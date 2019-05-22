Jason Kendall is likely one of the few modern artists who can not only look back on a storied career as a high school jock, but also draw inspiration from the experience.
He isn’t, however, one to focus on the glory days. His new exhibition, Head Trauma: From the Outer Rim (presented under the moniker kendallprojects) depicts football the way Goya depicted war.
One installation shows four splayed corpses at what seems to be a sporting event (indicated by a banner of school colors between the bodies). Another piece shows a severed head wearing a helmet. Some of the works seem to be about the excitement that comes with violence, while others depict the way fans live vicariously through players.
Some pieces directly comment on macho self-destruction. A stark pair of graphics, for example, depict a naked modern gladiator. In one, he wields the severed limb he has torn from an enemy — a phallic symbol that might come in handy for a man who seems completely oblivious to his own castration. In the other picture, the masculine figure has his hands bound and connected to a hanging noose that serves as a codpiece.
All of this might lead one to be believe that Kendall got beat up pretty badly himself, or at least had a really horrible experience with America’s game. Actually, on a personal level, the opposite is true. While football was never his first love — art was his driving passion from childhood — he was good at it, and suffered no traumatizing injuries.
As a youth, he was big for his age and fast. In seventh grade at Dent Middle School, he became a starter; a few years later, as a freshman at Richland Northeast High School, he played varsity. By his junior year, he became team captain, and helped lead the school through one of its best seasons. Universities with scholarship offers came calling.
There were other, more personal perks. He was popular, and he liked the camaraderie with teammates who were all working toward the same goal. There was also a down side.
“Locker room culture, I was not comfortable with,” Kendall recalls. “I was not interested in the machismo that went into that culture. The idea of hazing was completely disgusting to me. It turned my stomach.”
His luck on the field took a turn for the worse in his senior year. Richland Northeast suffered a historically terrible season, and interest in him as a college prospect quickly dried up. Through a coach’s intervention, he was able to get a shot as a walk-on at the University of South Carolina, where he was the team’s sole art major. He eventually bailed and accepted a scholarship offer at North Greenville University, where he had a good season despite being consigned to the offensive line. Knowing his days as a player were numbered, he eventually landed at Ringling College of Art and Design in Sarasota, Florida, where he earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Sculpture.
“When I went to art school, I had the opportunity to completely shed that [athletic] identity,” Kendall says. “I was just this big guy. There was no attachment at all to being a ball player. I didn’t have to tell anybody and I didn’t tell anybody.”
He went on to New York, where he worked at Dia Center for the Arts — which houses and exhibits the works of some of the most famous artists of the 20th century — and would later pursue his MFA at New York University. He lost all contact with football — it would be years before he even watched a game on TV — but the sport wasn’t quite through with him.
“I was reading a lot of social theory about identity construction,” Kendall recalls. “All the stuff that I was reading was making me think about football and my experience.”
He also thought about what he had escaped. He never suffered major injuries requiring surgery, and endured no chronic traumatic encephalopathy — the unique type of brain damage that can result from years of gridiron head-bashing.
“If I had known as a kid what I know now, I would have never played, because of what it can cost me as an artist.”
While football has played a role in his life and art, he’s now looking for other themes to address. He sees the forthcoming exhibition as the close of a chapter, and that the challenge ahead is in finding out new ways to express himself.
The possibility of failure doesn’t faze him.
“Whatever comes out of that failure may be something that’s going to push me forward,” he reasons. “Football’s not like that. It’s always about winning at all costs.”
What: Head Trauma: From the Outer Rim
Where: 701 Center for Contemporary Art, 701 Whaley St.
When: May 23-July 7
More: 803-779-4571, 701cca.org
Artist talk on Thursday at 6 p.m., followed by an opening reception from 7-9 p.m.