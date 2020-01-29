Downtown / USC / South Main
African American History Monument
State House grounds. Dedicated in 2001, this 12-panel sculpture represents key aspects of the African American experience in South Carolina.
Busted Plug Plaza
1400 Block of Taylor St. There have, for years, been whispers about moving artist Blue Sky’s iconic sculpture. And yet, there it stands, right in the same place it has for the last two decades. Don’t stand in the middle of Taylor Street to take a picture, though; that’s pretty dangerous.
Columbia Museum of Art
Main and Hampton streets, 803-799-2810, columbiamuseum.org. Exhibitions! Concerts! Beer! The traveling exhibitions at South Carolina’s leading art museum span the full range of art history, while its permanent collection emphasizes European fine and decorative arts. There are also a ton of other events happening here: lectures, films, chamber and jazz music series, the Arts & Draughts series and more.
ColumbiaSC63 Walking Tour
columbiasc63.com. Columbia has a rich civil rights history that includes three major court cases that went to the U.S. Supreme Court and established precedents for the movement. Self-guided tour runs along Main Street, starting at Main and Gervais streets and continuing north toward Elmwood Avenue. Wayside signs tell the city’s civil rights story.
Elmwood Cemetery
501 Elmwood Ave. Established in 1854, Elmwood Cemetery covers 168 acres and includes an area dedicated to Confederate soldiers. It was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1996.
Finlay Park
930 Laurel St., 803-545-3100. As of this writing, the park’s iconic spiral fountain is still out of order, as it has been for more than three years. But the city is considering an $18 million overhaul to the park. Hosts occasional concerts and festivals. Located behind the Assembly Street post office.
Governor’s Mansion
800 Richland St., 803-737-1710, scgovernorsmansion.org. Built in 1855 as a residence for officers of the Arsenal Military Academy, the building was spared by Gen. Sherman’s troops at the end of the Civil War and it became the official Governor’s Mansion in 1868.
Hampton-Preston Mansion
1615 Blanding St., 803-252-7742, historiccolumbia.org. Built in 1818, the Hampton-Preston Mansion was owned by various prominent Columbia families. Exhibit details their lives — and the lives of the people they enslaved — as well as the mansion’s later years.
Mann-Simons Cottage
1403 Richland St., 803-252-7742, historiccolumbia.org. One of only a few houses in South Carolina owned by free black people in antebellum days, now preserved as a historic house museum. Celia Mann and her descendants owned the house from the mid-19th century until 1970. The house serves as the focal point for the annual Jubilee Festival.
McKissick Museum
816 Bull Street, 803-777-7251. cas.sc.edu/mcks. Offers exhibits relating to the cultural, political and natural history of South Carolina and the southeastern United States.
Modjeska Monteith Simkins House
2025 Marion St., historiccolumbia.org. Built between 1890 and 1895, this one-story cottage was the home of Modjeska Simkins, a leader in South Carolina’s civil rights movement and the first woman to serve as state secretary of the state NAACP. At a time when black people could not stay at city hotels, Simkins’ home offered a gathering space and lodging for many civil rights figures, including Thurgood Marshall.
Nickelodeon Theatre
1607 Main St., 803-254-8234, nickelodeon.org. Specializing in foreign and independent films, the Nickelodeon moved into the former home of the historic Fox Theatre on Main Street in 2012, and has since added a second screen. Also hosts the popular multidisciplinary Indie Grits festival in March.
Palmetto Trail
palmettoconservation.org. Conceived in 1994 as a statewide series of linked trails, the Palmetto Trail features 350 miles of completed paths thus far; it is planned to have 500 when complete. In the Midlands, the 7.5-mile Capital City Passage is an urban section of the trail going from Riverfront Park to Fort Jackson.
Randolph Cemetery
Elmwood Ave. at I-26, historicrandolphcemetery.org. Founded on land purchased from Elmwood Cemetery in 1872, Randolph Cemetery is the first cemetery established specifically for Columbia’s black community. It is named in honor of Sen. Benjamin Franklin Randolph.
Riverbanks Zoo & Garden
I-126 at Greystone Blvd., 803-779-8717, riverbanks.org. From reptiles to birds and everything in between, Riverbanks Zoo is by far Columbia’s biggest tourism draw. Home to more than 2,000 animals and a 70-acre botanical garden, Riverbanks also sports a zipline, ropes course and climbing wall. Hosts popular annual events such as Boo at the Zoo, Brew at the Zoo and Lights Before Christmas.
Robert Mills House and Garden
1616 Blanding St., 803-252-7742, historiccolumbia.org. The Robert Mills House is best known for its namesake, who also designed the Washington Monument. Open for tours, it is one of only a handful of National Historic Landmarks in the city.
South Carolina Statehouse
Main and Gervais Streets, scstatehouse.net. More than 50 years after its original inception in 1851, architect Charles C. Wilson finally completed the building, calling it “one of the most notable buildings of the world.” Others disagreed, with one legislative observer calling the dome “nothing short of a miserable fraud.” Now you can gape at the expanse of lawn on the north side where the Confederate flag flew until July 2015. Call 803-734-2430 or visit scstatehouse.net for tour information.
Seibels House
1601 Richland St., 803-252-7742, historiccolumbia.org. Built in the late 18th century, the Seibels House is a popular spot for weddings and events and serves as the Historic Columbia Foundation office.
J. Marion Sims Monument
Assembly and Gervais streets. As a debate has erupted nationwide over monuments to Confederate generals and other divisive figures, this bronze bust tucked away in the shady northwest corner of the State House grounds has gotten some attention. 19th century physician J. Marion Sims, a South Carolina native, is credited as the father of gynecology; he developed many of his techniques by experimenting on enslaved women without anesthesia.
Soda City Market
1300, 1400 & 1500 Block of Main Street, sodacitysc.com. Held every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Soda City market offers sustainably produced meat and produce, as well as fresh bakery items, crafts and other locally produced goods.
Segra Park
segrapark.com, 803-726-4487. Columbia’s minor-league baseball stadium, home to the Columbia Fireflies, was named a Ballpark of the Decade by Ballpark Digest. Formerly called Spirit Communications Park, the multi-use venue has a capacity of 9,000 for baseball games.
Sylvan Building
1500 Main St. Where’s the Sylvan Building? Just look for that old clock at the corner of Main and Hampton streets. Built between 1868 and 1870, it was the first large building constructed in Columbia after Union soldiers burned the city on Feb. 17, 1865. Now listed in the National Register of Historic Places.
Town Theatre
1012 Sumter St., 803-799-2510, towntheatre.com. Built in 1924, Town Theatre is listed in the National Register of Historic Places and is the oldest continuously operating community theater building in the country; presents family-friendly musicals and other productions.
Township Auditorium
1703 Taylor St., thetownship.org. First opened in 1930, the 3,000-plus-seat Township Auditorium has hosted such artists as Elvis Presley, Duke Ellington, Pink Floyd, Prince, and The Clash. Reopened in 2010 after a $12 million facelift, the Township brings everything from R&B, country and rock acts to wrestling, comedy and dance.
Trinity Episcopal Cathedral & Cemetery
1100 Sumter St., trinitysc.org. Originally dedicated in 1814, Trinity Episcopal grew into a new building in 1847, one designed by Edward Brickell White and modeled after York Cathedral in England. Today, it’s one of the nation’s 20 largest Episcopal churches. Former U.S. Supreme Court Justice James F. Byrnes and six governors are buried in its cemetery.
Tunnelvision
Taylor and Marion streets. This 1975 wall mural of a road running through a tunnel is an iconic piece of local public art by artist Blue Sky. This tunnel could reasonably fool Wile E. Coyote.
USC Horseshoe
900 Block of Sumter St., 803-777-8161. Little do most of the Frisbee-tossing college students on the gorgeous USC Horseshoe know that several buildings there were designed by Robert Mills, the nation’s first federal architect. Mills also designed the Maxcy Monument, which sits in the middle of the Horseshoe and is named for the first president of the college, Jonathan Maxcy.
Woodrow Wilson Family Home
1705 Hampton St., 803-252-7742, historiccolumbia.org/woodrow-wilson-family-home. The Wilson family moved to town in 1870, moved into the home in 1872 and left two years later following a dispute between Woodrow Wilson’s father and the Presbyterian Theological Seminary where he taught. A recent update transformed it into the nation’s only museum dedicated to interpreting the post-Civil War Reconstruction period.
Five Points / Rosewood / Mill District / Southeast
701 Center for Contemporary Art
701 Whaley St., 803-779-4571, 701cca.org. Opened in the fall of 2008, the 701 Center for Contemporary Art is an integral part of the local arts scene, hosting cutting-edge visual arts exhibitions, artist talks and more.
Congaree National Park
803-776-4396, nps.gov/cong. This 22,000-acre park boasts the largest old-growth, bottomland hardwood forest on the continent. It’s also an International Biosphere Reserve, a Globally Important Bird Area and a National Natural Landmark. Activities include hiking, boating, camping, canoeing, fishing, kayaking, nature walks and more. Also known far and wide for its rare synchronous fireflies, which come out in May and June each year. Located in Hopkins, 18 miles southeast of Columbia on S.C. 48 (Bluff Road), which is exit 5 off I-77.
Five Points Fountain
Harden Street and Saluda Avenue. The Five Points Fountain is a nice place to hang out with your coffee or lunch; if the water is green, that means St. Pat’s in Five Points must be soon.
Founders Park
431 Williams St., gamecocksonline.com. The 9,000-seat baseball stadium is a bang-up place to watch the University of South Carolina baseball team, a traditionally strong program that won national championships in 2010 and 2011.
Hootie Monument
Corner of Harden and Santee streets. Want to see a monument to that Columbia band with the song “Hold My Hand” that came out in the mid-’90s and sold an ungodly number of records, and came back together in 2019 for a successful American tour? Head to Santee Avenue, look at the big metal sculpture and remember the many musical exploits of Hootie & the Blowfish.
South Carolina Military Museum
1225 Bluff Rd., 803-299-4440, scmilitarymuseum.com. Dedicated to honoring South Carolina’s National Guard and its citizen soldiers throughout history, from the late 17th century to the wars of the 21st century.
Visanska-Starks House
2214 Hampton St. This historic home was built around 1900 and is located on Hampton Street in Historic Waverly. Barrett Visanska (1849-1932) — a Polish jeweler and founder of the Tree of Life Congregation — bought the house in 1913. John J. Starks, president of Benedict College, bought the house in 1938.
Williams-Brice Stadium
1125 George Rogers Blvd., gamecocksonline.com, 803-777-4271. With its capacity of nearly 80,000 people, Williams-Brice Stadium is party central during football season, with fans spilling into both Five Points and the Vista after games. Since being built in 1934 by the Works Progress Administration — you know, that leftist agency started by FDR — Williams-Brice has served not only as the site of lots of drunken football revelry, but also a Jay-Z and Beyoncé concert and an appearance by then-candidate Barack Obama and Oprah.
Vista / Riverfront / State Street /
Vista West
Adluh Flour Mill
804 Gervais St., 800-692-3584, adluh.com. The neon Adluh Flour sign in the heart of the Vista points to a cultural icon of Columbia. Founded in 1900, Adluh is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Flour and cornmeal products sold on-site.
The Big Apple
1000 Hampton St., 803-518-6147, bigappledance.com. Did the phrase “The Big Apple” come to New York City from jazz or from horse racing? For Columbia’s sake, let’s go with the jazz theory: Once a local synagogue, The Big Apple later was turned into a juke joint where, in 1936, black patrons invented a new dance, the Big Apple. Now a private venue.
Colonial Life Arena
801 Lincoln St., Charge by phone: 1-877-489-2849, General Info: 803-576-9200, coloniallifearena.com. The 18,000-seat Colonial Life Arena is the largest arena in South Carolina, hosting major concert and entertainment acts and serving as the home for USC men’s and women’s basketball.
Columbia Marionette Theatre
401 Laurel St., 803-252-7366, cmtpuppet.org. Located near Riverfront Park, the Columbia Marionette Theatre was founded in 1988 and presents children’s productions ranging from traditional fairy tales to educational shows.
EdVenture Children’s Museum
211 Gervais St., 803-779-3100, edventure.org. The South’s largest children’s museum, with more than 70,000 square feet of cool stuff to keep the kids occupied.
Riverfront Park
Laurel at Huger Street, 803-545-3100, columbiasc.net. Separating the Historic Columbia Canal and the Congaree and Broad rivers, Riverfront Park is a popular jogging and walking trail encompassing 167 acres just west of Huger Street.
South Carolina State Confederate Relic Room & Museum
301 Gervais St., 803-737-8095, crr.sc.gov. The Confederate Relic Room actually has much more than Civil War memorabilia, with artifacts dating from the Revolutionary War to World War II, as well as the Confederate flag that was removed from the State House grounds in 2015.
South Carolina State Museum
301 Gervais St., 803-898-4921, scstatemuseum.org. Housed in the historic Columbia Mill building (built in 1893), the State Museum has a planetarium, observatory and 4-D theater, as well as permanent and rotating exhibitions covering South Carolina’s cultural history, natural history, science, technology and art. Also brings in non-S.C.-related blockbuster exhibitions.
Three Rivers Greenway
803-765-2200, riveralliance.org. Hot spot for walking, biking, running and kayaking spans three cities and two counties. West Columbia Riverwalk Amphitheatre hosts outdoor concerts and more.
Trustus Theatre
520 Lady St., 803-254-9732, trustus.org. A popular and well-established theater in the Vista, Trustus offers contemporary works alongside popular musicals and mainstream plays.
Northeast / Forest Acres / Fort Jackson / Blythewood / Camden
Camden Archives & Museum
1314 Broad St., 803-425-6050, cityofcamden.org. Offers genealogical research facilities and maintains a diverse collection to aid visitors in their research. Collects material pertaining to the north-central section of South Carolina formerly recognized as the old Camden District.
Columbia Children’s Theatre
3400 Forest Dr., 803-691-4548, columbiachildrenstheatre.com. A nonprofit, professional theater offering educational and entertainment opportunities to children and families.
Fine Arts Center of Kershaw County
810 Lyttleton St., Camden, 803-425-7676, fineartscenter.org. Presents community-oriented theater, music, dance and exhibitions, as well as the annual Carolina Downhome Blues Festival.
Goodale State Park
650 Park Rd., Camden, 803-432-2772, southcarolinaparks.com. Cypress trees, a pond, fishing, picnic spots, kayaking and canoeing all make this a popular spot to visit.
Historic Camden Revolutionary War Site
historic-camden.net. We’ll spare you the suspense: The Americans got their asses handed to them at the 1780 Battle of Camden. Some 240 years later, though, we’re over it. Hosts a Battle of Camden Remembrance Day each August, Revolutionary War Field Days each November and other events throughout the year.
Lake Wateree
Winnsboro, 803-482-6401, southcarolinaparks.com. Hosts fishing tournaments and offers a publicly accessible boat ramp, tackle shop and refueling dock.
Pearl Fryar Topiary Garden
145 Broad Acres Rd., Bishopville, pearlfryar.com. A true South Carolina icon, Pearl Fryar has made his incredible topiary garden his life’s work — and he’s invited the public to see it.
Sandhill Research and Education Center
clemson.edu/cafls/research/sandhill. 900 Clemson Rd., 803-788-5700. Clemson University’s agricultural research facility and nature preserve on 600 acres. Wildlife is abundant; guests are advised to stay on designated trails.
S.C. Archives and History Center
8301 Parklane Rd., 803-896-6196, scdah.sc.gov. Popular for researching family history. With a wealth of local, state and federal documents, the center encourages the general public as well as scholars, students, lawyers and others to make use of its resources, and staffers are on hand to help speed your search. The center also presents exhibitions and public programs, and has a gift shop.
Sesquicentennial State Park
9564 Two Notch Rd., 803-788-2706, southcarolinaparks.com. This 1,419-acre park features a 30-acre lake surrounded by trails, picnic areas and campsites. Also offers paddle boarding, boating, fishing, swimming, meeting facilities and trails. Trails include a 6.1-mile mountain bike trail, a 1.9-mile nature trail, and a 3.5-mile walking and jogging trail.
South Carolina Railroad Museum
110 Industrial Park Rd. (Winnsboro), 803-712-4135, scrm.org. Everybody loves trains, right? (OK, maybe not the ones that stall traffic in the middle of Columbia during the workday.) Take an hour-long ride, stroll through historic train cars and check out the hats, whistles and other train paraphernalia in the gift shop.
U.S. Army Basic Training Combat Museum
4442 Jackson Blvd., 803-751-7419, jackson.armylive.dodlive.mil/post/museum. Acquires and exhibits Fort Jackson-related artifacts dating to the fort’s founding in 1917. Base access is limited; call ahead for planning purposes.
Lake Murray / Lexington / Harbison / Irmo
Congaree Creek Earthworks Monument
Situated along the Timmerman Trail portion of the Cayce Riverwalk, this monument marks the site of earthworks built during the Civil War by more than 750 enslaved African-Americans. Parking at Cayce Tennis and Fitness Center.
Crooked Creek Park
1098 Old Lexington Highway (Chapin), 803-345-6181, icrc.net. “Crooked Creek” makes this park sound like it’s a dirt path next to a trickle of water. Actually, it’s got a 53,000-square-foot community center with a full gym and racquetball courts, along with tennis courts, athletics fields, picnic areas and walking trails.
Dreher Island State Recreation Area
3677 State Park Rd., Exit 91 off I-26, 803-364-4152, southcarolinaparks.com. Located 30 miles northwest of Columbia in Prosperity, the Dreher Island recreation area consists of three islands encompassing 12 miles of shoreline on Lake Murray. Especially popular for fishing and boating (Lake Murray is a top destination for striped and largemouth bass), Dreher Island also offers lakefront camping, cabin and villa rentals, water skiing and picnicking.
First Responders Wall of Remembrance
205 W. Main St., Lexington, scremembers911com. Dedicated in 2008, this memorial to 9/11 was made from steel from Ground Zero in New York City.
Frankie’s Fun Park
140 Parkridge Dr., 803-781-2342, frankiesfunpark.com. Kids’ stuff? Hardly. This Harbison-area entertainment center packs three go-kart tracks, three 18-hole mini-golf courses, batting cages, bumper boats, an arcade, a 5,000-square foot multi-tiered laser tag arena and a super-tall drop zone that says “In your face, gravity!” into 14 acres filled with fun for all ages.
Gibson Pond Park
241 Gibson Rd., lexsc.com/parks_gibson_pond.htm. These 15 acres in the Town of Lexington offer walking trails, kayaking, picnic tables and a scenic overlook. The picturesque pond there took a hit when the dam burst in the flood of October 2015 and, five years on, pond repairs are still forthcoming. Work is set to begin this year.
Harbison State Forest
803-896-8890, state.sc.us/forest/refharb.htm. If you didn’t know it was there, you’d never expect to find 2,177 acres of forest along the sprawling mess that is Broad River Road. But there it is — one of the largest public green spaces inside the city limits of a metropolitan area in the eastern United States. Features more than 16 miles of roads and trails (popular for biking) and a canoe landing.
Harbison Theatre
7300 College St., Irmo, Info: 803-407-5003, Tickets: 803-407-5011, harbisontheatre.org. The 400-seat Harbison Theatre at Midlands Technical College presents a high-quality and eclectic array of performing arts events that diversify Midlands Tech’s offerings and strengthen its relationship with the local community. Also serves as a rental facility for local arts organizations.
Lake Murray
Located a few miles northwest of downtown Columbia, Lake Murray is a 50,000-acre lake offering boating, camping and other recreational activities. Lakemurraycountry.com lists public access points, as well as marinas and landing spots. Good striped bass fishing during the season. Hosts major fishing tournaments, and typically has a huge fireworks blowout on July 4.
Lexington County Baseball Stadium
474 Ballpark Road, Lexington. 803-254-3474, goblowfishbaseball.com. This cozy 3,000-capacity baseball stadium over in baseball-mad Lexington is the summer home to the Lexington County Blowfish, a wood bat collegiate team that plays in the Coastal Plain League. The squad — comprised of players from colleges across the nation — plays games beginning in late May and running through early August.
Lexington County Museum
US Highway 378 and Fox St., Lexington, 803-359-8369, facebook.com/lexingtoncountymuseum. Founded in 1970, the museum complex encompasses seven acres and features 36 historic structures focusing on the early history of Lexington County, from 1770 until the Civil War.
The Market at Icehouse
107 West Main St., Lexington. lexsc.com/307/The-Market-at-Icehouse. Running from mid-May through late September, this gathering at the downtown Icehouse Amphitheater is a farmers and artisans’ market that focuses on the community benefits of eating and buying local produce and other items.
Peachtree Rock Nature Preserve
scgreatoutdoors.com/park-peachtree.html. Sadly, the geological wonder known as Peachtree Rock — a triangular-shaped top-heavy sandstone formation that had stood on its pointed base for millions of years — is no longer standing. The good news? You can see the formation lying on its side, as well as Little Peachtree Rock and the rest of this beautiful 460-acre preserve, which has the only waterfall in the coastal plain. Located off S.C. 6 in southern Lexington County near Swansea.
Riverbanks Zoo & Garden
riverbanks.org. If you live downtown, you’ll likely enter the zoo from its Greystone Blvd. entrance off I-26. But if you live west of the Congaree River, you can enter from Sunset Boulevard (U.S. 378) in West Columbia. This entrance will take you right to the zoo’s beautiful, 70-acre botanical garden.
Saluda Shoals Park
803-731-5208, 803-213-2050 (weekend), icrc.net. Situated on 270 acres downstream from the Lake Murray Dam, Saluda Shoals features a popular water park, an environmental education center, canoe trips, nature hikes, biking trails, fishing spots, picnic shelters, art exhibits, summer camps, health and wellness programs, meeting facilities and more. Also puts on a very popular Christmas lights display each holiday season.
Seven Oaks Park
200 Leisure Lane, 803-772-3336, icrc.net/seven-oaks-park. Built in 1973 and located in the St. Andrews area, Seven Oaks Park is a full-service recreation complex offering fitness, athletics and cultural arts programs. Features a dance studio, art gallery, picnic areas, tennis courts, walking trails and more.
State Farmers Market
Exit 115 off I-26, scstatefarmersmarket.com. Relocated to Lexington County from Richland a decade ago, the South Carolina State Farmers Market has a lot more space for vendors, shopping and parking than it used to. Peak season for locally grown produce runs from April through early October.
Village Square Theatre
105 Caughman Rd., Lexington, 803-359-1436, villagesquaretheatre.com. Community theater from the Lexington County Arts Association.