USC’s Eurydice is a meaningful journey through mortality — and what’s beyond

Minimalist structures rose from the well of Longstreet Theatre’s steep amphitheater-like performance space. Appealing young characters danced to anachronistically modern music, somehow rendering the setting both timeless and universal. A chorus of fantastical creatures provided comic relief, plot exposition and a surreal presence that gave the entire production a dreamlike tone. The insertion of such non-traditional narrative techniques in what was supposed to be a familiar story could only mean one thing: the sure hand and creative vision of director Lindsey Rae Taylor.

Taylor’s production of Sarah Ruhl’s Eurydice — a modern retelling of the myth of Orpheus and his journey to the underworld to rescue his dead wife — is filled with the type of imaginative storytelling the director has used in previous works staged at the University of South Carolina, such as Top Girls (in which groundbreaking women from history metaphorically convene to mentor a modern businesswoman), Sense and Sensibility (a reimagining of the Jane Austen novel) and Aphra Behn: Wanton. Wit. Woman. (a feminist reconsideration of a scandalous Restoration-era author.) The material may have been mystifying to some among last week’s opening night audience, while deeply emotional and thought-provoking to others, but Taylor’s stylish directorial flair and the author’s knack for snappy dialogue made for 90 engaging and compelling minutes of metaphysical entertainment.

Orpheus is a major figure in Western European culture, the son of a god and/or muse whose musical skills melted the hearts of men, beasts and even inanimate objects. The onetime Argonaut’s love for the doomed Eurydice has inspired poems by Rainer Maria Rilke and Margaret Atwood, operas from composers Jacques Offenbach and Phillip Glass, films by director Jean Costeau, a ballet scored by Igor Stravinsky, Hadestown (the 2019 Tony Award winner for Best Musical) and even a story arc for the brooding Quentin Collins in the early-’70s soap opera Dark Shadows.

Ruhl’s contemporary take casts Orpheus (M. Can Yasar) and Eurydice (Susan Swavely) as an adorable opposites-attract couple deep in the giddy throes of puppy love. He writes songs for her, and the heavens seem to dance — one of countless analogs for the magical components of the original myth, made accessible for a modern audience. Everyone spoke in casual, modern vernacular, yet at the same time there was an underlying sense of the poetic in the actors’ delivery, a dichotomy mirrored in Kennedy-Reid Roberts’ costume design. As Eurydice was lured away by an ominous stranger in a slick black suit on her wedding day, three minions slowly unraveled the hems of his coat, which grew longer and longer, transforming into the polar opposite of a bride’s wedding train that made clear this was Death with a capital D.

The entire production played out in that same dreamlike manner, never committing to any specific time period or culture, but using modern American idioms of speech and dress for accessibility. Tim Giles, Jennifer Moody-Sanchez and Kelsey McCloskey functioned as a modern Greek chorus, appearing as sea-nymphs (whimsically equipped with rubber bathing caps, flippers and inflatable float toys), caricatures of stereotypical bridesmaids (the ditzy one, the slutty one, the guy pal functioning as a bridesman), and as talking stones in the Underworld who explain the rules and conventions of life after death. Gabe Reitemeyer was touching and sympathetic as Eurydice’s father, whose love for his daughter helped keep his memories clear in an afterlife where all is supposed to be blissfully forgotten.

As Orpheus, Yasar captured someone gifted with a touch of the divine, and unflaggingly determined to find a way to thwart destiny, even if it means finding a note so perfect that he can ride it all the way down to the Underworld. The playwright’s focus, however, is on Eurydice, and Swavely, a junior who has done excellent work in previous shows on campus such as Taylor’s production of The Wolves last year, was more than ready for the challenge, running through myriad intense emotions and managing an endearing cluelessness as memories of life began to fade.

Mona Damian Ulmu’s evocative scenic design did a lot with a little, using a realistic pier and some random rocks to suggest both an idyllic beach setting and the Underworld as seen from above.

Given the script’s fanciful, fable-like tone, it’s hard to say what the playwright’s intent might be. Eurydice is clearly a rumination on love, loss and longing, and the power of memory as it begins to fade through time. I also think it’s about letting go, and having the blessing of the departed one to do so. I suspect, however, that the author would encourage each spectator to take his or her own message from the material. In any case, it’s a mind-blowing journey through mortality, and what’s beyond.

What: Eurydice

Where: Longstreet Theatre, 1300 Greene St.

When: Through Feb. 22

Price: $22 ($20 USC faculty and staff, military and seniors; $15 students)

More: theater.sc.edu