Trustus Theatre continues its run of repeats — this time while confronting social issues

If the lineup at Trustus Theatre of late has seemed a little familiar, there’s a reason.

With its upcoming production of Lynn Nottage’s "Intimate Apparel," last staged there in 2007, the venerable Vista-based nonprofit hopes to “show audiences what Trustus does best,” according to Dewey Scott-Wiley, the theater's interim artistic director.

The longtime actor, director, educator and Trustus company member described a consensus among everyone involved, going into a 37th season delayed both by COVID-19 and the recent resignation of former executive director Chad Henderson.

“We wanted to have a diversity of voices, topics and genres that highlight what we are known for. We also wanted to be able to keep artists and audiences safe. That is why we went with smaller-cast shows across the board,” she said.

Scott-Wiley, who is currently working at both Trustus and as a professor at University of South Carolina Aiken, explained that “the first three plays of the season are all bring backs.”

Indeed, Trustus — the Midlands’ longest-running professional theater — has consciously developed a reputation over the decades for tackling uncomfortable topics on stage in pursuit of heightened societal awareness.

The theater's season includes October's run of “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change,” the upcoming “Intimate Apparel” and the musical “Tick, Tick… Boom!” in January. And in “Intimate Apparel” the theater is showing that its theatrical values are as solid as ever, particularly in confronting conversations around important social issues.

The upcoming production follows the seamstress work of the protagonist, a Black woman who struggles with issues of love, race and class at the turn of the 20th century. Alongside her are a cast of characters all going through their own range of issues.

The playwright, Lynn Nottage, is the only woman to have won a Pulitzer Prize twice; she based this work in part on the life of her own great-grandmother.

“It focuses on the idea that although relationships can enhance our lives, only we have the power to make ourselves whole,” Scott-Wiley noted. “It feels like it has a relatability unique to this time, even though it is set in 1905. 'Intimate Apparel' has an intricately woven narrative, using colorful characters cut from textured backgrounds and cultures. It feels like the perfect time to revisit this piece.”

This production represents a return in more ways than simply play selection.

Actor Lonetta Thompson is back from the original cast in a new role, and director Jocelyn Sanders returns after a successful directorial turn with last spring’s "Lady Day" at Emerson’s Bar and Grill.

The cast also includes Tashera Pravato, Rayana D. Briggs, Katie Mixon, Deon Turner and Patrick Dodds.

“Jocelyn and I have been with Trustus for a long time,” said Scott-Wiley, who worked with her in the ‘90s. “It was great to have her back directing for 'Lady Day,' and I jumped at the chance to get her for 'Intimate Apparel.'”

Sanders spent most of the '90s as a performer and director at Trustus, eventually becoming box office manager, before moving on to other professional pursuits.

She described her fascination with the script’s many layers, with all of the characters embarked on a “journey in search of love in one form or the other,” and with the protagonist, Esther, serving as the catalyst for each of those journeys.

Sanders further pointed out that the script features a diverse set of characters beyond its lead.

It includes Mr. Marks, whose love of the protagonist is unrequited; Mrs. Dickson, who did “unscrupulous” things to achieve her status; Mayme, a pianist turned prostitute; and Mrs. Van Buren, a socialite who explores her sexuality, she explained.

“Lynn Nottage likes to give the marginalized a voice,” she said of the playwright. “All of these people, especially in 1905, would not have had a voice, an advocate to speak for them, to strengthen their cause. I love the way Nottage has interwoven each one of these people via Esther.”

"Intimate Apparel" comes a time when many of its issues are seemingly coming to the fore, or perhaps never left in the decades since the era it was set in.

“We've had some interesting discussions during rehearsals as to the relevance to today's issues. I hope the audience will see this. I hope it makes for lively discussion as they leave the theater and take it with them,” Sanders said.

"Intimate Apparel"

Nov. 12-27. $23-$28. Trustus Theatre. 520 Lady St. Trustus.org.