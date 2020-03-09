With South By Southwest canceled, Columbia's St. Pat's, Indie Grits mull coronavirus plans

On March 6, things got real for event organizers contemplating the possible impact of the spreading coronavirus.

“For the first time in 34 years, the show at South By Southwest will not go on,” reported The Austin Chronicle, the alt-weekly that started the massively popular Texas festival that spans one of the country’s most anticipated slates of live, indie-leaning music, along with film screenings, tech and media conferences, and more.

“At a City Hall press conference,” the article by Austin Sanders continues, “Mayor Steve Adler and Travis County Judge Sarah Eckhardt jointly announced the declaration of a ‘local state of disaster’ in the city and county, allowing the two leaders increased authority in ensuring public safety in light of growing fears over an outbreak of the coronavirus in our community. Their first move was to announce the cancellation of SXSW.”

Days earlier, festival organizers had stated their intention to carry on with the festival, slated for March 13 to 22, despite major tech companies Facebook, TikTok and Twitter pulling out (including the planned keynote address from Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey), and marquee artists like Beastie Boys, Trent Reznor and Ozzy Osbourne canceling their appearances.

Further reporting revealed that SXSW’s insurance will not cover the cancellation, meaning the financial fallout could be devastating.

Which brings us to Columbia, where each spring blossoms with a variety of festivals and events, including two of the year’s biggest and most visible — the music-and-beer block party St. Pat’s in Five Points on March 21, where attendance regularly lands above 30,000; and the Indie Grits festival, a packed celebration of Southern film, music and art across various media, that returns from March 26 to 29.

Will our shows go on? As for the city’s end, any potential action it might take remains unclear.

“I have been in conversations with the Five Points Merchants Association and the Nickelodeon [Theatre, which presents Indie Grits],” Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin tells Free Times

“We discussed the St Patrick’s Day Celebration at the Midlands Coronavirus Task Force meeting and briefing [on March 6].”

“I urged both organizations to consider the possibility of postponing or canceling with their leadership and to report back to me,” he continues. “Prioritizing public health and safety will guide our decision making process as a city and we will keep a keen eye on how this is affecting our small businesses as well.”

The Five Points Merchants Association, which presents St. Pat’s and depends on the resulting revenue for the bulk of its operating budget, tells Free Times that a plan for the festival in the wake of recent coronavirus news is forthcoming.

The event, under new leadership after the departure of former executive director (and tireless St. Pat’s champion) Amy Beth Franks, brings in an exciting headliner this year with the sweeping South Carolina indie rock act Band of Horses.

Seth Gadsden, the director of Indie Grits Labs, which organizes its annual namesake festival, says that there are currently no plans to cancel, but that he’s trying to be proactive while working with city and state officials to stay abreast of the situation.

“We are monitoring the recommendations from local, state and national health authorities,” he tells Free Times, “and working with our venues to ensure recommended sanitation practices are followed. We are an adaptable festival and will make changes as needed depending on the evolving situation.”

And Gadsden adds that those planning to attend Indie Grits play a role, as well.

“We are urging everyone to follow the suggested guidelines and respect their own health by hand washing, covering mouth when coughing, not touching your face, and staying home when sick,” he says.