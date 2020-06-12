Update: Nickelodeon Theatre, Indie Grits accused of ‘systemic racism’; top official resigns

In an open letter posted to social media, two black former employees accuse the organization that oversees the arthouse Nickelodeon Theatre of “longstanding issues of institutionalized racism that have for too long been silenced or ignored by the management and staff.”

The letter to the Columbia Film Society, which also manages the media education group Indie Grits Labs and its namesake annual festival, was issued on June 10 by Mahkia Greene, who worked for Indie Grits as media education manager, and Torres Perkins Jr., who had worked for the Nickelodeon since 2013 and most recently held the post of operations manager. It is co-signed in “In Solidarity” by 19 other former “BIPOC” (black, indigenous and people of color) interns and employees of the CFS.

“There’s a lot of talk of course of Black Lives Matter and violence against African Americans, black people,” Greene says of why now was the time to make their concerns public. “But I think it’s also the conversations about how black folks are treated, not only in the workforce, but in all aspects of work life. And it’s been coming up. And I think it’s important these institutions and these systems [are held] accountable for the treatment of black employees, black workers, black people in general.”

After this story initially published, Seth Gadsden, director of Indie Grits Labs, resigned, a board member confirms to Free Times. He shared a statement with The State.

“I have resigned from my position at Indie Grits Labs, a job that I can no longer do effectively given these extraordinary circumstances,’’ Gadsden is quoted. “I am listening and processing, and I need to be with my family now. I love this community, and I sincerely hope that my position can eventually be filled by a person of color.’’

The board informed Free Times that it will conduct an independent internal review in response to the accusations.

“We realize there are two pandemics moving across the land at the very same time,” reads part of its prepared statement. “One is COVID 19 which has shuttered our doors and threatened our very existence. The other is a question from an American grass roots organization named Black Lives Matter that asks us to look deeply into who we are so that we may recognize where we stand as one country and not two or three. We want to know if we are part of the problem or part of the solution. We are committed to finding out that answer.”

Greene and Perkins’ complaints are keyed by the nature of recent layoffs that the organization underwent due to the economic strain of the coronavirus, which the letter claims “further revealed the role systemic racism has played in the life of CFS.” The document goes on to list instances of problematic behavior and policies dating back to 2015.

“In the wake of COVID-19, the CFS went from having a relatively diverse staff of Black, non-Black POC, and genderqueer employees to having one that was predominantly all white,” the letter says of the layoffs, noting that staff furloughs that started in March gave way to full layoffs in May. “The CFS removed the vast majority of its part-time and full-time Black staff, while keeping its two white directors and one Black manager.”

It’s unclear exactly what the makeup of Indie Grits’ and the Nickelodeon’s remaining staff is at this point. Their contact pages still feature people who have been laid off, and the Film Society did not directly address the concern in responding to Free Times.

Both Torres and Greene were let go during the recent cutbacks.

A timeline later in the letter documents 11 other instances they witnessed at CFS. These include a 2015 Indie Grits program featuring the now-deceased segregationist-turned-civil-rights activist Tom Turnipseed (the letter calls him a “former racist”), in which he repeatedly used the N-word and other racial slurs, and a 2015 film screening in which Gadsden repeatedly referenced the N-word, featured in the movie's title, in front of employees without censorship.

The letter also notes that Greene wasn’t given a promised $5,000 stipend for a 2018 artistic fellowship outside her staff role at Indie Grits. Gadsden “told her he thought she’d just take this as a good opportunity,” the letter claims. It also points to an instance from that same festival in which Greene wasn’t paid for leading interns to record B-roll footage and conduct filmmaker interviews; the letter claims that her white predecessor was paid for such work.

Several items on the timeline spotlight problematic behaviors on the part of Gadsden, such as repeatedly calling black staff “G” (short for "gangster" or "gangsta”) even though he was asked repeatedly to stop and referring to black staff members during a work conversation as “white Black people.”

“At least for me, the circumstances of something like that being said by a white individual are not I guess the important part of a situation like that,” Greene says of the latter instance. “As a microaggression, it’s invalidating the black experience. Since [it’s] a statement that implies a monolith within the black experience, right? It implies that black people are a certain way.”

“I think that speaks to maybe a lack of understanding and a lack of understanding the black community,” she replies when Free Times asks if it was indicative of the culture at CFS. “And I think that could speak to CFS as a whole.”

The letter includes a link to a list of demands. Among them are: the resignation of Gadsden and CFS Executive Director Anita Floyd; severance pay for all black staff who were laid off; replacing the “current all white HR company contracted by the CFS”; and restructuring the organization’s board of directors to include “dedicated seats for Black people, people of color, LGBTQIA+, gender and racial parity (reflective of the population of the city of Columbia).”

“CFS is, in general, a majority white organization. Its audience, its support demographic, and I guess the two highest ranking positions in CFS that’s not the board,” Greene tells Free Times. “So I think that sort of speaks to this kind of disconnect between the mission and this driving force for diversity and inclusion and what the organization actually looks like.”

“Not only the leadership, but just the audience, just doesn’t reflect what the Columbia community looks like,” Perkins adds. “I worked there from 2013, and it honestly has not changed that much. There’s been years and years of, ‘Let’s do this, that and these things to get black people in the building.’ And I honestly felt like if we don’t have black leadership, then we don’t really have the possibility of having a continuous growth or even just the continuous participation from black patrons.”

After Free Times reached out to Floyd and Gadsden for comment, the CFS board sent its prepared statement in response.

“On Monday, June 15th, a local, well-respected management consulting firm, The Weathers Group, will begin leading a process that will initially focus on the comments and concerns of past and current employees, management, and Board members,” the statement explains. “The consultant is tasked with probing, in a fair, sharp, and clear-eyed way into the leadership and operations of the Columbia Film Society. They are also tasked with providing a blueprint of recommendations for transparent actions by the Board regarding recent allegations of racism and criticism and the possible need for cultural diversity mandates.”

Perkins and Greene emphasize that the systemic issues they see at CFS are present elsewhere, and encourage all patrons to be mindful of the organizations they support. Both say they’re open to interacting and working with the Nickelodeon and Indie Grits again should the situation improve.

“I feel some hope,” Perkins says. “We thought this would become a community effort. If this was just me, or if this was just the two of us, I don’t think I would be that hopeful, because I think we’ve been shown that our voices and our experiences have not been valid enough to the white leaders at CFS to actually implement change. But I feel like now that this has become a community effort — and I’m hoping it grows and I’m hoping it inspires more people to really take a look at themselves and take a look at the organization and really fight for this change — that gives me a little bit more hope.”