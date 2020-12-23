West Columbia's Comedy Closet for rent, but owner plans to keep club alive

The building that holds West Columbia's Comedy Closet is up for rent, but its owner says the comedy stage will live on — there or elsewhere.

"As far as the Comedy Closet goes, I’m kind of waiting it out when it's a good time to reopen, if I can reopen there," owner Joe Coughlin said. "I’m decently friendly with the landowners, so I think, unless someone else comes in — obviously, I don’t see anyone else coming in like this. So if we have to move, we have to move, I can find another space."

Coughlin detailed that if he was to reopen in the Comedy Club space it'd be under a new lease and likely with a new name. He called their current situation "a financial catastrophe" as the club has remained closed for months amid the COVID-19 pandemic with rent still due.

West Columbia's club focused exclusively on comedy opened a little over a year ago and was co-owned by Coughlin and John Gibson. Gibson exited the club in June after anonymous sexual misconduct allegations arose on a short lived blog that posted other similar accusations against others from around the Columbia area.

Gibson is no longer in the area and has "basically disappeared," Coughlin said.

After that event, Coughlin detailed to Free Times his hopes to recreate the club as a more inclusive space under is sole ownership. That included instituting a "one-strike" rule for comedians whose material "crosses a line" and to get more women involved in leading the club with him.

He reiterated that goal in a Dec. 23 interview and said he hoped to build a panel of people who watch the shows and keep him informed on the environment.

"Right now, comedy is a very male-driven industry and I’m looking to incorporate women much more and make everything feel like its OK to be there," he said. "Instead of a perhaps dangerous night club, it's more of an all-inclusive, fun space."

Coughlin asserted he was committed to re-opening the club in the same area and that the existing location was his "first choice."

The club has been transparent about its struggles amid the pandemic. In September, it posted on its Facebook page that it was searching for investors.

"Hey everyone. Surviving the pandemic has been rough on everyone. Our hearts are out to everyone who has suffered," the post read. "That being said, the club is losing this battle. To continue to bring great comedy we need some investors. If you're interested, please contact us. If not, thank you for your patronage and never forget to laugh no matter how dark it gets."