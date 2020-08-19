Best of Columbia 2020: Local Media

Best Anchorperson — Judi Gatson (WIS)
Second Place: Darci Strickland (WLTX)
For a quarter century, Judi Gatson has been reporting the news at WIS, and she has long been a fixture in the community. She’s an Emmy-winning journalist and has become one of the most trusted voices in the Midlands press corps. She also has a significant social media following, and is known for interacting with viewers on Twitter. Gatson has often reported from home during the coronavirus pandemic, and hasn’t missed a beat in doing so.
Honorable Mentions: Dawndy Mercer Plank (WIS), Alicia Barnes (WIS)
Best Local Instagram — COLAtoday (@colatoday)
Second Place: Soda City Sites & Bites (@sodacitysitesandbites)
COLAToday uses Instagram as a conduit — to relay local news reports, to boost the images captured by its followers, to project a positive image of Columbia to those who want it constantly reinforced. And it does it well.
Honorable Mentions: All Things Cola, SC (@allthingscolasc), Koger Center for the Arts (@kogercenterforthearts)
Best Local Radio Personality — Jonathon Rush (97.5 WCOS)
Second Place: Brent Johnson (93.1 The Lake)
For three decades, Columbia has been able to cut on the radio and hear the voice of Jonathon Rush. His tremendously popular show — The Morning Rush on WCOS — helps citizens get through their commutes in an ever-busy city. In many ways, he is the voice of Columbia.
Honorable Mentions: Sadie Black (Fox 102.3), Steve Varholy (WXRY)
Best Local Social Media Influencer — All Things Cola, SC (@allthingscolasc)
Second Place: Chamal Mediwaka (@chamalthecamel)
“An influencer is someone in your niche or industry with sway over your target audience.” This is how SproutSocial defines an influencer on social media. In getting Best Of Columbia readers to vote it as the winner in this category, All Things Cola, SC, which seeks to support “all things local,” shows it’s worthy of the term.
Honorable Mentions: Amanda Rollison (@valuemindedmama), Brittany Matthews (@thepromotionlady)
Best Local TV News – WIS Television
Second Place: WLTX News 19
There are reasons WIS seems to have a hammerlock grip on this category year after year. It has experienced, trusted anchors; a deep roster of reporters in the field; and its on-screen presentation is sleek and modern. If something noteworthy is happening in Columbia, WIS is there. And, yes, it is always ready with a First Alert on the weather.
Honorable Mentions: WACH Fox, ABC Columbia
Best Local Tweeter — Dawn Staley (@dawnstaley)
Second Place: Chris Trainor (@ChrisTrainorSC)
Dawn Staley is a local hero at this point. The head coach of the Gamecocks women’s basketball team is a winner and exceedingly excellent at what she does. It just so happens she’s excellent at Twitter, too, where she regularly fires off spicy tweets about the lack of attention to her team, or advocates for social justice.
Honorable Mentions: Wayne Cousins (@cousinwayne), phoebe wallow-bridge (@nastywomanatlaw)
Best Local Website — Music/Entertainment — Free Times (free-times.com)
Second Place: Koger Center for the Arts (kogercenterforthearts.com)
We love local music, arts and entertainment. We write about them a lot. We’re glad you continue to read and appreciate our coverage. Cheers!
Honorable Mentions: SceneSC (scenesc.com), BINACT (butimnotacriticthough.com)
Best Local Website — News — WIS (wistv.com)
Second Place: COLAtoday (colatoday.6amcity.com)
WIS gets to stories fast, and they get to a lot of them. If you’re looking to stay up to date and aware of the many different developments impacting Columbia, this is a good source to include in your media consumption
Honorable Mentions: Free Times (free-times.com), WLTX (wltx.com)
Best Local Website – Sports – WIS (wistv.com)
Second Place: WLTX (wltx.com)
Columbia is a sports town, and WIS has, for years, been right there to help fans stay on top of the action. The news station’s website keeps up with everything from the Gamecocks to local high school teams and players to national and regional sports news. The site is a one-stop-shop for those wanting to keep up with their favorite teams and players.
Honorable Mention: Front Porch Football (frontporchfootball.com)
Best Radio Station — 97.5 WCOS
Second Place: 104.7 WNOK
This station promises to deliver “your favorite country music all day.” And its continued good performance in Best Of Columbia shows that a lot of people think it’s hitting the mark.
Honorable Mentions: WXRY 99.3 FM, WNKT-FM 107.5 The Game
Best Sportscaster – Rick Henry
Second Place: Mike Uva
For more than three decades, Rick Henry has been patrolling sidelines, press boxes and the newsroom for WIS, and he’s been the station’s sports director since 1996. An Emmy winner, Henry is seemingly omnipresent on the sports scene in the Columbia area, covering the Gamecocks and Clemson, high schools and more. He has covered national and international events, like the Super Bowl, The Masters and the Olympics, among others.
Honorable Mentions: Reggie Anderson, Joe Gorchow
Best Weatherperson — Dominic Brown
Second Place: Tim Miller
Georgia native Dominic Brown does what all weatherpeople should do — he breaks down the forecasts, the current conditions and all things weather-related. What’s impressive is the amount of information he packs into his casts, where he details and blends information seamlessly together — from specifically what roads will be impacted to how broader weather systems play a role in our conditions.
Honorable Mentions: John Farley, Efren Afante
Biggest Media Hog – Donald Trump
Second Place: Dick Harpootlian
It says something that local readers gave the president the nod here, rather than a Columbia figure. Trump’s nearly constant presence in the media — on TV, on news websites and, God help us, on Twitter — is seemingly impossible to turn away from. Many have forgotten what it’s like to not have the president in our faces all day, every day. Honestly, it’s exhausting.
Honorable Mentions: Steve Benjamin, Henry McMaster