Attractions: Lexington County SC 2021

Arts & Culture
Bill’s Music Shop & Pickin’ Parlor: 710 Meeting St., West Columbia, 803-796-6477, billsmusicshop.com. Local-legend acoustic instrument store that hosts Friday night bluegrass jam sessions and the occasional big-name folk or old-time concert.
Chapin Theatre Company: 721 Chapin Ave., Chapin, 803-240-8544, chapintheatre.org. Has been staging plays since the late ’70s. Performances are at Harbison Theatre.
Dutch Fork Choral Society: dutchforkchoralsociety.com. Community choir. Performances are at 3various venues in the Dutch Fork, Chapin and Irmo area.
Harbison Theatre at Midlands Technical College: 7300 College St., Irmo. 803-407-5011, harbisontheatre.org. The 400-seat, state-of-the-art theater programs a wide variety: cutting-edge dance companies, local theater troupe productions, popular music revues, film screenings. The South Carolina Philharmonic performs its pops series here, too.
Icehouse Amphitheater: 107. W. Main St., Lexington, 803-358-7275, icehouseamphitheater.com. Yes, the 900-seat amphitheater hosts concerts and other large public events, like chili cook-offs and arts showcases. No, it’s not named after the beer.
Lake Murray Symphony Orchestra: 803-400-3450, lmso.org. Volunteer community orchestra performing a mix of light classical and pops. Performances are at various venues.
Lexington Community Band: lexcommband.com. Volunteer community band. Performances are at various venues.
Lexington County Choral Society: 803-348-7445, lexcochoralsoc.org. Volunteer community chorus performing a varied and sometimes challenging musical repertoire. Performances are at Saxe Gotha Presbyterian Church in Lexington.
On Stage Productions: 711 E. Main St., Lexington, 803-520-7328, onstagesc.com. Community theater troupe presenting interactive and improvised plays and shows.
Village Square Theatre: 105 Caughman Rd., Lexington, 803-359-1436, villagesquaretheatre.com. Community theater from the Lexington County Arts Association.
Wyman “Mac” Rish Riverwalk Park & Amphitheater: 121 Alexander Rd., West Columbia, 803-791-1880, westcolumbiasc.gov. Adjacent to the West Columbia Riverwalk at Meeting and Alexander streets. Home to the Rhythm on the River concert series and other outdoor performances.
Farms & Farmers Markets
Cayce Farmers Market: 2329 Charleston Hwy., Cayce, 803-791-1009. Open March through January. Sells seasonal fruits, vegetables, jams, fudge, honey, boiled peanuts and more.
Chapin Downtown Farmer’s Market: 100 Clark St., Chapin, chapinsc.com. Held the first Thursday of the month May through October.
Clinton Sease Farm: 382 Olde Farm Road, Lexington, 803-730-2863, clintonseasefarm.com. Vegetable farm that also has corn mazes, hayrides and campfires. Hosts birthday parties.
Four Oaks Farm: 4856 Augusta Hwy., Lexington, 800-858-5006, fouroaksfarm.com. Family-owned farm with fresh fruits, vegetables and whole hams. There’s a garden center and country store, too.
Harmony Hills Farm: 402 Main St., Gilbert, 803-892-5504. Vegetables, flowers, pecans, peaches, berries and plums.
The Market at Icehouse: Icehouse Amphitheater, 107 W. Main St., Lexington. 803-358-7275. All-new farmers market runs May 18-Sept. 28 this year.
Meeting Street Artisan Market: 425 Meeting St., West Columbia, westcolumbiasc.gov. In the public parking lot behind Terra. Original arts and crafts from local makers. Fresh foods and produce. Local food trucks or other prepared food vendors.
James R. Sease Farms: 3807 Augusta Hwy., Gilbert, 803-359-3276. Pick-your-own strawberries available April and May. Peaches and vegetables available June through August. Call ahead for daily picking schedule.
South Carolina State Farmers Market: 3483 Charleston Hwy., West Columbia, scstatefarmersmarket.com. Offers fresh produce, specialty products and artisan foodstuffs year-round. Peak season for local produce typically runs April through early October.
Movie Theaters
AMC Harbison 14: 122 Afton Ct., Columbia, 803-781-3048, amctheatres.com. Cineplex with 3-D and jumbo digital screens showing first-run films, opera productions and sports events.
Regal Columbiana Grande Stadium 14: 1250 Bower Pkwy., Irmo, 844-462-7342, regmovies.com. Theater complex with multiple screens featuring new-release films, plush seating and concession stand. Also shows special features and some foreign films.
Regal Northlake Village 8: 929 N. Lake Dr., Lexington, 844-462-7342, regmovies.com. Theater complex with multiple screens featuring new-release films, plush seating and concession stand.
Museums
Cayce Historical Museum: 1800 12th St., Cayce, 803-739-5385, cityofcayce-sc.gov/museum.php. Interprets the agricultural, social and cultural heritage of the Cayce, Old Saxe Gotha, Granby and West Columbia areas.
Gilbert Depot & Museum: 333 Hampton St., Gilbert, 803-892-2344. A 19th-century train depot that’s been renovated and transformed into a living museum.
Lexington County Museum: 231 Fox St., Lexington, 803-359-8369, lexingtoncountymuseum.org. Seven-acre museum complex featuring 36 historic buildings. Focuses on the history of Lexington County from the colonial era to the Civil War.
Wineries & Distilleries
Hollow Creek Distillery: 112 Rocky Ridge Rd., Leesville, 803-470-6010, hollowcreekdistillery.com. Makes small-batch, handcrafted moonshine. Open for tours.
Mercer House Estate Winery: 397 Walter Rawl Road, Lexington, 803-957-7102, thewinerymercerhouse.business.site. Twelve-acre small-batch vineyard and winery. Makes wine jellies and blended wine vinegars, too. Open for tours.
Other Points of Interest
Dave and Buster’s: 100 Columbiana Circle, Irmo, 803-576-4806, daveandbusters.com/columbia. Arcade games for the young’uns, a bar for the grown folks.
Frankie’s Fun Park: 140 Parkridge Dr., Columbia, 803-781-2342, frankies.com/columbia. Fourteen-acre entertainment center with three go-kart tracks, three 18-hole mini-golf courses, batting cages, bumper boats, an arcade, a 5,000-square foot multi-tiered laser tag arena and a super-tall drop zone that says, “In your face, gravity!” What, do you hate fun or something?
Riverbanks Zoo & Garden: 500 Wildlife Pkwy., Columbia, 803-779-8717, riverbanks.org. Riverbanks Zoo is by far Columbia’s biggest tourist attraction. Home to more than 2,000 animals and a 70-acre botanical garden, Riverbanks also sports a zipline, a ropes course and a climbing wall. It also hosts popular annual events such as Boo at the Zoo, Brew at the Zoo and Lights Before Christmas. The entrance to the botanical garden is west of the river on Sunset Boulevard in West Columbia.