To-Do List: Socially distanced Columbia arts and entertainment picks (May 5-12)

ARTS

Art on State

In conjunction with the State Street Art Crawl, Art on State takes to the street in West Columbia’s River District for the first time since COVID-19. The stage entertains two of city’s most consistent local draws — the increasingly emotionally rich and still sonically fetching folk-pop duo Prettier Than Matt, and the confidently mutating jazz/funk/rock stylings of The Reggie Sullivan Band. There also will be live muraling and other art demonstrations and a special nighttime edition of the Meeting Street Artisan Market. For more info on the free event, which goes from 5 to 10 p.m. on May 7 and is centered on the 100 block of State Street, go to westcolumbiasc.gov. JORDAN LAWRENCE

SPORTS

Fireflies open home season

Minor league baseball is back at Segra Park. The Columbia Fireflies — who are playing their first season in the new Low-A East league as an affiliate of the Kansas City Royals — kick the home portion of their 2021 slate with a six-game series against the Charleston RiverDogs starting on May 11. Free schedule magnets for the season will be given away at each of the contests. The Fireflies say they plan safety measures: “To start the 2021 season, there will be sections with socially distant seating pods and sections with regular capacity in the seating bowl.” So no matter your comfort level, you can come out, grab a snack and a beer from the Budweiser Bowtie Bar in centerfield, and watch some baseball. Find out more info at columbiafireflies.com. JORDAN LAWRENCE

CLASSICAL

CMA Chamber Music on Main

19th-century masterpieces by Ernest Chausson, Ludwig van Beethoven, and Antonín Dvořák are on the bill for the final CMA Chamber Music on Main concert of the 2020-2021 season. Boasting a versatile career spanning two decades, Amy Schwartz Moretti, former concertmaster of the Oregon Symphony and Florida Orchestra, joins fellow violinist Melissa Reardon, cellist Edward Arron and pianist Andrew Armstrong for the last of the series’ virtual presentations. Access to the 7 p.m. concert on May 10 costs between $5 and $42. More info is available at columbiamuseum.org. PAT MORAN

VISUAL ART

“AfroDixia: A Righteous Confiscation”

Florida-via-Detroit interdisciplinary conceptual artist John Sims does a lot of things, and he’ll showcase that breadth during his exhibition and residency at the 701 Center for Contemporary Art. His exhibition “AfroDixia: A Righteous Confiscation” runs from May 6 to June 25 (with Meet the Artist event at 6 p.m. on May 11), which will continue, per the 701 CCA Executive Director Michaela Pilar Brown, to deconstruct “the symbols, history and cultural placement of the Confederate flag,” as much of his art has. During his residency in Columbia — May 4-25 and June 10-17 — he’ll finish writing his upcoming play “The Proper Way to Hang a Confederate Flag,” which he’ll host a table reading for in June. All of the above represents a special opportunity to experience art that will make you contend with how far the South has come and how far it still has to go. More info is available at 701cca.og. JORDAN LAWRENCE

VISUAL ART

“Twilight Zone 2020”

Another exhibition that deals prominently with the politics of symbols opens at Tapp’s Outpost this week. In his new display “Twilight Zone 2020,” Columbia artist Thomas Crouch presents work produced during quarantine that looks out at a world dealing with big issues. Some of the works continue the multimedia creative’s fixation on, as the artist statement puts it, “animals trapped in human architecture,” but there’s also a series of pieces that puts a Barney Fife character in contrast with some of the victims of our modern police state. The exhibition opens on May 8 with a reception from 6 to 9 p.m. It will remain on view through May 29. Find out more at outpostartspace.org. JORDAN LAWRENCE

R&B

Lexington Live: The Tams

It seems like The Tams have been around since beach music first existed, or maybe even since beaches themselves existed. The indefatigable shag-happy band landed multiple hits on the pop and R&B charts during the mid-to-late ‘60s, and they’re sure to bust them all out at Icehouse Amphitheater as part of the Lexington Live concert series. So you’ll hear “Untie Me,” “What Kind Of Fool (Do You Think I Am),” “Hey Girl Don’t Bother Me,” and “Be Young, Be Foolish, Be Happy” and more, and you might just hear the ocean waves lapping on the shore of your mind as well. Showtime is 6:30 p.m. on May 6, and it’s free. Visit icehouseamphitheater.com for more info. VINCENT HARRIS

FAMILY

Crafty Jammies Virtual Storytime

On the second Tuesday of every month, the State Museum brings almost disgustingly cute literary characters to life, virtually, with the Crafty Jammies Storytime series. The entries feature kid-friendly bedtime story you can watch from the comfort of your own home. This month, a very special guest, the Taco Dragon, will be reading “Dragons Love Tacos,” and your little ones will learn to make a paper bag dragon complete with fake fire. To register for this free event and find out what you’ll need to make your own dragon, visit scmuseum.org/. The show broadcasts at 6:30 p.m. on May 11. VINCENT HARRIS

FILM

Oscar Nominated Shorts

The compendium of the year’s Best Live-Action Short Film contenders, on offer from the Nickelodeon Theatre’s Virtual Screening Room, includes the winner, “Two Perfect Strangers.” This mordant satire recasts the plot of the comedy “Groundhog Day” into an indictment of police violence in America, as a Black man relives a deadly encounter with a White policeman over and over. Separate programs offer screenings of all nominated animated and documentary shorts. All are available to stream for $12 through May 8. Find out more at nickelodeon.org. PAT MORAN

FOOD/MUSIC

Whaley Crawfish Festival

Are you ready for some crawfish? We can’t hear you! Damn right you are, so it’s time to head over to Granby Grill on Whaley St. starting at noon today for the Whaley Crawfish Festival. In addition to many delicious variations on the crustaceans we can’t get enough of, there will be all sorts of local brews to sample and live music from Will Pittman, 49 Fables, 1520 Collective, The Claytones and Distractions. The free event goes from noon to 6 p.m. on May 8. More info available at facebook.com/thegranbygrill. JORDAN LAWRENCE

ROCK

Live Music Returns to Foxfield

A well-liked neighborhood spot returns to live music this week, as Foxfield Bar and Grille welcomes local bands back to its nice back patio space. The rootsy but bendy indie rock group Wombat Junction highlights a four-act bill that also includes Red Shack Pickers and The Lovely May, Tres Element, and Blyss. The free concert goes from 6 to 11 p.m. More info is available at facebook.com/foxfieldbar. JORDAN LAWRENCE