With Tapp’s exhibition, Columbia artists look to reclaim sense of community

Artists get lonely, too.

Creating can be a solitary process in the best of times, but a year of COVID-19’S enforced quarantines has left some local artists longing for the collegial interaction and camaraderie they enjoyed at Columbia’s once-plentiful art openings, events and exhibitions.

Ron Hagell and Flavia Lovatelli decided they had do something about that.

The resulting exhibition, “It’s Been a While,” opens this week at Tapp’s Outpost in Five Points.

The idea was sparked in a conversation between mixed-media creators Lovatelli and Hagell, who had neighboring studios in Tapp’s former location on Main Street, and Charleston-based multimedia artist Kristi Ryba, whom they both knew from previous years participating in Lake City’s annual ArtFields competition.

All expressed longing for what would have normally been a busy spring, with opportunities to participate in community-wide events such as ArtFields, Columbia’s Open Studios tour, and the popular First Thursday art crawls along Columbia’s Main Street.

“First Thursdays were like an Open Studios tour once a month,” Hagell recalled, reminiscing about how they afford participating artists the opportunity for socialization among their peers as well as the art-viewing (and hopefully art-buying) public. “We realized that it's been such a long time since we have been able to have an opening night like the old Tapp's First Thursday openings, and it's been a long while since much at all has happened in the art community. But also, we thought that many of us have been making things for a year that have not been seen by many.”

Hagell is a photographer, painter and filmmaker who taught screen writing at Columbia University, the Rhode Island School of Design, and several colleges in Germany and England. He and Lovatelli, whose work has been seen in recent art crawls in the Cottontown neighborhood, took the lead curatorially, each developing a short list of colleagues whose work they admired, and whom they then approached about participating in a group exhibition.

Tapp’s Executive Director Caitlin Bright quickly came on board, providing the space, plus technical assistance and expertise for what all hoped would be the first big group show of 2021, at a time when regulations were finally being relaxed, people were being vaccinated, health fears were less drastic, and the public, they felt, might be ready to venture out for something special.

“In a sense the pandemic reset the rules,” Bright said. “There’s nothing holding us back from rescripting the process.”

To that end, the executive director sees her continuing role at Tapp’s as providing leadership in the form of support, guidance and facilitation for creative projects that are brought to her, rather than following a programming model that dictates whose works gets seen and whose doesn’t. She observed that “makers create their own networks,” leading to events, such as “It’s Been a While,” that come together organically.

Bright said that emphasis now in programming is not to presume to judge the quality of someone’s work, but rather to assess whether the participants are committed to their goal.

“I’ve always pledged allegiance to the power of art in society,” Bright said, expressing a desire to create and foster “not just transactional but transformational relationships” in the community. “When you have a hub or convening space to bounce ideas off of each other, it creates a transformational experience.”

“It percolates,” Hagell added.

Taking its name from a chance observation by Lovatelli, “It’s Been a While” includes works from Susan Lenz, Michael Krajewski, Gerard Erley, Janet Swigler, Keith Tolen, Bonnie Goldberg, Stephen Chesley, Heidi Darr Hope, Kirkland Smith, Sharon Collings Licata, Molly Harrell, Tabitha Ott, Diko Pekdemir, Olga Yukhno, plus Ryba, Hale and Lovatelli.

Hagell observed that many of his colleagues have created work that either directly or indirectly addresses the events of the past year. Stephen Chesley’s realistic landscape “Cloud Portrait,” Hagell said, could be interpreted as depicting metaphorical clouds of despair finally drifting away, while Gerard Erley’s “Pandemic Cardinals” makes a more overt statement. In Ryba’s “The Fall of Tyranny,” medieval historical figures are re-imagined as members of the Trump administration.

Safety protocols such as mandatory mask usage, social distancing and a limited capacity will still be in effect, according to Bright. Opening day hours on April 3 are from 1 to 8 p.m., an effort to keep too many people from trying to crowd in at any one time, and Bright has the option to open the space’s back doors onto a large, undeveloped, open air space behind Tapp’s to handle any overflow.

Bright said she hopes for “a day of conversation, answers, questions and connections.”

“It’s about catching up after over a year. It’s a visual story of 17 people,” she said, adding that she anticipates “a lot of sharing, commiserating, sympathy and empathy.”

“There’s going to be joy and heartbreak, when you haven’t seen someone in a year. The art will drive that narrative.”

“It’s Been a While”

April 3-May 1 (1-8 p.m. opening day reception). outpostartspace.org.