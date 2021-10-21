University of South Carolina theater cancels last shows of 'Rumors' due to COVID-19 case

A live theatrical production in the Midlands has been shut down because of COVID-19.

Neil Simon’s “Rumors,” intended as the kickoff event for the 2021-22 University of South Carolina’s Department of Theatre and Dance season, was canceled for the remainder of its run through Oct. 22, spokesperson Kevin Bush confirmed.

The move comes after an Oct. 20 showing was canceled hours before the show due to COVID-19, according to a department Facebook post. The production was completely shut down the next day.

“Out of an abundance of caution and a desire to keep everyone healthy, we regret to announce that tonight’s performance …has been canceled due to a positive COVID-19 result being reported by one of our company members,” the initial post read.

The farcical comedy, which opened on Oct. 15, ran through its first weekend and another performance.

The cancellation came in spite of various health protocols, which aligned with the university’s COVID safety policies. Audience members were required to occupy only every other seat in the theater, including couples and family groups, and masks were mandatory for audience members as well as performers and backstage crew.

Bush noted the minimal likelihood of “any possible spread into the audience,” given the distance from stage to seating area and the constant use of masks by the actors.

The department’s 2019-20 season was cut short in the spring of 2020 when a planned production of Amadeus was canceled due to the nationwide quarantine. The 2020-21 season was marked by a combination of filmed, streamed and virtual productions, along with outdoor performances and one, last spring's "You On the Moors Now," which employed masking throughout.