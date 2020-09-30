USC’s Southern Exposure concert series pivots around COVID-19 with ingenuitive season

Most years, Mike Harley wouldn’t program two concerts at outside venues. He certainly wouldn’t plan a virtual broadcast to fill one of his dates.

But this isn’t most years, and the COVID-19-adjusted 2020-21 season for Southern Exposure, the adventurous and long-running new music series that Harley oversees at the University of South Carolina, is far from typical.

Apart from one attention-grabbing inside concert planned for March featuring luminary minimalist composer Terry Riley and his son, the imminently talented guitarist Gyan, each of the other three concerts steps far outside the series’ typical pattern of hosting intimate concerts in the School of Music’s recital hall.

“By the beginning of the summer, it wasn’t looking likely that we could do the same kind of concerts that we normally do” reflects Harley, Southern Exposure’s artistic director. “I started [with] the principle [that] there’s nothing that replaces a concert with a live audience.”

And so he plotted ideas for shows that he could hold outside while the fall weather permitted. The first of these two initial performances, slated for this weekend, represents a particularly creative solution.

Harley looked to Ten Thousand Birds, an experimental contemporary piece that calls for its instrumentalists to play outside, mimicking bird calls, tailoring their rendition to the ornithological specifics of the place it is being performed.

In the season-opening Southern Exposure performance, USC students playing a variety of instruments — the original score calls for flute, oboe, clarinet, horn, trumpet, trombone, percussion, piano/celesta, violin, viola, cello and double bass — will perform within the green space on USC’s iconic Horseshoe. Attendees will wander the brick sidewalks that surround them.

The idea is to fulfill composer John Luther Adams’ directive that the audience be able to amble around the instrumentalists during the piece, while also creating a performance environment that adheres to COVID-era safety standards.

“It’s kind of perfect because the delineation between audience members and players was quickly obvious,” offers Harley, who played on the premiere of Ten Thousand Birds with Alarm Will Sound, the acclaimed contemporary chamber orchestra for which he is bassoonist. “If you just have a big field, how do you delineate who goes where?”

The piece also worked toward another goal he had for this season.

“I feel close to John Luther Adams’ music,” Harley says. “I love his focus on the environment, and I also wanted to do some concerts that were tied to social issues, and I thought that was a nice way to start.”

This emphasis also comes through in the second concert in November, which will find USC faculty performing pieces originally composed to honor the 2018 unveiling of the campus statue of Richard T. Greener. Allowing them to be played again, with the statue visible in the background, Southern Exposure will look to once more highlight the remarkable man who graduated from Harvard College, the first African-American to do so, before earning his degree from USC’s School of Law.

“The unrest this summer and the rising of Black Lives Matter play into the relevance of this concert,” Harley reasons, “but also the idea that the Greener statue is a beautiful counterpoint to all of the Confederate statues that still reside all over the Statehouse.”

The third concert in February will feature a virtual presentation accessible online. Alarm Will Sound, which has found success rehearsing and performing live through the musician-connecting software platform Jamulus, will record a series of pieces commissioned to play into the particular quirks of the medium — leaning into occasional issues with delay, for instance, by highlighting blurred rhythms.

“I did want to do something that showcases some of the really creative things that people are doing online,” Harley says. “That’s been a really unique outgrowth of the COVID era.”

As for the season’s big finale, he doesn’t shy away from its prominence. Terry Riley, composer of the minimalist mainstay In C, is the kind of left-of-field composer that many general music fans have actually heard of.

Last season’s big get — a performance that would have featured the world-renowned Kronos Quartet premiering a piece with words by South Carolina poet Nikky Finney — was sidelined in March. And while Harley says he’ll continue to do all he can to get that program back on Southern Exposure’s schedule, it would certainly help the series maintain its visibility if it were able to make the Riley concert happen.

“I definitely want to prioritize great shows over big names,” Harley responds. “But it does happen that sometimes those things are one in the same.”

“It seemed to me that Terry Riley or a duo like Terry and Gyan Riley would be a real anchor to the season,” he concludes. “These are some of the giant names in our industry. And the opportunity to get them here was just too good to pass up.”

Ten Thousand Birds

6 p.m. (5:30 p.m. check-in outside McKissick Museum). USC Horseshoe. Free (reserve spot at music.sc.edu).