Workshop Theatre's 'Kinky Boots' opening with inclusive theme: 'We feel audiences will relate'

Veteran director Jocelyn Sanders was pleasantly surprised when she hosted auditions for "Kinky Boots," the opening play for Workshop Theatre's 55th season.

"I was surprised at how well they all knew this play," Sanders said, of those auditioning. "They were enthusiastic, to the point of being obsessed."

The play's saucy title refers to footwear donned by drag performers, and much of the story explores themes of acceptance, tolerance, and inclusivity. It follows Charlie, a straight-laced shoe manufacturer (Taylor Dively), as he partners with cabaret performer Lola (Lamont Gleaton) in a nontraditional business venture.

Those progressive values evidently struck an inspirational chord with young adults, Sanders speculated.

"They aren't stuck with all of this BS baggage that was dumped on our generation," she said, comparing the millennials who auditioned to baby boomers. "They are making their rules as they go and setting their own standards. It gives me hope when I see this."

Sanders gives credit to technology and social media for allowing young performers in Columbia to already be familiar with material never produced here before.

"It keeps them a little more engaged than we give them credit for," Sanders said. "They're not just Tik-Tok'ing and doing Instagram, but they're connecting themselves with what's going on in the world around them."

The musical has its roots in a 2005 British film of the same name, which was in turn inspired by the true story of a struggling shoe factory that enjoyed unexpected success with a line of women's styles designed to fit men's feet.

In 2013, producers brought together the dream team of Harvey Fierstein — already a Tony winner for the similarly-themed "La Cage aux Folles" — and Grammy-winning singer/songwriter Cyndi Lauper — a longtime advocate and leader in the LGBTQ rights movement — to adapt the story into a stage musical.

The result of their collaboration ran for more than six years on Broadway, garnering 13 Tony Award nominations and six wins, including the awards for best musical and best score.

When the local performance rights became available in early 2022, Workshop jumped on the opportunity, announcing this production last spring well in advance of the rest of the season.

"With it being a newly released show, we knew people would be very excited about it coming to Columbia," said Workshop Theatre Executive Director Jeni McCaughan. "We felt it was a good fit for Workshop because we love the message it represents … 'Just be who you want to be.' We feel that our audiences will relate to the story."

Workshop's commitment to and support of LGBTQ-themed material dates back to its earliest years in the 1970s, when the fledgling theater presented a then locally groundbreaking production of "The Boys in The Band." That show, tackling issues in the gay community with sensitivity and respect, was most recently revived in 2020.

McCaughan also noted another special connection: Columbia native D.B. Bonds, a prolific performer in youth productions at Workshop in decades past, was the associate director for the original Broadway production of "Kinky Boots."

While the cast comprises young adults and a smattering of seasoned veterans as parents and authority figures (Bobby Craft, Bill Arvay, Frank Thompson), the leading characters of Charlie and Lola are also seen in childhood and are played by young performers: Vinny Lopez portrays Lola (back when the character went by Simon), while Sadie Wiskes and Marina York are double cast as Charlie.

Choreography is by Mandy Applegate, who collaborated in that role with Sanders on last spring's "The Wedding Singer," and musical director Christyne McClellan will lead a live band on keyboards.

Performances will be at Cottingham Theatre on the campus of Columbia College, the continuation of an expanding partnership between the theater and the college. Students are already beginning to express interest in participation, she said, and a planned spring production of "A Chorus Line" will involve collaboration with the college’s dance department.

"The wonderful thing about this cast is that all of these kids wanted to be in this play," said Sanders. "This is probably the youngest cast I've worked with. And I've never had a cast this diverse … not just racially, but gender-wise, including those who are gender-fluid, or beginning transition. I can't tell you how this makes me feel."

She reflected on this production in light of her own directorial career, which stretches back to the 1970s.

"This cast is so supportive, and empathetic," she said. "I've never had a cast that has bonded in this way. It's a real treat, and a humbling experience."