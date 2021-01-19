Trustus Theatre's first in-person production since COVID-19 to open for one night this week

[After this story went to press, Trustus Theatre decided to postpone all but the opening night of its upcoming production.

"Due to ticket sales, and staggering cases (my diagnosis for the low ticket sales), we are going to perform 'Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill' on Friday," Chad Henderson, the theater's producing artistic director, wrote in an email to Free Times. "We will then postpone the show, and bring it back on March 19 to finish out the remaining 16 performances."

"[We] felt this was the best choice to support this excellent production," he added.

Tickets that have already been purchased for the Jan. 22 performance will be honored. Anyone who purchased tickets for a subsequent date can contact the theater to move to Friday until that date is sold out. Ticket holders for performances after Jan. 22 will be accommodated in the March run, and Trustus is offering refunds for anyone who wants to opt out. — Jordan Lawrence, Free Times managing editor]

Step by step, things are getting back to normal for Trustus Theatre. Or at least something next to normal, to borrow the title from a previous Trustus production.

The Vista venue springs back into in-person action with the one-woman show “Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill,” based on the life and work of iconic jazz singer Billie Holliday.

Following an array of virtual performances in the summer and fall, and a series of live jazz performances curated by Mark Rapp in December and a live interview show hosted by Preach Jacobs earlier this month, the theater hosts an actual play, featuring one singer and an accompanist.

It seemed a logical next step,” said Chad Henderson, Trustus’ producing artistic director.

“We feel like we can provide the safest in-person performance experience possible,” he said, pointing to COVID-19 procedures which include mandatory mask usage, temperature checks at the door, and a newly installed indoor air ionization system.

“I’m a fan of the jazz icons of the 20th century,” he continued. “Spending an evening with Billie Holiday and her pianist seemed like the perfect way to utilize the space with a limited capacity.”

The play, written by Lanie Robertson, imagines Holliday in one of her last performances, singing at a run-down nightclub as she reminisces about her life and career. “Law & Order”’s Epatha Merkerson played the lead off Broadway in 1987, and a 2014 Broadway revival featured Audra McDonald in a Tony-winning portrayal.

Trustus company member Katrina Garvin was Henderson’s first and only choice to embody Holliday, whose career soared in the ’30s and ’40s with recordings of hits such as “What a Little Moonlight Can Do,” “Strange Fruit,” and “God Bless the Child” — all of which are featured in this production — before an eventual decline in the ’50s fueled by struggles with drugs and alcohol.

“I guess you could say that my audition was all of the years that I put in at Trustus and theater all across Columbia,” Garvin joked.

“I told her I wanted to build the show around her – which is not how we typically work,” Henderson added. “When I asked who she trusted to direct her, she immediately responded with Jocelyn (Sanders).”

Sanders had previously directed Garvin as Shug Avery in “The Color Purple” at Workshop Theatre, and is a veteran of one-woman shows herself. The director described Holliday as one of her favorite jazz singers, recalling memories of Sunday afternoons at her parents’ house.

“My favorite thing on Sundays was to be in the living room with them after Sunday dinner, listening to jazz on their Philco HiFi, and watching my mama and daddy dance,” Sanders recalled. “They were excellent dancers. My grandmother would simply put her head back and get totally lost in listening to Billie. Years later, I wrote a poem about those memories; it won honorable mention in a literary magazine. So accepting the director's position was a no brainer for me.”

As far as anyone Free Times spoke with can recall, the play has only been performed once previously in Columbia, directed by Jeff Johnson at Act One Theatre in 1990. That production’s lead, Bonita Peeples, recently shared “how deeply the music spoke to me, and the pain and beauty were a driving force for my interpretation of Billie Holliday.”

“I don’t think anybody ever really understood Billie,” Garvin noted. “People never really took the time to get to know her. They only wanted to take from her. I think many of us can identify with that. I know I have. We always see her portrayed as a tragic figure, which is true, but I see her more as an overcomer and a revolutionary. She did things the way that she wanted to in a time where that wasn’t okay for black people to do or women for that matter. I feel blessed to stand on her shoulders.”

Accompanying Garvin will be Shannon Pinkney, who Sanders said has “developed a wonderful rapport with Katrina. He used to work with the Skipp Pearson Foundation as a pianist with the group, so he knows his way around jazz and the tickling the ivories.”

The production will be staged in the round, allowing for the feel of a nightclub. Garvin conceded that this configuration isn’t without its challenges.

“Everyone does not get the same view,” she explained. “Also, Billie as a performer never moved around a lot, so I’m very stationary.”

For Sanders, overcoming these complications is part of the appeal of doing the show in first place.

This wasn't my first time directing in the round, so I feel I've adjusted to the stage,” the director said. “It's a challenge, and what's something worth doing if it doesn't present a challenge?“

“Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill”

Jan. 22. 8 p.m. $30-$35. trustus.org.