Update: Leader of Columbia's Nickelodeon Theatre resigns, board elects new president

The leader of both the Nickelodeon Theatre and the associated festival and media education organization Indie Grits has resigned.

Anita Floyd, who served as executive director for the overarching Columbia Film Society, has accepted a position with a "nonprofit organization in the community," though the Aug. 3 email announcing her departure doesn't specify which group.

Hank Jibaja, then-president of the Film Society's board of directors, told Free Times that Floyd informed them of her departure on Aug. 2. She took on leadership of the organization in April 2019.

On Aug. 6, the Film Society announced via press release that it had elected a new board president — Xavier Blake, assistant production and operations manager at SCETV, and a CFS board member since 2018. The release also detailed that Jibaja would remain on the executive committee with the title of "Immediate Past President of the Board."

Jibaja confirmed to Free Times that he chose to step down from his role as board president, which he said he assumed about three months ago.

"I've been doing a lot of work for several months now," he said. "That decision to allow Xavier to step up was mine, mainly because of my level of commitment, relative to the amount of work that I'm doing on my private enterprise. I just didn't have enough time to do all the work. So I asked for a new vote."

The release also announced that at the same Aug. 5 meeting that Blake was elected, the board formed a committee to conduct a national search for Floyd's replacement.

"The Board is grateful for Anita's work in guiding the organization through extremely challenging times, and thanks to the continued dedication of our entire team, the future looks very bright," Blake is quoted in the release. "We're confident that we can attract national candidates who are inspired by our mission to entertain, educate and prompt the kind of critical dialogue that enriches our diverse community."

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Nick, Columbia's lone arthouse cinema, remained closed from March 2020 until resuming business in May, apart from a brief holiday reopening in December.

During that time, Floyd weathered the fallout from a June 2020 open letter penned by two Black former employees and co-signed by 19 other “BIPOC” (black, indigenous and people of color) former interns and employees accusing the organization of systemic racism, both before the pandemic and in the way it furloughed workers in response to COVID-19.

That scandal resulted in the resignation of Indie Grits Labs' director.

On Aug. 3, Jibaja talked to Free Times about Floyd's departure as executive director.

"She had a difficult tenure because of the COVID impact on theater operations," Jibaja said. "She was very creative and tenacious when it came to finding us sources of funding, whether it was emergency funding from the government or working with the the grants that we have. And she handled as many as 25 different grants, so I think she did a great job. We will miss her."

He said he didn't see her resignation coming, but looking back on it, he reasoned that it makes sense.

"It doesn't surprise me because there was just so much dislocation by the COVID shutdown," he said.

The announcement of her departure came just four days after Trustus Theatre, the city's premiere professional theater company, revealed that Executive Director Chad Henderson was stepping down.

Neither the Nick's Aug. 3 email nor its Aug. 6 press release mention the open letter or any of the circumstances surrounding it. Jibaja said that Floyd didn't mention the situation in explaining her decision to depart.

"I'm sure that it was extra hard work for her," he offered. "She was always concerned about people's perceptions and the realities of systemic racism. And it's something that she did work on. And she made several plans for us over the last year and a half. Some were implemented, some were not because of COVID. But she had strategic planning sessions with employees, things like that."

Jibaja credited Floyd for securing new sources of funding and putting the Film Society in a decent place financially as it looks for new leadership. That includes in-progress plans for the Indie Grits festival, set to return next year after being forced to go virtual in 2020 and skipping 2021 all together.

"Obviously we want to find the best person possible," he said. "It'd be great to find somebody from the local community that already knows that community, but I'm sure we're gonna have a rigorous search."

"Beyond the typical qualities (of) an executive director regarding fundraising and working with grants and large grant companies, I think we're going to be looking for somebody who's a consensus builder," Jibaja added, "and somebody that can speak to the community at large and really just continue to help us to build our connection with the community."

As to how much last year's accusations of systemic racism will weigh on the search, he said that the revelations brought forth by the open letter will keep driving the way the Nick is run moving forward.

"It'll continue to drive us in a direction to do better and to grow, and always be in a cultural growth mode," Jibaja posited. "The potential candidate would know about the open letter and would be able to give us some good ideas as to how to meet those goals as we try to, you know, just be a better organization."

Floyd hasn't responded to Free Times' requests for comment, but was quoted in the Nick's Aug. 3 email:

“In spite of the challenges, I have had fun and appreciate my experience at the Nick. I thank our members for their consistent financial and moral support and am looking forward to my next opportunity. See you at the Nick!”