete Car Care: Best Oil Change

Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers: Best Oil Change

Old School Automotive & Tire: Best Oil Change

Whetzel’s Automotive: Best Oil Change

Automotive Experts: Best Tire Dealer

Discount Tire: Best Tire Dealer

Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers: Best Tire Dealer

Nuttall Tire: Best Tire Dealer

Old School Automotive & Tire: Best Tire Dealer

Pope-Davis Tire & Automotive: Best Tire Dealer

Dick Dyer and Associates: Best Used Car Dealership

Enterprise: Best Used Car Dealership

Honda of Columbia: Best Used Car Dealership

Jim Hudson Toyota: Best Used Car Dealership

McDaniels Automotive: Best Used Car Dealership

