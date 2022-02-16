With no budget, set or frills, a local Columbia theater group is performing Shakespeare

It's no secret that local theaters have been experiencing lean times. Reductions in staff and funding, and in some cases a year or more of lost revenue from ticket sales, all because of COVID-19.

Now an eclectic mix of local actors is embracing the trend of declining resources, aiming to present Shakespeare live with no sets, no costumes, no budget, virtually no rehearsals, and at no cost to the audience.

Appropriately dubbed "Shakespeare in the Raw" — with the explanatory subtitle "A 70-minute Community Project” — it is a performance of the legendary bard's romantic comedy “Two Gentlemen of Verona.” The play will be staged for one night only on Feb. 26 at 7:00 PM in Brookland Methodist Church’s Fellowship Hall, located at 541 Meeting Street in West Columbia. Admission will be free, although donations will be accepted.

Originally planned for January, this pilot project was rescheduled because of the widespread outbreak of the omicron variant.

The group hopes to pursue shows of this type in the future, the event's producer Larry Hembree, who serves as the managing director of Columbia Children's Theatre, said.

Hembree’s cast and crew are operating under abnormal conditions, but find that to be an interesting element to explore. Changing venues, limited sets, props, and costumes and work focused on narrative and text are all artistic variables that they’re reveling in.

Rehearsals will be limited to the week before showtime, as another sign of the circumstances they’re working under — which include conflicting schedules for cast working with other theater companies and a cast member coming from out-of-state.

“Ultimately, this could be the beginning of a new company,” Hembree continued. “Or maybe a way for existing companies to partner together.”

No-frills Shakespeare, distilled to its quintessence, isn't new to Columbia.

In 2017, Cathy Brookshire, who has worked at Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre in London and is an artistic associate at the children’s theater, crafted a 55-minute, six-actor reduction of Romeo and Juliet for Columbia Children's Theatre that toured local middle and high schools.

2019 saw both a minimalist production of A Midsummer Night's Dream featuring eight graduate students on a bare stage in the Center for Performance Experiment at the University of South Carolina, and a similarly imagined, standing-room-only mounting of Much Ado About Nothing staged by Spartanburg's Scrappy Shakespeare at local Cottontown restaurant The War Mouth.

The concept of a more accessible, non-traditional way of presenting the classics appealed to Katie Mixon, a regular South Carolina Shakespeare Company performer and a London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art alumna, who described how this production’s roots grew from a New York City workshop on Shakespeare which she attended.

"I met some like-minded actors and a writer,” she said. “We spent time outside the workshop brainstorming our ideal Shakespeare performance. And then we made it happen.”

The resulting ensemble was dubbed Elsewhere Shakespeare and the group has performed twice in Richmond, V.A., with 90 minute, nine actors and director-less productions.

“We are a punk band performing Shakespeare — nothing divides us from the audience, no walls, no backstage, no lights turned off. We love it when we aren’t sure what happens next,” Mixon said.

Her posts on social media about her experiences led Brookshire to reach out, in hope of recreating something similar in Columbia, and the idea took off right away.

With Brookshire directing, the cast includes Mixon, and her fellow Shakespeare Company regulars Ripley Thames and SCSC artistic director Linda Khoury, who also teaches drama locally at Hammond Academy.

Joining them is A.C. Flora High School drama teacher Charlie Goodrich, who has directed shows like Mamma Mia! and A Christmas Carol at Town Theatre. Also featured are Tashera Pravato, Deon Turner, Micah Tolbert, Lawson Giles, and Richmond-based actor Adam Turck who worked with Mixon on the abridged “Lear.”

Two Gentlemen of Verona is one of Shakespeare's earliest works, according to Hembree. He explained that they edited the play to its new 70-minute runtime. Now it's meant to appeal to a wide range of ages and involve actor-audience interactions.

The veteran director and non-profit leader described the current project as “a collaboration of artists that will depend on the people involved, the play, the performance site and COVID.”

Hembree explained that the group hopes to continue to bring artists from outside of Columbia in and that their short, one-week rehearsal period caters to that.

“The final component is enjoying the intensity and ephemeral nature of the live theater experience,” Hembree concluded. “We want something that is exciting and nerve-wracking for both the actors and the audience. Polished? No. Innovative and fun? Yes.”