What's it like to go to concerts for the first time more than 6 months

WEST COLUMBIA — I go to a lot of concerts.

It’s part of my job writing about music — going to shows, using live performance as a counterpoint to an artist’s studio output.

But even if it weren’t my job, I’d still go to a lot of concerts.

The communal emotionalism of watching musicians in the company of an audience, the joy of seeing an artist reshape their work in the moment, the physicality of sound in the live environment — for me, these things aren’t just fascinating, they’re a necessary source of psychological maintenance.

And between you and me, I’ve felt a little off these past six months.

Until last weekend, I hadn’t seen a concert since March 10. That night, I watched the viciously pummeling, restlessly mutating Greenville grindcore act WVRM lay waste to the stage at New Brookland Tavern, which until shutting down shortly after that show due to the COVID-19 pandemic, hosted live music most nights of the week, often showcasing metal and punk in line with what I saw that spring evening.

I went to New Brookland on Oct. 2, returning to live music on the night that the venerable West Columbia rock dive did the same. The club reopened in late-August, emphasizing food service, and has lately been dipping its toe back into live entertainment (starting first with trivia and comedy) at evenings laid out like this one, with an early and a late seating to spread out the crowd.

That probably wasn’t necessary on this night. The early show I went to had maybe 10 people in attendance, most of whom were clearly friends with the artists, as they bantered back and forth.

But the three talented singer-songwriters that performed — locals Marley Shaver, Kat Gandy and Paisley Marie — each boasted sonorous voices and songs with engaging emotional depth. Marie was particularly impressive, teetering thrillingly on the edge between reverence and antipathy for country and folk tradition, closing with sincerity on a beautiful cover of Bob Dylan’s “I Shall Be Released.”

The environment was comfortable, with the small crowd adhering to the rule that masks be worn inside when not seated at a table. Nonetheless, I kept my N95 mask — which, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “filters at least 95% of airborne particles” — strapped tight to my face throughout the show, taking breaks to speed through a couple beers on the patio. I’m not ready to sit barefaced among people who might be singing along in a space with recirculated air.

“Everyone for the most part was extremely respectful and adhered to our rules,” reported New Brookland Tavern Promotion/Marketing Coordinator and Audio Engineer Carlin Thompson after the show, “a couple people here and there started to get a little slack when they started drinking.”

Though New Brookland has been reopened, he said things have been slow, necessitating finding a way to bring back live music. For now, that means shows like this one — with solo performers playing for tips (the venue leaves instructions on tables for those who wish to do so digitally).

“New Brookland Tavern is a music venue,” Thompson explained. “There is no help for music venues, so we had to make it work how we could for the employees’ sake and the business’ sake. At first the community was very supportive and has been since, but things can only go so far without having the proper revenue stream coming in.”

The next night I attended a concert that took a different tact on performing during COVID-19 — and to the very idea of performance.

For the start of its 2020-21 season, the University of South Carolina’s Southern Exposure new music series presented John Luther Adams’ Ten Thousand Birds outside on the school’s iconic Horseshoe.

Students performed the piece, adjusted wherever it’s played to interpret the calls of birds and other wildlife that reside in the locality. The players wandered around to different positions on the quad’s grassy areas.

The audience, relegated to the sidewalks, wandered around and through them. Horns, keyboards, strings and other instruments called to their fellows across the green space, while adding theatrical flourishes — violinists pranced about while playing, a flautist played while perched in a tree.

The immersive nature of the performance was wonderful, with musical calls surrounding the audience, emerging in a way that felt neither random nor predictable.

The setup teased out meaning from the environmentalist piece — with performers meant to represent animals having to bisect pathways traversed by people to get where they were trying to go — while providing for an experience that allowed musicians and audience members alike to keep their social distance while walking around outside. Masks were required.

“The crowd behaved as I would’ve expected — everything felt calm and orderly, and everyone I saw respected social distancing and face covering guidelines,” Mike Harley, the series artistic director, said after the concert. “I didn’t see any moments of congestion or feel stress about the crowd size and interactions. This mirrored my general experience of life these days, really — I think this way of interacting has become a part the way we relate to each other in social settings. And of course things feel much safer to everyone when we are outside, and in a relatively large space so people could spread out.”

“I’m convinced that with a little care and creativity we can hold concerts safely during the pandemic,” he added, “particularly if they are outdoors.”

I felt safe at both the concerts I attended last week, but personal comfort attending such events during COVID-19 will obviously vary. Admittedly, I wouldn’t have been so at ease indoors without an N95. With singers projecting without masks, and audience members cheering without them (even if they’re limited to designated seating areas), I want as much protection as possible against breathing in what they’re breathing out.

If you can get out to a concert safely, I do recommend it. My head feels a great deal better after these much-needed doses of live music.