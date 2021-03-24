To-Do List: Socially distanced Columbia arts and entertainment picks (March 24-31)

FILM

“No Address: The Criminalization of Homelessness”

Columbia is one of over 180 American cities that have criminalized homelessness. Part one of the “No Address” documentary series, which will touch on homelessness in another place with each new installment, examines an unanimous Columbia City Council decision in 2013 that criminalized the homeless. The edict offered people a stark choice: Go to a 240-bed shelter meant to accommodate over 1,600 homeless individuals, leave town or go to jail. Director Caletta Harris spotlights the activists who fought to rescind the measure. The film is available in the Nickelodeon Theatre’s Virtual Screening Room from March 26 to April 10. Access costs $12. More info available at nickelodeon.org. PAT MORAN

CLASSICAL

Celebrating Local Heroes with The Concert Truck

Founded by acclaimed classical pianists Susan Zhang and Nick Luby, The Concert Truck is a mobile music venue that shares original programming with local communities. The truck rolls into Boyd Plaza at the Columbia Museum of Art to pay tribute to essential workers, while also honoring Columbia artist Michaela Pilar Brown, who fuses photography, sculpture, painting and performance into work she says is “cradled in social justice.” The free event takes place at 2 p.m. on March 27. Find out more at columbiamuseum.org. PAT MORAN

DANCE

Columbia City Ballet: “Cinderella”

It’s been a while since you’ve seen a straight-up indoor event recommended on this list. And you won’t see a lot for at least a little while longer. But the COVID-19 protocols in place at the Koger Center for Columbia City Ballet’s performances are up to the level that I feel comfortable telling you to go if you want. Masks are required at all times while inside the building, arrival times staggered to maintain social distancing, and the venue underwent an overhaul to its HVAC system during the pandemic, upgrading its air filters and improving its air turnover rates, both of which experts say are hugely important in making indoor spaces safer when it comes to coronavirus transmission. So go, enjoy the talented dancers of the local company taking on Tchaikovsky's “Cinderella.” Just follow the rules and be conscientious of the venue and your fellow patrons. Tickets range from $25 to $52 for the production, which plays at the Koger on March 26 and 27. Go to columbiacityballet.com for more info. JORDAN LAWRENCE

INDIE ROCK

Band of Horses

It feels like eons have passed since Band of Horses’ scheduled performance at the 2020 edition of St. Pat’s in Five Points — set to be the Mount Pleasant indie rock favorites’ first show in Columbia since 2013 — was scrapped, along with the festival, as COVID-19 shut everything down. The band was riding high, having found its way back to the twang-and-emotion-laden swells of its first two albums on 2016’s “Why Are You OK?”, about to arrive in Columbia as it worked to finish up the follow-up. That anticipated performance never happened, but you can pretend that your living room TV is a St. Pat’s stage on March 27, as Band of Horses performs a live-stream concert from Isle of Palms' iconic seaside venue The Windjammer. Access to the 3 p.m. virtual event costs $22.99 ($19.99 in advance). Head to bandofhorses.com for more info. JORDAN LAWRENCE

SHOPPING

Spring Market at Crooked Creek Park

It actually seems like this nice weather we’ve been having lately isn’t our typical South Carolina spring of deception, so it feels like a good time for Crooked Creek Park in Chapin to fire up their annual Spring Market, with some COVID-19-conscious modifications, of course. The spaced-out and safe market will be full of unique gifts and home décor items for the special folks on your shopping lists, and since it runs from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., you’ll be out in time for a late lunch. The market starts its season on March 27, and is free to attend. Vendors can sign up (and more info can be found) at icrc.net. VINCENT HARRIS

CLASSICAL

Columbia Baroque

Columbia Baroque, the local professional chamber ensemble that utilizes 17th-century-era instrumentation and music, has kept up a steady schedule of live-streamed concerts in the COVID era, and they continue to do so with a “Broadside Ballads”-themed selection of English instrumental tunes (curated and hosted by USC professor Sarah Williams) March 26 at 7 p.m. The concerts stay up for one week after their debut. Stream for free at facebook.com/ColumbiaBaroque or Columbia Baroque’s YouTube page. KYLE PETERSEN

OUTDOORS/TALK

Nature of Spring with Rudy Mancke

University of South Carolina Naturalist in Residence and Palmetto State public radio legend Rudy Mancke does these hour-long programs at McKissick Museum pretty frequently, with his patented blend of Southern charm and insatiable enthusiasm for the natural world. Attendees are invited to bring their own lunch for the outdoors program on March 24 at noon, which will look specifically at seasonal changes. You can also tune in online via Facebook Live at facebook.com/mckissickmuseum or check out a recording on YouTube at a later date. KYLE PETERSEN

PUNK

At the Addition: Les Merry Chevaliers

At the Addition, an online concert series that finds a house show hub used as a live-stream destination, gets cheeky this week. Les Merry Chevaliers can bop and sneer with all the f#!k-all gusto one expects from old-school punk band, but they may be more known locally for the faux-French Colonial getups they don to rock out — complete with white wigs. It’s a gimmick that isn’t for everyone, but rest assured that even if that aspect isn’t for you, they aren’t hiding any deficiencies on the musical side of things. They play and chat with the At the Addition crew at 7 p.m. on March 28. Access the free virtual event at twitch.tv/attheaddition. JORDAN LAWRENCE

FOOD/MUSIC

Unpack the Porch at Enoree River Winery

Not sure about you, but MAN, does an evening of wine, good food and good music sound like a relaxing idea right about now. Fortunately, the Enoree River Winery in Newberry is here for your outdoor wining and dining needs with its Unpack The Porch outdoor series. The March 28 edition will feature grub from Daddy’s Cookout and classic laid-back covers from the Columbia acoustic duo The Time Pirates. Admission is free, and the event runs from 2 to 6 pm. Visit enoreeriverwinery.com for more info. VINCENT HARRIS