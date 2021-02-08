USC dance department prepares for first live show during COVID-19

"It's time to get back to what they do: perform in front of an audience."

That's the reasoning expressed by University of South Carolina dance professor Jennifer Deckert for why the department's annual Spring Concert is being staged live in Drayton Hall amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The show will feature choreography from Deckert, the department’s associate chair and dance program coordinator, along with fellow faculty members Erin Bailey and André Megerdichian, all of whom are contributing original pieces. The cast is made up entirely of undergraduate students.

Dance education major Sofia Justo said that she and her peers are on board with getting back on stage. She described a common longing "to feel the light on your face (while performing), even if it's only for a handful of people."

She admitted to wondering, "Will I be attending college again?" when the quarantine lockdown went into effect in spring of 2020. That fear had special significance for dancers, for whom close physical proximity and contact is routine during performance and practice. Instructors "will grab your leg and show you the right placement," Justo explained.

The sophomore was pleasantly surprised with modifications relating to distancing upon her return to campus last fall.

"Everyone gets their own barre," she said, "and there's more one-on-one (instruction) with the teachers,"

The downside is that with teachers’ time stretched more thinly, classes meet less often.

And then there's the challenge of breathing while constantly wearing masks during rehearsal.

Dance is anaerobic exercise, Deckert explained, with short bursts of intense physical activity. Justo recalled running outside to breathe on the first day of rehearsals, but said she has now adjusted to the new norm — or, as Deckert described the situation, "as close to normal as possible."

Justo described the experience as “really empowering … when I'm not falling to the floor."

The demands on Deckert’s cast include more precautions than most students are required to follow.

"You can't just go into a room that has 50 people in it," Justo pointed out.

One infection could quickly be passed along to other company members leading to an entire production being forced to shut down.

Deckert added that COVID-19 poses an especially meaningful threat to dancers, due to potential long-term damage to the respiratory system.

At a rehearsal last week, the masked performers in the associate chair’s piece were carefully positioned at least an arm's length from each other. Logan and Lydia Acker — who happen to be twin sisters — are the only dancers who ever touch. The associate chair explained that this approach has been incorporated into all three pieces, with only students who already live together allowed to come into close contact.

Deckert’s piece deals directly with the pandemic’s effects on people’s emotional well-being.

"My creative brain shut off when everything shut down,” Deckert recalled. She spent time outdoors, "waiting for something to inspire me. Meditating, if you will."

She observed the changing of the seasons, inevitable and unaffected by sickness, and realized that we were not experiencing regular rituals — birthday parties, Halloween, etc.

"How does that affect us as humans, with the passing of time, and the processing of memories?" Deckert pondered.

Her piece — given the title "A Season of Echoes" by her students — addresses those questions through contemporary dance, accompanied by selections from Vivaldi’s “The Four Seasons.”

Megerdichian's creation, "Meetings Along the Edge," draws similar inspiration from current events, dramatizing the release of pent up energy, while Bailey's "under" is described as

being fueled by conflicting feelings of contrition and redemption.

In keeping with strict campus safety guidelines and protocols, seating will be limited to somewhere between 75 and a hundred attendees for each performance, with tickets sold only as singles or in pairs. Seats will be socially distanced, utilizing alternating rows, and reservations must be made in advance online.

Department Marketing Director Kevin Bush said that the creative team has been working with the university's Systems Operations and Campus Return committee "to implement the best practices for student and public health and safety."

Other precautions include mandatory use of facial coverings for both performers and audience, and a thorough cleaning of the venue before each show.

The extra measures are worth it for students like Justo, who shared that her other classes are all virtual.

"They feel lucky to be in class," Deckert enthused. "I feel lucky to be teaching."

Spring Concert

Feb. 10-12 (7:30 p.m.) and 13 (2 p.m.). $15-$44. dance.sc.edu.