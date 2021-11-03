USC's play 'Tiny Beautiful Things' captures intimate moments in the age of blogging

As Maureen Heffernan prepares to direct “Tiny Beautiful Things” at the University of South Carolina, she’s carrying on the legacy of a deeply personal work.

The play began as an online advice blog written by Cheryl Strayed, who then compiled her increasingly thoughtful and empathetic responses into a best-selling book. Comic actress and Oscar-nominated screenwriter Nia Vardalos, best known for her 2002 autobiographical film “My Big Fat Greek Wedding,” adapted the material into an acclaimed stage play in 2016 with a long off-Broadway run.

Now Heffernan — a veteran theater professional and educator with more than 30 years of experience — is leading the Nov. 12 - 19 production at USC’s Longstreet Theatre.

"Tiny Beautiful Things" follows several years of “Ask Sugar,” the online pseudonym used by Strayed (who later went on to literary fame for her hiking memoir “Wild”) for her blog, as she responds to selected advice seekers — who are then brought to life and fleshed out by four actors on stage. The play delves into their emotional crises and personal issues, with Strayed delving deeper into personal introspection throughout.

Interacting with Sugar and with their fellow site-visitors, forlorn people “found love and respect, which is even more resonant in this (current) time of isolation,” the director said.

“It goes a lot of places in the heart,” Heffernan continued. “(It touches on) all of the kinds of love that we experience, all of us, in our lives.”

While the book was written in the long gone heyday of advice blogging — when people reached out online to find like-minded correspondents and connections missing in their daily lives — the director found parallels in the world today.

“What's particularly interesting to me in this time of COVID, is that we all had to look outside our circles to find understanding, solace and encouragement,” Heffernan said.

Leading “Tiny Beautiful Things” is USC undergraduate student Jennifer Lucas O’Briant. A single parent and a professional midwife, providing understanding of the role’s isolation.

O’Briant drew parallels with the current pandemic-affected life many face as well.

“I didn’t know that I was perfect for the role, but I knew that the role was perfect for me,” the lead said in an interview over coffee with Heffernan. “The past two years have been an intensive look into the human condition. There has been so much grief, so much isolation and so much mortality … the script speaks to almost every sort of experience that could have impacted a person — every trauma.”

As the play opens with the university still enforcing various health protocols due to the pandemic, there were acting challenges posed to the cast and director.

Working in the round (a circular stage where the audience sits all around and actors often have their back to the audience) actors were challenged to focus on “back acting.”

“What do your shoulders say?" she said. “What do the back of your arms say?”

This challenge was intensified with the stipulation that actors must remain masked during the performance. With only the upper half of the face seen, the question became, “How does your whole body reflect what you are thinking?"

For the supporting cast of four who take on multiple roles as Sugar's correspondents, many of which are only seen on stage briefly, the challenge became creating engrossing characters in a short amount of time. The director compared it to a “sketch in pencil or pen,” compared to a fully drawn piece of art.

Heffernan revealed that the play culminates in the author being able to give advice to herself.

“The message is to live your life. We don’t have to lament what society wants out of us. (The author) realizes that she has taken her own advice. She finds questions and answers on her own,” she said.

O’Briant suggested the play’s overall theme was healing through traumas and other issues, like mourning and loss.

But the play indicates there are various agencies at work in healing, the two said. The director underscored the play’s theme of not going through healing alone — with the lead actor noting the impetus often must come from the individual first, however.

“You can’t give up just because one person doesn’t respond,” Heffernan said. “Reaching out to someone who has experienced what you are going through cannot be underestimated,” O’Briant said.

“Finding your tribe,” Heffernan concurred.

"Tiny Beautiful Things"

Nov. 12 - 19. $15 - 22. Longstreet Theatre. 1300 Greene St. sc.edu.