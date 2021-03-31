To-Do List: Socially distanced Columbia arts and entertainment picks (March 31-April 7)

BLUEGRASS
Billy Strings
Bluegrass, as much as any style of music, is divided by its fans and practitioners’ perspective on its traditions. Some hold that it should stay firmly rooted in the propulsive acoustic stylings of luminaries like Bill Monroe and Earl Scruggs. Others push the music toward its boundaries, tangling it with folk and rock and other forms. So I’d like to emphasize that, when I say rising star Billy Strings has a flair for the psychedelic, that’s more about vibe than instrumentation. His picking — on guitar, banjo and mandolin — is grounded by blistering old-school chops, though he augments them with spacious and spacey arrangements, and some electric flourishes, on his 2019 album “Home.” If there is a sound capable of pleasing bluegrass traditionalists AND futurists, this could well be it. He plays four nights of socially distanced Cola Concerts at the Columbia Speedway Entertainment Complex April 1-4. All shows start at 7:30 p.m., except the Sunday show which begins at 5:30 p.m. Tickets range from $40 to $50. Go to colaconcerts.com for more info. JORDAN LAWRENCE
DANCE
Excavating Movement
The University of South Carolina’s dance department presents a gala evening of color, movement and pageantry for a special one-night performance at the Kroger Center. The evening features the works of legendary choreographers José Limón — staged by Limón dancer Pablo Francisco Ruvalcaba — and Antony Tudor — staged by American Ballet Theatre veterans Amanda McKerrow and John Gardner — plus an original work by guest choreographer Rosy Simas. Tickets for the April 1 event cost $22. Find out more at dance.sc.edu. PAT MORAN
FILM
“The Inheritance”
Part documentary, part scripted drama, “The Inheritance” is director Ephraim Asili’s fictionalized narrative based on his years in a west Philadelphia Black radical collective. Like Asili’s previous short films, his debut feature focuses on the African diaspora as a cultural force. The film includes archival footage of the 1985 MOVE bombing, in which militarized Philadelphia police killed nearly a dozen people and leveled more than a block of a middle class Black neighborhood. The film is available to stream via the Nickelodeon Theatre’s Virtual Screening Room through April 5. Access costs $12. Find out more at nickelodeon.org. PAT MORAN
FOOD/FAMILY
Spring Fair Food Drive-Through
Look, it’s simple and it’s safe. You get in your car, you drive to the South Carolina State Fairgrounds and you get your fair food. It’s all happening months before the actual thing — which is expected to take place in the fall, but certainty, even in these seemingly waning stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, remains in short supply — so get your fix now. There’s going to be all the popular fair grub, with fried snacks and treats galore. What are you waiting for? Treat yourself and your family to a car picnic. The snackdown runs April 6-11, open 10 a.m to 8 p.m. each day. Admission is free. Food is not. Find out more at scstatefair.org. DAVID CLAREY
JAZZ
SC Jazz Masterworks Ensemble with Chris Potter
It’s hard to achieve a greater balance between wider popularity and respect from the jazz heads than that enjoyed by Chris Potter. His prominence within the genre and his willingness to push it in a variety of directions makes his occasional returns to Columbia — where he attended Dreher High School — so exciting. Especially at this show, where he will be backed by the massive and massively talented SC Jazz Masterworks Ensemble. Tickets cost $50 for the 7:30 p.m. concert on April 3. Head to harbisontheatre.org for more info, including a full rundown of the venue’s COVID-19 protocols, which include a requirement that masks be worn at all times. JORDAN LAWRENCE
VISUAL ART
“clear”
Lea Mulligan Cabinum’s exhibition “clear” at the 701 Center for Contemporary Art, which she created during a residency there earlier this year is, per a press release, “a transparent view of connection and intimacy ... a poetic, spiritual and immersive environment defined by color and rounded forms, avoiding sharp edges and corners.” But in looking at the accompanying pictures of the artist’s constructions, often built from cast-off materials, I’m left thinking about litter and pollution. Rubber nipples tangled in what resembles fraying rope nod toward our own cradle-to-grave role in perpetuating that cycle. What look like plush pillows stacked into a tower call to mind images of coral reefs, one of the greatest casualties of human dominion over this planet. Either way you look at it, the work deals with ideas that are as resonant as they are engaging. It remains on view through April 25. Find out more at 701cca.org. JORDAN LAWRENCE
JAZZ/FILM
Live Jazz and a Movie
The Live Jazz and a Movie series from ColaJazz and Market on Main makes the most of the restaurant’s large outdoor space and big screen television. Although in practice, the movie, played on mute and in subtitles, is probably more an ambience vibe add than a genuine cinematic experience. It’s worth noting, however, that the band of skilled local players will pull from the main theme and some songs from each film, though it will not be in any way synced. They open with the 2016 jazz-and-dance ode “La La Land.” Reservations required — call 803-722-4222. Show starts at 8 p.m. on April 1. The series continues weekly throughout April, with such films as “The Jungle Book” and “Anatomy of a Murder.” KYLE PETERSEN
TALK
Building Columbia: Architecture from 1786 to Today
You may have heard what Union Army General Henry Slocum had to say about the sacking of Columbia: “A drunken soldier with a musket in one hand and a match in the other is not a pleasant visitor to have … on a dark, windy night.” But did you know that Columbia was America’s first planned city? This one-time online course looks at Columbia buildings, past and present, and how they’ve shaped the city we know today. Access to the event at 11 a.m. on April 6 costs between $10 and $30. More info available at historiccolumbia.org. PAT MORAN
VISUAL ART
1593 Gallery Reception
Named for the year in the 16th century that marked by a horrific spread of the bubonic plague, the Koger Center for the Arts’ 1593 Project was created specifically to support performing and visual artists during our current pandemic. The big winner was Kimberly Case, a local fine art portrait photographer, who will be featured in the upstairs gallery of the center along with pieces by the runner-ups. The reception is April 8th at 7 p.m.with timed entry slots that can be reserved via phone (803-777-7500) or email (Las6@mailbox.sc.edu). Masks, of course, are required. More info available at kogercenterforthearts.com. KYLE PETERSEN