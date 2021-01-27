USC exhibition takes an interdisciplinary approach to natural landscapes

“Restless Sleeper,” the exhibition by visiting artist Amanda Smith currently showing at the McMaster Gallery at the University of South Carolina, is, in some ways, designed to upend conventionally comforting expectations.

Smith, an award-winning interdisciplinary artist based in Missouri, where she is an assistant professor of painting and drawing at Missouri State University, created much of the work over the course of 2019 during three separate residencies that were all somewhere along the Appalachian Mountains. A painter by training, she was beginning to experiment with hybrid quilt paintings and other cushion-stuffed works while also finding fresh inspiration in the various kinds of signage and markings she encountered in her explorations of the landscape.

“I've always kind of assembled space in my paintings, akin to collage, not necessarily literally gluing things, but like, fusing together multiple spaces and times in a single image,” she said of her interest in blending materials and practices.

“A couple of years ago, I just felt kind of stuck with that direction in terms of painting, and ended up taking an improvisational quilt course, just to do something different. And it really resonated with me. It felt very muh akin to what I was already doing in painting but required this process of translation.”

That process, and the interplay between natural landscape art and more functional objects allowed her to interrogate how things like camouflage prints, which work culturally, as well as functionally.

“I was thinking about how outdoor recreational items have a practical purpose, but … have also been highly commodified, so they become toys,” Smith explained. “A lot of times they're meant, you know, to serve as a form of camouflage, but ultimately end up being like, hyper visible, because they're really crudely manufactured or very graphic.

“The artist in me, of course, is really excited by that kind of tension there, the sort of visual qualities of that manufactured item, the fact that it's trying to synthesize itself with a space, but that, in a lot of ways kind of does the exact opposite.”

In the markings and postings she saw in the mountains, which often warned about trespassing and private property, Smith was inspired by varying notions of public and private space.

“[It] is in part a response to how each locality would treat that situation differently,” she noted. “In some places, those signs really mean something. Other places, (they were) permissive like, yeah, you know, you can probably apologize later if you need to cross some property to get to this river or whatnot. … But I also interacted with some folks who had kind of tragic consequences or results [because] of these property signs.”

One such incident that sticks out clearly in her mind happened when a couple became intrigued by her work because their niece had been killed by a hunter on her own property.

“There was this kind of larger conversation about who was at fault,” Smith explained. “Not only was she kind of more so at fault, but they really used the same kind of language (as) people who blame victims of sexual assault.”

“The ability to enjoy these spaces is conditional, sometimes gendered, sometimes racial, sometimes political or based on locality,” the artist added.

Even given that darkness, there’s a playfulness to Smith’s paintings of signs, a kind of amusing, self-aware inversion of her “natural” habitat.

“All of these things started to look kind of like painting exhibitions, like you just stumble upon this funny exhibition in the woods,” she admits. “I would think about them in terms of that, or even like the sort of trail marker signs. When you have a couple of different trails, they're color coded, when they start to link up together, you see multiple colors kind of tacked to the same tree. They look like Josef Albers color studies, or as if gallery space or art-think was entering these natural spaces”

