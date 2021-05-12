To-Do List: Socially distanced Columbia arts and entertainment picks (May 12-19)

SPORTS

Fireflies open home season

The Fireflies' opening series at home in Segra Park continues through May 16. The first set of contests here in Columbia pits our hometown minor league heroes against in-state rival the Charleston RiverDogs. If you head out this week, you can head home with a schedule magnet for the season. Socially distant seating by pods and sections with regular capacity are available. Find more info at columbiafireflies.com. JORDAN LAWRENCE

TALK

Let's Talk Race: A Conversation with Cathy Park Hong

“Fresh and honest perspective on race and Asian American identity” could hardly be more needed right now, and that’s exactly what the Richland Library seeks to offer as author Cathy Park Hong stops in for another addition of the Let’s Talk Race series. Her recent book of essays “Minor Feelings,” of which “New Yorker” reviewer Jia Tolentina said it “bled a dormant discomfort out of me with surgical precision,” is subtitled “An Asian American Reckoning.” In Columbia, the library promises a discussion of “how poetry and writing can be a means for understanding ourselves and the world.” The talk goes from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on May 16, and is free to attend. Find out more at richlandlibrary.com. JORDAN LAWRENCE

INDIE ROCK

Mt. Joy

Taking its name from a peak frequented by Pennsylvania-born founders Sam Cooper and Matt Quinn, the soulful indie rockers in Philadelphia’s Mt. Joy rode a series of self-released singles to acclaim, a devoted following and spots on festival bills. The band’s latest album, “Rearrange Us,” shakes up the band’s understated, slow-burning, folk-inflected tracks by experimenting with ambitious arrangements, psychedelic undertones and more rock. The group plays a socially distanced Cola Concert at the Columbia Speedway Entertainment Center on May 15. The 8 p.m. concert costs $38.75 to attend. Find out more at colaconcerts.com. PAT MORAN

DRINK

Drink Pink Rosé Festival

Another festival makes its return after missing 2020, and this one is all about sipping some tasty wine. The Drink Pink Rosé Festival focuses on its titularly colored varietal, pairing it with fun food — three paellas! A Cheese table! There will also be live music and local vendors to shop. And, as this is the age of social media, the presenting F2T Productions promises “lots of instagrammable photo opportunities,” so wear the suggested pink and white attire and get ready to pose. The event goes from noon to 4 p.m. on May 16. Tickets range from $65 to $100. Visit f2tproductions.com for more info. JORDAN LAWRENCE

FILM

Filmmaker Focus Festival

The Nickelodeon Theatre isn’t quite ready to get back to business just yet, but the city’s lone arthouse cinema will host screenings with a live audience this week for the first time since a brief reopening in December and January. The Filmmaker Focus Festival will go from May 14 to May 16, with a day of filmmaker workshops preceded by a Friday night screening that will show films by the high-school-age winners of this year’s DOKO Film Festival in Blythewood, and give local filmmakers a chance to show works in progress and get live feedback. The finale screening on Sunday will showcase select works by local filmmakers. The Friday screening (6 p.m.) is free to attend, the workshops cost, and the Sunday screening (1 p.m.) is $10 to attend. Find out more at nickelodeon.org. JORDAN LAWRENCE

ARTS

NoMa Flea

In what is becoming a weekly tradition, the new NoMa Warehouse (which functions as a mixed-use retail, gallery and arts space in the Cottontown district) is hosting ITS Friday night NoMa Fleas, featuring an eclectic mix of artists and other vendors hawking their wares in a convivial atmosphere. There's often live music, either in the Warehouse itself or in conjunction with Indah Coffee next door, a natural entertainment and beverage collaborator. Oh, and there's a kids booth too. The May 14 event goes from 6 to 9 p.m. Find out more at facebook.com/nomawarehouse. KYLE PETERSEN

FOLK/COUNTRY

Admiral Radio, Brown Mountain Lightning Bugs

And live music there will be at Indah Coffee. With waltzing guitar, winding fiddle and swarming harmonies, Columbia duo Admiral Radio evoke evenings gathered around the titular appliance listening to the Carter Family and Jimmie Rodgers. The Brown Mountain Lightning Bugs are another duo, this time from North Carolina, who spice their loping Americana with shadings of 1970s Laurel Canyon folk-rock. The free concert starts at 7 p.m. on May 14. Find more info at facebook.com/indahcoffeeco. PAT MORAN

GARAGE-POP

Pinky Doodle Poodle

One of the handful of concerts I’ve taken in this year as the COVID-19 pandemic wanes was a block party featuring Pinky Doodle Poodle, a blisteringly cheery garage-pop duo that will soon return to Japan after a stint in Georgia. Their set was just the catharsis I needed, ecstatic and ragged and fun as hell. Before they ripped into a cover of MC5’s “Kick out the Jams,” singer and bassist Yuria gleefully shouted, “Kick out the jams, motherf#!ker!” and off they ripped, brightly distorted guitars and elated shouts from the crowd erupting into the evening air. Rock ‘n’ roll ain’t dead, folks. On May 16 at Hunter-Gatherer Brewery’s Hangar location, Pinky Doodle Poodle plays between two satisfying Columbia punk bands in Brandy and the Butcher, and Turbo Gatto. The 4 p.m. outdoor show costs $10 to attend. More info is available at eventbrite.com/o/brandy-and-the-butcher-33219527249. JORDAN LAWRENCE

THEATER/FAMILY

The Adventures of Robin Hood: Commedia Style

Looking for live theater? Looking to get out and do something with the kids? You can accomplish both those goals May 13 (7 p.m.) or 16 (4 p.m.) as the Columbia Children’s Theatre returns to in-person action with one of its popular Commedia presentations, which promise child-friendly tales with humor that’ll keep the parents happy. This week’s performances of “The Adventures of Robin Hood: Commedia Style” costs between $5 and $10. For more info, head to columbiachildrenstheatre.com. JORDAN LAWRENCE

INDIE/FOLK

Cayla Fralick

Steel Hands Brewing continues its free outdoor performances with singer Cayla Fralick. Bring a lawn chair to claim your spot for the May 13 concert, which starts at 5 p.m., and enjoy Fralick’s music, which is perfectly tailored for the open air. Combining anthemic choruses, ambient electronic textures and just enough rock muscle in her rhythms, Fralick makes big music for big places. Even when she goes acoustic, her vocals and melodies still aim for the heavens. For more info, visit facebook.com/steelhandsbrewing. VINCENT HARRIS