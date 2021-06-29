With fewer galleries, more bars and restaurants, First Thursday on Main seeks new identity

First Thursday on Main exists on a different street these days.

The past few years have brought a considerable influx of new bars and restaurants to the Main Street District. Options for libations, grub and good times after 5 p.m. now stretch from the Statehouse to the 1700 block without interruption.

But with these gains come losses. Particularly when it comes to the galleries that gave the monthly happening its identity as an art crawl.

Tapp’s Arts Center moved out in late 2019, eventually becoming Tapp’s Outpost in Five Points, as its former digs became home to the Southeastern Esthetics Institute. Grapes and Gallery, a wine-and-paint joint with a downstairs space for displaying local artists, also closed that fall. And 2019 also brought Free Times’ own move off Main Street, ending the run for the Anastasia & Friends gallery that utilized the lobby.

First Thursday is back this week for the second time since March 2020, and many of the hallmarks are back. There’s an exciting and diverse indie rock bill on Boyd Plaza featuring melon in, Keath Mead, and Charlie Boy, and an Edmund's Oast tap takeover at The Whig, with other offerings around and in between.

But life after COVID-19 isn’t the only new normal with which the monthly event must contend.

“A lot of that stuff is gone now, which changes how the event kind of flows, or what it's focused on,” Wilson Bame said of the district’s departed galleries. The president of the First Thursday board worked at Tapp’s before joining the staff at the Columbia Museum of Art, where he is manager of engagement.

He mentioned the live entertainment options offered by The Main Course and the event’s other expected live music options — the shows on Boyd Plaza outside the museum, the bands setting up in front of spots like Mast General Store — as an aspect that has grown stronger.

And he emphasized that the event has gained visually focused spots in the city-owned Columbia Art Center and the immersive art space above The Main Course, the aptly titled Immersion. But these additions aren’t focused on showcasing and selling local and regional artists like the galleries the district lost.

“I think some of that more visually focused component at First Thursday has dropped off a little bit,” Bame concluded.

Last month, the event had to fight for City Council approval for one of its customary aspects: the ability for patrons to walk the street with open beer and wine. The Columbia Police Department told Free Times that the holdup was due to public safety considerations, particularly when it came to the possibility of inebriated visitors wandering into traffic.

Organizers were shocked that the 10-year happening was suddenly having an issue with the permit, emphasizing that no such incidents had occurred during that time.

Free Times asked Bame if he thought First Thursday was partially dealing with a perception problem. If its diminished gallery aspect might cause it to be seen as more of a bar crawl and less of an art crawl.

“Alcohol is not the main focus of our event,” he said, granting that the dynamic of the event has shifted, but pushing against the idea of any new negative perception. “We just want people to move up and down the block, we want to encourage those cultural offerings.”

“First Thursday on Main exists to orchestrate an experience that showcases our area's arts and cultural offerings, while increasing awareness of and traffic to the Main Street District,” Bame added. “That's our mission statement. That's our focus.”

Matt Kennell also said he doesn’t think First Thursday has a perception issue. He’s the president and CEO of City Center Partnership, the nonprofit tasked with spurring economic development and managing public spaces in the Main Street District.

He pointed to the way First Thursday has changed over the years. It leaned more toward performance art when it was started by original leader Mark Plessinger, owner of the since-closed Frame of Mind gallery and eyewear shop. More galleries opened and became the dominant component. And now live music, food and nightlife have grown into a bigger part.

“We need to kind of look for a new permanent direction for First Thursday,” he said. “I think there is room to start getting more visual art and art in the businesses in the area. And I think we'd all like to see that.”

Figuring out what the event will become is an issue for those businesses.

Benjamin Adams opened Odd Bird Books in the Arcade Mall on the 1300 block in February 2020. He barely got to know First Thursday, or figure out how his shop might fit into it before the pandemic hiatus.

He told Free Times that he has no immediate plans to participate, but will likely try staying open during the event at some point in the near future. This month, he said he will close and attend First Thursday — as he did last month, checking out the concert on Boyd Plaza. He wants to get a feel for the event and figure out if hosting readings or some sort of open mic during it would be worth the trouble.

“I do want to gauge what the participation level is,” Adams explained. “How many people are out and are on our block or how far it goes? I'm sure Boyd Plaza will have stuff, and the restaurants around there. ... But do people stroll all the way into this stretch?”

Engaging businesses like Odd Bird and figuring out different offerings they can bring to the table will be key moving forward, Bame said.

“We definitely want to be talking to our partners as much as we can,” he offered. “We’re a volunteer-based board. So we move a little bit slower than if this was our full-time gig. But our intent is to reach out to all those potential partners, and we want as much participation as we can get.”

The Jasper Project took part in First Thursday pretty much every month when it resided in a studio within Tapp’s. The group’s Tiny Gallery displays, which now live online, were another opportunity for local artists to find an audience.

Cindi Boiter, Jasper’s executive director, emphasized that the crawl still has value. She’s particularly glad that the Columbia Museum of Art stays open during the early hours of First Thursday and frequently contributes additional programming. But for her, the event no longer fulfills a core function.

“The point was walking down several blocks and seeing new art,” she explained. “Of course, it was very social, but that's OK. People were excited by the social element. And that made them look at art, too, and artists had a place to share their work. And yeah, I do miss that.”

Asked how he would respond to people who question the point of First Thursday in this new era, Bame said he understands where they’re coming from.

“It's a valid question. You know, it’s a tough question,” he replied.

“Obviously, we can't control who stays and who goes from the Main Street District. I think there are players in town that can encourage that kind of growth and that return to the arts in the Main Street District. For those who doubt (First Thursday), I think they should come and see the event and try to participate if they can. ... I think we still have an opportunity to bring the community together and celebrate the arts and culture in our city and in the district.”

For City Center Partnership’s Kennell, First Thursday remains as important to Main Street’s feel and appeal as the massively popular Soda City Market that takes over the thoroughfare every Saturday.

“It creates a brand and a feeling and an identity for the district that goes far beyond one Thursday evening a month,” he said.

First Thursday on Main

July 1. 6-10 p.m. Free. firstthursdayonmain.com.