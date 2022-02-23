Upcoming Columbia plays feature youth in the forefront while pandemic presents challenges

Young actors are rising to new challenges as two local theaters bring thought-provoking scripts to life, starting Friday, February 25.

"These Shining Lives," opening in Longstreet Theatre on the University of South Carolina campus, chronicles the historical tragedy of the "radium girls," female factory workers in the 1920's who were exposed to harmful, radium-based paint.

Directed by Ibi Owolabi, a visiting theater artist based in Atlanta, GA, the play by Melanie Marnich offers timely parallels to contemporary "labor complications facing the nation, calls for unionization in the face of unfair treatment, and the urge to return to 'normalcy'," according to cast member Jesse Breazeale.

A senior graduating in May with a major in visual communications and a minor in theater, Breazeale reflected on the unique nature of his recent theater education.

“My entire theater career here at USC has been in (the era of) COVID. I think the biggest challenge that my peers and I have faced has been balancing the safety and health of others while still being true to the art form,” he said.

Breazeale said he worries about a potential cancellation, something he noted happened with the department’s “Rumors” production, the Neil Simon comedy that had an abbreviated Oct. run after a positive COVID test.

His castmate Isabella Stenz, who will complete a master's degree in theater education this spring, noted that the masks offer an artistic challenge.

That’s been a problem for various theaters throughout the pandemic, like the university’s “Tiny Beautiful Things” where actors from that production commented on the unique challenge they pose.

“(Wearing a mask has helped me in myriad ways. I’ve struggled with engaging my whole body as an actor in the past. But with the mask, we’re heavily reliant on our body, since we don’t have our face. It’ll be a relief once we don’t have (masking requirements), but for now I’m happy just to be working on a production,” she said.

Breazeale expressed excitement over involvement with substantive material like “These Shining Lives.” The actor noted he has done past roles in comedies, but desired to “flex the dramatic muscles” he has as well.

“This show is so important to do ... right now," Brezeale continued. "(It) landed on our plates at the right time, in the right place….It's the most serious show that I have been a part of…. I had to dig even deeper into the text to figure out (my character’s) intentions, and to not judge him outright.”

To lead the production the department invited back Owolabi, who had prevously directed “You On the Moors Now” in 2021. That production included both Stenz and Breazeale in the cast.

Visiting directors like Owolabi offer inherent benefits, the two actors posited.

“Having a guest artist gives us a peek into the industry. She’s said from the beginning that she’s interested in working with us as artists, not just as students. This process has been incredibly collaborative,” Stenz explained.

And while many shows done on campus recently have been "a whimsical escape for audience members, "These Shining Lives" is different because it’s so human, she said.

“This show illustrates the resilience of women who despite their illness, still find companionship and strength. Even in the darkest moments, there’s still light." Stenz concluded.

At Workshop, a young director takes on modern values

A few miles away in Columbia College's Cottingham Theatre, Kashaad Kraus is making his Workshop Theatre directorial debut with a production of Yasmina Reza's Tony Award winning God of Carnage, a darkly comic look at contemporary values which also opens February 25.

Now in their 54th season, Workshop has traditionally operated as a "director's theater," with an ever-changing line-up of play selection and creative artists, allowing for fresh perspectives from new directors like Kraus.

A graduate of Winthrop University with a degree in Theatre Performance, Kraus stepped into the pivotal role of Walter Lee midway through rehearsals for Workshop’s production of A Raisin in the Sun in 2018. Since then, he has appeared in such shows as The Boys in The Band and The Realistic Joneses, and has taken the reins of leadership for Workshop’s acting school.

Kraus told Free Times that he proposed this show to the theater's board because of its message and its relevant to modern society.

Reza's script details a meeting between two couples to discuss their sons' playground fight, but the evening soon degenerates into all-too-familiar dysfunction.

With debates and rants on everything from racism to sexism and homophobia, the play follows in the footsteps of such works as Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf, and ran for over a year on Broadway, now ranking at third for longest runs during the 2000’s decade.

"Since the pandemic began," explained Kraus, "much like the plot of this show, it seems as if all of these clashes, arguments, upheavals (in the country) - whatever you'd like to call them - have gotten more and more childish. That's why I was drawn to this show, because I want eyes to be open to some behaviors that seem to have become acceptable lately, and just how silly it all is, when it'd just be easier and simpler for all of us to just work together."

The cast includes Marcus Johnson, Marshall Spann, Kendal Turner, and Amber Westbrook.

Kraus is keenly aware of the significance of this next step in his theatrical career.

"To be honest, it's exhilarating," he confessed, "because I've directed before, but not for a theater of this capacity. It's also a bit nerve-wracking knowing that I'm following in the footsteps of some major people in this area."