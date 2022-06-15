Trustus Theater's musical comedy 'First Date' explores the embarrassments of blind first dates

Imagine the many pressures, misgivings, potential blunders and embarrassing missteps associated with a blind date.

Now imagine them all happening to the same couple over the course of an eventful couple of hours. That's the premise of the romantic musical comedy "First Date," opening on June 17 at Trustus Theatre and running through July 16.

"Every little milestone you have in a first date (is depicted),” said lead actress Brittany Hammock, who plays Casey in “First Date.”

Hammock described a juxtaposition between the two characters: there’s the straight-laced Aaron, played by Trustus veteran Michael Hazin, and then the free-spirited Casey. Within that relationship, “First Date” exploits their first encounter with sharp humor.

"It's really high-stakes for him, low-stakes for her. She does this all the time. She's a serial dater, (and so) she's a little jaded. This date is an obligation for her,” Hammock said.

Hazin’s Aaron, on the other hand, has always played by the rules, but that hasn't worked out, he described. Coming out of a failed relationship and eager to give love another chance, Aaron is more emotionally available.

“(The show) explores our need to connect with each other, and the roadblocks we create," said director Dewey Scott-Wiley, the theater's interim artistic director. “It’s super relatable.”

She explained how the musical's first song, ‘First Impressions,’ focuses on just that, as each realizes that this isn't what they were promised by the well-intentioned friends and relatives who set them up.

Hazin detailed that the play follows that structure, where the comedy is inherent. The two leads will exchange dialogue, prompting a thought and then comes the musical number based on that, presented as an aside to the audience.

"You get to watch that whole date, and watch the whole journey play out almost in real time,” Hazin said.

The actor noted that the score, by Alan Zachary and Michael Weiner, "spans many genres. Every song has its own identity," with Austin Winsberg's script allowing for a power ballad, a memory of/appearance by a Jewish grandmother that segues into a song reminiscent of the style of "Fiddler on the Roof," and an awkward pause in conversation leading to a song that channels Simon and Garfunkel's "Sound of Silence."

For Hazin, the role of Aaron is the continuation of a shift into romantic leads, following a run of meaty character roles ranging from the hedonistic Riff Raff in `The Rocky Horror Show" to a teenage serial killer in "Heathers: The Musical."

"I've always enjoyed the character roles that are larger than life," Hazin observed.

Other cast members (Jacob Wilson, Robin Gottlieb, Jonathan Monk, Kevin Bush, and Rachael Mitchum) appear as restaurant staff and patrons, and double as the embodiment of all the voices and memories going through the couple's minds.

“(They’re) all the things that trip us up when we're trying to connect," said Scott-Wiley. “(They) point out all the crazy things that go through our heads when we're on a date."

The play also comes as Jessia Ficther hits the half year mark in her top role at the theater. She was hired as executive director in January.

Fichter said that she and the Trustus staff of five have been in constant communication, and have continued to find and develop a comfortable groove in which to work.

It comes as the theater concludes the first season in its 37-year history without the leadership of founders Kay and Jim Thigpen, as they retired in 2012 and Kay died earlier this year and Jim in 2017, or long-time staffer Chad Henderson, who left in 2021 after 14 years with the company.

"Everything is a collaborative effort - each person brings something to table," said Fichter. "I view myself as a facilitator; my goal is to make sure things are running smoothly, and to keep the lines of communication open."

The season has been one focused on “connecting,” director Scott-Wiley said. Prior productions ranged from the social and racial commentary of last fall's "Intimate Apparel" to the adolescent longing for acceptance in this past spring's "Dance Nation."

"We've been starved for human connection for a couple of years," Scott-Wiley observed "So come back to the theater, eat some popcorn, and connect with us through laughter."