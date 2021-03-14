USC students to perform satirically condensed Shakespeare outside

The threat of COVID-19 may not be gone yet, but warmer weather allows for live entertainment to spill outdoors, even if modifications are necessary for safety's sake.
Taking that notion to its most extreme, the University of South Carolina's Department of Theatre and Dance is preparing to present all of Shakespeare's plays outdoors — as they were originally written to be performed — but in significantly condensed form, with all roles played by three actors.
"The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)" — often winkingly billed as "The Compleat Wrks of Wllm Shkspr (Abridged)" — is a vaudeville-inspired, schtick-filled tribute to the Bard's immortal poetry and prose., the play was the brainchild of authors and original performers Adam Long, Daniel Singer and Jess Winfield, who came together in 1987 as the Reduced Shakespeare Company to present their comedic creation at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.
The comic pastiche ran for nine years in London's West End, and has become a popular selection for theater groups and Shakespeare companies looking to add levity to a season, due to its small cast and minimal tech requirements.
USC’s production is directed by assistant professor Dustin Whitehead
Whitehead, whose credits as an actor include roles at Chicago's Steppenwolf Theatre Company and on television dramas such as "Chicago PD" and "Chicago Fire.” Now in his second year at the university, he’s performed the play previously.
“We chose this show because of the (COVID-19) shutdown," he explained, referring to
Unsure of when or if live performances might be allowed on campus, the department's play selection committee looked at shows that could go either way — works that might lend themselves to presentation on film, on a traditional stage, or in this case, outdoors. At one point, there was even discussion of a tour, taking the show on the road to local parks and high schools as both a recruiting tool for the department and a means of community-building, uniting "town and gown." Whitehead added that there’s also a chance the show could come back next year.
The 10 scheduled performances on the patio outside the Russell House will be limited to 60 seats, with tickets sold only as singles and pairs, and social distancing will be enforced.
Adapting to the pandemic also inspired creativity. Whitehead double-cast his show with six undergraduates, allowing for more acting opportunities for students who will alternate performances, and creating an automatic understudy for every role. He also added a fourth character, who appears with both casts as a sort of invented COVID police, a stage manager-like figure who rigidly enforces distancing on stage, reads aloud stage directions that would otherwise require physical contact, and generally joins in with the fun of improvisational comedy.
Taking such liberties with the script is specifically encouraged by the authors, Whitehead said. Written for and by three white men in the ’80s, the material will always run the risk of seeming dated, and so its creators have urged future casts to include topical references to pop culture, and, as Whitehead described it, "generally do as you see fit — it's your show now."
Accordingly, five of his seven actors are female, and the cast is racially diverse. Additionally, four of the cast are also musicians, allowing for the addition of songs with live accompaniment.
Highlights include all of the history plays ("Richard III," "Henry V," etc.) presented as a football game, with the crown as the ball, and "all of the comedies done in five minutes,” an acknowledgement that Shakesheare's sometimes familiar themes of mismatched lovers, mistaken identity, and girls masquerading as boys are somewhat interchangeable.
Whitehead expressed pride in "the creative way we look at these very in-depth plays through a simple lens.”
“It's about finding what's the beauty, or the strength, in the way the show is built, and then doing whatever the hell we want with it."
Noting the natural beauty of the USC campus in spring, Whitehead said that now is the right time for entertainment such as this, "at a time when things are so dark," referring to societal malaise produced by both the pandemic and the polarized political climate. Satire and parody are essential, he said.
"It teaches you about the world, but also makes fun of it."
And that’s just what the production will do to the work of the famous Bard of Avon, including what Whitehead described as some “wild choreography,” some of it necessitated by the need to socially distance his cast.
“We're both making fun of, and celebrating (Shakespeare's lasting influence),” he concluded.
"The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)"
March 19-28. Russell House patio. $15-$22. theatre.sc.edu.