Trustus Theatre latest to postpone show due to COVID-19

Trustus Theatre recently postponed the opening of "tick, tick ... BOOM!" due to COVID-19. 

 John Carlos
Columbia's Trustus Theatre postponed its upcoming play due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the latest venue to make such a move.

As the Omicron variant has spread rapidly through South Carolina, a handful of local venues have been forced to postpone shows. The Vista theater moved back its debut of “tick, tick … BOOM!” to Feb. 4 - Feb. 26, after an initial plan to run it from Jan. 26 through Feb. 12.

“Trustus has made the decision to delay the opening of our upcoming production … out of an abundance of caution. The safety of our cast, crew, and audiences is our top priority,” a Trustus Facebook post said of the postponement.

The post detailed that ticket holders would be contacted regarding the postponement.

Trustus’s move follows another local theater postponing an upcoming production. Workshop Theatre postponed its debut of “The Color Purple” due to COVID-19’s rise and had initially planned opening on Jan. 14. That play is now slated to open Jan. 21.

Other non-theater venues have had similar situations arise, like recording studio Archer Avenue Studio’s showcase concert at New Brookland Tavern being postponed earlier this month.

Trustus Theatre, the Midlands' longest-running professional theater, recently announced its new executive director, Jessica Francis Fichter, after a months-long search.

David Clarey joined Free Times in November 2019 as a food and news writer. He's constantly fighting competing desires to try cooking food at home and spending his entire paycheck on Columbia restaurants.

