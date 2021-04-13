USC students mostly overcome COVID-19 issues, arcane plot details in new stage production

As high concepts go, the premise of “You On the Moors Now” is a doozy.

The play imagines iconic heroines of 19th century literature rebelling from their scripted destiny, in defiance of their suitors. Guest director Ibi Owolabi guided a ready and willing cast of talented undergraduate actors through complex and often murky comedic and philosophical waters during the opening night of the University of South Carolina theater department’s production, opening night performance of Jaclyn Backhaus’s literary satire, performed live for a small and socially distanced audience in Drayton Hall on the USC campus.

Jo (from Louisa May Alcott’s “Little Women”), Lizzie (from Jane Austen’s “Pride and Prejudice”), Cathy (from Emily Brontë’s “Wuthering Heights”) and Jane (Charlotte Brontë’s titular “Jane Eyre”) have all been hailed for their creators’ respective depictions of independent women who resist the expectations placed on them by the mores of their era. Here, the playwright has extended the concept one giant leap farther, with the foursome meeting on the desolate moors where the Brontë sisters’ novels transpire, and establishing a militant, feminist collective far from the madding pleas and demands of their would-be lovers, Mr. Darcy, Mr. Rochester, Heathcliff and Theodore “Laurie” Laurence.

While the women bonded over s’mores around a cozy campfire, the men were quickly revealed to be petty bullies and insecure cry-babies. That in itself might make for an amusing and intriguing storyline, but plotting among some of the source material’s supporting characters led to all-out warfare, and a somber conclusion that called for reconciliation, and suggested that some destinies cannot be avoided.

The strength of USC’s undergraduate acting program was on full display here, with Susan Swavely as a spunky Jo, Sydni Brown frenzied as destitute Jane, Emma James elegant as Lizzie, and Zoe Chan appropriately volatile as Cathy, until unavoidable plot developments rendered her serene and omniscient. Recent graduate John Romanski convincingly played decades older than his actual age as the tortured Rochester, and Cameron Eubanks nearly stole every scene he was in as the spoiled, temperamental Laurie.

Alumnus Marshal Spann was broadly comic but effective in two supporting roles, while Michael Taylor was as hunky and brooding as one would expect as Heathcliff, but also brought to life the character’s tragic side. To avoid any spoilers, I’ll simply say that Jacob Wilson was utterly believable as a crucial supporting character, giving eloquent voice to the motivations of an unexpected villain.

Scenic design by Nate Terracio and Mona Damian Ulmu was outstanding, and was enhanced by Lawrence Ware’s lighting and Danielle Wilson’s sound effects during moments of turbulent weather. Also effective were panoramic views of rich sunsets and starry skyscapes overhead.

The production faced two huge challenges, overcoming both only partially. The idea of fictional and/or historical characters meeting in a fantastical setting where their disparate world views will inevitably clash has, of course, been done before. As recently at USC as a 2017 production of “Top Girls,” which featured a similar gathering of proto-feminists, who debated and bonded. A late-’90s production of “Picasso at the Lapin Agile” in Drayton Hall featured the youthful Einstein and Picasso arguing over the inherent values of art and science, while pop culture has given us the graphic novel and film “The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen,” where Captain Nemo, Dr. Jekyll and other Victorian figures go adventuring together. It’s an intriguing notion, to be sure, but here, I felt that the playwright didn’t know where she was heading in her narrative, with jarring shifts in tone and storytelling technique.

And while one doesn’t need to have read all of the source novels to understand the cultural and symbolic significance of the unattainable Mr. Darcy or the bad-boy Heathcliff, I fear many jokes, inside references and important plot devices were simply lost on anyone who didn’t remember who the Binghams, St. John Rivers or Marmee might be, and how they influence the lives of the main characters.

The biggest issue, however, was the omnipresent specter of COVID-19. The show ran 90 minutes with no intermission, thus eliminating most close contact, and patrons were seated in single seats and in pairs, scattered widely throughout the house. Masks were worn by everyone, which included the cast, and no matter how valiantly every one of these gifted students projected, words were lost. Not so many as to make the story incomprehensible, but I suspect the front half of the house heard a lot more of the script than the back half. The play was already dialogue-heavy, and not being able to see fully the facial expressions of the cast limited full appreciation of their uniformly excellent performances.

With that said, any English major or literary buff will likely find “You on the Moors Now” to be a charming mashup of favorite women from fiction, while anyone fond of good acting won’t be disappointed either.

Through April 16. Drayton Hall. 1214 College St. $14-$22. theatre.sc.edu.