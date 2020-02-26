USC production looks to tease out still relevant themes in Of Mice and Men

“The best-laid plans of mice and men often go awry,” goes the translation of 18th century Scottish poet Robert Burns, no matter how intricate one’s planning might be, or how sincere one’s motivations. Novelist and Nobel laureate John Steinbeck used that familiar quote as the title for his 1937 novella, which documented the struggle to survive among migrant farm workers in Depression-era California, the same setting he revisited two years later in his Pulitzer-winning novel The Grapes of Wrath.

University of South Carolina theater professor David Britt looks to extend this chain of influence, as bringing Steinbeck’s account of hard choices in harder times to life for a new generation of viewers with a revival of the story’s stage version, which features sections of dialogue taken directly from the book, as adapted by Steinbeck (with uncredited script doctoring from original director and two-time Pulitzer winner George S. Kaufman).

When Free Times catches up with Britt, 10 days before opening, he has just finished wrangling with a fire marshal who has banned the use of hay — in a play largely set in a barn. Still, he displays all the pride of a dedicated teacher as his all-undergraduate cast discover the striking parallels between the harsh economic climate of the 1930s and today.

“It’s about the worker, and the survivor,” Britt observes of the material. “How do you survive? There were dismal situations going on. The choices these men have are very few.”

Steinbeck’s gritty tale of resilience attained near-iconic status following a popular 1939 film version, which garnered five Oscar nominations, with famed portrayals by Burgess Meredith — later seen as the Penguin in the Batman TV series of the 1960s, and as crusty trainer Mickey in the Rocky franchise — and Lon Chaney, Jr. — now best recalled for portrayals of classic horror villains including the Mummy, the Wolf Man, Frankenstein’s Monster and the son of Dracula — of the feisty George and the simple, affectionate Lenny entering pop culture.

Britt smiles as he recalls numerous parodies of the pair in vintage Warner Bros. cartoons, including a moment when an Abominable Snowman cradles Bugs Bunny, promising that “I will hug him, and pet him, and squeeze him,” a reference to Lenny’s overly eager love of furry animals, such as rabbits and the titular mice.

Senior Nicholas Good, cast as Lenny, concedes that he has “big shoes to fill,” jokingly adding “literally and figuratively,” referring to Lenny’s traditional portrayal as a gentle giant. Here, the contrast will be more subtle, with Lenny being only somewhat huskier than a slender George (sophomore Cameron Giordano).

In the years before any widespread availability of public assistance, the mentally challenged Lenny is utterly dependent on George to look out for him, yet he remains optimistic.

“Lenny has a lot of hope” for a better life, Good notes, one where he and George will own their own ranch, filled with little farm creatures Lenny can care for. “George knows the reality, that it’s going to be next to impossible to survive. But that’s what keeps [Lenny] going, in this painful, depressing world these characters are living in.”

Their situation — and the pained emotions it fosters — are difficult to portray.

“It’s very tough to find a balance between [George’s] caring, and his anger,” Giordano offers.

It gets easier as an actor, he says, after finding and understanding the duo’s roots as a childhood best friendship from which only one person matures emotionally and intellectually.

“The reality is they’ll probably never make it,” Giordano says. “But I see in [Lenny’s] eyes what he wants, and I don’t want to disappoint him. So [George] tells Lenny that we could actually do this, knowing that the possibility is very slim. But he has always told that to Lenny, to get him to calm down, but never really meant it.”

“Even in the very end, he puts on a face for Lenny,” he continues. “Even when he gets angry and irritated with him, he wants to see that glimmer of hope, right to the very end.”

Good sees clear analogs for today’s America, where homelessness and migrant labor are still hot-button issues.

“That’s where this play really shines,” he says, noting its no-holds-barred portrait of men with no future, grasping onto transient jobs as day-laborers as much for the promise of food and shelter as actual pay. He returns to the recurring theme of hope.

“It’s crucial, in a time period when there is no hope, for these men who work long hours and go through crazy things, just to survive.”

Britt agrees, confessing that his goal as an educator is often to “do a play that reminds you of the other population — the other lives that are out there.

“That’s part of education, right?,” the professor reasons. “To learn that the world is bigger.”

