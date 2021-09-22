Trustus Theatre co-founder Kay Thigpen known for ‘bold and daring’ productions dies at 80

Kay Thigpen, co-founder of Columbia’s most provocative and progressive theatre, passed away on Sept. 20. She was 80.

Thigpen and her late husband, Jim, produced high-quality, provocative theatre that represented diverse groups in their community. The theater’s productions included Rent, The Colored Museum and The Rocky Horror Picture Show and strayed from the more traditional productions performed at other theatres in Columbia.

It was “bold and daring,” said Chad Henderson, who worked at Trustus Theatre for 15 years as its executive director.

“I think they single-handedly taught this community that audiences were worthy of entertainment that confronted their expectations and amplified often unheard voices or points-of-view,” he said.

Born in 1941 in the Bronx, Thigpen obtained two college degrees – a bachelor’s in English from Columbia College and a master’s in Library Sciences from the University of South Carolina, according to her obituary.

Thigpen grew up around the theater. Her parents, Lou and Hazel Kaplan, were immensely involved in community theater.

“I always say ‘I didn’t really have a choice’” , Thigpen said when reflecting on how she developed a passion for theater in a 2019 interview with Free Times.

After college, Thigpen taught for 20 years at Lower Richland schools, spent time as a librarian in upstate New York and worked retail at House of Fabrics in Columbia. She met her late husband at a reading of Eugene O’Neil’s Desire Under the Elms, when both were local high school teachers.

During a drive back to Columbia from New York the Thigpens convinced one another they could successfully open a theatre retaining artistic integrity and quality, Thigpen told Free Times in 2019.

In 1985, they took out a second mortgage on their home, bought a punk rock bar on Assembly Street and started Trustus Theatre. The Thigpens moved the theater to its current home in the Vista on Lady Street in 1989.

“They provided a safe place for all of us theater misfits where we could fit in,” said Trustus’ board vice president, Robin Gottlieb. “We were safe to be our authentic selves. We were accepted and loved unconditionally.”

The Thigpens pushed the theater to focus on diversity in its theatrical work and advocacy. Trustus offered specific nights for the gay community to bring dates to the theater in the ‘80s and ‘90s, and showed programming representative of that community, staff said.

According to Trustus’ interim artistic director, Dewey Scott-Wiley, Thigpen often delivered new, diverse plays to Trustus as soon as the rights became available, at times beating larger nearby markets like Atlanta.

“The quality and diversity attracted audiences and artists alike,” Scott-Wiley said. “They wanted the audience to feel like they were watching theater in their living room, complete with comfy seats, free popcorn and libations from the bar.”

Thigpen was also a supporter of various local nonprofits. She often hosted fundraising nights at Trustus for groups like Palmetto Aids Life Support Services, Aids Benefit Foundation and Pets Inc.

“Kay was a fierce supporter of many minority communities in Columbia. She was philanthropic with her time and the theater’s resources,” said Scott-Wiley.

Many at Trustus Theatre looked to Thigpen as a mother figure.

“I can’t imagine two people having a bigger impact on my life than Kay and Jim Thigpen. They gave me the courage to pursue a life in the theatre, and I’m only one of many whose passions they cultivated,” Henderson remembered.

Thigpen had a gift for seeking out the potential in individuals and Trustus’ board president Sumner Bender referenced herself as an example. She started working at Trustus in 2003 as a volunteer bartender and, in 2012, Thigpen nominated her to Trustus’ Board of Directors.

“When I think about Kay Thigpen, I think about opportunities because that – if you were lucky – is what Kay gave you,” Bender said. “I was in my early twenties living my best life because Kay Thigpen gave me an opportunity.”

Thigpen spent her last days retired, but was still involved in Trustus Theatre. In 2019, Trustus Theatre honored her with its “Living Legend” award for her impact on the theater. In an interview with Free Times after this award, she reflected on her career.

“Just that Trustus still lives. That’s all we ever wanted – to see that theater continue.”

A memorial service will be held at the theatre, but a date has not yet been set, according to a statement from the Trustus Theatre.