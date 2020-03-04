44 years on, Jerry Seinfeld’s technique keeps him at the top of his comedic game

Whether you’re a fan of Jerry Seinfeld’s eponymous hit sitcom or not, it’s more likely than not that you’ve seen at least one episode in your life.

Seinfeld has seemingly been in some form of syndication since it first aired in 1989, with countless millions having internalized Jerry’s interstitial stand-up routines in front of that iconic red curtain. Say, “What’s the deal with that?!” in a plugged-nose tone with an excitable inflection and the majority of American adults will recognize who you’re aping.

While Seinfeld might be easy to imitate, the plaudits of his 44-year career as the godfather of observational comedy are unmatched. But what’s the deal with his longevity? In the fast-paced, constantly evolving entertainment industry, how has he remained not only relevant, but wildly popular?

The answer lies in Seinfeld’s devotion to the craft of joke writing. While his routines might come across as effortless, off-the-cuff banter about the mundane and inane, every word of his act is meticulously chosen and placed just so for maximum comedic impact. His ability to continue writing new material and deliver it night after night to hilarious effect is what makes him one of the best joke technicians in stand-up history.

Seinfeld documents his joke-obsessed nature in the 2017 Netflix special Jerry Before Seinfeld, in which he reveals he’s held on to every good joke he’s ever written. A long panning shot shows likely thousands of sheets of lined yellow legal paper arranged across the ground, each one containing an original chunk of wit scrawled across it. In a 2017 Good Morning America interview promoting the aforementioned special, Seinfeld details that he’s used the same kind of pen for his entire career — a clear barrel BIC brand ballpoint with blue ink.

This is not the behavior of an average person; these are the habits of a perfectionist.

Working in lock-step with Seinfeld’s writing prowess is his impeccable comedic timing. While a joke may be funny in its initial conceit on the page, it’s the fine details of how it’s spoken and acted out that determine whether it gets laughs. Part of Jerry Before Seinfeld finds the comic performing some of his earliest material for the first time in decades. Reflecting on the exercise, he explains in the Good Morning America interview that timing is the most difficult part to replicating jokes.

“Why was it funny?” he asks himself of a certain bit. “It was a certain timing, and there’s a move with your hand and there’s a look on your face. All those things have to be there, or it doesn’t work.”

Yes, Seinfeld’s comedy chops remain razor sharp. But outside of endless TV reruns, what keeps his act relevant? His jokes typically don’t rely on political punchlines, and he doesn’t surf the cultural zeitgeist with the magnitude of his comic megastar peers like Dave Chappell or Kevin Hart. He doesn’t necessarily have signature bits in the vein of the late Mitch Hedberg or the food-obsessed Jim Gaffigan. I’ll admit, I saw Seinfeld perform at a previous stop through Columbia and I can’t remember a single joke he told, though I laughed through the whole show.

Ultimately, it’s the fertile comedic mine of everyday life that keeps Seinfeld’s act perpetually moving. There’s a limitless supply of quirky observations to be made about the world we live in. When put into the hands of a technician like Seinfeld, the smallest of details can become comedy gold.

Gold, Jerry. Gold!

What: Jerry Seinfeld

Where: Township Auditorium, 1703 Taylor St.

When: Saturday, March 7, 7 p.m.

Price: $50-$165

More: 803-576-2350, thetownship.org

