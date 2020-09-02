To-Do List: Socially distanced Columbia arts and entertainment picks (Sept. 2-9)

MENTAL HEALTH

Go for a drive

There’s one place where you can listen to what you want, you don’t have to socially distance, and you don’t even have to wear a mask: your car. If you’ve been staring at four walls for too long, wondering when you’ll be able to do stuff again, it might be time to hop in the car and go for a drive. You can go anywhere from the grocery store to the Asheville mountains, if time allows. Motion might just be the thing to cure your stationary blues. VINCENT HARRIS

DOCUMENTARY

Yusuf Hawkins: Storm Over Brooklyn

Sometimes a documentary about the not so distant past is timely and can help put in perspective things going on now. Yusuf Hawkins: Storm Over Brooklyn concerns a 16-year-old Black teen from Brooklyn killed in a racially motivated attack in an Italian neighborhood. The documentary gives chills and reminders of Emmett Till and reinforces one thing for Black people: The myth that racism only exists in the South is not true. Watch Storm Over Brooklyn via HBO. PREACH JACOBS

LIVE-STREAM

Cloudbursting

In the 1980s Kate Bush was the epitome of an intelligent and experimental art-rocker. With her high crystal-clear vocals and romantic lyrics, Bush excelled at dramatic tunes like “Babooshka,” and was the bridge between the mystical British progressive rock and spiky New Wave. She rarely if ever tours. Cloudbursting, a tribute taking its name from one of Bush’s most heart-rending tunes, is the closest you’re likely to get to the real deal. Check out a live-stream performance on Sept. 5 at 2:30 p.m. It costs $13.37, and can be accessed at cloudbusting.native.fm. PAT MORAN

THEATER

In Love and Warcraft

A cosplay romantic comedy for the digital age, Love and Warcraft presents an encore virtual performance of its groundbreaking pre-COVID-19 spring premiere. Immersed in the role playing game Warcraft, prim college student Evie is a fearless warrior princess. When she finds herself attracted to Raul, a young man in the real world, she must decide whether or not to unleash her powerful and sexy inner Amazon. Access to the digital presentation costs $15 and up, and can be seen on Sept. 4 through 12. PAT MORAN

BOOK

The Truths We Hold

I met Sen. Kamala Harris last year and got my copy of her book The Truths We Hold signed (forgive the slight flex). I didn’t read it because I was afraid to mess up my copy and wanted to audiobook it later. Well, later is now, and since she could be our next VP, I decided to get her story in her own words. PREACH JACOBS

TV

Hoops

Full disclosure: When we are coming up with suggestions for the To-Do List, the idea is sometimes better than the execution. So when I suggested watching the new Netflix series Hoops, a potty-mouthed cartoon about a guy coaching a high school basketball team, I thought it was worth a try. I was wrong. Couldn’t get past the first episode. Maybe I’m just more mature in my mid-30s, or it’s just crap, but I don’t have any interest in finishing it. PREACH JACOBS

LIVE-STREAM

Patti Smith

“People have the power. To redeem the work of fools,” soars the chorus of Patti Smith’s anthem “People Have the Power.” Smith, who looked back to the 1950s Beat poets and ahead to the punk rock tsunami, exploded onto the 1970s New York rock scene with her ferocious and challenging debut Horses in 1975. Today, she remains a proponent of the disaffected, the alienated and the downtrodden. Find her doing a live-stream via songick.com on Sept. 4 at 9 p.m. It costs $30. PAT MORAN

TV

Hard Knocks

This week Madden 21 is finally released, right on time to coincide with HBO’s show Hard Knocks, which follows an NFL team during training camp and the pre-season. This time it’s the LA Chargers and Rams on display, and it’s interesting to see the inner workings of the system narrated by Liev Schreiber (who I affectionately call the White Morgan Freeman). The show is just a fluff piece by the NFL, but hearing your favorite NFL stars drop F-bombs is a guilty pleasure only HBO can give. PREACH JACOBS